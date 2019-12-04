The last full moon of 2019 will rise in the sky on December 12 at 12:12 a.m. ET, bringing with it both an opportunity for growth and closure. While this full moon will affect us all with its reflective influence and vivid cool energy, the zodiac signs the December 2019 full moon will affect the most are the going to have to work around it. Yes, some signs will feel this full moon so intensely, they can expect it to rule their lives for the day, at least.

While all full moon are important events, the December full moon marks not only the last full moon of the year, but also of the season. The combination of endings and proximity to new beginnings make this full moon an extra powerful opportunity to think about the functionality of our lives and our plans for how to improve it. According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, "this luminary will force us to step up our professional and personal game by 'adulting' ourselves," meaning, it will highlight what needs to be changed, drastically. While this can be overwhelming, it's better to think of it this way: helpful.

"We may not want to change certain areas of our lives, but the stars will force us to evolve," Stardust goes on to say, giving us a pre-warning that the universe is about to step in an shine a light on what we need to work on for the new year and new season. Sure, it might sound like a bossy full moon, but let's be honest, we can all use al little guidance, so try to have an open mind and focus on what your instincts highlight for you. The following signs, according to Stardust, will feel this astrological nudge most profoundly:

1. Gemini (May 21 - Jun. 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

"You’re in the spotlight now, which is making you feel extra antsy. Enjoy your moment but, be careful not to overshare as your words may be taken out of context," Stardust says. Gemini might be feeling so energized by the full moon that they're talking to more people and sharing more than ever. While this is great and will strengthen friendships and create new ones, you have to be careful not to cross any lines or offer your opinion when it's not warranted.

2. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sep. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Virgo doesn't have the time or energy for anything other than work-related projects right now. Stardust tells Bustle that it's important to try to maintain a level of calmness, as the December full moon could easy propel Virgo into a state of major stress. Just focus on each project and each task, one by one, and breathe through this intense period. You're going to get the work done, and you're going to be fine, just keep your head down and then deal with the rest of your life after you clear some of this workload off your desk.

3. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Sags are going to be fueled by the full moon to consider their personal relationships more than ever. "It may be time to make up or part ways with some people," Stardust tells Bustle, so prepare yourself for some tough conversations. If things are off between you and your loved ones, you're going to be motivated to address it, and it might be uncomfortable, but it's totally necessary and for the best.

4. Pisces (Feb. 19 - Mar. 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Pisces is going to feel the intensity of the full moon but not in the way you might expect. According to Stardust, Pisces "may feel like spending more time at home, away from the glair of the limelight." This might mean having a phone and social media detox and just really unplugging both from the physical and digital world for a bit. So if your plans with your Pisces friend fall through, don't take it personally.

Remember that Sagittarius is in the driver's seat for this full moon, and the fiery archer is always moving forward. So if this luminary knocks you off track in anyway, you can trust your guide will help you right back on.