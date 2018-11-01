On the heels of the end of daylight saving time comes the Nov. 7 new moon in Scorpio, and it's bringing with it ample opportunities to practice and receive forgiveness. While everyone will feel the energy of the first new moon after fall back, the zodiac signs the November 2018 will affect the least — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — have the ability to adapt to whatever comes their way. "The November 2018 new moon activates a challenging fixed star which brings the potential for loss, disappointment, and wrongful accusation," Astrologer Jamie Partridge wrote on Astrology King.

"Other more positive new moon aspects make it easy to recover from any setback. They are also excellent for fixing relationship problems or finding your ideal partner, your dream lover." While no one is exempt from new-moon chaos, because Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces are what's known as mutable signs — the most flexible and comfortable with change — they'll recover faster from any cosmic kerfuffles than other signs.

According to Partridge, "The combined influence of helpful Neptune and Pluto aspects makes this a good new moon for solving mysteries and exposing lies and secrets. It will help you share something you feel guilty or ashamed about. Your loved ones will hopefully be more understanding and forgiving during this moon phase." While some signs might experience the November 2018 as a dark night of the soul, four signs will enjoy a little extra new-moon stardust.

For always twinning Gemini, the November 2018 new moon brings a positive opportunity to reinvest in your health and wellness so you can make it through the dark days of winter with energy to accomplish all of the things. "Nov. 7 is an especially fortuitous day to reboot your healthy habits," the Astro Twins explained on their blog AstroStyle. "It's also sandwiched in the middle of two major planets switching signs, making it extra important to anchor yourself with simple, grounding practices." Basically, for Gemini, the new moon is a perfect opportunity to hole up and hygee.

Virgo, November is all about creative conversations for you, and the November 2018 new moon brings opportunities for an exciting new collaboration, the Astro Twins revealed. Because you won't be bogged down by the bajiggity energy of the new moon, you'll be primed to take advantage of whatever opportunities come your way. Even though the new moon brings abundance, the rest of the month could usher in a fair amount of change. Remember to stay grounded and you'll get through it like the boss you are.

Carefree Sagittarius, the November 2018 new moon is going to allow you to slow down and replenish your well by highlighting your intimate relationships. According to Horoscope.com: "The most productive and pleasant times might be spent in private or with one or two special intimate friends." What's more, if you're open to receiving, the new moon will provide insights that can help guide you through the rest of the year.

For pensive Pisces, the November new moon offers an opportunity to expand your consciousness and take advantage of new adventures, according to Horoscope.com. Adopt a mindset of carpe diem in order to receive all of the gifts that are coming your way because you totally deserve all of the good things. Don't make the mistake of being so lost in your head that you miss out on what's right in front of you.

Overall, if you're feeling like a jack of all trades but a master of none, the Scorpio new moon is a reminder that focusing on one thing at a time has its benefits. "Scorpio also teaches us that dedication to one meaningful relationship or undertaking can be significantly more satisfying than spreading ourselves around," Cafe Astrology explained on its website. "We might want to use this cycle to work on focusing on and developing one special project or relationship in order to help add purposefulness and depth to our lives."