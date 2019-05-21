40 Cult-Favorite Products On Amazon That Are A Hit Even With Picky People

We all have things we're particular about, and since I'm today going to share with you some amazing cult-favorite products on Amazon that are a hit even with picky people, I think it's time for me to make a confession. It's about pens.

As a left-handed person, pens are my weakness. You might relate: we all tend to drag our hands across the page to one extent or another when we write, so the ink smudges.

Practically speaking, what that means is that we're all very particular about writing utensils. And I'll tell you, straight up, if I find a pen I really like, whether I'm signing in at the doctor's office or at the bank, that sucker is coming home with me. Seriously. And although it may not be pens for everyone, I can say — we all have products that we're picky about. If it's not pens, it's something else. And for the incredibly picky? Well, it could just be everything. Luckily, Amazon has lots of things that will please everyone.

Moving forward, I pledge to reform my bad grand-theft-pen habits and look instead to online shopping to satisfy my needs. In that spirit, I present with pride this list the faves of picky Amazonites everywhere in an attempt to satisfy your needs.

1. A Device That Gets Your Muscle Pain By The Tail Original Tiger Tail Massage Stick $29 Amazon See on Amazon Bulky foam roller, move over: There's a new massager in town. This stick massager gives you a complete myofascial release and it's portable and easy-to-use, too. Crafted from firm, non-absorbent, non-corroding foam that won't break down over time, this roller spins and moves easily over your sore muscles. It's designed to give you a deep massage and dissolve even the toughest, tightest knots.

2. A Spot Treatment That Might As Well Have Its Own Fan Club TreeActiv Cystic Acne Spot Treatment $24 Amazon See on Amazon Those who suffer know that cystic acne is no joke — it's painful and can leave scars behind (and it takes forever to go away) — but this spot treatment is a real rescue remedy. Formulated using bentonite clay in addition to tea tree, grapefruit, and lemon oils, it draws out toxins, reduces inflammation, fights infection, and balances out excess oil to keep pores clear and heal troubled skin. "The best acne treatment of any kind," says one reviewer.

3. A Versatile Countertop Unit That Makes Any Day Great For Grilling Cuisinart 5-In-1 Griddler $70 Amazon See on Amazon With reversible plates that make it possible for you to use this unit as a contact grill, panini press, full grill, full griddle, and half grill/half griddle, any day is a great day for a barbecue — even if you have no outdoor space at all. The perfect accessory for small kitchens and busy people everywhere, this right-sized appliance features an attractive and durable brushed stainless-steel finish with a floating hinge that adjusts to accommodate the thickness of your food. The reversible plates are non-stick and dishwasher-safe, too.

4. A Tracker That Will Help You Reach Your Fitness Goals LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR $30 Amazon See on Amazon Keep tabs on how your body is doing both while you're awake and while you're asleep with this fitness tracking watch that monitors your performance goals. With 14 exercise modes, you'll be able to monitor specific activity goals, as well as metrics like heart rate, sleep quality, sleep duration, and steps. Plus, you can sync the device to receive notifications on the display so you're always in touch with your friends and loved ones. It charges simply and easily via USB.

5. A Lavender Essential Oil That's Just What You Need To Relax Pure Body Naturals Lavender Essential Oils $21 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated for use in the bath, massaging on your pulse points, and a million other uses, this lavender essential oil is pure, lush version of the time-honored stress relief remedy. With a soft and herbaceous scent, this aromatherapeutic distillation is 100 percent pure and has been proven to have healing, antiseptic properties, as well as usefulness in relieving muscle spasms and cramps.

6. A Stainless Steel Soap That Scrubs Odors Right Out Of Your Skin Amco Rub-A-Way Bar $9 Amazon See on Amazon It may sound improbable, but this stainless steel soap is as effective at removing odors from your skin without the use of well, soap. As with much else in the kitchen, it works thanks to science: The steel molecules bind with the sulfur molecules on your hands. It's the sulfur molecules that cause the smell, so when they're gone, so is the odor.

7. This Conditioning Spray Has Been Around Forever — Because It's Awesome Nexxus Humectress Conditioning Mist $18 Amazon See on Amazon I remember how impressed I was with myself when I got my first bottle of Nexxus Humectress back in the '80s. This line of hair products is still around, and here's why: It's fabulous. The lightweight conditioning mist detangles and moisturizes hair for soft manageability. Ideal for normal to dry hair, it's crafted with concentrated elastin protein and glycerin to nourish your strands and leave them silky, soft, and shiny.

9. This Pint-Sized Waffle Maker Is Big On Deliciousness Dash Mini Maker $10 Amazon See on Amazon What this pint-sized waffle maker lacks in size, it makes up for in impact. Sure, it's just under 6 inches in diameter, but it heats up in just three minutes, and the non-stick surfaces enable you to crank out paninis, hash browns, biscuit pizzas, and other light and flaky treats in addition to waffles at the drop of a hat. It's also available in eight color choices.

10. A Silicone Cover To Keep Your Microwave Clean Tovolo Microwave Cover $8 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from durable and BPA-free silicone and plastic, this food cover is intended for use in the microwave to keep things from splattering all over while they're cooking. Engineered with multiple perforations in the lid so that steam can escape while food is cooking, it's suitable for plates up to 10.5 inches in diameter. It collapses down so that it's nearly flat for storage, too.

11. An All-Natural Nail Polish Remover With Soybean Oil Karma Naturals Organic Nail Polish Remover $12 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated without acetone or alcohol, this natural nail polish remover is missing the harsh chemical smell as well as the damaging, drying effects of traditional nail polish removers — but it's just as good. It's made instead with odorless, colorless propylene carbonate, lavender oil, and vitamin E, so it actually moisturizes your nails while it removes your polish. Great for the ethical beauty lover on your list, this cult-favorite is vegan and cruelty-free, too.

12. A Tool That Will Carve Up Your Avocado Quickly And Easily OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer $10 Amazon See on Amazon From the design masters at OXO comes this avocado tool that's engineered to carve up the delicious, velvety fruit for use in guacamole, avo toast, or any number of other delicacies quickly and easily. One end features a serrated blade that makes short work of slicing through the avocado's tough skin, yet isn't sharp to the touch, and there's stainless steel pit remover in the middle that takes out the pit with a simple twist of your wrist. On the other end, there's a fan-shaped blade that slices through the meat of the fruit all at once in seven perfect pieces.

13. This Pillow Turns Your Bathtub Into A Spa Gorilla Grip Original Spa Bath Pillow $16 Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing like a relaxing bath at the end of a long week to help you relax, and with, you can level up your spa-game. Crafted from thick, padded foam to provide orthopedic cervical support, it affixes to any smooth surface courtesy of strong suction cups. Easy to clean and mold- and mildew-resistant, this pillow is air-tight and won't let water in.

14. A Device That Will Make Folding Clothes A Breeze BoxLegend Folding Board $20 Amazon See on Amazon Everyone will enjoy folding laundry when you bring this folding board into the equation. It gives you a perfectly folded T-shirt in just three seconds and three quick steps. It's made from sturdy, heavy-duty plastic with specially-designed fasteners that stay in place. Reviewers legit rave about this device, and it even comes with an insert that diagrams the proper instructions so that your clothes will come out exactly the same size folded every time.

15. These Towels Save Money While They Save The Earth Life Miracle NanoTowels $25 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're trying to go green or just trying to get clean, these towels are unbeatably efficient and versatile. Made from a proprietary fabric that's composed of woven super-thin microfibers, it cleans virtually any surface without toxic chemicals — and all you need is water. Eliminate those hazardous substances from your budget and from our environment as you clean up your home, then simply throw in your washing machine and use again.

16. This Bowl Will Cook Up Perfect Pasta And More Right In Your Microwave Sistema Microwave Noodle Bowl $8 amazon See on Amazon Even perfect pasta is possible in the microwave thanks to this bowl with a unique vented lid that allows you to cook and serve a spaghetti dinner without standing over a hot, boiling pot and without splatters. Crafted from phthalate- and BPA-free plastic, it's fridge-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe, and the generous 4-cup capacity allows you to feed a crowd in a flash.

17. This Is The Appliance All Your Friends Are Raving About Instant Pot $100 Amazon See on Amazon You can't turn around on Facebook without running into a group dedicated to this now-iconic appliance. The brainchild of a laid-off Canadian software engineer, this do-it-all appliance is a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, and a rice cooker; it steams, sautées, and makes yogurt, and also warms your food. Featuring a food-grade stainless steel inner pot and one-touch controls, this unit will revolutionize the way you cook.

18. A Toothpaste That's Naturally Whitening FineVine Activated Coconut Charcoal Toothpaste $11 Amazon See on Amazon Combining two of nature's most powerful whitening ingredients, this toothpaste fights stains and odor without harmful chemicals. All-natural and vegan, organic activated coconut charcoal is more efficient and healthier than other tooth whiteners, and it's gentle on your enamel while also promoting gum health. Other active ingredients include baking soda, diatomaceous Earth, tea tree oil, coconut oil, and xylitol and peppermint oil for flavoring.

19. This Towel Will Cut Your Blow-Drying Time In Half DuraComfort Microfiber Hair Towel $11 Amazon See on Amazon Soft and gentle, this towel is purpose-made from crepe lisse that will absorb excess water from your hair. Suitable for all hair types, it won't weigh your head down, nor will it frizz out your hair as it draws out the moisture. At 41 by 19 inches, it's large enough to encompass thicker and longer styles, and it folds down into a compact size for easy packing to make the perfect travel companion.

20. These Lids Make It Easy To Store Your Leftovers Orblue Silicone Stretch Lids $12 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to eliminate the need for plastic wrap, these silicone lids adhere to bowls and containers of any shape and create an airtight seal to keep your leftover foods fresh for longer. While these lids are round, they also work on square, rectangular, or irregular-shaped bowls or casseroles. Crafted from food-grade, BPA-free silicone, they're heat-resistant up to 450 degrees, and they're non-toxic and dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

21. These Insoles Will Keep Your Feet Cool And Dry Pedag Summer Cotton Terry Insoles $8 Amazon see on amazon Featuring grooved, perforated latex padding that promotes superior air circulation, these insoles keep your feet cool and dry regardless of how hot it gets. You'll feel like you're walking on a cloud when your feet touch the cotton terry tops that are so cozy, you'll be glad to go sockless. Great to keep your feet healthy, too: Simply hand wash with mild soap and let air dry.

22. A Cone For Your Frying Pan — And It Keeps Your Stove Clean Frywall $22 Amazon See on Amazon This silicone collar keeps your kitchen clean by ensuring that the spatters from your fried foods don't get all over your stove and walls. Crafted from BPA-free silicone that complies with FDA standards and can withstand heat up to 450 degrees, this accessory offers complete protection from splatters and stains — yet permits unimpeded access to your food. It's dishwasher-safe and easy to clean, and in between uses, it collapses to the size of a cup for easy storage.

23. This Two-In-One Tray Does Miracles In Your Microwave Nordic Ware Microwave Bacon Tray & Food Defroster $15 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from melamine-free, high-heat plastic, this tray is a hard worker in your microwave: It cooks bacon as crispy as you'd get it in your frying pan, and it also evenly defrosts food quickly and safely. It holds a good amount, has a slanted design that drains grease from fried foods and water from foods you're defrosting, and contains ridges that keep foods from sitting in the fluids they're expelling.

24. A Little Appliance That Is Both A Diffuser And A Humidifier InnoGear Diffuser $16 Amazon See on Amazon Featuring quiet ultrasonic operation, this small appliance can do it all when it comes to reconditioning your room's environment. First off, it's a pint-sized but powerful humidifier: With a 100 milliliter capacity, it can run up to 11 hours on intermittent mode. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil, and it's a diffuser that adds a pleasing scent to the air — and it also serves as a night light or provides an ambient light show to soothe your senses,

25. This Gel Uses The Power Of Natural Honey To Heal Derma Sciences Medihoney Gel $13 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with 80 percent active leptospermum honey, this gel has remarkable powers to help heal wounds, bites from spiders and insects, and skin conditions like eczema. The unique composition of this honey and the natural gelling agents it's combined with remain effective for longer to promote healing. Plus, honey is a natural antiseptic, so it works great in clearing up infections.

26. This Pillow Twists Into Any Shape You Need For Comfort Dot & Dot Twist Memory Foam Pillow $25 Amazon See on Amazon With flexible joints that can bend into many shapes, this travel pillow is different from its traditional U-shaped cousins in that it will literally contort itself into just about any shape to make you comfortable. It features a core of memory foam that's encased in breathable cotton, and covered with a removable pillowcase that's machine-washable for easy cleaning. Use it for your neck, head, and back, or even shift it to bolster your legs and knees — it's just that flexible.

27. These Cleaning Cloths Will Replace Up To 15 Rolls Of Paper Towels Skoy Eco-Friendly Cleaning Cloth $7 Amazon See on Amazon If you're converting your home to Earth-friendly cleaning materials, these cleaning cloths are right up your alley. Plus, by substituting them for paper towels, you'll save money, and since the Skoy cloths dry quickly, they're healthier than sponges — and you can also throw them in the microwave once every couple of weeks to completely sanitize them. Crafted from cotton and cellulose, they're completely biodegradable and suitable for use in any room in the house

28. A Carafe That Keeps Beverages Hot Or Cold For Hours Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, $24 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted with a food-grade, double-layered stainless steel interior, this travel mug features a vacuum sealed lid so your beverages simply won't leak — no matter what. Hot liquids stay hot for six hours, so take your coffee, tea, or soup to go, and it will still be piping right along at lunchtime. Cold beverages stay cold for just as long, so if you're in the mood for iced tea, you're in luck. The corrosion-resistant surface repels stains and looks good, too — and seven different color choices are available.

29. A Massage Tool That Low-Key Looks Like Modern Art Dr. Berg's Massage Tool $53 Amazon See on Amazon With an aesthetic that would be just as at home in the Guggenheim as on your bedroom table, this massager has an intriguing look but is designed to provide balanced, effective therapy — as well as the ability to trigger your acupressure points. With a tripod structure that enables you to use different widths to manipulate different areas of your body with different techniques, you can place the unit on the floor or another surface to stabilize it for use on yourself.

30. A Serum That Conditions Your Skin While Protecting Against The Sun's Harmful Rays Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum $15 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, this serum provides protection against UV rays — and it revitalizes your skin's tone and gives you an overall glow. Also containing niacinamide to reduce inflammation and soothe acne and other issues, this is a great multi-purpose serum for clearing, soothing, and protecting skin from weather's harsh effects. It provides excellent hydrating-boosting powers, too.

31. This Cleaner Keeps Your Brushes Hygienic And Makes Them Last Longer Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner $34 Amazon See on Amazon You've made a big investment in your makeup brushes — isn't it about time you invested in this innovative cleaner that will keep them hygienic and help them last longer? A Kickstarter favorite, it's super easy to use: Simply dip your brush into the shatter-proof bowl, spin it to rinse, and then spin again to dry. It features a rechargeable base with USB adapter, so your system will always be ready to go.

32. A Measuring Cup Set That's Flexible iSi North America Flexible Measuring Cups $23 Amazon See on Amazon Engineered to be flexible so that you can pour liquids — even viscous ones like pancake batter — with ease, these measuring cups are a must-have for any avid cook. These cups feature easy-to-read increments of cups, ounces, and milliliters on the outside. The inside is smooth to easily release the contents, and these cups are heat-resistant up to 500 degrees, so they're perfect for microwave use, and clean up easily in the dishwasher.

33. This Turntable Is Bluetooth-Compatible Victrola Vintage Turntable $45 Amazon See on Amazon With its handy Bluetooth compatibility and portable design, this turntable bridges the divide between vinyl authenticity and 21st century adaptability. Engineered to stream audio from your smartphone or any wireless device, it also plays all your favorite albums with an RCA output and built-in stereo speakers. It includes a headphone jack for private listening sessions, and the suitcase design means you can take it on-the-go if you so choose.

34. A Blender That's Perfect To Fuel Your Protein Shake Addiction Oster Blender With Sport Bottle $18 Amazon See on Amazon Topped with an authentic 20-ounce, BPA-free Tritan sports bottle, this blender is the perfect partner to make daily health and hydration so much easier. Start off in the morning by blending up a nutritious shake with the ice-crushing stainless steel blades, then once you've polished that off, sip water from the bottle for the rest of the day. It even comes with a recipe book to get you started on smoothies and shakes.

35. The Perfect Lightweight Vacuum For Hard Floors And Tight Spaces Bissell PowerEdge Stick Vacuum, $50 Amazon See on Amazon Engineered specifically for hard surfaces and featuring a swivel mechanism that enables you to clean easily in tight corners and around furniture, this vacuum is the perfect solution for small spaces. It features a V-shaped foot that directs dirt and clutter toward the center of the device — so it'll make contact with the maximum force of the rubber squeegee system and the suction. The easy-to-empty bagless technology makes caring for this unit super simple, and it's lightweight, too.

36. A Shelf That's A Treat For The Person Who Loves A Lie-In BedShelfie $30 Amazon See on Amazon Who doesn't love a lazy morning in bed? This wooden shelf tucks underneath your mattress and makes it just a little more convenient to snuggle up — because it keeps everything you need to stay under the covers handy and nearby. Handcrafted from eco-friendly bamboo, it features an incredibly versatile and strong clamp system that attaches without tools and fastens to your bed with thick felt everywhere it touches the frame. It's even fitted with two slots to thread your charger cords through.

37. This Light Is Great For Reading In Bed Or Illuminating Your Workspace LEPOWER Clip-On Reading Light $16 Amazon See on Amazon With a light that adjusts to provide either warm or bright white illumination, this lamp features a gooseneck arm that adjusts to any angle you like, making it the ideal solution for reading in bed or your drafting or craft table — or any number of other lighting needs around your house or office. Its hold-tight clip provides extra versatility, expanding to more than 2 inches wide, and it has a super-long cord, too.

38. The Six-Port Desktop USB Charger That's Small But Mighty Vogek 6-Port USB Charger $22 Amazon See on Amazon Roughly the size of a credit card, this USB charger may be small, but it offers great big functionality: Plug it in and it identifies the unique charging requirements of up to six connected devices at a time, delivering at full speed the correct amount of power required by each device. An LED indicator shows that the device is correctly connected to a power supply, and a silicone foot keeps it firmly planted on any smooth surface.

39. This Shower Curtain Will Hold Your Stuff While You Bathe Maytex Pocket Shower Curtain $15 Amazon See on Amazon Featuring nine pockets that have room for everything including your rubber duckie, this shower curtain will eliminate clutter on the ledges of your tub and keep your bathroom clean and safe. Made from odorless, clear PEVA, the pockets are fashioned from quick-dry mesh, and each can hold up to a pound's worth of soap, scrubbers, or toys. Hang with with the sturdy, rust-proof grommets and use as a curtain or a liner to keep all your necessities handy and off the shower floor.