40 Cheap Korean Beauty Products With Really Amazing Amazon Reviews

Despite Korean beauty's mainstream status in the Western beauty market, many of the country's best exports can still be difficult to come by. Unless you live in a major city like New York or L.A., you probably don't have access to a Koreatown or Asian-focused beauty stores (and the K-beauty selections at stores like Sephora and CVS are admittedly scant). Thankfully, that's where Amazon comes in. The e-tailer has one of the most extensive selections of Korean beauty products online, and you'll find 40 of the best ones rounded up ahead. Even better? None of them cost more than $25, and the majority cost $15 or less; in fact, only two products on this list cost over $20 — so combine that with free Amazon shipping, and you can load up your bathroom cabinet with plenty of new products without spending much money at all.

Because the whole wide, constantly-innovating world of Korean beauty can be overwhelming to navigate, you'll only find products with high ratings and stellar customer reviews in this article. That way, it's basically guaranteed that you'll love whatever is you wind up buying — whether you're after a powerful face mask, a great sunscreen, or some fun new makeup. So keep scrolling, because you'll find all of that and more just ahead.

1. A Tried-And-True Sheet Mask Sold In Over 25 Different "Flavors" TONYMOLY I'm Real Avocado Sheet Mask $3 | Amazon See on Amazon Simple but effective, you can't do much better than TonyMoly's iconic line of I'm Real sheet masks — especially at just $3 a pop. Choose from "flavors" like avocado, red wine, rose, honey, and pearl, all of which boast their own unique benefits (in addition to moisturizing skin).

2. A Foaming Cleanser In Your Choice Of Green Tea, Blueberry, Cranberry, Or Cereal NEOGEN DERMALOGY REAL FRESH FOAM CLEANSER GREEN TEA 5.6 oz / 160g $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Though the green tea formula is the most popular, this Neogen foaming face wash also comes in blueberry, cranberry, and cereal varieties. Without stripping or drying out your skin, this cleanser uses 99% natural-derived ingredients to give your face a deep, but gentle, cleanse. "Glowing, radiant, refreshed skin after every wash!" raved one reviewer.

3. An Under-$10 Protein Treatment That Softens & Repairs Dry, Damaged Hair Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment $7.50 | Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers swear by the Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment to nourish and repair their dry, damaged hair. Suitable for any hair type, it can be used in place of conditioner or left on your hair for a few hours (or overnight), depending on the amount of damage or dryness (if any) you're trying to reverse.

4. A Pore-Blurring Primer That Makes Skin Look Radiant & Smooth TOUCH IN SOL No Pore Blem Primer $14.20 | Amazon See on Amazon After moisturizing, apply a few pumps of this primer to your face and watch as your skin becomes radiant and smooth. It does this by blurring the appearance of your pores, but it also provides general hydration and creates a smooth, soft base for perfectly even makeup application. Over 900 Amazon reviewers gave this best-selling primer a perfect five-star rating.

5. A Cult-Favorite Exfoliating Mask That Leaves Skin Hydrated & Soft, Not Dry & Tight Skinfood Black Sugar Mask Wash Off Exfoliator $10 | Amazon See on Amazon One of the most consistent Korean beauty best-sellers on Amazon for years, the Skinfood Black Sugar Mask is the rare type of exfoliating mask that doesn't strip your face or leave it feeling dry and tight. That's because it uses black sugar granules to do the job, which yes, act as physical exfoliants, but also work to moisturize and soften skin as they slough away dead skin cells.

6. A Fan-Favorite Clay Mask Made With Real Volcanic Ash Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask $11.80 | Amazon See on Amazon Another great face mask, this one, from innisfree, uses volcanic ash to give clogged pores a serious detoxing session. It also helps cleanse skin, delivering a pleasant cooling sensation in the process. Reviewers call it "magical" and a "holy grail" — one wrote, "This mask does an incredible job of keeping the oil production down AND removing all the clogged up dirt, grime and other impurities that has built up in my pores. My face is markedly clearer after one use and many if not most of my blackheads have disappeared."

7. A Buildable Lip Tint That Makes It Look Like You Just Ate A Popsicle ETUDE HOUSE Dear Darling Water Tint, Cherry Ade $4.90 | Amazon See on Amazon If you love a just-sucked-on-a-Popsicle look, this is the lip product for you. The Etude House Dear Darling Water Tint is long-lasting and buildable, so you can start out with a light wash of color, layer on multiple coats, or experiment with the gradient lip trend.

8. A Doctor-Developed Moisturizer For Dry, Sensitive Skin Atopalm Intensive Moisturizing Cream, 3.4 fl. Ounce $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Developed by a doctor to treat his children's dermatitis-prone skin, this moisturizer was formulated with the most sensitive skin types in mind. It helps strengthen and restore the skin's natural protective barrier, so your skin is better able to heal itself and fight off aggressors, leading to less irritation and outbreaks in the future. Both adults and parents of young babies swear it's the only moisturizer that's worked for them, noting that it's hydrating without being greasy and effective at treating rosacea, itchiness, and flaking, too.

9. These Fun Hydrogel Eye Patches To Soothe & De-Puff Tired Skin Mizon Under Eye Patches 24K Gold Snail Eye Treatment Mask $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Pop these eye patches in the fridge and use them to refresh your under-eyes when you wake up feeling particularly tired or puffy. Sold in three formulas — 24-karat gold and snail, collagen, and hyaluronic acid — they help soothe, soften, and moisturize the especially delicate skin underneath your eyes.

10. An SPF 50+ Sunscreen That's Gentle Enough For Sensitive Skin PURITO Centella Green Level Unscented Sun SPF50+ $14.90 | Amazon See on Amazon Gentle, non-sticky, and infused with centella asiatica — a known skin-soother — this is the perfect sunscreen for anyone with dry and/or sensitive skin. It's completely unscented, free of common chemical irritants, and also contains hyaluronic acid to restore hydration. But that doesn't make it any less effective at protecting your skin: it has an SPF of 50+ PA++++ — the highest level of sun protection offered.

11. A Cult-Favorite Cleanser That Brightens & Purifies Skin [THEFACESHOP] Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser with Rice Bran $7.80 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this cleanser smell delicious, but it somehow leaves skin glowing and bright after each wash. It has a creamy texture that turns into a foam, and provides skin with a deep, proper cleanse without being too harsh. One reviewer wrote, "Love this. Just wow, the first time I used it I looked in the mirror and you could see a huge difference right it away. It really is brightening."

12. A Surprisingly Gentle Toner That Won't Strip Your Skin [KLAIRS] Supple Preparation Facial Toner $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Toners have a reputation for being irritating and drying, but not this one. Using a blend of calming and hydrating ingredients, it can be used as the last step of your cleansing process to fully remove any leftover makeup or residue, while simultaneously soothing and moisturizing skin. One reviewer, a self-described "skin care skeptic," called it a "holy grail" and wrote, "This product does everything it advertises and that is remarkable. It is fast absorbing, layers beautifully, hydrating and helps in the removal of make up, gentle enough for sensitive skin."

13. A Multi-Purpose Serum Made With Skin-Repairing Snail Mucin Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule for Face with 80% Snail Mucin Extract $15.90 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're at all familiar with Korean beauty, you probably know about snail mucin, a multi-tasking ingredient that's especially beloved for its ability to heal and repair skin. The Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule contains 80% snail mucin in serum form; just a few drops will have your skin in tip-top shape after a few uses.

15. A Shine-Soaking Powder That Helps Balance Oily Skin Innisfree No Sebum Mineral Powder $5.50 | Amazon See on Amazon Soak up excess oil and prevent shine from creeping up around midday with the Innisfree No Sebum Mineral Powder. "This stuff is no joke when it claims shine free!" wrote one reviewer, while another called it a "holy grail for oily skin." Another fan of the product wrote, "I have incredibly sensitive, oily skin and I use this whenever I'm going out so get rid of that shine all over my face. It gives my skin a nice matte look and I never break out from it."

16. A Multi-Purpose Aloe Gel In A Jumbo 10-Ounce Tub Nature Republic New Soothing Moisture Aloe Vera Gel $6.50 | Amazon See on Amazon Use this aloe vera gel on your face or body as moisturizer or as a post-sun cooling treatment. It absorbs nicely into skin, doesn't feel sticky, and contains 92% organic aloe vera leaf extract, which, in addition to being soothing and moisturizing, also boasts anti-inflammatory benefits.

17. A Velvety Lip Powder Sold In Over 10 Gorgeous Shades Peripera Ink Airy Velvet $8.90 | Amazon See on Amazon This lip tint is a bit less traditional in the sense that it applies like velvet, as opposed to a watery stain. Expect a creamy, almost powdery finish, and choose from over 10 colors, from bright pinks to orange brown.

18. The Cult-Favorite Pimple Patches That Heal Zits Faster Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch (4-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Get these cult-favorite CosRx pimple patches in bulk thanks to this handy four-pack. Not only do the transparent hydrocolloid bandages prevent you from picking at your blemish, but they also prevent bacteria from getting in and speed up the healing process, so your pimples disappear faster.

19. The Cutest Way To Keep Your Hair Out Of Your Face [ETUDE HOUSE] My Beauty Tool Lovely Etti Hair Band $4.70 | Amazon See on Amazon There's never been a cuter way to keep your hair out of your face as you go about your morning/evening skin care routine. The cat ear headband is also useful when you're masking or doing your makeup!

20. A Powder Cleanser That Gently Exfoliates Skin Stabalized Enzyme Powder Face Wash and Scrub $22.50 | Amazon See on Amazon For a gentle way to exfoliate your skin, use this SRB Enzyme Powder Wash. It's a slightly grainy powder than transforms into a foamy lather when mixed with water and massaged onto your skin and in addition to deeply cleansing and exfoliating, the formula also has brightening and anti-inflammatory benefits. It's hypoallergenic, safe for sensitive skin, and the perfect second step in a double-cleansing routine.

21. A Deep-Conditioning Treatment That Uses Egg Yolks To Nourish Hair Tonymoly Haeyo Mayo Hair Nutrition Pack $16 | Amazon See on Amazon No, it's not just an old wives tale: mayonnaise (or more specifically, the egg yolks of which mayonnaise is made) is incredible for your hair. But if you don't want to slather your head in Hellman's, the TonyMoly Haeyo Mayo Hair Nutrition Pack is the next best thing. It helps repair damage, tame flyways and unwanted frizz, and soften and condition hair. Use it as a leave-on mask or in place of conditioner; reviewers say it makes hair "silky soft" and "shiny" — one even went as far as to call it "the tears of an angel."

22. A Vitamin-Rich Exfoliating Gel That Contains Pineapple & Aloe SKIN FOOD Pineapple Peeling Gel $12 | Amazon See on Amazon There's never been a more fun way to exfoliate your face: say hello to the SKIN FOOD Pineapple Peeling Gel. Rich in vitamins and AHAs sourced from fruit, it helps unclog pores, exfoliate and soothe skin, and promote a generally brighter, clearer complexion. One reviewer wrote, "This is the only miracle product I have ever found in my life that I continue to buy! This is a facial skincare product. It is a gel, and when applied, it will remove dead skin."

23. An Oil Cleanser That Expertly Breaks Down Makeup, Sunscreen, & Oil Tonymoly Wonder Apricot Deep Cleansing Oil $16 | Amazon See on Amazon For the first step in your cleansing routine, start off with an oil cleanser, like this one, to break down makeup and oil-based skin care products (like sunscreen, for example). Then, follow up with a water-based face wash (usually a gel or foam) to finish off the process. TonyMoly's take on an oil cleanser has a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon, thanks to its effectiveness, pleasant scent, and under-$20 price tag.

24. A Fan-Favorite Sunscreen Made With Soothing Aloe COSRX Aloe Soothing Sun Cream SPF50 $12 | Amazon See on Amazon People swear by this CosRx Aloe Soothing Sun Cream — especially those with dry and/or sensitive skin. It helps hydrate skin and reinforce a healthy barrier while providing a high level of sun protection with an SPF of 50. Darker-skinned reviewers love that it doesn't leave behind a white cast, while people who generally dislike sunscreen love that it feels more like a light moisturizer, as opposed to a thick, greasy cream.

25. A Volcanic Way To Cleanse Your Face Innisfree Jeju Volcanic Pore Cleansing Foam $8.40 | Amazon See on Amazon This face wash from Innisfree uses the power of volanic ash to give your skin a deep, detoxifying clean. It's best suited towards oily, acne-prone, or generally congested skin, as the formula helps soak up oil and clean out clogged pores.

26. A Moisturizing Lip Tint That Won't Fade Off Tonymoly Delight Tony Tint, Orange Chacha $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Another great Korean lip stain, the TonyMoly Delight Tony Tint can be layered on for a more dramatic effect, or, applied in just one coat for a subtle wash of color. "It doesn't move or slide down your face. Looks like you've eaten some popsicles or berries [...] Staying power is dynamite," described one reviewer. Choose from Cherry Pink, Red, and Orange Chacha.

27. A Vitamin C Serum To Help Brighten & Even Out Skin [KLAIRS] Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop $22 | Amazon See on Amazon The Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop is a longtime fan-favorite among both Amazon reviewers and beauty bloggers alike, thanks to two things: its effectiveness and its price point (many vitamin C serums cost upwards of $100). Use it to brighten skin, even out texture and tone, and prevent UV damage, among other things.

28. A Lightweight Sunscreen That Works For Every Skin Type Etude House Sunprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk SPF50+ $7.30 | Amazon See on Amazon Over 1,000 reviewers gave the Etude House Sunprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk SPF50+ a rave review. Oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin types all swear by it, writing things like, "My new holy grail sunscreen. Totally invisible when it's applied, very minimal scent, not chalky like other sunscreens I've tried." Another wrote, "It works great on darker skin tones. I'm about a NC50 skintone, and it doesn't leave a white cast or breakdown my foundation. I also have oily skin, and this sunscreen doesn't cause my skin to breakout."

29. A Hydrating Serum Made With Hyaluronic Acid Elizavecca Hell Pore Control Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum $7.70 | Amazon See on Amazon This 97% hyaluronic acid serum is a must for keeping skin hydrated, bouncy, and soft. Considering many hyaluronic acid serums go for eight times the price, it's certainly worth trying out. One reviewer, who called it "magic in a bottle," commented, "I’m about a third of the way through it, and my skin literally glows. It’s soothed my rosacea better than any prescription has [...] and made my skin... just... LOVELY."

30. A Rice Mask That Brightens & Gently Exfoliates Skin Skinfood Facial Mask Rice Wash Off $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Brighten, cleanse, and gently exfoliate your skin with this Skin Food rice mask. With its creamy, scrub-like texture, it can be used as a mask or cleanser to slough away dead skin cells and brighten tone, thanks to the fermented rice bran water in the formula.

31. This Cute Little Bunny That Moisturizes & Oh-So Subtly Tints Lips TONYMOLY Pettit Bunny Gloss Bar $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This cute little bunny-shaped balm provides lips with a dose of hydration and a glossy sheen — choose from eight colors, including Juicy Cherry, Juicy Peach, and Neon Yellow.

32. A Cult-Favorite Skin Cream Made With A High Concentration Of Snail Mucin Mizon All In One Snail Repair Cream $16.90 | Amazon See on Amazon This cult-favorite moisturizer can be used to treat just about every skin concern imaginable, thanks to one key ingredient: snail mucin. Use it to repair, heal, and moisturize skin, help fade hyperpigmentation and unwanted scarring, enhance elasticity, and more. As one reviewer put it, "If you have a face, this is for you!"

33. This Hydrating & Protecting Lip Balm With A Sheer Rose Tint Tonymoly Liptone Lip Care Stick, Rose Blossom $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Moisturize your lips and give them a subtle wash of color with this Tonymoly Liptone Lip Care Stick in "Rose Blossom." The lip balm also comes in Honey Moisture and Mint Light varieties, all of which use slightly different ingredients to hydrate and soften lips.

34. A Snail Mucin Essence That Helps Moisturize, Heal, & Soothe Skin COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $18.20 | Amazon See on Amazon As mentioned, snail mucin is extremely effective at healing and repairing skin (and it's also great for moisturizing, soothing, and a whole host of other things). Get the good stuff in essence form — which is much lighter weight than a cream or even serum — with this COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. "[It's] so moisturizing and light at the same time," described one reviewer. Others wrote things like "It works wonders," "Noticeable difference in one week," and "new holy grail!" It's great for just about every skin type, too.

35. A Creamy "Milk Shake" Makeup Remover That Leaves Skin Cleansed & Soft SKIN FOOD Milk Shake Point Make-up Remover $14.60 | Amazon See on Amazon The gentlest way to remove makeup without stripping your skin? This Skin Food Milk Shake Make-Up Remover! With a creamy, milky consistency, it cleanses, softens, and moisturizes skin, and it can even be used to remove tough waterproof makeup. All you have to do is shake the adorably decorated bottle before use, then soak a cotton pad before sweeping it along your face.

36. The Cult-Favorite Clay Mask That Bubbles On Your Face Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Over 4,500 reviewers are obsessed with the Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask. Like any clay mask, it's great for giving your skin an overall detox and helping clear out clogged pores. But unlike other clay masks, it bubbles when it's on your face — a sensation that's both bizarrely satisfying and extremely Instagrammable.

37. A Hyaluronic Acid Serum To Hydrate Any Type Of Skin Mizon Original Skin Energy - Hyaluronic Acid 100 - Facial Care - Anti Wrinkle $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Treat your skin to a super-powered dose of hyaluronic acid with this surprisingly affordable hydrating serum. Fragrance-free and suitable for every skin type, it absorbs into skin beautifully (just wait 30 seconds or so for the initial stickiness to disappear) and layers well under other products and makeup. One reviewer wrote, "My skin is so much smoother and feels "bouncier" and more resilient, not to mention even my super sensitive skin hasn't had a reaction to this product. My skin also holds moisture better, which is great as I've struggled with dry skin for years."

38. This Etude House Brow Pencil Reviewers Swear By Etude House Drawing Eye Brow, No.1 Dark Brown $4.20 | Amazon See on Amazon For under $5, you can't go wrong with this Etude House eyebrow pencil. Its angled tip makes it easy to draw on natural-looking hairs, and one reviewer said it's so long-lasting, it even held up overnight. Choose from brown or two different shades of gray-brown.

39. A Fan-Favorite Brightening & Exfoliating Facial Peel Dr.G Brightening Peeling Gel, 4.2 Ounce $11.60 | Amazon See on Amazon Shed off all your dry, dead skin with the cult-classic Dr.G Brightening Peeling Gel. It encourages a brighter complexion thanks to its exfoliating abilities, which are also enhanced by its vitamin-rich formula. Reviewers love that you actually see the dead skin coming off, which they report finding oddly satisfying.