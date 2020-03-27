40 Cheap Products That Make Spending Time At Home WAY Better

It doesn't take long for cabin fever to strike when you're stuck indoors. For me, it only takes about two days before I find myself crawling up the walls. When you've played every board game, vacuumed the carpets, and at least skim-read all your books, time seems to pass extra-slowly. That's why I've stocked up on all of these cheap products that make spending time at home so much better.

You'd think this list would just be a ton of board games, but that couldn't be further from the truth. There's a nourishing face mask chock-full of antioxidants, a lap desk for relaxing on the couch, and even a heated blanket to keep you extra cozy. Or, if you like being creative, there's an adult coloring book on the list. With more than 60 pages of designs, it'll take at least a few afternoons before you crush the entire thing. And yes, there are some games featured in this collection; who doesn't like a good round of Jenga?

When you're shopping all the genius products available, there's so much variety that everybody in your house can find something to enjoy. So what are you waiting for? You've got a whole day ahead of yourself; you might as well add a few things to your cart to help pass the time.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These Smart Light Bulbs That Help You Set The Mood Peteme Smart Bulbs (2-Pack) $21 | Amazon See on amazon With thousands of colors to choose from, these smart bulbs make it easy to set a relaxing mood in your home. They're compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Microsoft Cortana, so that you can control them using voice commands. Plus, the free downloadable app lets you adjust the brightness, color, and more from the comfort of your couch.

2. This Essential Oil Diffuser With A Chic Wood Grain VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This diffuser-humidifier hybrid is not only able to run for up to 10 continuous hours, but the faux wood grain on the exterior gives it a chic appearance. It runs at a super-quiet volume and the automatic shut-off kicks in when the water reservoir runs dry — so you can sleep easy.

3. The Card Game That's Fun For The Whole Family Exploding Kittens Card Game $20 | Amazon See on amazon While playing this family-friendly card game (which is full of magical enchiladas), players take turns drawing cards until someone draws an "exploding kitten." That player can then play a defuse card — which can be a laser pointer, kitty yoga, catnip sandwich, and more — to distract the kitten. Whoever remains standing at the end wins.

4. The Weighted Blanket That Can Help You Sleep Better COMHO Weighted Blanket $46 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from a 100% cotton exterior and filled with glass beads, this weighted blanket aims to reduce sleeplessness, soothe stress, and promote a sense of tranquility. It comes in several weights and sizes, but for the best results, it's recommended that you choose one that is 10% of your body weight.

5. A Deep-Tissue Massager You Can Use All Over Your Body Wahl Deep Tissue Percussion Massager $44 | Amazon See on amazon No matter where you're feeling sore, this deep-tissue massager can reach into your tense muscles to help alleviate pain. Each order comes with four interchangeable massage heads depending on how sore you're feeling, and the power cable is extra-long so that it's easy to maneuver all around your body.

6. The Panini Press For Cafe-Quality Sandwiches At Home Hamilton Beach Panini Press $33 | Amazon See on amazon Perfect for grilling up paninis, quesadillas, and grilled cheeses, this cafe-style panini press has a floating lid that makes it easy to press almost any thickness of sandwich. Plus, it has non-stick heating plates that easily wipe clean with a soapy rag and can be stored upright and out of the way.

7. A Lap Desk That Makes Work From Your Couch More Comfortable Honey-Can-Do Black Laptop Tray $23 | Amazon See on amazon This portable laptop desk makes working from your couch a little more comfortable. It has a removable cushion on the bottom, along with a built-in handle that makes it easy to walk around the house with. Plus, it's available in seven different colors.

8. A Padded Mat That Helps Keep Your Legs From Getting Sore Kangaroo Standing Mat $39 | Amazon See on amazon Just place it in front of your stove or sink, and this padded mat can help prevent your legs from growing sore while you're standing. It's stain- and wear-resistant so that it still looks fresh even if it gets dirty, and the slanted edges should't curl up. Not to mention, it boasts a layer of thick foam for extra comfort.

9. The Rainfall Shower Head With An Adjustable Arm HotelSpa Rainfall Square Shower Head $30 | Amazon See on amazon Few things are as luxurious as taking a rainfall shower, and now you can experience it in the comfort of your own home with this shower head. The extendable arm lets you adjust how far it sticks out from your wall, and there are zero tools required for installation.

10. An Automatic Soap Dispenser That You Don't Need To Touch Umbra Otto Automatic Soap Dispenser $34 | Amazon See on amazon It's always important to keep your hands clean, and this automatic soap dispenser means you won't have to press down on a dirty pump to wash your hands. Just add liquid (not foaming) soap and four AAA batteries. Then, reach out and activate the sensor for a palmful of soap.

11. A Soft Bed Topper Made From Gel-Infused Memory Foam LUCID Memory Foam Mattress Topper $44 | Amazon See on amazon Looking to add more support to your bed? Search no further than this super-soft topper. It's made from memory foam infused with a cooling gel that contours to the shape of your body and even helps keep you cool all night long.

12. A Lamp Made With Real Salt From The Himalayan Mountains Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp $20 | Amazon See on amazon Harvested from real Himalayan salt, this lamp emits a soothing orange glow to help you de-stress after a long day. The wooden base is made with a neem wood and has a 6-foot cord. Plus, the dimmer switch lets you easily adjust how bright it is.

13. A Tablet Stand That Rotates 360 Degrees AboveTEK iPad Stand $38 | Amazon See on amazon Perfect for retail, relaxing in bed, or even reading recipes in the kitchen, this tablet stand's ergonomic design makes it incredibly easy to use. It rotates 360 degrees so you can adjust the viewing angle, and the bracket holders are coated with soft rubber to prevent slipping.

14. The Memory Foam Pillowcases Made With Bamboo PLX Memory Foam Pillows (2-Pack) $39 | Amazon See on amazon Stuffed with cushy, high-quality memory foam and covered with a breathable case made with polyester and bamboo rayon, these queen-size pillows feel luxe but cost less than $40. The moisture-wicking cases even zip open, making them easy to clean.

15. The String Lights That You Can Use Inside And Outside Brightown Outdoor Globe String Lights $18 | Amazon See on amazon These globe string lights give off a warm glow that is perfect for setting the mood indoors or outdoors. The string is 25 feet long, features 26 lights, and has built-in clips that makes it easy to hang. Plus, you can use them both inside and outside for mood lighting anywhere.

16. This Toothbrush Holder That Helps Keep Your Bristles Clean Maiile Toothpaste Dispenser $8 | Amazon See on amazon You can make sure your toothbrushes stay clean with this holder. It's able to hold up to five brushes and protects the bristles from dust, dirt, and more. Each order also comes with an automatic toothpaste dispenser, which is great for helping to cut back on potential mess.

17. The Robe Made With An Extra-Luxurious Faux Fur Collar SUNBABY Bathrobe $40 | Amazon See on amazon Step out of the shower and into luxury when you put on this robe. The faux fur collar makes you feel extra-chic as you keep warm while drying off, and the flannel material feels so plush against your skin that you might just fall asleep in it. Grab it in four colors: grey, coffee, pink, or black. Available sizes: Medium - X-Large

18. A Pair Of Slipper Socks Made From Cozy Microfiber Ontel Slipper Socks $14 | Amazon See on amazon These slipper sock booties have a plush fleece lining that will keep your feet warm and cozy and grippy bottoms to keep you from slipping. They're cute enough for your Instagram — and at just $13 bucks, they're a steal. They're also non-slip, and one size fits all.

19. A Plush Faux Fur Blanket That Comes In 8 Rich Shades LANGRIA Luxury Super Soft Faux Fur Fleece Throw Blanket $22 | Amazon See on amazon Add a splash of softness to any room in your home with this faux fur throw blanket. It's available in two neutral shades (gray and brown). Plus, it's made with a shaggy fleece face and silky-soft micro-mink back that you can't help but feel relaxed on.

20. This Massage Roller That Stays Cold For Up To 6 Hours Recoup Fitness Cryosphere $40 | Amazon See on amazon Recoup Fitness' cryosphere is a massage device that can be used for hot or cold therapy to help increase blood circulation or relieve muscle pain. It can also be used to reduce inflammation after being chilled. Plus, the massager itself can stay cold for up to six hours.

21. The Acupressure Mat And Pillow That Can Help Alleviate Pain ProSource Fit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $20 | Amazon See on amazon You only need to relax on this acupressure mat and pillow for about 30 minutes every day, and the hundreds of raised points will help alleviate soreness in tired muscles. It's made from a blend of 100% cotton and a plant-based foam — and it can even help stimulate blood circulation.

22. A Light Therapy Lamp That Helps Melt Away The Winter Blues Miroco Light Therapy Lamp $40 | Amazon See on amazon If you're lacking a little sunshine in your life, try using this light therapy lamp when you're feeling down. It simulates the sunshine to help boost your mood and productivity. Plus, there are three brightness modes and a timer to help personalize your exposure to the faux rays.

23. The Mixing Bowl Set That's Perfect For DIY Face Masks Teenitor Mask Mixing Set $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't dirty up one of your dining bowls with a DIY face mask — just mix it up using the tools in this set instead. Each order comes with travel-sized spray bottle and container, as well as a brush, spatula, exfoliating sponge, and measuring spoons.

24. A Go-To Game That's Great For People Of All Ages Jenga Classic Game $11 | Amazon See on amazon Being stuck at home is a great time to play games, and this Jenga set is a classic option the whole family can enjoy. The 54 blocks are made from real wood — and with over 4,000 five-star reviews, it's clear this game is a hit with reviewers.

25. This Coloring Book With Designs By A Famous Painter Posh Adult Coloring Book: Thomas Kinkade Designs for Inspiration & Relaxation $9 | Amazon See on amazon With more than 60 beautiful designs (all based off of Thomas Kinkade's most popular artworks) for you to color, this coloring book is a great way to spend a few hours in the afternoon or de-stress your mind after a long day. One reviewer wrote, "Loved coloring the pages and getting lost in the little world."

26. A Miniature Projector That Brings The Theater To Your Home VANKYO Leisure 3 1080P Supported Mini Projector $100 | Amazon See on amazon Televisions can be incredibly expensive, but this miniature projector is only $100. It lets you beam movies, videos, photos, and more onto a blank wall (or ceiling!) in your home so that it's easy for everybody to see. Despite its budget price-point, it has high-quality features, including a lamp-life of 40,000 hours and a three-year warranty.

27. This Electric Nail Drill That's Perfect For Home Manicures MelodySusie Nail Drill $34 | Amazon See on amazon Step up your home-manis and pedis with an electric nail drill to keep them in top shape. Each order comes with six interchangeable heads including shaping, buffing, and cuticle pushing tools, along with various sanding tips.

28. A Spa Gift Basket Formulated With Sunflower Seed Oil Spa Luxetique Bath Basket $25 | Amazon See on amazon Who says you can't give yourself a gift? You deserve it — so kick back and relax in the tub with this spa gift basket. Each order comes with shower gel, bubble bath, bath salt, a bath bomb, body lotion, and more. Plus, everything's infused with refreshing lavender essential oils. The added sunflower seed oil and vitamin E help rejuvenate your skin, and you can reuse the basket afterwards.

29. The Bathtub Caddy Tray Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Royal Craft Wood Natural Bamboo Bathtub $47 | Amazon See on amazon With spots for candles, drinks, books, and more, this bamboo caddy will seriously up your bath game. The non-slip pads on the extendable arms help keep it stable while you soak, and there are multiple slots where you can store drinks, books, soap, or even a laptop.

30. This Sleep Mask That Won't Put Pressure On Your Eyes NEW VANGA Sleep Mask $6 | Amazon See on amazon This unique eye mask is designed to completely block out light while still allowing for air ventilation. The strap is adjustable and the 3-D shape means it won't press directly against your eyes, making it more comfortable than your average eye mask.

31. The Scratch-Off Poster That Keeps Track Of The Movies You've Watched Gift Republic Bucket List Movie Poster $19 | Amazon See on Amazon You can easily keep track of which classic movies you have to watch with this fun scratch-off poster. There are 100 movies on the poster, including No Country for Old Men, Good Will Hunting, Casablanca, and more. Plus, it makes a great conversation piece hanging on any wall.

32. A Green Tea Matcha Mud Mask Full Of Antioxidants Physicians Formula The Perfect Matcha 3-in-1 Melting Cleansing Balm $10 | Amazon See on amazon This moisturizing matcha balm is made with green tea, lotus extract, bamboo shoot, and more to help get your complexion glowing. You can also use it to remove makeup, which is a plus. The formula is dermatologist-tested and suitable for sensitive skin.

33. The Device That Lets You Enjoy S'mores Indoors Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker $34 | Amazon See on Amazon When you're stuck inside and craving a delicious campfire treat, just bust out this s'mores maker. It's completely flameless and made with rust-resistant stainless steel. Each order comes with four roasting forks, and the built-in compartments let you store graham crackers and marshmallows.

34. This Pack Of Night Lights With Built-In Motion Sensors AUVON Night Light (4-Pack) $19 | Amazon See on amazon Unlike other night lights that are always on, these ones feature built-in motion sensors so they only turn on when someone's within 5 meters. They come with four in a pack, and each one is programmed with three lighting modes.

35. The Smart Power Strip With 2 Built-In USB Ports AmazonBasics USB Power Strip $15 | Amazon See on amazon Make sure all your devices are charged with this power strip as you relax on the couch. The cable is extra-long, so you won't be stuck next to an outlet while powering up electronics. Plus, there are even two USB ports which means you don't need to find a power brick to power your phone.

36. A Set Of Bed Sheets Made From Super-Soft Microfiber Mellanni Bed Sheets $33 | Amazon See on amazon With over 77,000 reviews on Amazon, these microfiber sheets have garnered a serious cult-following thanks to their soft, quality fabric and rich color selection. Grab them in more than a dozen colors, including gray, purple, imperial blue, and more.

37. A Highly Rated Bluetooth Speaker That's Resistant To Water OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $26 | Amazon See on amazon This affordable Bluetooth speaker is not only relatively affordable, but it's packed with features. From its deep bass to 14 hours of play time, this speaker delivers quality for a seriously low price. Plus, it's water-resistant, so you can take it outside without a worry.

38. A Miniature Fridge That Can Also Warm Up Your Meals AstroAI Miniature Fridge $39 | Amazon See On amazon Use this miniature fridge to keep up to six cans of soda cold during long drives, or use its warming function to heat up some leftovers for lunch. Each order comes with a regular AC plug as well as an adapter for the car, and the motor is even eco-friendly as it's made without any freon.

39. An Oversized Hoodie That Feels Like A Cozy Blanket Roll over image to zoom in VIDEO Catalonia Oversized Hoodie Blanket Sweatshirt $43 | Amazon See on Amazon Get extra comfortable by relaxing around your home in this oversized blanket sweatshirt. It's available in both adult and youth sizes in over a dozen colors. Plus, the kangaroo pocket on the front is great for remotes, phones, snacks, or even just warming up your hands.