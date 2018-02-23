These 50 Products On Amazon Under $25 Are Practical As Hell

Adulthood doesn't happen so much as it creeps up on you in tiny little bursts. For me, one of the biggest signs that I've gone from faking it to full-on adult status is how jazzed up I get to buy cheap but practical products on Amazon, like a new shoe rack and a mug that won't spill when you accidentally knock into it.

Admittedly, investing in stuff like this for around the house isn't exactly everyone's idea of a thrilling purchase. For a lot of people, it'd be more exciting to put that extra cash towards a nice dinner or a round of drinks with friends. But that's precisely why it feels so good sometimes to put that money toward these kinds of genius products — they're responsible decisions that help me out in the long run.

Getting older often means trying to live as simply as possible, and one of the great things all the practical as hell products on this list have in common (besides all being under $25) is that they can make your life less stressful in the long run. From folding laundry to cooking dinner for the family, if everyday tasks like these have you feeling drained, you'll absolutely love the items featured here.