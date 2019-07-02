40 New, Viral Products On Amazon For Your Face, Hair, And Body That You'll Use Constantly

I love scoping out the latest grooming products on Amazon that are going viral. Call me a woman of simple pleasures, but here's something exhilarating about trying out a new moisturizer or hair conditioner for the first time to see if it actually lives up to all the hype surrounding it.

Of course, a lot of grooming products with buzz can be a letdown — the moisturizer breaks you out, the conditioner makes your hair feel greasy — but that's exactly why doing your shopping on Amazon is so great. Instead of trying to decipher whether or not the Instagram influencer you follow was paid to promote that "incredible" eyelash serum, you can just read reviews from actual buyers who have tested out that serum — and other products — in real life.

Knowing these products going viral on Amazon are crowd-approved will give you full confidence in buying them. After all, you don't want to spend money on low-caliber products that you use once, then throw away. You want the good stuff you'll use constantly, so that it's actually worthy of taking up valuable real estate in your medicine cabinet. And that, my friends, is exactly what you'll find on this list.

1. This Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo That Boosts Shine And Tames Frizz WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo $19 | Amazon See On Amazon You're probably aware of the hype surrounding the wondrous properties of apple cider vinegar, but if you haven't given it a shot yourself, this apple cider vinegar shampoo will make a convert out of you. The incredibly effective ingredient detoxes and pH balances your scalp, while boosting shine and taming frizz. It even works to control dandruff. The shampoo is hypoallergenic and free of sulfates and parabens.

2. A Clay Mask That Clears Up Acne-Prone Skin Without Dehydrating It SKIN&LAB Glacial Clay Mask $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This clay mask is great for anyone dealing with the tricky combo of dry skin and frequent breakouts. The clay in the mask works to absorb excess oil and tighten pores, while tea tree leaf extract cools skin and reduces inflammation and redness. Last but not least, the addition of skin-soothing oatmeal moisturizes skin, so you're left with a clear and hydrated complexion.

3. This Set Of Natural Lip Balms In Fruity Tropical Flavors ArtNaturals Lip Balms (Set of 6) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Moisturize lips and transport yourself to the tropics with these deliciously-flavored lip balms. Each set comes with six flavors: island coconut, passion pitaya, mango papaya, hibiscus blossom, grapefruit tonic, and eucalyptus mint. They're naturally-formulated with beeswax, jojoba, coconut and sunflower seed oils — and packed with vitamins and antioxidants that soften and repair lips. And with six in a set, you can put one in each purse, so you'll never find yourself without balm again.

4. These Jaw Pain-Preventing Moldable Mouth Guards For Anyone Who Grinds Their Teeth The ConfiDental Moldable Mouth Guards (5 Pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no way to actually keep yourself from grinding your teeth while you sleep, but you can still protect your teeth and prevent headaches and jaw pain with the help of these moldable mouth guards. Just boil one of the guards to soften it, then put it in your mouth to mold it perfectly to your teeth for a comfortable fit. Each set comes with five mouth guards: three 3-millimeter guards for regular protection and two 6-millimeter guards for heavy-duty protection.

5. These Teeth Whitening Pens That Brighten Up Your Smile In Just 30 Seconds AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pens (2 Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don't have the patience for whitening strips, these teeth whitening pens are for you. Just twist the pen to release a little bit of the gel, then brush it directly onto your teeth. Smile wide for 30 seconds to allow the solution to sink in and then you're done. The pens are highly-rated, with coffee- and tea-drinking reviewers saying they "work like a charm," and make teeth look "so bright and beautiful".

6. This Eyelash Serum That'll Give You Major Volume And Length Babe Lash Eyelash Serum $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Take your lashes to new lengths with the help of this eyelash serum. Just brush the strengthening and conditioning formula along your lash line every night, and you'll see longer, thicker, and more luscious lashes within four to 12 weeks. (Just think of all the money you'll save on mascara.) Go ahead and brush it along your brows for a little extra oomph in that department, too. One reviewer writes: "It works! I could see results in a few weeks but after a few months my eyelashes were very long and looked amazing."

7. This Wall-Mounted Loofah So You Can Actually Scrub The Middle Of Your Back Squeechy Exfoliating Hands-Free Loofah $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Get your back squeaky-clean and soft with this hands-free loofah. It mounts right to your shower wall, so you can rub your back against it to suds it up and exfoliate those hard-to-reach places. The interior dispenser releases soap suds into the loofah, and the built-in track lets you move the loofah up and down seven inches, so you can scrub both your upper and lower back. The loofah is quick-drying, so you don't have to worry about mildew.

8. These Cute Knotted Headbands With Oversized Polk Dots GUNIANG Wide Knot Headbands (Set of 5) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Top off any outfit with one of these knotted headbands for a look that's flirty but still casual. Covered in soft chiffon, the headbands are extra-wide and feature oversized, vintage polka dots in soft shades of red, brown, green, and pink. Put one on to elevate any outfit.

9. A Coconut Leave-In Conditioner That Fights Frizz And Adds Shine Renpure Coconut Whipped Crème Leave-In Conditioner $9 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll have to resist the temptation to eat this heavenly -scented coconut leave-in conditioner — but the best part about it is it's hair-repairing powers. It's formulated with coconut, which has the unique capability of penetrating deeply into the hair shift where it delivers nourishing vitamins and minerals to dry, damaged hair. Reviewers say it doesn't weigh hair down, and that it's great for anyone with naturally curly hair that's prone to dryness — or anyone with over-processed, bleached hair. Apply this after shampooing for a mane that's smooth, silky, and frizz-free.

10. A Jelly Face Mask Made With Kiwi That Builds Collagen And Hydrates Skin O Naturals Kiwi Face Mask $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Feed your face with this skin-nourishing kiwi face mask. Kiwi is rich in vitamin E — which moisturizes skin — and vitamin C, which helps build collagen and reduces the appearance of sun spots. The addition of hyaluronic acid adds even more hydration, while extracts from other natural sources — like chamomile, cucumber, and calendula — work to soothe and soften skin. Apply a thin layer of this jelly-like mask a few times a week to revive your complexion.

11. These On-The-Go Deodorant Swipes That Also Slow Unwanted Hair Growth Whish Deodorant Swipes (30 Count) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of hauling deodorant around, just stick one of these deodorant swipes in your purse or back pocket for quick touch-ups during the day. The swipes are infused with natural odor-fighting ingredients like witch hazel — along with skin-soothing chamomile, aloe, and marigold. Chaparral and licorice extracts actually work to slow hair growth, so you won't have to take a razor to your underarms quite as often. The swipes are aluminum-free and cruelty-free.

12. This Set Of False Eyelashes With Eight Different Length And Fullness Options JDO False Eyelashes (8 Pairs) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Some days you might want just a tad more volume at your lash line, and other days you might want to make a dramatic, Elizabeth Taylor-level statement. You can do both with this set of magnetic false eyelashes. Yep, magnetic — the two pieces attach on the top and bottom with a magnet rather than glue.. The set comes with eight pairs of lashes in eight totally different styles, from a subtle boost of length to lashes that are full-on fluffy and va-va-voom. The lashes even come with an applicator.

13. This Purple Shampoo That Tones Light-Colored Hair To Keep It From Getting Brassy L'Oréal Paris Brass Toning Purple Shampoo $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have blonde, bleached, highlighted, or silver hair, a purple shampoo can do a lot to keep your hair from getting brassy. The purple color works to correct any overly-warm yellow or orange tones that creep in, so you hair looks salon-fresh until the next time you get it done. This gentle formula by L'Oréal is 100 percent free of sulfates, so you can rest assured it won't strip or dry out your hair.

14. A Hydrogel Sheet Mask That Hydrates Skin And Soothes Irritation Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrogel Mask $2 | Amazon See On Amazon This hydrating sheet mask by Neutrogena is infused with hyaluronic acid, which is one of the most powerfully moisturizing ingredients out there. And it doesn't just moisturize — it also works to smooth and firm skin, reduce redness, and soothe irritation. Use this to quench and revive dry, aggravated skin.

15. A Cheek And Lip Stain That Gives Your Complexion A Bright Pop Of Color the Balm Stainiac Lip & Cheek Stain $17 | Amazon See On Amazon A good lip and cheek stain is a playful, no-fuss way to brighten up your face. Applying it to cheeks gives you a romantic rosiness and dabbing it onto lips gives you that just-ate-a-popsicle pop of color. The gel-based formula is made with moisturizing aloe and won't leave streaks behind the way some stains do — and it works with all skin tones, so you don't have to worry about picking the right shade.

16. This Shampoo-Free Co-Wash That Cleanses Dry, Curly Hair Without Stripping Its Natural Oils Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Quinoa Co-Wash $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're not familiar with co-washing, it's the practice of washing hair with just conditioner. It's really great for textured, curly, or dry hair, since it doesn't strip your strands of natural oils that keep your hair free of frizz and breakage. This co-wash is made with naturally derived ingredients: avocado oil to hydrate hair, quinoa extract to protect it from environmental stressors, and bamboo extract to boost shine, strengthen, and promote elasticity. Reviewers say it makes hair "so soft and manageable," and leaves hair feeling "clean yet soft and silky".

17. A K-Beauty Moisturizer Made With Vitamin C-Packed Alpine Berries Primera Alpine Berry Intensive Watery Cream $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Revive dull, dry skin with this cult-worthy, K-beauty face cream from Primera. The cream has a watery, hydrating texture — but is surprisingly hydrating, thanks to the angelica buds that form a moisture barrier on the skin to lock in hydration. Wild-grown alpine berries further boost moisture and add a good dose of vitamin C to promote collagen production, brighten dark spots, and protect skin from damaging free radicals.

18. A Texturizing Spray Made With Sea Salt For Hair That Has True Surfer Girl Vibes Beauty by Earth Sea Salt Texturizing Spray $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Do your best mermaid impression with this texturizing sea salt spray. Formulated with algae and sea salt, the spray gives you beach-y, tousled waves with just a few spritzes. The addition of aloe, green tea, and raspberry work to hydrate and condition tresses, so your hair won't look stiff or crunchy. This is the perfect product for those days when you want to feel effortlessly beautiful.

19. A Nail Fungus Treatment That You Can Brush On With The Built-In Applicator Puriderma Nail Fungus Treatment $17 | Amazon See On Amazon No one is stoked when they realize their yellowing nails are actually from fungus and not just a little leftover tint from that bright red nail polish. Luckily, you can get rid of that unpleasantness with this nail fungus treatment. Just use the pen to brush a thin layer of the solution onto nails three times a day. Within two to four weeks, you'll be free of yellowness, white spots, cracks, and brittleness — and ready to wear sandals again.

20. A Body Scrub That Hydrates Skin While Sloughing Off The Rough Stuff Dove Exfoliating Body Polish $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this body scrub by Dove on your knees, elbows, or all over your body to eliminate rough, dry skin. The whipped texture formula smells like a delicious blend of rice milk and macadamia — and it's packed with moisturizers — so you're restoring hydration while you exfoliate. Use this a few times a week for skin that's silky-smooth.

21. An Acetone-Free Nail Polish Remover Made With Nail-Strengthening Essential Oils Ella + Mila Soy Nail Polish Remover $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a nail polish remover that's not inundated with chemicals, this is the one. The soy-based nail polish remover is acetone-free and packed with nail-nourishing ingredients, like lavender essential oil and vitamins A, C, and E — so you won't just be removing polish, you'll be strengthening your nails as well. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free.

22. A Spray-On Tanning Mist That's Totally Buildable, So You Can Control The Depth Of Your Tan James Read Tan H20 Tan Mist $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this tanning mist to give your complexion a sun-kissed glow without running the risk of UV damage. The mist is super buildable, so you can easily control the depth of tan — apply layer by layer until you get just the amount of bronze you're looking for, then touch it up a couple times a week. The water-based formula even has a touch of rose water to hydrate and brighten skin.

23. A Natural Mattifying Powder That Keeps Your Makeup From Melting On Hot Days Pacifica Cherry Mattifying Powder $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're battling unwanted shine on your face, this mattifying powder is here to save the day. Made with natural ingredients like coconut and lotus powder, it curbs oil production and keeps makeup from melting on even the hottest days — so you have a fresh, matte look until you decide to wash it off. This reviewer writes, "I am IN LOVE with this stuff! Fantastic coverage and it doesn't make my skin look flaky or like there's powder sitting on top of my skin."

24. A Peppermint Clarifying Shampoo That Deeply Cleanses Your Hair While Energizing Your Senses Brocato Peppermint Scrub Clarifying Shampoo $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This clarifying shampoo works to deeply cleanse the scalp and remove build-up from styling products, sweat, chlorine, and oil. The infusion of purifying peppermint oil stimulates the senses, so you're getting a good dose of aromatherapy too. Shampoo with this once a week to eliminate dullness and restore your hair's natural shine.

25. This Body Makeup Sponge That Makes Contouring Oh-So-Easy Real Techniques Body Complexion Sponge $5 | Amazon See On Amazon This beauty blender is extra-large and specifically shaped to make application of body makeup a breeze. Use the flat edge of the body makeup sponge for bronzing, highlighting, and all-over makeup, and use the tip for precision application. For full coverage, you can use the sponge dry, but if you're looking for something a little more sheer and dewy, slightly dampen it before use.

26. These Gloves That Let You Exfoliate Your Body With Just Your Hands Evridwear Exfoliating Shower Gloves $9 | Amazon See On Amazon These exfoliating gloves are a great way to smooth and polish your skin without having to use a loofah. Just slip them on, apply a little body wash, then suds up and exfoliate away. The gloves are super-stretchy and even machine-washable, so you can freshen them up from time to time.

27. This Sponge That Soothes Irritated Skin Because It's Infused With Minerals From The Dead Sea Highaltitude Dead Sea Minerals Body Sponge $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This amazing Dead sea mineral body sponge is a dream come true for anyone struggling with breakouts, itchiness, or irritation. The minerals in the sponge — along with moisturizing aloe vera, vitamin E, and sweet almond oil — work to calm and soothe skin while bringing down inflammation.

28. This Set Of Hair Clips That Add A Touch Of Whimsy To Any Hairstyle Funtopia Hair Clips (16 Pack $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These style-savvy hair clips give a once basic hair accessories a major upgrade. Each set comes with 16 clips: go for classic tortoise shell, minimalist gold wire, vintage pearls, or playful pink resin. And since you get 16 clips with each set, you don't have to stress about keeping track of all of them.

29. A Heavy-Duty Balm Made With Tea Tree And Turmeric For Dry, Cracked Feet THENA Natural Wellness Tea Tree Oil Foot Balm $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Your feet take a lot of wear, so give them a little extra TLC in the form of this ultra-repairing foot balm. Made from 100 percent plant-based ingredients like tea tree, turmeric, arnica, and eucalyptus, the balm addresses all kinds of foot problems. It brings down inflammation, fights fungus, soothes itchiness, and moisturizes dry, cracked heels. And it's not just for feet — use it on knees, elbows, or anywhere else you experience dry, itchy skin.

30. A Foot Odor Spray Made With Bacteria-Fighting Essential Oils Lumi Outdoors Foot Odor Eliminator $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Essential oils are some of the best odor-fighters out — and not only do they smell delightful, but they also have germ-fighting properties that eliminate the bacteria that causes odor in the first place. This highly-rated, all-natural foot odor spray is formulated with lavender and tea tree essential oils — spritz it in your shoes or on your feet to keep them smelling fresh as a daisy.

31. This Scrubber That Lets You Exfoliate And Massage Your Feet In The Shower body & sole Foot Scrubber $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your feet a good scrub in the shower with this foot scrubber. It's outfitted with 1,500 scrubbing "fingers" that cleanse, exfoliate, massage, and stimulate blood flow. Suction cups keep it firmly attached to the shower floor, so it won't slip around while you scrub.

32. A Hand Sanitizer That Protects You From Germs For Up To 24 Hours Nano Pure Next Generation Hand Sanitizer (2 Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These next-level hand sanitizers are a super effective way to protect yourself from illness-causing germs. The spray kills 99.99 of germs on contact, but it goes so much further than that. As the formula dries, it forms a molecular bond that acts as a shield on the skin to offer protection that lasts for up to 24 hours. Spritz this on your hands before traveling or heading out to concerts, shopping malls, or other crowded places.

33. A Warming Body Balm That Uses Eucalyptus And Rosemary To Bring Down Swelling And Inflammation HImalaya Organic Warming Body Balm $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Reach for this warming body balm after working out or anytime you need a quick boost of relaxation. The balm is formulated with cold pressed eucalyptus oil, which reduces pain, swelling, and inflammation — and rosemary, which warms and soothes skin. The base of the balm is made with moisturizing coconut oil with a touch of lemon to purify and uplift the senses. The organic balm is also great for relieving pain caused by tendonitis or arthritis.

34. A Top Coat Spray That Dries Manicures in 60 Seconds While Adding A Shiny Gloss OPI Rapidry Top Coat $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If you always end up smudging your nail polish because you're too impatient to wait for it to dry all the way (raises hand), this fast-drying top coat is for you. Just spritz a little of the solution on your fingernails and the polish will dry in 60 seconds flat — so you can continue on with your day. You can also spray it on between manicures to restore shine.

35. A Detangling Brush You Can Even Use On Extensions Tangle Teezer Ultimate Hairbrush $19 | Amazon See On Amazon The long teeth and soft tips of this hair brush make it perfect for detangling not just natural hair, but extensions, wigs, and weaves, too. The ergonomically-friendly handle is extra-thick and short, giving you greater control while you brush. Reviewers call it a "magic brush" that "goes through anything and won't break your hair". You can use it on wet or dry hair.

36. A Detangling Spray That Conditions Your Hair With Argan Oil And Quinoa Protein Honest Conditioning Detangler $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Condition your hair while you work out knots with the help of this detangler spray. The plant-based, vegan formula is made with moisturizing argan oil, shea butter, and jojoba oil, along with quinoa protein to soften and strengthen hair. Use it on damp or dry hair for easy combing.

37. This Water-Based Bronzer Stick That Won't Leave Streaks Behind UNDONE BEAUTY Water Bronzer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This water-based bronzer is incredibly blendable and leaves no tell-tale streaks behind — which means you don't have to be a makeup artist to contour like a pro. It's available in two shades: "baked" for blue, red, or pink undertones, and "blast" for yellow, olive, or peach undertones. Apply it at the edges of your forehead, around the jawline, and in the hollows of your cheeks for next-level definition. The bronzer is hypoallergenic, vegan, and cruelty-free.

38. A Cold-Processed Conditioner For Maximum Conditioning Effectiveness Act + Acre Cold Processed Conditioner $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This hair conditioner is cold-processed — an innovative production method that combines cold water with high pressure, hair moisturizers, and essential oils. This particular method works to maintain maximum integrity of the ingredients, so your hair gets all the nourishment it deserves. This reviewer writesL "I have a lot of hair but the texture is fine & dry at times, making it hard for me to find just the right shampoo & conditioner. I feel with these products my hair is nourished without being weighed down and feels a lot stronger."

39. A Bath Bomb That Smells Just Like Almond Buttercream Cake, So You Can Throw Yourself A Birthday Party In The Tub da Bomb Cake Bomb $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Celebrate your birthday any day of the year with this almond buttercream-scented bath bomb. Reviewers say it smells "just like cake," and there's even a surprise "gift" at the center of the bomb. Drop this in the bath and satisfy your sweet tooth while you suds up.