We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 28, 2019.

After a sleepy start to the morning with the Moon in dreamy Pisces, the energy shifts in high gear by the mid-afternoon as the Moon enters fiery Aries. With the Moon in Aries, we might find ourselves feeling more adventurous, ambitious, and confident. This is the kind of cosmic energy that's perfect for going after what we want and getting it. At the same time, having the Moon in passionate Aries could have us feeling extra feisty too, so we may need to watch out for getting into unnecessary arguments or power struggles with others. Still, for those of us that may have trouble in speaking up for ourselves or drawing boundaries, the Aries Moon could give us the courage we need to do so.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about you and how you're feeling today. As such, take today as an excuse to pamper yourself and do things that make you feel good on the inside and out. If you have something to get off your chest, this is a good time to do it. Others will understand you more than you know.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not have much energy today, which is your cue to slow down and take it easy, especially if you've been logging long hours at work and entertaining others. Your body and soul can use some replenishment now. Look to ways you can get it. Tears are healing too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about your social network today, making your group of friends your go-to. Spending time or talking with them could bring you the emotional boost you need, so jump on the horn and reach out to them. Too, how can you best serve your community? Be the change you want to see.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your career today and looking at ways that you can hit your next goal. Let your heart lead you to where you want to go. Also, while there's nothing wrong with keeping an edge on the competition, be mindful of looking to others to validate your success.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood for an escape today, making a day trip to somewhere new the perfect activity. Though if you can't travel right now, booking a trip could be a second option. Overall, look towards activities and experiences that feed your soul and broaden your mind.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself in the emotional depths today. If it has to do with an ex lover, an unhealthy intimate relationship, or disappointments related to your love life, you're pushed to let it all go. You have more power here than you think. Start by knowing you're worthy.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be in need of some extra support and care today, which your partner may be more than happy to provide. If single, you're called to reach out to someone you love and let them know you could use a little tender, loving care. Meanwhile, if someone is draining you, shut them down.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got the eye of the tiger today when it comes to handling your responsibilities and taking care of the tasks on your to-do list. While you're busy working, make sure that you don't neglect your physical well-being. Take care of yourself so you can handle all the stuff on your plate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love and romance are on the agenda today and you could find yourself needing to have an important heart to heart with a lover. If single, doing something fun could invite some love into your life. On a different note, your creative juices are flowing today. Go with the flow.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home and family take the spotlight for you today as you're encouraged to lean on and connect with the people you love most, even if it's chosen family. Spending some downtime at home could also be good for you too. Either way, you're called to do what emotionally nourishes you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself being extra sensitive to what others have to say today, reminding you to be careful about who and what you're giving your attention to. Look to ways that you can engage conversations and connections with people that inspire, encourage, and uplift you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your focus is on your finances today and while you may be in the mood to splurge, be mindful of making an impulse buy. Though, you do deserve a treat. Still, be mindful of putting too much of your worth on what you have or don't have. Remember, your things don't define you.