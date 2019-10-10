40 Things Under $30 On Amazon That Are Always A Hit With Reviewers Because They're Effective As Hell

Take it from someone who knows a lot about products: Always read the customer reviews. Will it take up a little bit more time than simply hitting "Add to Cart"? Yes, probably. But it'll also save you the frustration of sending something back. To be honest, that's why I always try to shop on Amazon — because of its robust customer review section, the awesome products on Amazon almost always end up being really, really good.

Many reviewers let you know right off the bat whether or not they're happy with their purchases. Others take more time writing their feedback, which helps give you a complete picture of exactly what you're spending money on. Maybe that food processor you've been eyeing out doesn't come with its own blades, or maybe that chic spice rack you've had on your wish list requires a complicated assembly. Either way, taking a dive into the customer reviews will help ensure that you're happy with your purchase.

Luckily, each item that I've included on this list has a near-perfect rating — so I'll let it slide if you only skim the reviews over. But in the future, make sure to give them a thorough read; it'll be better for you in the long run.