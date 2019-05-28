The rising of a new moon, which is also the start of a new lunar cycle, means that new beginnings are on the horizon. New moons typically indicate change, a step forward, and the start of something exciting. Still, even though this is the general meaning, each monthly new moon means something a little bit different depending on the sign it is rising in. The June new moon is rising in Gemini, and will affect certain zodiac signs more than others — and we know which signs will be affected the most.

Since Gemini is a generally positive sign that values leadership (well, that's one side of a Gemini personality, at least), it makes sense that the new moon in Gemini is all about personal, positive goals. According to Cafe Astrology, it's a good time to focus on communication, and to allow ourselves to have an open mind and to listen to others more without judgement or the constant seeking of one specific answer. If you've been waiting for a moment to make some sort of change in your life, the energy from this new moon could give you that moment: this is a great time to explore your options. It's important to take the creative energy coming from this Gemini moon to really change the way you're used to thinking. A new perspective could do wonders for you.

Bustle also spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust to get her thoughts on which zodiac signs are going to be affected the most by this part of the lunar cycle. Stardust says, "The Gemini New Moon will bring professional and intellectual changes our way, giving us the time to embrace a new way of thinking." So, who's going to feel this more than others? Take a look below to find out:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle The new moon is rising in your sign, Gemini, so of course you're going to feel its energy the most. Stardust says, "The focus is on you, Gem! It’s high time to spend all your energy on yourself — which is nice for a change!" Focus on your own thoughts and ambitions, because now is the best time for you to move ahead.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle For you, Virgo, this new moon could affect your job. Stardust explained, "A new career opportunity may leave you feeling overwhelmed and overextended. Take a momentary pause before committing to the professional venture." Just don't jump into anything!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius, this new moon will probably affect your relationships, and it could be good or bad. Stardust says, "A new commitment is on the horizon in matters of the heart. Embrace the good, the bad, and the ugly to navigate through your emotions."