76 Genius Products You Can Get On Amazon For Under $5

I'm not here to knock dollar stores, because I happen to love them — but the selection can be hit-or-miss, and sometimes the quality is less than ideal. Luckily, for anyone on a budget, there are other options. Amazon is loaded with products that cost $5 or less, and the amount of reviewers vouching for the quality might just surprise you.

Personally, I'm always on the lookout for cheap things on Amazon. If I can fill my cart with a dozen products and only pay $30 at checkout, it's been a good day. That being said, no one wants to waste money on something that breaks after one use or just sits around collecting dust. Consequently, you'll be happy to hear that Amazon often supplies affordable things that you'll actually use on a day-to-day basis. You can now clean your makeup brushes, protect your designer sunglasses, and whiten your teeth, all without making much of a dent in your bank account.

So whether you're in the market for bizarre gifts under $5 or you're shopping for yourself, these are the best affordable things you'll actually want — and you won't even have to bargain hunt to find them.