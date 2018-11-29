You've probably been hearing a lot about Mercury retrograde lately, which began on Nov. 16 and will end on Dec. 6. Mercury retrograde is known for messing up communication, travel, and technology, and since it happens so often (about three times a year on average), it's something most people are familiar with. But Mercury certainly isn't the only planet that goes retrograde on a regular basis - every planet does. In fact, Uranus retrograde has been going on since Aug. 7, and will last until Jan. 8, and just like Mercury retrograde, it's going to affect you. Certain zodiac signs will be most affected by Uranus retrograde, and you'll probably want to know if yours is among them.

Uranus rules disruptions, sudden changes, and revolutions, and during its retrograde, it will be moving from Taurus to Aries, meaning you'll feel that Taurus energy pretty strongly. According to Cosmopolitan, "When Uranus stations retrograde, it faces tension with Mars and Venus, AKA the relationship planets. This signifies that some of the biggest adjustments you'll be making will be how you treat others and behave in your relationships." There is a lot of reckless energy that could make you do or say something you'll regret later, so be careful about your actions.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who said, "Known as 'The Great Awakener,' Uranus brings shakeups, breakups, and breakdowns - only to rebuild and transform as a way to keep up with the times. Uranus retrograde is no different, it just provides a different look at matters that have shook us up." In other words, you're going to gain a new perspective here.

Stardust also filled us in on which signs are going to be the most affected by this retrograde period for the next few weeks. Take a look below to find out if yours is one of them:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle For an Aries, Uranus retrograde gives you time to become who you really are. Stardust says, "It’s time to break free again. During Uranus retrograde, the great disruptor will move back into Aries, forcing you to use your fiery energy to revolt against the norms and conventions of society that hold you back from being your truest, most unique self." Use that to your advantage.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "Uranus does not like to be in the sign of Taurus, as both juxtapose each other," Stardust explains, saying, "Taurus likes routine, while Uranus is a planet who operates on a whim." So what does this mean for you? Well, things could be a bit shaky. Stardust says, "As Uranus moves out of Taurus and back into Aries, the Bull will be rocked and shocked by emotional upsets in love and money."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Uranus retrograde affects relationships, and yours won't be spared, Libra - sorry. This retrograde period may make things weird with your partner. Stardust says, "Prepare to be on and off, off and on with your romantic interest. With Uranus moving backwards through your house of partnerships, you may be hot and cold with your beau."