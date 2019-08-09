40 Obnoxiously Popular Products Under $25 On Amazon Totally Worth The Hype

Sure, there may be times where it pays to be a little underrated, but let's be honest with ourselves here: when it comes to the best products on Amazon, it pays to be popular. And when it comes to satiating your inner impulse shopper that comes a-knockin' every few days, you want to make sure that the things you're picking up are going to be really, really good.

And how do you do that? By shopping for some of the best-selling, popular products on Amazon that a whole bunch of reviewers can't stop raving about. Thousands of reviewers can't be wrong, after all.

So whether you're in the market for a slim, minimalist wallet that blocks electronic pickpockets from stealing your credit card information — or even just trying to find practical items that cost less than $25, I've gathered some of the most popular items that people have been clamoring for. And while I'll admit that cult-favorite drain hair catcher I've included might not be the most exciting purchase at first, once you see how gosh darn useful it is (and how many positive reviews it has), you'll be happy you snagged it.

So, what are you waiting for? That rotating makeup organizer isn't going to buy itself.

1. A Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottle That Keeps Your Beverages Cold S'well Water Bottle $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Traditional water bottles end up sweating away in the summer heat, whereas this water bottle from S'well is vacuum-insulated so that your cold beverages stay chilly for up to 24 hours, and hot liquids retain their temperature for up to 12. This bottle is made from durable stainless steel that won't grow rusty over time, and it won't develop condensation on the exterior — which makes it great to take with you while you workout or hang on the beach.

2. The Hangers That Maximize The Space In Your Closet Wonder Hanger Closet Hangers (4 Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've run out of closet space — or your closet is in dire need of some organization — the Wonder Hanger closet organizer is a perfect pick. These convenient organizers can hold up to six evenly-spaced hangers (to make things easy to find), or you can have them drop downwards in order to maximize the amount of clothes your closet can accommodate. Each one is able to hold up to 30 pounds of clothing, plus the notches are wide enough that you can even double up the hangers.

3. A Toilet Spray That Eliminates Unwanted Odors Before They Hit The Air Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're worried about leaving unpleasant odors in the bathroom behind you, you can actually stop them from ever hitting the air in the first place with this toilet spray. It's formulated with a blend of non-toxic essential oils, including lemon, bergamot, and lemongrass, plus each bottle is enough for up to 70 uses. There are zero parabens, phthalates, or harsh chemicals, plus you can also use it to get rid of funky trash odors!

4. The Food Steamer That Lets You Cook Two Dishes At Once Oster Tiered Food Steamer $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does steaming your meals help retain all the nutrients in the ingredients, but the Oster food steamer has two tiers that lets you cook two dishes at the same time. The steaming bowls nest on top of each other so that they're easy to store when you're not using them, and the built-in timer prevents your meals from overcooking in the event you get distracted.

5. A Water Filtration System That's Perfect For Camping Sawyer Products Mini Water Filtration System $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You could lug a pack of bottled water with you while you camp, or you could use the Sawyer Products miniature water filtration system — and get clean drinking water out of nearby streams and lakes while you camp or hike (or let's be real, just filter regular tap water). The filter is designed to remove 99.999 percent of all bacteria and protozoa like salmonella and E. coli, plus it also removes 100 percent of any microplastics. It'll last for up to 100,000 gallons of water, and it's the perfect addition to any emergency preparedness kit.

6. The Toilet Light With 16 Different Rotating Colors To Choose From LumiLux Toilet Bowl Night Light $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This toilet light has 16 different colors to choose from — and you can even set it to a rotating carousel mode to enjoy all of them. The LED bulb never needs to be changed, and the flexible arm is designed to fit onto toilet bowls of all shapes and sizes. You can also dim the light, and the built-in light sensor prevents it from turning on when the room is bright.

7. A Toilet Stool That Folds Down Squat N Go Squatting Stool $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Toilet stools are a great way to go number two with ease (because it puts you in a natural squatting position) — but they can take up a ton of space in the bathroom. This stool gives you the same gastrointestinal relief of other models, but is designed to fold down so you can slide it behind your toilet or out of sight. here are also rubber grips on the feet so that it won't slide out from underneath you.

8. The Reusable Straws Made From Durable Borosilicate Glass Hummingbird Glass Straws (4 Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon I think we can all agree that paper straws are the worst, so why not try using these reusable glass straws instead? They're made from extra-durable borosilicate glass like those near-indestructible Pyrex bowls of yesteryear — and they're completely BPA-free, too. Each order also comes with a convenient brush so that they're easy to clean, and the bent tip makes it easy to sip your favorite beverages without having to crane your neck.

9. A Breathable Shirt You Can Pair With Practically Anything YunJey Color Block T-Shirt $16 | Amazon See On Amazon It can be difficult to find the perfect fit when you're buying clothes online. Luckily, this cozy T-shirt has thousands of Amazon reviewers raving about how it's "true to size," plus the breathable material helps keep you cool when the weather is hot. You can pair it with shorts, jeans, or even leggings, plus it looks great underneath a denim jacket when the fall weather finally rolls around. It comes in a few colors, too. Available sizes: XS-XXL

10. The Outlet Cover That Doubles As A Convenient Shelf BeraTek Industries Outlet Shelf $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it a convenient place to store toothbrushes, Alexa, or even your phone while it's charging, but the BeraTek Industries outlet shelf is so sturdy that it can hold up to 10 pounds. You can also install this shelf upside-down depending on your needs, and it install within minutes using just a standard screwdriver. There's an extra slot that keeps charging cables neatly tucked away, plus it's designed to work with most standard outlets.

11. A Tool That Slices Bananas Without Any Risk Of Accidental Cuts Hutzler Banana Slicer $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're searching for an easy way to get your kids involved in the kitchen, look no further than the Hutzler banana slicer. This banana slicer is made without any sharp edges so that you don't have to worry about any accidental nicks or cuts, plus it lets you slice up bananas with one quick, simple motion. One Amazon reviewer even raved: "The blades are thin enough to slice right through without mushing the banana and the curve is just the right angle for most medium to large bananas."

12. The Makeup Blenders That Work As Good As More Expensive Versions BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5 Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon As someone who actually owns the BEAKEY makeup sponge set, I can personally attest to the fact that they do an exceptional job when it comes to blending your foundation — as well as other creams, powders, and concealers. The pointed end is great for blending those delicate areas around your eyes, plus you can also use them wet or dry. Cleaning them is as easy as washing them out with a gentle shampoo, plus, they're completely latex-free.

13. A Personal Blender That Helps Reduce Messes Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas traditional blenders require you to get the blending container dirty, this personal blender from Hamilton Beach blends directly into a portable to-go cup so that there's barely any mess to clean up afterwards. The powerful motor easily makes smoothies, shakes, marinades, and more — plus, the blades are made from durable stainless steel that's resistant to rust. You can easily keep it with you at the office or while you're traveling, and operating it is simple as there's only one button.

14. The Acne Patches That Blend In With Your Skin Tone AVARELLE Acne Patches (40 Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon These AVARELLE acne patches rid you of your acne by pulling out the gunk. Best of all, they're clear — so they'll blend right in with your skin if you choose to wear them during the day. They're safe for people with sensitive skin, and the hydrocolloid dressing is further bolstered with acne-fighting tea tree and calendula oil. Each order comes with a variety of small, medium, and large patches — plus, they help protect healing blemishes from dirt and contaminants.

15. A Container That Keeps Your Guacamole Fresher For Longer Casabella Guac-Lock Container $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Guacamole quickly turns brown after a few hours of being exposed to air, which is why the Casabella guac-lock container is designed to squeeze out all the air on the inside, preventing your guacamole from browning and keeping it fresher, for longer. It's able to hold up to 24 ounces of guacamole or any other dip you'd like to keep fresh, plus the container itself is made from shatterproof, odor-proof, stain-resistant, and BPA-free plastic.

16. The Toner That Gets Rid Of The Brassy Tones In Blonde Hair MANIC PANIC Hair Toner $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Blonde hair has a tendency to become brassy or orange, which is why the MANIC PANIC hair toner is formulated to eliminate those unwanted colors on even the lightest shades of blonde. Unlike other toners, this one is semi-permanent and fades within six weeks which is perfect for those of us who like to frequently change up their look, plus the formula is completely cruelty-free as well as vegan.

17. A Daily Gel Cleanser That Exfoliates Away Dead Skin COSRX Good Morning Gel Cleanser $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've been looking for a facial cleanser that's safe for everyday use, the COSRX good morning gel cleanser is right up your alley. This cleanser is formulated to be gentle so that it's safe for sensitive skin, plus it helps balance your skin's pH level so that blemishes and excess oil are problems of the past. It's great for exfoliating away dead skin, and it's free from any sulfates.

18. The Serum That Helps Get Rid Of Razor Bumps And Ingrown Hairs Tend Skin Razor Bump Serum $22 | Amazon See On Amazon When razor bumps or ingrown hairs pop up, you can use the Tend Skin razor bump serum — and it can also prevent them in the future. All you have to do is apply this serum after you've shaved or waxed, and it'll help minimize redness as well as reduce the appearance of ingrown hairs and razor bumps. As an added bonus, it also works as a deodorant.

19. A Detangling Brush That Won't Damage Your Hair Comcl Detangling Hairbrush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon It may not look like much, but don't be fooled — this detangling hairbrush sets itself apart from other brushes by featuring bristles in varying lengths so that any knots in your hair are gently separated, which helps reduce damage, shedding, and breakage. It's designed to be used when hair is wet or dry, plus it even works on thick, curly hair types.

20. The Veggie Spiralizer With Over 3,000 Reviews Veggetti Vegetable Spiralizer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon I actually own the Veggetti vegetable spiralizer — so I can confirm that it makes easy work out of turning your zucchini, yellow squash, or even cucumbers into veggie pasta. You can also use this spiralizer to make stir fries, juliennes, and more, plus the durable stainless steel blades won't lose their edge over time, nor will they ever develop rust.

21. A Foot Massager That Helps Alleviate Pain From Plantar Fasciitis TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other foot massagers that can only accommodate one foot at a time, the TheraFlow dual foot massager can handle both of your feet at the same time. The wood construction is incredibly sturdy, plus the non-slip pads on the bottom prevent it from sliding out from under you. It's designed to help alleviate pain from plantar fasciitis, sore arches, as well as aching muscles, and the rollers themselves move independently so that all the tissues in your feet get stimulated.

22. The Splint That Alleviates Pain From Plantar Fasciitis While You Sleep MARS WELLNESS Posterior Night Splint $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If pain from plantar fasciitis consistently keeps you up at night, try using this night splint to alleviate some pain so you can get a full night of rest. This splint is designed with dual-tension straps that allow you to stretch your foot at the optimal angle to soothe away pain, plus it's lightweight and breathable so that it won't suffocate your skin while you sleep.

23. An Acupressure Tool That Soothes Away Headaches Aculief Acupressure Headache Clip $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're always suffering from headaches, try this ingenious acupressure clip you wear right on your hand — tons of reviewers say it prevents them. This convenient clip applies pressure to the LI4 acupressure point, which helps soothe away pain from migraines and headaches. One size is designed to fit most, too.

24. The Exfoliating Body Scrub Made With Salt From The Dead Sea ASUTRA Exfoliating Body Scrub $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the Dead Sea salt in the ASUTRA exfoliating body scrub contain more than 20 nourishing minerals, but this scrub has also been blended with aloe vera, jojoba, argan, and sweet almond oils — so your skin is left feeling hydrated and soft after each wash. This scrub is great for getting rid of blackheads, ingrown hairs, or even blemishes and blocked pores — plus, there are zero artificial preservatives.

25. A Slim Wallet That Protects Your Information From Electronic Pickpockets Travelambo Minimalist Wallet $10 | Amazon See On Amazon With a slim profile, this wallet from Travelambo is the perfect one to keep with you while you travel. The 100 percent genuine leather construction is durable and soft to the touch — and the exterior is designed to block RFID signals so that your credit card information is safe from electronic pickpockets. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "the overall aesthetic of the wallet is masculine, sleek, and minimalistic."

26. The Nail Polish Holder That Sits Comfortably On Your Hand Tweexy Nail Polish Holder $10 | Amazon See On Amazon When there's no surface to rest your nail polish on, simply stick it in the Tweexy nail polish holder instead. Not only does it let you do your nails practically anywhere, but this compact accessory helps you get every last drop of polish out of the bottle by simply tilting your hand. There's almost zero chance you'll ever spill the bottle unless you turn your hand upside-down, plus it's designed so that one size fits all.

27. A Clay Mask Made With 100 Percent Natural Bentonite Clay Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it made with 100 percent Bentonite clay, but this healing clay mask gently absorbs any excess sebum in your pores to get rid of blackheads and reduce acne. Plus, you only need to wear it for up to 10 minutes in order to experience the full skin-clarifying benefits — and it's safe for people with sensitive skin. It's also free from any additives, synthetic fragrances, or animal products.

28. The Dish Drainer That Collapses To Save You Space SAMMART Dish Drainer $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Dish drying racks can easily take up a ton of precious countertop space, whereas the SAMMART dish drainer not only collapses down to save you space while in storage, but it's also completely BPA-free. This drying rack also comes with a bonus snap-in drainer board that's incredibly easy to wipe clean, and the separate utensil area keeps your forks, spatulas, knives, and more upright so that they dry extra-quickly.

29. A Pack Of Metatarsal Pads That Soothe Away Foot Pain Walkize Metatarsal Pads (2 Pairs) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Walking in heels all day can leave your feet feeling sore and tired, whereas wearing the Walkize metatarsal pads in the balls of your shoes will help prevent that pain at the end of a long day. These pads are incredibly soft to the touch as well as gel-based for added comfort, and unlike competing products, these ones are made with extra-strong adhesive so that they won't wind up sliding around underneath your foot.

30. The Organizer That Fits Underneath Your Sink OBOR Under Sink Organizer $22 | Amazon See On Amazon It can be difficult to find an organizer that accommodates the plumbing underneath your sink, which is why the OBOR under sink organizer is designed with a gap for the pipes. The gap is also adjustable depending on the size of your plumbing, and the 10 solid plastic shelves are also removable — so you can customize their arrangement depending on your needs. You can also use this organizer on your countertop to store spices, baking ingredients, and more, plus it even works great as a shoe rack.

31. A Workout Top With A Mesh Back For Extra Ventilation Mippo Workout Tank Top $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This workout tank top is designed with a mesh panel in the back that not only helps keep you cool, but also looks incredibly fashionable. The fabric is super-soft and ideal for any type of workout, including yoga, running, Pilates, and more — plus, the tie back is just another adorable detail that will have you feeling cute in the gym. It comes in a few colors, too. Available sizes: XS-XL

32. The Electric Shaver That Comes With An Attachment For Your Bikini Area Panasonic Electric Shaver $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're tired of using wasteful disposable razors, why not give this electric shaver from Panasonic a try? This shaver is waterproof so that you can easily use it both in and out of the shower — plus, the flexible pivoting head allows it to contour to the curves on your body for an extra-close shave. The blades are made from hypoallergenic stainless steel that won't rust over time, plus each order comes with a bikini attachment so you can trim those more sensitive areas.

33. A Makeup Organizer That Rotates For Added Storage Space Sanipoe Makeup Organizer $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from high-quality acrylic that looks great paired with any existing decor, this rotating makeup organizer can hold at least 30 brushes, multiple bottles of lotion, and even has space for smaller items like lipstick, nail polish, eyeliner, and more. The shelves are adjustable so that you can arrange them in whatever way is best for organizing your cosmetics, plus there are no tools required for assembly.

34. The Makeup Brush Cleaner That's Completely Chemical-Free MS.DEAR Makeup Cleaner Sponge $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If your makeup brushes have become a little dirty with foundations and creams, this makeup sponge is an easy way to get them clean without having to rely on harsh chemical cleaners. All you have to do is wipe your brush back and forth on this sponge, and any remaining makeup will be pulled away so that you can switch colors mid-application — or even just work to tide you over until you can do a deep and thorough clean.

35. A Serum That's Loaded With Vitamin C And Hyaluronic Acid InstaNatural VItamin C Serum $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the vitamin C in the InstaNatural vitamin C serum help even out skin tone and heal blemishes, but the added hyaluronic acid is great for delivering a dose of nourishing hydration to dry, tired skin. You can add this serum to your favorite creams and lotions in order to brighten your skin and complexion, or you can even use it by itself to get rid of dark circles and puffy under-eyes.

36. The Eyeliner Stamp That Gets You A Perfect Wing In Seconds LA PURE Eyeliner Stamp $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Getting a perfectly even eyeliner wing is incredibly difficult with liquid eyeliner, whereas using the LA PURE eyeliner stamp is super-easy. This stamp gives you a consistent wing at the end of your eyeliner, and the formula is smudge-proof, waterproof, and long-lasting. Each order comes with one pen for each eye, and the other end of the pens are regular eyeliner pencils so that you can easily touch your makeup up whenever needed.

37. A Tool That Catches Stray Hair In Your Drains To Keep Them Clog-Free Uxoz Drain Hair Catcher $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You could keep relying on harsh chemicals to unclog your drain, or you could prevent the clogs from ever happening in the first place with the Uxoz drain hair catcher. This handy tool is made from high-quality stainless steel that won't rust over time, and the non-slip design prevents any captured hair or debris from making their way down your pipes. It's designed to fit most bathroom sinks as well as bathtub drains.

38. The Phone Stand That You Can Use Almost Anywhere Lamicall Phone Gooseneck Mount $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're lounging in bed or trying to read a recipe off your phone in the kitchen, this flexible gooseneck phone holder has a large clamp that can attach to countertops and headboards alike. This holder is compatible with the iPhone 6S Plus and newer, as well as the Galaxy S6 and newer — and even the Nintendo Switch. The flexible gooseneck allows you to adjust the viewing angle to whatever is best for you, plus the clamp is padded so that it won't scratch your surfaces.

39. A Portable Bluetooth Speaker That Plays For Up To Five Hours LENRUE Bluetooth Speaker $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker that won't break the bank, this one from LENRUE is a perfect option at just $13. The battery lasts for up to five hours when fully charged, plus there's also a cable input in the event you don't want to connect it with the Bluetooth. It also has a range of up to 33 feet so that you're not confined to the speaker, plus there's even a built-in microphone so that you can answer calls hands-free.