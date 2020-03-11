40 Things That Make Sitting Around More Comfortable & Enjoyable For Less Than $40

There is a real art to the practice of relaxation. For instance, laying around on your couch all day watching movies is great — but laying around on your couch all day watching movies while you're wearing fuzzy slipper socks, wrapped up in a heated throw blanket, and have an electric scalp massager working out all the tension in your head is (chef's kiss) pure artistry. And since I aspire to be the Michelangelo of relaxation, I've put together this list of comfortable things on Amazon that elevate the art of sitting around to museum-level greatness.

Of course — the first thing to emphasize is that all these items are available on Amazon. That means you can get started on your lounging around right now, since you can just do all your shopping from your couch or bed.

The next thing to mention is that I've made sure to include products that will help you relax no matter where you. So while there are certainly a good number of items that'll level up your at-home spa night or movie marathon, there are also tons of cozy products that'll help you feel more comfortable and relaxed on airplanes, in cars, and at work.

For product picks that'll turn your relaxation practice into art — scroll through.

1. This Sofa Arm Tray That Keeps You From Spilling Your Coffee Everywhere GEHE Bamboo Sofa ArmTray Table $30 | Amazon See on Amazon I have 100% spilled an entire cup of coffee on my couch, which is why I'm such a fan of this sofa arm tray. Made from stain-resistant bamboo, the flexible tray fits onto sofa arms of all sizes, where it offers a flat surface for you to set your coffee mug, bowl of ice cream, and remote control.

2. These Memory Foam Pillows That Keep You Cool At Night PLX Shredded Memory Foam Pillows (2-Pack) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep yourself from overheating while you sleep with these cooling memory foam pillows. The hypoallergenic, temperature-regulating pillows are filled with shredded memory foam to cradle your head and neck, so you sleep peacefully all night long, and the breathable bamboo covers are removable and machine-washable. Each set comes with two.

3. A Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper For Better Support While You Sleep Linenspa Gel Infused Mattress Topper $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Speaking of memory foam, this memory foam mattress topper is an easy way to get a better night's sleep without shelling out a lot of money. The soft and supportive topper works to alleviate pressure points, so you don't wake up with a crick in your neck, and it's infused with temperature-regulating gel beads, so you stay cool. Choose between 2-inch and 3-inch thicknesses.

4. The Contoured Pillow That's Comfy For Both Side Sleepers And Back Sleepers Winjoy Contour Memory Foam Pillow $36 | Amazon See on Amazon This contoured memory foam pillow is ergonomically designed to support your head and neck in any sleeping position. Place your head in the concave part of the pillow when you're on your back, then roll over to let the convex part support your head and neck when you're on your side. The pillow is made from high-density memory foam and comes with two washable pillowcases.

5. A Heated Throw Blanket To Keep You Cozy On The Couch Tefici Electric Heated Blanket $37 | Amazon See on Amazon Pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, then cozy up on the couch with this electric throw blanket. It's made with luxuriously fuzzy flannel, and features three heat settings and an auto-shutoff function that kicks in after four hours. And the power cord is a full 10 feet long, so you can stretch out on any part of the couch and still stay warm.

6. This White Noise Machine That Has 20 Different Sound Options Adaptive Sound Technologies White Noise Machine $39 | Amazon See on Amazon Block out any distracting noise in your environment — so you can fall asleep in peace — with this white noise machine. The volume-adjustable machine has 20 white noise and fan options and can be set on a 60-minute timer. It can be powered via USB or wall outlet and is compact enough to sit on your nightstand.

7. A Bluetooth Speaker That Plays For Up To 12 Hours DOSS SoundBox Bluetooth Speaker $30 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're going to sit around the house, you'll probably want to use this Bluetooth speaker to cue up a playlist or podcast. The compact speaker offers top-notch sound quality, 12 hours of playtime, and a built-in mic for answering calls. It's available in basic colors, like black, but I'm a fan of the bubblegum pink and turquoise versions.

8. These Fuzzy Slipper Socks That Feel So Soft On Your Feet Zando Plush Slipper Sock (5-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon These ridiculously plush slipper socks feel like a warm hug for your feet. Made with fluffy microfiber, the socks are cozy but still breathable, and they stretch to fit feet of most sizes. Each order comes with five pairs; choose from dozens of color combinations.

9. A Heated Seat Cushion That Makes Your Cold Morning Commute Bearable HEALTHMATE Heated Seat Cushion $25 | Amazon See on Amazon With this heated car seat cushion, you no longer have to dread the first 15 minutes of your cold morning commute. The velour cushion straps right around your car seat, and features two temperature settings to keep you toasty. It also comes with an AC adaptor, so you can plug it in at work to keep your desk chair warm.

10. This Fluffy Desk Chair Cushion That Keeps You Snug While You Work Hughapy Chair Cushion $30 | Amazon See on Amazon I never thought a desk chair could feel cuddly, but this cozy chair cushion has proven me totally wrong. Made with fluffy sherpa material, the cushion fits snugly into your chair, where it fans out to deliver padded support. Sit on this and you just might not mind working on that spreadsheet.

11. The Travel Pillow That Twists Around In So Many Ways Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This travel pillow can be twisted into multiple positions, so you can get comfortable no matter what seat you find yourself in on the airplane. And if you prefer to use it as a traditional travel pillow? Just wrap it around your neck and use the snaps to secure it. The pillow is made from memory foam and covered in breathable, machine-washable cotton.

12. A Chenille Floor Cushion, So You Can Comfortably Sprawl On The Floor Intelligent Design Floor Pillow Cushion $32 | Amazon See on Amazon Cushion your bum while you meditate, or just lounge around like a Bohemian artist with this luxe floor pillow. The durable pillow is covered in soft, tufted chenille and features whimsical scalloped edge . Choose from muted colors, like blush, aqua, charcoal, and ivory.

13. A Hammock That Keeps Your Feet Elevated On Airplanes Sleepy Ride Airplane Footrest $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Cross-country and overseas flights just got a lot more bearable, thanks to this airplane footrest. The adjustable strap hangs right over the tray table, while the tiny hammock hangs down, giving you the perfect place to rest your feet. Use this to help prevent leg swelling and lower back pain.

14. This Plush Fleece Robe You'll Want To Wear 24/7 PAVILIA Fleece Robe with Satin Trim $27 | Amazon See on Amazon If it was socially acceptable to wear this super soft fleece robe everywhere — I would. The cozy, satin-trimmed robe falls to mid-calf and features a sash closure, two front pockets, and a shawl collar. It's available with or without a hood in several different colors and patterns.

15. An Inflatable Foot Rest With Two Height Options Sunany Inflatable Foot Rest $16 | Amazon See on Amazon With this inflatable foot rest, you can take comfort with you everywhere you go. It's easy to blow up, and features two height level options, so you can get just the right amount of lift. Use it on airplanes and trains, or take it along on camping trips or to the office.

16. This Mini Personal Heater That's Small Enough For Your Desk AmazonBasics Personal Mini Heater $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Small enough to fit on top of your desk or bedside table, this personal mini heater uses ceramic coils to heat up quickly and keep you warm. It also turns off automatically if it tips over — great for peace of mind. Choose from four colors: black, pink, white, and blue.

17. These Memory Foam Arm Rest Covers For Your Desk Chair Aloudy Memory Foam Arm Rest Pads $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If your desk chair arms are made with cold metal or hard plastic, you'll love these memory foam arm rest pads. They fit snugly over your existing arm rests, padding your elbows and giving your arms and hands a soft landing when they take a break from typing. The covers are velvety soft and machine-washable.

18. This Tortilla Blanket So You Can *Actually* Wrap Yourself Up Like A Burrito Jorbest Tortilla Blanket $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Make yourself a plate of nachos, then wrap yourself up in this tortilla blanket for a cozy night in. The soft flannel blanket comes in several color options (because some of us like ours a little burnt), and it's is machine-washable, making it a breeze to clean if you spill a little salsa on it.

19. The Color-Changing Light Bulb That Lets You Set The Mood Lighting EVER Color Changing Light Bulb with Remote $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Give yourself plenty of lighting options with this ingenious color-changing light bulb. It comes with a handy remote control that lets you toggle between eight brightness settings, flash and strobe modes, and 16 colors — including a warm white light, in case you decide to play it neutral.

20. A Wobbly Seat Cushion That Strengthens Your Abs While You Sit Gaiam Balance Disc Cushion $22 | Amazon See on Amazon This balance disc seat cushion is a lot more low key than a big balance ball chair, but it still gives your core a good workout. Sitting on the wobbly cushion forces you to engage your abs, which can also help strengthen your back muscles, improve your posture, and enhance your balance.

21. This Calming Aromatherapy Mist You Can Spritz Anywhere Aura Cacia Relaxing Aromatherapy Spray $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Spritz this relaxing aromatherapy mist on your body, pillow, or sheets, and you'll fall right asleep. It's made with a blend of lavender and chamomile essential oils, both of which are known to promote feelings of peace and sleepiness. You can also opt for other aromatherapy mists to help relieve stress, calm your mind, or give you a boost of energy.

22. These Satin Pillowcases That'll Make You Feel Like You Live In A Palace Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll feel like royalty the second you lay your head down on one of these satin pillowcases. The luxe pillowcases are machine-washable and feature envelope closures for easy removal. They're available in 14 colors, and — bonus — they'll also help prevent hair breakage while you sleep.

23. These Blackout Curtains So That You Can Actually Sleep Until Noon NICETOWN Insulated Black Out Curtains $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Sleep in later — or block out the glare of streetlights — with these blackout curtains. The three-layer curtains feature a middle layer of black yarn that blocks out 85-99% of light. They're available in six sizes and 18 colors — although the makers recommend darker colors if you're looking for serious blackout benefits

24. This Ultra-Soft Sweatshirt That You'll Wear Every Day BLENCOT Fuzzy Sweatshirt $30 | Amazon See on Amazon I guarantee you will practically live in this fuzzy sweatshirt that's the softest thing of all time. The super cozy hoodie is on the roomy side, so it makes for a great "boyfriend" look, but you can also size down if that's not your thing. This reviewer writes, "I put this on the night I received it and I haven’t taken it off since." Choose from several colors.

25. A Wearable Blanket To Keep You Warm While You Watch Movies Catalonia Sherpa Blanket Poncho $35 | Amazon See on Amazon A blanket you can wear? Yes, please. This wearable blanket slips over your head like a poncho and features a big kangaroo pocket in front to keep your hands warm. It's made with micro-mink fleece on the outside and sherpa material on the inside, and it's available in nine colors.

26. This Wedge Pillow That Prevents Snoring And Indigestion DMI Wedge Pillow $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Elevating your head while you sleep can do wonders, working to reduce acid reflux, prevent snoring, and minimize back and neck pain. This wedge pillow is made from supportive foam that elevates your head at the perfect angle, so you can reap all those benefits.

27. This Knee Pillow That Alleviates Joint Pressure And Pain 5 STARS UNITED Knee Pillow $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Sleeping on your side can get your body all out of whack, but using a good knee pillow between your legs can help prevent that. The ergonomically designed pillow aligns your hips and spine, and reduces sciatic and joint pain. This one is made from supportive memory foam, with a removable and washable cover.

28. A Humidifier With An Auto-Sensor That Automatically Adjusts The Mist Level Movtip Portable Mini Humidifier $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This futuristic cool mist humidifier features an auto-sensor that adjusts output depending on how dry the environment is. Of course, you can also just adjust the misting level by hand. The humidifier runs for 18 hours, features a built-in night light and auto-shutoff function, and — my favorite — an essential oil tray, so you can get some aromatherapy benefits.

29. An Acupressure Mat That Will Boost Your Physical And Mental Wellbeing ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers say this "clearly evil but extremely effective" acupressure mat and pillow "provides great relief," and I'm apt to agree. Lying on the thousands of acupressure points for 10-30 minutes works to stimulate circulation and trigger points which, in turn, helps to ease muscle tension, soothe headaches, promote relaxation, dial down stress, and boost energy and focus.

30. This Vibrating Scalp Massager That You Don't Have To Hold In Place Ikeepi Electric Scalp Massager $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Transport yourself to heaven with this electric scalp massager. It fits neatly onto your head — as in, you don't even have to hold it in place — and features 12 vibrating massage fingers. It's USB-chargeable and works on two vibration levels, so you can choose the amount of intensity you get.

31. These Memory Foam Slippers That Cushion Every Step ULTRAIDEAS Knitted Slippers $22 | Amazon See on Amazon No list of comfy products would be complete without an outstandingly cozy pair of slippers. This highly rated pair is lined in polar fleece and features memory foam beds, a cable knit upper, faux fur collar, and durable rubber soles. Choose from four colors: black, dark gray, navy blue, and red.

32. A Hydrating Mask That Will Pamper Your Face LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Treat yourself to a spa night in, with this overnight mask from K-beauty brand LANEIGE. The lightweight, non-greasy mask gives skin a big boost of hydration, and strengthens your skin's natural barrier, which means moisture gets locked in for days. Reviewers say it "will bring life back into your skin" and "a 5 star rating is not enough for this product."

33. This Memory Foam Reading Pillow, So You Can Read For Hours In Bed Milliard Reading Pillow $38 | Amazon See on Amazon This reading pillow is the perfect way to bolster your back and arms when you crack open that bestseller in bed. It's covered in soft velour and filled with shredded memory foam; unzip the cover and you can remove as much foam as you like to get just the right amount of firmness.

34. This Lap Desk That Also Props Up Your Tablet Or Book Mind Reader Adjustable Lap Top Desk $13 | Amazon See On Amazon The eight angle settings on this lap desk make it the perfect way to prop up your tablet or book while you're reading on the couch. The desk features a comfy cushioned bottom and a flat surface surface to keep your laptop cool and ventilated while you're working or watching shows.

35. This Party Game That Will Have You Falling Out Of Your Seat With Laughter WHAT DO YOU MEME? Party Game $30 | Amazon See on Amazon With over 1,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, this party game is a surefire crowd-pleaser. The goal is to create the funniest meme by combining a caption card with a photo card in your hand. The designated judge chooses the funniest one, so be sure to play to your audience. This reviewer writes "We literally couldn’t stop playing and didn’t end up quitting until we had exhausted every single meme in the stack ... we couldn’t breathe from laughing so hard!"

36. A Mug With An Indentation To Keep Your Hand Warm Clay in Motion Handwarmer Mug $24 | Amazon See on Amazon I'm obsessed with this hand warmer mug that features an indentation that wraps around your fingers to keep them warm while you sip. Each extra-large mug is handcrafted in Oregon and features a totally distinctive glaze pattern. And while the one-of-a-kind mugs feel super special, they're still dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Choose from right-handed and left-handed versions.

37. The Insulator That Keeps Slim Bottles Of Beer And Cider Cold BrüMate Insulated Can Cooler $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your slim bottles of beer and cider chilly in this can cooler made with double-walled stainless steel and copper. The condensation-resistant cooler is 20 times more effective than an old school neoprene, and the push-lock technology keeps the can securely in place. Choose from dozens of colors, like daisy yellow, glitter ruby, or matte navy.

38. This Phone Screen Magnifier That Essentially Turns Your Phone Into A TV Fnalory Phone Screen Magnifier Projector $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This phone screen magnifier just might be the most genius product on this list. It enlarges and projects your phone screen, so you can watch YouTube clips, FaceTime, or read text much more clearly. Just flip up the magnifying screen, place your phone in the holder, and voilà — you've got a 12-inch screen.

39. A Folding Chair That Makes It More Comfortable To Sit On The Floor bonVIVO Cushioned Folding Chair $50 | Amazon See on Amazon If you can't get through a full meditation session because your back starts aching (raises hand), this folding floor chair is for you. The padded foam chair offers stability and comfort, and features an adjustable backrest, so you can angle it back and recline as much as you'd like.