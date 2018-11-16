The full moon notoriously stirs up emotions. And no matter your zodiac sign, we all feel it when this show stopping phase of the moon takes center stage in the sky every month. But this Nov. 23, there are four zodiac signs the November 2018 full moon will affect the most. With this full moon in Gemini, being affected the most by a full moon isn't always a bad thing.

If your energy has felt scattered and scrambled, this lunar light will shine on the significance of efficiency. Forever Conscious writes, "While we may feel heightened emotions around this Full Moon, it also serves as a reminder to not overload our plates and to move in a more methodical, grounded pace." As we all move forward with not just our moon cycles but also our personal ones, there will be an emphasis on how to do so without being overwhelmed under the Gemini full moon.

But, alas, as we mention Gemini, we must always expect duality. It is the sign represented by the twins, after all. Astrology King is quick to remind us of this. The astrological site mentions, "The Full Moon November 2018 astrology is also influenced by the planetary aspect Mars square Jupiter. This can make you feel strong, brave and sexy but also angry and frustrated." With that in mind, we're offered advice on how to combat urges of impulsiveness. Think "patience" and "forethought".

While emotions may want to escalate quickly, rising as high as the moon itself, it's important to keep your feet tucked in your booties and on the crunchy leaf covered ground. Any situation that arises can be handled with thoughtfulness.

Gemini Giphy How can a full moon in your sign not affect you the most? The lunar light is essentially a Broadway theater spotlight shining right on you, center stage, against a velvet curtain. Your zodiac sign is lit up on the astrological marquee. And as my high school drama teacher always advised her students when something came up while someone was on stage, "use it." Use the energy! Cafe Astrology writes, "The Full Moon on the 23rd is in your sign, bringing your heart's desire to the surface." This is a time to put yourself or the projects you've been working on since your birthday in that spotlight. Or, at the very least, put your wellness center stage and indulge in some self care treatment that'll put everything at ease.

Virgo Giphy Have you been working on your vision board or something? With this full moon rises potentially serious career opportunities. The AstroTwins of AstroStyle write, "the year's only Gemini full moon beams into your tenth house of ambition and success, and you won't want to squander this moment. Everything you've been working toward professionally for the past six months could reach a turning point or major manifestation moment." Changes could soon be made to your business card. Perhaps a new title? Maybe a new company? Keep an eye on the job boards if you're scouting for a new gig. But take a hint from the general meaning of the Gemini full moon and don't overload your plate with too many possibilities to the point of exhaustion. There's always a method to the madness.

Scorpio Giphy Escalated emotions are a Scorpio's delight, so you can handle the heat of an emotionally blazing full moon. Cafe Astrology says, "The Full Moon on the 24th compels you to figure out matters related to dependencies and debts. This will help you get a better handle on where you stand." Decisions might have to be made revolving around a certain relationship whether that's personal, romantic or professional. But if there was ever a zodiac sign to figure out the deal with a relationship — with ease — under an emotional moon, it's Scorpio.