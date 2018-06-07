40 More Clever Versions Of Basic Household Items You Can Buy On Amazon

They may not be glamorous, but you need household items like sponges, plungers, and shower liners. And as long as you're shopping to keep your house in order, why wouldn't you want to own these more clever versions of basic household items you can buy on Amazon? Because a sponge is just a sponge — until you realize there's a natural, antibacterial version out there that never, ever stinks like mildew. Then the game suddenly changes.

This list of genius products on Amazon includes everything you need to keep every room in your home functional. The only difference between these items and the ones you might already own is that these go the distance in terms of functionality. You may have a vacuum, but who wouldn't want an affordable, lightweight version that just so happens to include a steam function for bacteria and germ-free floors? You already have a spice drawer, thank you very much — but cooking is a whole lot more enjoyable when you can organize 30 spice bottles within three drawers.

It's not that there's anything wrong with your household items, it's that these innovative versions of those items get the job done faster, more efficiently, and might even save you money. Here are 41 more clever takes on your most essential household items.

1 The Comfortable Slippers That Double As Dusting Tools For Your Hard Floors Amazon Slipper Genie Microfiber Slippers $13 AmazonBuy Now If you're going to wear comfortable slippers — and have to clean your tile and hardwood floors anyway — why not kill two birds with one stone? These microfiber slippers double as mini dusters that trap dirt, dust, and hair as your walk and glide along your hard floors. These may not be a replacement for actual vacuuming and dusting, but they're the perfect in-between cleaning accessory. The chenille soles are washable and a Velcro fastener attaches cleaning cloths to the slipper.

2 A Snap-On Shower Liner That Isn't A Royal Pain To Change Amazon Arcs & Angles Hookless Snap-In Fabric Liner $10 AmazonBuy Now Technically, everyone should be changing their mold and mildew-trapping shower liners a lot more than they probably do. But unhooking and re-hooking a liner can be a royal pain — which is why some kind person came along and invented this snap-on shower liner that isn't a hassle to change. The polyester liner is designed to fit shower curtains that measure 71 by 74 inches, and it has flex-on rings that can be installed directly to a shower rod without additional hooks or rings.

3 A Full Body Microfiber Towel That Gets You Dry In No Time Amazon Aquis Original Lisse Body Towel $28 AmazonBuy Now Wrap this microfiber body towel around you after your shower and, seconds later, you'll feel dry — no more waiting around to get dressed. This towel absorbs moisture way faster than cotton terry and is lightweight, durable, extremely soft, and machine-washable. It comes in three colors: white, pink, and dark grey.

4 A Two-In-One Vacuum And Steamer That Removes Germs Without Chemicals Amazon Light 'N' Easy Vacuum Steam Mop $130 AmazonBuy Now Talk about a multi-tasker that gets big cleaning jobs done in half the time — this vacuum steam mop sucks up dust, hair, and dirt, and the steamer kills bacteria and germs from hard floors without toxic chemical cleaners. Its steam function heats up in just 20 seconds, but it also dries from floors in 20 seconds. It weighs less than 7 pounds, and comes with one washable mop cleaning pad and five disposable cleaning pads.

5 The Eco-Friendly Sponges That Never Smell Bad Amazon Pura Naturals Stink Free Sponges $16 AmazonBuy Now Most sponges start to smell bad after just a few uses — and then your only option is to chuck them out or put them in the microwave or dishwasher to disinfect them. But these eco-friendly, vegan sponges never smell: instead, they repel water and are resistant to mold and bacteria. The scrubber side of these sponges uses walnut shells, which won't scratch plates and pots, and each pack comes with rectangular and leaf-shaped sponges that are better at getting into glasses and other tight spots for cleaning.

6 The Reusable Bamboo Towels That Replace Six Months' Worth Of Paper Towels Amazon SCC Bamboo Towels $8 AmazonBuy Now If you go through rolls of paper towels faster than you can count them, consider these reusable bamboo towels better for the environment and your budget. One roll with 20 lint-free bamboo towels lasts longer than six months' worth of paper towels — after using one to pick up spills or clean your floor, just wash it by hand or in your washing machine and use it again.

7 A Five-In-One Silicone Trivet Mat That Can Withstand Extreme Heat Amazon Love This Kitchen Premium Silicone Trivet Mats $13 AmazonBuy Now Made from durable and safe silicone, these trivet mats can be used in five different ways: as a pot holder, trivet, coaster, jar opener, or spoon rest. They can withstand temperatures up to 442 degrees Fahrenheit, are flexible, and resistant to stains and odors (but you can also toss them in the dishwasher when you feel they could use a thorough cleaning). These trivets come in eight fun colors, including teal, fall orange, and lime green.

8 A Space-Saving Spice Organizer That Holds 30 Full-Size Bottles Of Spices Amazon YouCopia Chef's Edition SpiceStack 30-Bottle Spice Organizer $40 AmazonBuy Now Fit all of your spices in one convenient place where you can actually access them without having to tear your cabinet apart. This spice organizer has compartments that fit 30 large bottles or 60 smaller spice bottles. The three drawers pull out and can be lowered so that you can view your spices at one time, and can be displayed or fit into a cabinet. It even comes with 96 removable drawer labels to help keep your spices as orderly as possible.

10 A Sink Caddy For Sponges And Brushes That Prevents Mildew And Mold Amazon simplehuman Sink Caddy $17 AmazonBuy Now Give your sponges and brushes a better place to hang out and dry by installing this sink caddy, which has suction cups that won't damage your sink. It features a pop-out silicone brush holder and is designed with several ventilation holes to prevent sponges from getting mold and mildew. It'll also help free up sink space so that your sponges and brushes aren't competing with dishes and pots and pans.

11 An Aluminum Olive Oil Spray For Healthy Grilled Meals Amazon Misto Brushed Aluminum Olive Oil Sprayer $9 AmazonBuy Now Olive oil is a heart-healthy cooking fat, but one that usually comes in a bottle, so it's difficult to disperse a small amount of it. This reusable olive oil sprayer coats pans and grills with just enough oil without drowning your food in it. It has a pump-style cap and a valve on the pressurized spray for an even mist, and the BPA-free gadget can also be used for other oils, vinegars, lemon juice, and cooking wine.

12 A Smart Plug That Connects To Devices So You Can Schedule When To Turn Appliances On And Off Amazon Etekcity Wi-Fi Smart Plug $27 AmazonBuy Now This Wi-Fi smart plug connects to your devices and Alexa so that you can program a schedule for appliances and lights to switch on and off when it's most convenient. Manage the smart plug from your smartphone or tablet and you'll reap benefits that include a lower energy bill every month and a fresh cup of morning coffee exactly when you want and need it.

13 The Three-Piece System That Cleans Bottles, Glasses, And Even Lids Amazon OXO Good Grips Water Bottle Cleaning System $10 AmazonBuy Now Most ordinary sponges aren't equipped to dig deep and clean debris from inside of water bottles and glasses — but this three-piece water bottle cleaning system can. It consists of a long bottle brush that reaches in and gets dirt and residue out of bottles, as well as a short straw brush that can clean straws. And the separate detail cleaner is perfect for cleaning the crevices of bottles and lids. All of the brushes are made from nylon bristles and are stored together on one ring, so you won't misplace any of them.

14 A Ventilated Bath Mat That Actually Prevents Mold And Mildew Amazon Gorilla Grip The Original Bath Mat $14 AmazonBuy Now Cover the entire inside of your slippery tub with this bath mat, which keeps you safe on solid ground and stays secure and in place, thanks to 324 Gorilla Grip suction cups. The mat comes in several colors and is free of BPAs, latex, and chemicals like phthalates. But the best thing about it is that it features small holes throughout that allow for air ventilation — which means the bottom of your tub won't succumb to mold and mildew growth.

15 A Large Oil Diffuser And Air Purifier You Can Control From Your Phone Amazon Asakuki Smart Wi-Fi Essential Oil Diffuser $43 AmazonBuy Now Control this smart Wi-Fi essential oil diffuser from an app on your smartphone — and it's also compatible with Amazon Echo. In addition to delivering soothing and invigorating essential oils, the diffuser can be used to humidify and purify the air, and you can switch modes via your device. The air purifier has a 500 milliliter capacity that works through the night, and it even has a night light option.

16 The Organic And Safe Laundry Soap Nuts And Berries Amazon NaturOli Soap Nuts/Soapberries $21 AmazonBuy Now These USDA-certified organic soap nuts and berries are safer for the environment than traditional soap, and serve as both a laundry detergent and an all-purpose green cleaner you can use around your house. Perfect for allergy sufferers, the soaps are hypoallergenic and free of fragrances and chemicals — and they're much kinder and gentler on delicate fabrics like silk and wool.

17 A Washable And Reusable Lint Roller You'll Use Every Day Amazon WOWGO Lint Roller $14 AmazonBuy Now No need to buy refills for this reusable lint roller — just wash and rinse it after using it to pick up hair, fur, and dust. Each order comes with two large lint rollers you can store in your home and car for quick clean-ups, and two mini rollers that are perfect for travel or taking along in your purse for on-the-good grooming. They'll basically last forever, so they're fantastic for anyone with pets or clothes that always seem to need a touch-up.

18 A Drink Coaster That Fits Over The Arms Of Your Chair Or Couch Amazon Hit Products Couch Products $25 AmazonBuy Now Get cozy on the couch with a good drink — this one-size-fits-all drink coaster fits securely on your couch arm and can be used to hold hot or cold beverages. It's made from BPA-free silicone, slips over the arms of couches, sofas, armchairs, and recliners, and fits mugs and tumblers — and it even has a slot for cup handles. One reviewer writes: "It works great!! I am very impressed with how it holds when the chair is moving, even in the reclining position which makes it tilted back at a slight angle."

19 These Better Rubber Bands With Hooks To Secure Objects Around The House Amazon Quirky Bandits All-Purpose Rubber Bands With Hooks $8 AmazonBuy Now Get more out of your rubber bands — these super strong versions have hooks that make it easier to fasten bundles of supplies or to hang objects anywhere, like a water bottle to your backpack. Reviewers say these multipurpose bands can be used to do everything from replace a broken wrist strap on an umbrella to hold an iPad on an elliptical machine while you work out.

20 A Five-In-One Universal Kitchen Tool That Can Be Used As A Knife, Spatula, And More Amazon Joseph Joseph Uni-Tool 5-In-1 Utensil $8 AmazonBuy Now Get way more out of one utensil — five uses, to be exact. This universal utensil can be used as a slotted spoon, solid spoon, spatula, turner, and a cutting tool. It's made from nylon, is heat-resistant up to 480 degrees, and is dishwasher-safe. This tool won't scratch non-stick skillets, either.

21 The Silicone Lids That Stretch To Fit Bowls And Foods Amazon ModFamily Silicone Stretch Lids $16 AmazonBuy Now Some plastic lids can warp in the wash and wind up misshapen and unable to fit your containers. These BPA- and chemical-free silicone lids stretch to accommodate any container and keep an air-tight seal on food — which means it maintains their freshness for longer. They're safe to use in the freezer and dishwasher, too.

22 A Heat-Resistant, Non-Electric Silicone Beater That Mixes Ingredients To Perfection Amazon Tovolo Better Batter Tool $11 AmazonBuy Now Put away your electric beater — this batter tool has thick blades that mix ingredients without over-beating them, and tapered silicone fins to scrape up every last bit of batter from the sides of bowls. The head is heat resistant up to 600 degrees, it's dishwasher-safe and has a long stainless steel handle, and it comes in green, blue, midnight, or red.

23 A Two-In-One Personal Blender And Travel Cup With Lid Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Single Serve Blender With Travel Lid $18 AmazonBuy Now If you're constantly whipping up smoothies and juices for one, but also find yourself washing a slew of blender accessories, this personal single serve blender with travel lid is calling your name. It's a simplified version of your blender, with just a one-touch pulse button and a 14-ounce blending jar that you then remove and use as a travel cup. It's also fantastic for things like dressings, soups, and baby food.

24 The Rain Spray Shower Head That Filters Out Chemicals Like Chlorine Amazon VivaSpring Filtered Shower Head $40 AmazonBuy Now Most people enjoy a good shower — so why not do it under a better shower head that filters out chlorine and minerals present in both hard and soft water? Your skin and hair will feel softer, and the shower head's filtration system lasts about six months. The shower head itself delivers a soothing rain spray, and its silicone nozzles are easy to clean, too.

25 A Mountable Magnetic Key Holder So You Never Lose Your Car Keys Again Amazon Umbra Magnetter Magnetic Key/Mail Organizer $17 AmazonBuy Now You have five minutes to get out the door and you can't find your keys. Sound familiar? Mount this magnetic key organizer on your wall, and you'll never have that problem again. The magnetic strip can hold several pairs of keys at once, and its curved upper feature is ideal for storing important papers and mail. It comes in espresso or white and the mounting hardware needed is included.

26 A Collapsible Salad Spinner For When You're Short On Space Amazon Gourmia Collapsible Salad Spinner $10 AmazonBuy Now Just because you're short on kitchen space doesn't mean you have to compromise when it comes to cooking tools. This collapsible salad spinner gives you the best of both worlds — it's fast and efficient at drying salad greens and has an airtight lid, but it also collapses and folds up to half its size so you can easily store it. Made from BPA-free thermoplastic, it has a removable drying insert for veggies and fruits, and is safe to wash in the top rack of your dishwasher.

27 A Cordless Glass Kettle With LED Lights That Boils Water In Minutes Amazon Mueller Austria Ultra Cordless Electric Kettle $30 AmazonBuy Now Boil water for tea, coffee, oatmeal, and more in just minutes with this cordless electric kettle, which features a glowing LED light that indicates it's getting the job done. Made from sturdy, heat-resistant Borosilicate glass, this BPA-free kettle has a heat-resistant anti-slip handle, holds an impressive 1.8 liters of water, and has an automatic shut-off mechanism that turns on 30 seconds after the water is fully boiled.

28 An Alarm Clock With Color Options That Stimulates Sunlight For A Less Painful Wake-Up Call Amazon hOmelabs Sunrise Alarm Clock $24 AmazonBuy Now This sunrise alarm clock gradually increases in brightness — so by the time your alarm goes off, you'll already feel more alert and awake. Its sunset feature provides the opposite effect: it slowly dims until it's time for you to go to sleep. The alarm features six colors and adjustable brightness settings, and this clock doubles as a white noise machine with six natural sounds like sea waves and birds. You can charge it via your USB port, but it also comes with a backup battery.

29 A Surge Protector With Outlets That Rotate 360-Degrees Amazon 360 Electrical Revolve Surge Protector $20 AmazonBuy Now There are times when you need to plug in an appliance — but you can't, because even though there's an outlet available, there's no space to plug it in. Enter this surge protector: it features four outlets that can be rotated 360 degrees, and two USB slots that can safely charge two devices at the same time.

30 A Natural Bamboo Charcoal Odor Eliminator For Your Fridge That's Shaped Like An Apple Amazon Olivia's Home Goods All Natural Refrigerator Odor Eliminator $6 AmazonBuy Now Absorb nasty odors from your fridge with eco-friendly natural bamboo charcoal. The charcoal is inserted into this cute fridge odor eliminator — which is shaped like an apple — and placed in your refrigerator, where it absorbs excess moisture and mold and keeps food fresh. With proper care, charcoal odor eliminators can last up to two years, which is far longer than ordinary baking soda.

31 This Stick-Anywhere LED Light For A Night Light That Doesn't Hog Up Your Outlets Amazon Mr. Beams Battery Powered Motion Sensing LED Stick Anywhere Night Lights $13 AmazonBuy Now You may have limited outlet space and zero desire to go around plugging in night lights — and these stick-on LED lights eliminate that need. The weatherproof design means they can be used inside and outside, where the motion detector automatically turns them on when something moves within 10 feet. They stick to walls using double-sided tape, but a wall mount bracket and anchors are included in case you want a more permanent night light solution.

32 The Only Hanger For Belts That Actually Keeps Them Organized Amazon Friction Belt Ring Hanger $6 AmazonBuy Now If your belts are currently hanging from a traditional hanger, threatening to collapse every five seconds and make a huge mess in your closet, stop everything and invest in a few friction belt ring hangers. This version is made from non-slip foam rubber that maintains a firm grasp on belts. They also spin — which is a great feature that allows you to finally see all of your belts in one place.

33 The Softer Bamboo Bed Sheets That Won't Aggravate Allergies Amazon LuxClub Sheet Set $28 AmazonBuy Now Changing your bed sheets can contribute to a more restful sleep — that is, when the sheets in question are these incredibly soft four-piece hypoallergenic bamboo sheets that are resistant to dust mites and allergens. Designed with a blend of viscose from bamboo and microfiber, they're resistant to wrinkles and stains and are more breathable than cotton. They come in every color you can imagine and five mattress sizes, including California king.

34 A Gadget That Chops Garlic, Herbs, And More Without Effort Amazon Ninja Express Chop Food Chopper $20 AmazonBuy Now Imagine never having to chop up garlic, spices, and nuts with a knife and cutting board again. If this sounds dreamy to you, get this food chopper ASAP and see for yourself why it has more than 1,200 reviews. This chopper can hold 16 ounces and works via one-touch pulsing. It comes with a splash guard that doubles as a storage lid, and all of its parts are dishwasher-safe.

35 An Adjustable Desk Lamp With 25 Color Options And A USB Port Amazon TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp $30 AmazonBuy Now This LED desk lamp provides 25 lighting options with five color temperatures and five brightness levels. Whether your goal is to read in bed or give your room a soft night light glow, this adjustable lamp, — which can be positioned in different angles — delivers. The lamp base even features a USB port that can charge your phone or other device.

36 A Laundry Hamper Bag That Fits Over Your Door And Frees Up Floor Space Amazon Space Saving Hanging Laundry Hamper Bag $19 AmazonBuy Now Laundry bags and bins are necessary, but cumbersome pieces rarely add to a room and, more often than not, snatch up valuable floor space. Thankfully, this space-saving hanging laundry hamper attaches to the back of doors with two chrome hooks that are included. It even has a zipped bottom opening that's extremely convenient for unloading laundry straight into your machine.

37 A Makeup Mirror That Plays Music Amazon Aushen Makeup Mirror With Bluetooth $50 AmazonBuy Now Relax, take your time, and enjoy a little music with your makeup application routine. This makeup mirror has Bluetooth capabilities that allow you to connect with your devices and play music or podcasts while you prep. The mirror itself has two sides — one of which has five times the magnification — so you can catch every stray eyebrow hair.

38 An Antibacterial Toilet Plunger With A Storage Tray Amazon Kleen Freak Antibacterial Toilet Plunger With Holder $20 AmazonBuy Now It's an age-old bathroom dilemma: What the heck do you do with a toilet plunger after it's been used (other than shriek in horror, wash it off, and hope for the best?). This antibacterial toilet plunger has Germ Guard protection that keeps odors from building up, all while providing powerful plunging power to unclog toilets. It includes a convenient storage tray so you don't have to rest your plunger on the bathroom floor — and its smart design prevents dirty water from accumulating into the tray.

39 A Sink Drain Protector That Captures Hair And Debris Amazon SinkShroom The Revolutionary Sink Drain Protector $11 AmazonBuy Now Most drain protectors fit over your drain — and can shift around and let plenty of hair and debris through the cracks. But this catcher fits snug inside them, where it captures hair before it has a chance to mess with your pipes and require chemical intervention. It comes in six colors, including clear, and fits standard bathroom sink drains.