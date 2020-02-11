40 Things That Make You Seem Fancy & Are Less Than $30 On Amazon

I love decorating my home with fancy things. There’s only one problem: my bank account is never happy after a shopping spree or two (or five.) Luckily, there’s hope for those of us who like to ball out, but also stay on a budget — just stick with all the wildly popular home products available on Amazon.

Not only can you find plenty of chic home furnishings on Amazon, but there are also a ton of practical items to choose from as well. Take the jewelry organizer I’ve added to this list as an example. It helps prevent your jewelry from turning into a knotted, jumbled mess, and it showcases everything on display with its fashionable tiered design. Or maybe you’re looking for a luxurious way to spruce up your living room? In that case, make sure to check out the faux sheepskin rug that adds a touch of cozy warmth to any floor. Personally, I’m excited about the adorable spice jars made from porcelain — I’ve even ordered a set for myself.

No matter what you’re searching for, or even if you’re just browsing, there are tons of chic home products you can find on Amazon. And because saving money is always a good thing, I’ve made sure that each item I’ve included is less than $30 — what's not to love?

1. A Bento-Style Lunch Bag That's Insulated HOMESPON Insulated Bento Box Lunch Bag $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This bento-style lunch bag is not only elegant, but it also lets you easily transport salads, soups, and more in its various compartments. It's able to help keep food warm for up to six hours, and each order also comes with a reusable cutlery set.

2. This Stackable Food Steamer That Helps You Save Time BELLA Stackable Food Steamer $29 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're pressed for time, but still want to make a decent meal for yourself, give this food steamer a try. The stackable steam containers can cook two separate dishes or ingredients at the same time, and the built-in timer helps prevent your food from overcooking.

3. These Ear Warmers That Fold Down To Fit In Your Bag YSense Ear Warmers $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Ear warmers are usually too bulky to fit in your purse or backpack — but not these ones. They're made from quality, cozy faux fur to help your ears stay warm, and they fold in half so that you can easily take them with you nearly anywhere.

4. A Faux Sheepskin Rug That Adds Luxury To Your Floors HLZHOU Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This faux sheepskin rug makes for a comfy, cozy addition to pretty much any floor in your home. The suede backing is non-slip to help keep you safe, and the entire rug is also hypoallergenic. Grab it in multiple rich colors, including white, pink, black, and grey.

5. The Cozy Throw Blanket Made From Super-Soft Fleece softan Faux Fur Throw Blanket $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Drape this cozy throw blanket along your sofa, or keep it on top of your bed so you're prepared when temperatures drop. It's made from super-soft faux fur, plus you can grab it in six different colors, including brown, beige, black, grey, and more.

6. A Jewelry Organizer That Helps Prevent Knots And Tangles Umbra Tiered Jewelry Organizer $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Help keep your jewelry from becoming a tangled mess by storing it on this jewelry organizer. The padded base prevents accidental scratches to your vanity, and the tiered design can also accommodate extra-long necklaces. Choose between two finishes: nickel or brass.

7. This Chic Basket That's Great For Plants, Laundry, And More BlueMake Woven Seagrass Basket $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from natural seaweed, this unique woven basket can also be used for practically anything — use it for storage, as a reusable shopping basket, or even as a container for plants. Many Amazon reviewers also wrote about how it's "well-made" and "super-cute."

8. These Stylish Earrings That Go With Practically Anything Skylety Tortoise Earrings (12-Pack) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon These stylish hoop earrings look way more expensive than they are, and with so many styles to choose from it's almost impossible for them not to match a good chunk of your wardrobe. They're made without any lead or nickel, plus they work great as a gift.

9. A Mirrored Tray That Makes Any Vanity Look Extra-Chic STUDIO SILVERSMITHS Mirror Tray Vanity $19 | Amazon See on Amazon You need a place to store perfume and makeup, so why keep it all on this mirrored tray? The border helps prevent your items from falling off if it gets nudged, and one Amazon reviewer even wrote that "with the provided 4 cushions on the bottom, this tray does not move.""

10. These Spice Jars Made From Stylish Porcelain June Sky Porcelain Condiment Jars (3-Piece Set) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are these spice jars made from chic porcelain, but you also get a ceramic serving spoon with each order, as well as a stylish bamboo tray. You can use them to store seasonings like salt, pepper, sugar, and more, plus the bamboo lids help prevent moisture from leaking inside.

11. This Set Of Makeup Brushes That Look Like Magic Wands WeChip Wand Makeup Brushes (5-Piece Set) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for an affordable set of makeup brushes, search no further than this one. The handles are designed to look like magic wands for a slick gothic appearance, plus each order also comes with a convenient travel pouch.

12. The Vinyl Sticker That Gives Countertops A Fresh Look practicalWs White Marble Contact Paper $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Granite countertops cost a small fortune, whereas this white marble contact paper is super-affordable at just $6 per roll. It's an inexpensive way to update your counters or backsplash, plus it's made from waterproof vinyl so that you can get it wet without having to worry about it peeling.

13. The Chic Sunglasses That Feature Polarized Lenses SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses $13 | Amazon See on Amazon A pair of chic sunglasses doesn't have to be expensive, as this stylish round pair is only $13. The lenses are polarized to help keep your eyes safe from the sun, plus they're also mirrored to give you extra privacy as you walk around town.

14. These Silver And Gold Hair Clips That Suit Nearly Any Outfit NORACLAN Hair Clips (10-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon There isn't a single color that doesn't look good with either gold or silver, which means this pack of hair clips will match practically every outfit in your closet. Each order comes with five different shapes, and each shape comes with one silver, as well as one gold version.

15. The Sheer Mesh Socks That Are Great For Heels And Flats CHRLEISURE Sheer Mesh Socks (5-Pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon When thick, bulky socks leave your feet feeling tight in cramped shoes, try switching over to this sheer version. One size is made to fit most, and they're are thin enough that you can also wear them with heels or ballet flats.

16. An Iridescent Backpack That Changes Colors In The Light FZChenrry Geometric Backpack $27 | Amazon See on Amazon With a spacious main compartment, two open pockets, as well as a zippered pocket, this backpack is perfect for casual outings, or even trips to the gym. The shoulder straps are adjustable for added comfort, and the iridescent design means that it changes colors depending on what type of light you're standing in.

17. An Elegant Pair Of Hoop Earrings You Can Wear Every Day Humble Chic Geometric Hoop Earrings $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes the simplest pieces of jewelry look the most expensive and refined — like these geometric hoop earrings. They're available in finishes including white, rose, and gold, plus the style is versatile enough that you can wear them to work, formal affairs, and everything in-between.

18. These Eco-Friendly Straws Made From Stainless Steel HIWARE Reusable Gold Straws (12-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, this pack of reusable straws also comes with two convenient cleaning brushes, as well as one travel pouch. Unlike other reusable straws, these ones are designed to fit into tumblers, and they won't leave any metal aftertastes in your beverages.

19. A Travel Mug That Helps Keep Your Beverages Toasty DYNAMIC SE Insulated Travel Mug $16 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to chug your hot coffee if it's in this vacuum-insulated tumbler, as it's able to help keep hot beverages toasty for up to six hours. It can also help keep cold drinks chilled for up to 24 hours, and the sweat-proof design prevents condensation from forming on the outside. Each order comes with two reusable straws, as well as a cleaning brush.

20. This High-Fashion Belt That Comes In 9 Different Colors Earnda Faux Leather Belt $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This high-quality faux leather belt features a double O-ring buckle that makes it a chic addition to pretty much any outfit. It's available in nine different colors, including khaki, brown, yellow, and more, plus many Amazon reviewers raved about how the fit is "true to size."

21. An Exfoliating Facial Peel That Can Help Brighten Skin NEOGEN DERMALOGY Bio Peel Gauze $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Gentle enough for daily use, these exfoliating facial peel pads are great for helping to remove dead skin cells so that your complexion is left glowing. Each order comes with 30 pads, and one Amazon reviewer even wrote that their "pores are more refined, and the stubborn little bumps on the sides of my nose have disappeared."

22. The Silky Pajama Set Made From Super-Breathable Satin Ekouaer Satin Pajamas $21 | Amazon See on Amazon This silky pajama set isn't just cute — it's also made from super-breathable satin, making it great for hot nights underneath the covers. You can grab it in more than 30 different gorgeous colors, including blue, pink, red, black, green, and more. Available sizes: x-small — xx-large

23. A Trendy Jacket Made From Extra-Warm Fleece EZIGO Fuzzy Fleece Sherpa Jacket $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Warm, cozy, and trendy, this affordable fleece jacket looks great paired with practically any outfit. The oversized fit makes it great for layering on top of your winter wardrobe, and the two side pockets are large enough that you can easily stash your phone inside. Available sizes: small — 3x-large

24. The Lacy Bands That Help Prevent Uncomfortable Chafing Bandelettes Anti-Chafing Bands (2-Pack) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Wear them with dresses, skirts, shorts, or even wear these thigh bands underneath your pants to help prevent uncomfortable chafing. The best part? The two rows of non-slip silicone strip helps prevent them from sliding down your legs while you're moving so that you're not stuck constantly readjusting.

25. This Makeup Organizer That Can Hold 24 Tubes Of Lipstick WARMITORY Makeup Organizer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon It's not always easy to keep your makeup collection looking neat and tidy, but this organizer can help. There are 24 slots where you can place tubes of lipstick, brushes, bottles, and more, plus the silicone construction is naturally antibacterial as well as extra-durable.

26. The Rainbow Knife Set Plated With Durable Titanium Hampton Forge Rainbow Knife Set (5-Piece Set) $23 | Amazon See on Amazon No matter how often you cook, you still need a quality set of knives — like this one. The blades are coated with durable titanium that easily slices through meat and produce, plus each knife comes with a matching blade guard to help keep you safe.

27. These Reusable Grocery Bags That Hold Up To 50 Pounds TiMoMo Reusable Grocery Bags (5-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're trying to make more eco-friendly choices, make sure to give these reusable grocery bags a look. They fold up into compact squares that easily fits into almost any bag, and each one is made from waterproof, tear-resistant nylon that can hold up to 50 pounds.

28. A Soothing Toner That Can Help Reduce Inflammation Leven Rose Facial Toner $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it alcohol- and paraben-free, but this facial toner won't leave any oily residues behind on your skin. It can help reduce inflammation as well as redness, plus using it is an easy way to help get your complexion glowing.

29. These Extra-Cozy Fleece Slippers With Waterproof Soles HALLUCI Plush Fleece Slippers $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your feet warm and cozy on cold mornings with these furry fleece slippers. They're made with supportive memory foam that contours to the shape of your feet for added comfort, plus the sole is waterproof so that you can also wear them on quick trips outside.

30. The Guide That Teaches You The Art Of Calligraphy Lettering and Modern Calligraphy: A Beginner's Guide $7 | Amazon See on Amazon If you ever want to give your wedding or party invitations a special edge, give this calligraphy guide a try. It teaches you how to write in five different alphabet styles, and one Amazon reviewer even wrote that "I like how it covers more than just one style, and gives tips to put your own twist on things."

31. This Cactus Humidifier That Doubles As A Nightlight warrita USB Humidifier $17 | Amazon See on Amazon With an adorable cactus design that looks great on any desktop, this USB humidifier is versatile enough that you can also use it as a soothing night light. It operates at an ultra-quiet level so that you don't disturb your neighbors at work, and the automatic shut-off helps keep you safe when the water runs dry.

32. A Cold Brew Coffee Maker Designed With An Airtight Lid Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it to make delicious cold brew coffee, or use this pitcher to make iced tea and lemonade. The lid is airtight in order to help keep your brewed beverages fresh, plus the silicone handle won't transfer heat into your hands. It's completely BPA-free, and the fine mesh filter helps stop grounds from leaking into your cup.

33. A Set Of 14 Therapeutic-Grade Essential Oils Artizen Essential Oil Set (14-Piece Set) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Packaged in amber bottles that help prevent degradation from UV light, this set of essential oils comes with 14 of the most popular scents, including lavender, eucalyptus, sweet orange, tea tree, and more. Each oil is therapeutic-grade, plus the dropper caps make it easy to add them to diffusers, pillows, and more.

34. These Macrame Plant Hangers That Are Super-Cute Mkono Macrame Plant Hangers (4-Piece Set) $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100% pure cotton cord, these macrame plant hangers let you easily add a bohemian touch to any room. They're designed to fit a variety of flower pots, plus they're durable enough that you can use them outdoors as well as inside.

35. The Kit That Lets You Grow Your Own Bonsai Tree Nature's Blossom Bonsai Tree Kit $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Ever wondered about growing your own Bonsai tree? This kit comes with everything you need to get started, including seeds, peat soil discs, biodegradable growing pots, plant markers, and more. The instructions are easy to follow, plus the seeds are organic as well as non-GMO.

36. An Absorbent Towel That Helps Your Hair Dry Faster The Perfect Haircare Microfiber Hair Towel $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from super-plush microfiber, this towel absorbs more water than regular cotton in order to help your hair dry faster. It wraps up into a convenient turban so that you can easily roam around the house with wet hair, and using it can even help reduce frizz.

37. The Curling Iron That's Safe To Use On All Types Of Hair REMINGTON Ceramic Curling Wand $24 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether your hair is curly, thick, thin, or bleached — simply adjust the heat on this curling iron accordingly, and you're ready to go. The barrel is coated in ceramic in order to help reduce frizz while infusing shine, plus it can heat all the way up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit.

38. These Magnetic Eyelashes That Don't Require Any Glue Arishine Magnetic Eyelashes Kit $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Kick messy eyelash glue to the curb — you won't need it when you start using these magnetic eyelashes instead. Simply draw the magnetic eyeliner onto your eye, then allow it to dry. The magnets that are built into each lash allow them to easily stick to the eyeliner, plus each order comes with five pairs of lashes.

39. The Teapot With A Removable Stainless Steel Filter Primula Borosilicate Glass Teapot $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this teapot absolutely stunning, but it's also crafted with sturdy borosilicate glass that's heat-resistant. The removable infuser is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and each order also comes with three flowering green teas to help get you started.