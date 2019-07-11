Mercury is in retrograde this summer from Jul. 7 to Jul. 31, which is already throwing plenty of people for a loop. But that isn't the only astrological phenomenon we have to contend with this month. On Jul. 16, there's also a full moon with a partial lunar eclipse in the mix. Needless to say, there's a lot going on with the cosmos right now, so Bustle spoke to the experts on which zodiac signs the July 2019 full moon and lunar eclipse will affect the most.

"July 16th brings a lunar eclipse in Capricorn which will bring power struggles into play, as well as the need to dominate and control," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "However, if we are willing to let go of the constraints that hold us back we can evolve and blossom into the person of our dreams."

While full moons are typically a good time in the lunar cycle for us to let things go, a lunar eclipse on the full moon will bring any subconscious processing you've been doing to the surface. Eclipses represent the end of an emotional journey, so if you feel like there's something in particular you've been grappling with, then this could the time to make peace with it. Read on to find out more about who stands to feel this month's full moon the most.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle One of the biggest mistakes you can make during Mercury retrograde — a time for reflection and taking a step back — is trying to force progress on something. Aries needs to be aware of those urges this full moon, particularly when it comes to work. "You are the kind of person who likes to keep moving ahead to achieve your goals and actualize your plans," astrologer Rachel Lang tells Bustle. "This full moon could delay some of your momentum, especially with career-related matters. Consider this a time to slow down and reassess." According to Lang, Aries may find themselves prioritizing their home and family life during this time, and that's okay. "Be truly present with your loved ones, and take time to visit relatives, even if that means you have to set your ambitions on the back burner for a while," she explains. "The tension you’ll feel is all internal, not external, and you can manage that! Let any built-up frustrations motivate you to make changes in your life."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Since the July 2019 full moon is in Capricorn, that means the sign opposite Capricorn — that's you, Cancer — is poised to feel it, too. "The moon will spotlight your love life, and you might gain more clarity about your relationship with your significant other," Lang suggests. "If you're single, you could have profound realizations which help you come out of your shell and open yourself to romantic possibilities." "This full moon is about a-ha moments and uncovering the truth," she adds. "It invites you to go deep within your subconscious mind to face any fears holding you back." Stardust warns coupled up Cancers: "Relationship issues may come to a head now. However, if you are willing to evolve with your friends and partner you will be able to power through this luminary."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Because Cancer and Capricorn — the two signs in opposition this full moon — both square your sign, Libra, you may feel a loss of stability. "You could feel pulled in different directions, balancing your career, home life, and personal relationships," Lang advises. "You could feel as if everyone needs something from you all at once, tipping your Libra scales out of balance." But this is a good time for Libras to work on their boundary-setting skills. "It could be helpful to assert yourself," Lang continues. "Try to be aware of how much you’re giving to and doing for others. Is that coming from a place of obligation? Or true generosity?"