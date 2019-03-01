41 Clever Products On Amazon That Help You Solve Every Little Daily Crisis

The sink is clogged. You're about to walk into an interview for the job of your dreams and you spill coffee on your shirt. You can't find your keys and you're running late again. Sometimes it feels like life is filled with one small crisis after another, and so you just live every day waiting for the next (frustrating) shoe to drop. Okay, well, stop waiting for that shoe to drop — because life is about to get a lot less frustrating, thanks to these clever products on Amazon that solve just about every stressful situation you can think of.

In fact, there's a product on this list that fixes each one of those crises I mentioned above — like an easy-to-operate tool that unclogs drains instantly without you having to call a plumber. And moisture-absorbing pads that adhere to the inside of your clothes to ward off any unwanted sweat stains. Or magnets that attach to your light switch plate and hold your keys in place so you never lose track of them again.

All of these products will leave you more than prepared for any crisis life sends your way. Click through and get ready to seize the day feeling completely stress-free.