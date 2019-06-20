42 Products That Have Gone Surprisingly Viral On Amazon

It takes a lot for a product to go viral. Not only does it have to be genuinely useful (my pet rock provides untold amounts of brilliant —albeit silent — emotional support), but it also has to have its quirks. Luckily, there are tons of viral products available on Amazon to choose from.

And while you're scouring through some of the absolute best products on Amazon trying to find a great deal, you might learn a little something about yourself along the way. I, for one, have found out that it's almost impossible for me to pass up a pack of 24-karat gold under-eye masks that help get rid of my stubborn dark circles. I've also discovered that my bank account's overdraft fee is a whopping $45. But does the joy of buying a set of collapsible storage bowls outweigh the dread of checking my bank account at the end of the month?

Sadly, I've yet to figure that one out. So until my inner impulse shopper comes face-to-face with my constant state of financial denial, it's probably best that we both stick to what we know: the sky is blue, green means go, and sometimes the best products are the quirky ones — you just have to be willing to take a chance.

1. The Handy Tool That Separates Your Yolks From Your Whites MSC International Egg Separator $4 | Amazon See On Amazon You could go ahead and dirty up your hands to separate your egg yolks from the whites — or you could keep yourself mess-free by using the MSC International egg separator. This handy tool is designed to clip onto the edge of most bowls so that all you have to do is crack the egg, then wait as the white begins to seep out through the slots on the bottom.

2. A Set Of Foot Pads That Prevent You From Slipping SEALEN Beach Foot Pads (3 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're at the beach or the pool, the SEALEN beach foot pads are an easy way to prevent yourself from any accidental falls or slips as you walk around. The adhesive on these foot pads is hypoallergenic so you won't have to worry about any skin irritation while you're wearing them, and they're great for protecting your feet from hot pavement, rocks, glass, and more. You don't get much more "weird but genius" than this.

3. The Tool That Takes The Work Out Of Pitting Cherries OXO Cherry And Olive Pitter $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You could waste countless amounts of time trying to pit your cherries by hand, or you could make your life easier by using the OXO cherry and olive pitter. This handy tool is made with sturdy, die-cast zinc that takes all the work out of removing the pits from your cherries and olives, plus the non-slip handles ensure you maintain a comfortable grip while you work. And as an added bonus, the splatter shield protects you from getting any squirts of juice on your clothes.

4. A Multi-Tool That's Designed To Be TSA-Compliant Tactica Multitool $40 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're trying to open a box, pop a bottle cap, or even tighten a few screws — the Tactica multi-tool has you covered. This handy gadget features over 18 different tools, including a box cutter, bottle opener, screwdriver, wrench, ruler, and more: plus, it's designed to be TSA-compliant so you won't have to worry about it being confiscated at the airport. And because it's made with hardened stainless steel, it's also resistant to rust.

5. The Roller That Lets You Exercise Your Abs Right At Home Fitnessery Ab Roller $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Sit-ups and crunches get boring quickly, so shake up your workouts by using the Fitnessery ab roller. This handy tool lets you work out your abdominals in the comfort of your own home without a gym membership — and each order also comes with a comfy knee pad, and a few ebooks to get you started. The roller itself is made from durable stainless steel with non-slip handles, and the EVA foam padding on the handles keeps your hands comfortable while you roll back and forth.

6. A Deodorizing Spray That Fights Unwanted Shoe Odors Rocket Pure Shoe Deodorizer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you can't seem to get rid of those funky foot odors, try using the Rocket Pure shoe deodorizer. This spray can be used on leather shoes, sneakers, ballerina flats, heels, or even gym bags and sports gear. Plus, the formula contains zero additives or harsh chemicals because it's made from naturally antibacterial peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils. Each bottle lasts for hundreds of sprays, and it's completely free from any parabens.

7. The Laundry Basket That Collapses For Easy Storage Vremi Laundry Basket $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Most laundry baskets are bulky and take up a ton of room in your closet or mud room, whereas the Vremi laundry basket is designed to collapse down to just 3 inches in height so that storing it is incredibly easy. This basket is made from a combination of sturdy plastic and non-slip silicone that ensures you have a comfortable grip while you're carrying it, and since there are no holes or mesh, you can also use it to store shoes, toys, or even as a bathtub for small pets!

8. A Makeup Setting Spray Made With Organic Green Tea Pure Bliss Makeup Setting Spray $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only can you use it to set your makeup in the morning, but the Pure Bliss makeup setting spray is also a great way to give your skin a hydrating boost throughout your day. Unlike other setting sprays, this one dries quickly without leaving any sticky residues behind on your skin, and the added green and white tea are loaded with nourishing antioxidants. It's designed to be safe for all types of skin, and there are zero parabens or artificial fragrances in the formula.

9. The Silicone Ice Bucket That Doubles As An Ice Cube Maker UPSTONE Ice Bucket $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of using a traditional ice cube tray that easily cracks under pressure, try using the UPSTONE ice bucket. Not only is this bucket made from durable silicone, but the unique double-chamber design means that ice cubes freeze on the outer layer, then pop out into the inner chamber where they wait until you're ready to use them. It can also be used as a wine or champagne chiller.

10. A Facial Hair Remover That Uses Zero Chemicals Laxcare Facial Hair Remover $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You could risk irritating your skin with creams and razors, or you could just use the Laxcare facial hair remover. This handy tool is gentle enough for daily use, and designed to quickly remover unwanted hair on your upper and lower lip, cheeks, chin, neck, and more. It's waterproof so that you can easily use it while you're showering, and the blades are made from high-quality stainless steel that's also hypoallergenic.

11. The Cast Iron Handle Covers And Scrapers Made From Durable Silicone Mirandus Cast Iron Cleaners And Handle Covers (2 Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon No one enjoys burning themselves on a hot pan, so why not try using the Mirandus cast iron cleaners and handle covers to help protect yourself? These handle covers are made from durable, heat-resistant silicone that keeps your hands safe from hot items right out of the oven, and the silicone pan scrapers make it easy to get stubborn dirt and grime off of your cast iron or non-stick cookware.

12. A Humidifier That's Perfect For Your Office, Car, And More MZTDYTL Mini Humidifier $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike traditional humidifiers that are bulky and large, the MZTDYTL mini humidifier is designed to be the perfect size for your cubicle, car, or even a small bedroom — and will help add moisture back into the air, which can help you breathe easier. There are two misting modes to choose from, and it runs at an ultra-quiet volume. The automatic shut-off prevents it from overheating when the reservoir runs dry, and it can run for up to nine hours at a time.

13. The Eye Mask That Helps Cool You Down After A Stressful Day FOMI Ice Eye Mask $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it filled with cooling gel beads that help you de-stress after a long day, but the FOMI ice eye mask can also relieve pain from migraines or sinus infections — just throw it in the freezer. You can attach this mask to your head, back, neck, shoulders, wrists, knees, and more with the adjustable Velcro strap, and both sides are covered in soft cloth as well as vinyl so that it feels comfortable directly against your skin.

14. A Callus Remover That Helps Smooth Your Cracked Heels Own Harmony Electric Callus Remover $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you can't seem to get rid of the dry, cracked skin on your feet or heels , try using the Own Harmony electric callus remover. Not only does it eliminate the effort required by manual callus removers, but the built-in battery is rechargeable so you won't have to worry about buying any replacements. The handle is ergonomically-designed to fit comfortably in your hand as you work, and the non-slip grip prevents it from sliding out of your hands.

15. The Water Bottle With A Charcoal Water Filter BLACK + BLUM Filter Water Bottle $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it made from a combination of durable, rust-resistant stainless steel and antibacterial silicone, but the BLACK + BLUM filter water bottle is also designed with a binchotan active charcoal filter that helps remove any impurities from your drinking water. The entire bottle is completely BPA-free including the cork, plus one Amazon reviewer even raved that "it's light enough to take everywhere, and [it] looks great!"

16. A Travel Wallet That Protects You From Electronic Pickpockets Travelambo Travel Wallet $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it large enough to hold your passport, but the Travelambo travel wallet takes it one step further by blocking out any incoming RFID signals so that your credit card information is safe from electronic pickpockets. Made from durable genuine leather, this wallet has enough space that it can hold up to four credit cards, and there are also two pockets where you can keep your cash.

17. The Shoelaces That You'll Never Need To Tie Xpand No-Tie Shoelaces $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're unable to bend down to tie your shoes, or are simply tired of your laces becoming untied all the time during HIIT, why not give the Xpand no-tie shoelaces a try? These laces lock themselves into place once you've installed them so you don't have to worry about them becoming loose while you're on the treadmill or going for a run, and they turn practically any pair of laced shoes into convenient slip-ons. They're great for people of all ages, plus the laces are flat so they stay firmly in place.

18. A Heated Styling Brush That Gives You Loose Beach Waves Conair Heat Styling Brush $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Able to heat up in just 60 seconds, the Conair heat styling brush makes it easy to give yourself loose, beachy waves without the need for a gentle sea breeze. There are 25 different heat settings so that you can choose whichever one is the most optimal for your hair type, and it's designed to be dual-voltage so that you can also use it while you're traveling internationally. It has automatic shut-off, and it also adds volume to your style.

19. The Cleaning Brush Designed For Your Delicate Electronics OXO Electronics Cleaning Brush $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got crumbs underneath your keyboard, or dust caked into in your phone's camera lens, the OXO electronics cleaning brush can swipe it all away with ease. The bristles on this brush are made from durable silicone that won't warp under pressure — plus, it's flexible so that you can easily guide them into nooks and crannies that other bristles wouldn't be able to reach. There's also an included cap that protects the silicone wiper from damage when in storage, and the bristles retract to help keep them pristine.

20. A Device That Lets You Easily Cook Rice In The Microwave Joseph Joseph Microwave Rice Cooker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Rice can take up to 40 minutes before it's ready to eat when you're cooking it on the stove, whereas the Joseph Joseph microwave rice cooker cuts that time in half. Each order comes with a cooking pot, colander, measuring cup, as well as a multi-purpose rice paddle — plus, the paddle is designed so that it can lock the lid to prevent any accidental spills while you're carrying it.

21. The Exfoliating Body Scrub That's Infused With Nourishing Shea Butter Premium Nature Body Scrub $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are the grapefruit and avocado oils chock-full of nourishing antioxidants, but the Premium Nature body scrub is also formulated with moisturizing shea butter and jojoba oil so that your skin is left feeling soft and silky after it's been exfoliated. You can use this scrub all over your body including your face, and the added grapefruit essential oil is great for helping to fade stubborn acne scars.

22. A Convenient Organizer That Can Hold Up To 36 Cans Simple Houseware Can Rack Organizer $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If your cabinets look like a hodge-podge of various mismatched cans, why not try using the Simple Houseware can rack organizer to clear up the mess? This handy organizer can hold up to 36 cans or jars, and the six plastic dividers are adjustable. It only takes a minute to assemble since there are zero tools required, and the chrome finish looks great in your cabinet or on your countertop.

23. A Tea Steeper That Won't Let Loose Tea Leaves Leak Into Your Drink GROSCHE Perfect Tea Maker $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for loose tea leaves as well as regular tea bags, the GROSCHE perfect tea maker is made with a stainless steel strainer that won't grow rusty over time, and the mesh is extra-fine so that loose leaves won't leak into your drink. This cup is designed to be shatterproof so that you won't have to worry about accidentally breaking it, and the large capacity means you can brew tea for now — and then save the rest of it for later.

24. A Shampoo That Helps Wash Away Stubborn Dandruff Maple Holistics Clarifying Shampoo $12 | Amazon See On Amazon The Maple Holistics clarifying shampoo is formulated to get rid of unwanted dead scalp skin before it migrates to your clothing. This shampoo is hypoallergenic as well as safe for color-treated hair — plus the lemon, cypress, basil, and rosemary oils are enriched with pure jojoba oil so that your hair is left feeling soft and looking strong.

25. The Tool That Makes It Easy To Scoop Out Delicious Melon PROfreshionals Melon Baller $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're trying to scoop out some delicious melon to eat or turn into a cocktail or smoothie, the PROfreshionals melon baller is right up your alley. This convenient tool features two different sizes of scooper so that you can pick from large balls or smaller ones, and you can also use it for cookie dough, ice cream, or even soft cheeses.

26. A Waffle Maker Made From Durable Stainless Steel Presto Belgian Waffle Maker $37 | Amazon See On Amazon No one likes when their waffles get stuck to the waffle maker, which is why the Presto Belgian waffle maker is made with non-stick cooking plates that ensure your waffles come out perfectly intact. Unlike other waffle makers, this one lets you flip it 180 degrees so that the batter spreads evenly between both cooking plates, and the built-in timer helps you keep track of how long your breakfast has been cooking.

27. The Oven That Rotates So Your Food Cooks Evenly Presto Rotating Oven $48 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever had food come out of the oven unevenly cooked, then try using the Presto rotating oven instead. The tray on this oven rotates underneath the heating element so that your food cooks thoroughly and evenly, plus the timer lets you know when everything has finished cooking. The baking pan is completely non-stick so your meals won't get stuck to the base, and since it uses significantly less energy than a traditional oven, it even helps save you money on your utilities.

28. A Water Filter That You Can Use Practically Anywhere Sawyer Products Mini Water Filtration System $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're camping, hiking, or even just stocking an emergency kit, the Sawyer Products mini water filtration system can help ensure that you have clean drinking water no matter what you're doing. This filtration system is able to remove 99.999 percent of all bacteria including cholera and E. coli, plus each filter is designed to be able to filter up to 100,000 gallons before it needs to be replaced!

29. The Foot Rest That Keeps You Comfortable No Matter Where You Go Ohderii Travel Footrest $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Use it while you're on a plane to keep your legs from growing sore, or even use the Ohderii travel foot rest underneath your desk at work to make your station more comfortable. The straps on each end easily hook to practically any table or chair legs, and the added lock helps reinforce the strap in the event you accidentally stomp down or apply too much pressure on it.

30. A Pack of Bamboo Vinegar Foot Pads That Help Detoxify Your Skin Vabbly Foot Pads $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do they help fight any inflammation in your feet, but the Vabbly foot pads are also designed to help clear away toxins in your feet while you sleep. All you have to do is put them on before bed, and after eight hours you'll most likely find that the pads have turned black with all the heavy metals, chemicals, and other impurities that they've absorbed from your body.

31. The Iron That You Can Use When Traveling Internationally Steamfast Mini Steam Iron $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With its incredibly compact and lightweight size, the Steamfast miniature steam iron is the perfect gadget for anyone looking to keep their clothes crisp and pressed while they travel, or even for people who frequently travel internationally. It's able to heat up in just 15 seconds, and there are three temperature settings to choose from depending on what you're ironing. The power cable is extra-long for added convenience, and the handle is designed to be non-slip so that it's easy to grip in your hand.

32. A Strainer That Attaches To The Rim Of Your Pots And Pans Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strainer $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Traditional strainers can splash back at you and cause accidental burns, whereas this snap-on strainer attaches to the rim of almost any pot or pan, allowing you to strain your food with no risk of hot water rebounding onto your skin. This strainer's compact size takes up hardly any space in your cabinets while in storage, and since it's made from high-quality silicone, it's also exceptionally durable.

33. The Organizing Pan Rack Made From Gauge Steel Deco Brothers Pantry Rack $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Everybody has that one cabinet in their kitchen that's haphazardly loaded with cutting boards, cookie sheets, muffin tins, and more — so why not straighten it all out with the Deco Brothers pantry rack? This rack is made from sturdy gauge steel that's incredibly sturdy and won't warp under heavy loads, plus it's heavy enough that it won't topple over if you use it to hold any extra-large pans.

34. A Water Bottle With Markings That Remind You To Stay Hydrated Green Sequoia Water Bottle $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're one of those people who has trouble remembering to drink water throughout the day, then try using the Green Sequoia water bottle. This water bottle sets itself apart from others by featuring time markings on the side that remind you when it's time to take a swig of water, and the leak-proof design helps prevent accidental spills. The bottle is completely BPA-free, and each order comes with a free ebook of recipes to get you started making flavor-infused water.

35. The Alarm Clock That Doubles As A Fun Night Light PPLEE Alarm Clock $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the extra-large LED screen allow you to adjust its brightness, but this alarm clock also has a USB port in the back so you can conveniently charge your phone while you sleep. The large snooze button makes it easy to sleep an extra nine minutes without accidentally turning the alarm all the way off, and you can change what color the LED night light on the top is — depending on what mood you're trying to set.

36. A Set Of Pads That Help Alleviate The Pain Of Wearing High Heels Walkize Metatarsal Pads $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If the thought of wearing high heels instinctively makes your feet hurt, then the Walkize metatarsal pads are practically a must-have. These pads are filled with soft gel that absorbs a good chunk of the discomfort that develops from wearing high heels, and unlike competing pads, these won't slide around your shoes because they're made with extra-sticky adhesive. You can wear them with sneakers, sandals, and more in addition to heels, plus many Amazon reviewers noted how they're incredibly easy to use.

37. The Gold Under-Eye Masks Made With 24-Karat Gold 37. The Gold Under-Eye Masks Made With 24-Karat Gold $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've been searching for ways to get rid of stubborn dark circles or puffy under eyes, then look no further than the LA PURE gold eye treatment masks. The real 24-karat gold in these masks are great for helping to improve the blood circulation in your skin, and the added collagen works to help reduce any bags or dark circles underneath your eyes.

38. A Bag Of Coffee Grounds That Are Certified Organic And Kosher Kicking Horse Coffee Dark Roast $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Drinking the same ol' bag of coffee every morning quickly becomes tiresome, so change up your morning routine with the Kicking Horse Coffee dark roast. This coffee is not only certified organic as well as kosher, but it's also fair-trade so that you can feel good about helping farmers earn a sustainable living. There are slight hints of chocolate malt, molasses, and licorice in this coffee — and it's even roasted in the Rocky Mountains.

39. The Cloth That Removes Makeup Using Only Water Zeppa Makeup Remover Cloth $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You could rely on makeup-removing serums that use ingredients that dry out your skin, or you could use the chemical-free Zeppa makeup remover cloth. All you need to do is get this cloth wet with water, and it'll be able to not only clean all the makeup off your face and out of your pores, but it even helps exfoliate your skin so it's left looking bright and refreshed.

40. An Air Purifier That Eliminates Stubborn Pet Odors MOOKA Air Purifier $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got funky pet odors you'd like to get rid of, or you're simply trying to alleviate some irritation from allergies, the MOOKA air purifier can help. This filter removes up to 99.97 percent of dust, pollen, smoke, and mold spores from your air — plus, the activated carbon filter is great for getting rid of pet, smoke, and cooking odors. The 360-degree intake covers your entire room, plus the one-button control means it's incredibly simple to operate.

41. The Bowls That Collapse Down So They're Easy To Store Progressive Collapsible Storage Bowls (3 Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only can you use them to whip up your ingredients, but the Progressive collapsible storage bowls also come with lids — so you can go straight from prepping on the countertop to storing them in the fridge without having to transfer your food into a different container. Each bowl is designed to collapse down so that they're easy to store when you're not using them, and the lids are also leak-resistant to help prevent any accidental messes.