41 Clever Things That Make Your Home MUCH More Hygienic

Cleaning is one of the cold hard truths of life. Week after week, dust and dirt make their appearance (and reappearance) seemingly without end. Not to mention the germs that can linger on surfaces, invisible to the naked eye, just waiting to strike. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why these days hygiene is more important than ever. Luckily for you, there are tons of clever products that make your home way more hygienic that can be delivered to your doorstep.

When you need to do more than just wipe away dust or vacuum the carpet, you'll find home cleaning products below that don't just move dirt around but actually sanitize, like handheld steam cleaners and gadgets that use UV rays to get rid of germs on your toothbrush. Other solutions seriously cut down on the sweat and elbow grease involved in keeping your home clean from fan-favorite lint brushes that tackle pet hair to air purifiers you can set and forget.

For a cleaner home with way less work, you’re sure to find something on this list that’ll help you do the heavy lifting when cleaning day rolls around again.

1. This Air Purifier That Removes Allergens, Contaminants & Even Odor White TruAir Room Air Purifier with HEPA Filter $50 | Wayfair See on Wayfair With a carbon HEPA filter, this air filter effectively removes dust, pollen, odors, and more from your home and it comes in a handy, small package that still covers more than 150 square feet. This unit has three speeds and since it is quiet, it won't bother you while it's doing its job day or night.

2. This Portable Bidet That's Lightweight & Easy To Use BJPB Portable Peri Bottle Hand Held Bidet $16 | Wayfair See on Wayfair This large-capacity portable bidet has a generous spray and dispenses the water in a constant stream, so there are no messy surprises. This portable bidet features an airlock, clever angled head for easier reach, and an adjustable nozzle so you get the perfect length.

3. This Concentrated Cleaner That Smells So Good Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Concentrate $9 | Target See on Target Made with essential oils and other plant-derived cleaners, this concentrated multipurpose formula is ideal for cleaning floors, kitchen counters, and bathroom surfaces. Since you dilute it to use, each bottle lasts a long time. And the scent? Customers can't stop raving. As one user wrote, "Never did I imagine that the Basil would be my favorite scent. This smell is amazing and the product is amazing. It is my first time using any of Mrs. Meyer's products and so far I love this. I mixed 1 tablespoon in a 32 oz spray bottle and have now cleaned most of my kitchen. I even tried it on the windows and it did not leave any streaks...I am very pleased."

4. This Touchless Soap Dispenser That Prevents Cross-Contamination Umbra OTTO Automatic Soap Dispenser $29.99 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond This automatic soap dispenser uses motion-sensor technology for a touchless option that prevents cross-contamination and the spread of germs. This soap dispenser can be used with your favorite hand soap, dish soap, or hand sanitizer, and the front window lets you see the liquid level so you know when it's time for a refill.

5. These Lint Brushes Pet Parents Swear By OXO Good Grips® FurLifter Garment Brush $15 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond These lint brushes effectively remove pet hair and lint from soft surfaces like clothing, bedding, and upholstery with just a swipe. The dual-sided design ensures maximum efficiency and pet parents everywhere love this one. One user wrote, "I'm thrilled with this product! I have 3 cats and 2 foster cats and I definitely have my share of cat hair! I thought I had lost the war on cat hair after battling with sticky rollers, rubber gloves, squeegees and microfiber rags. Nothing worked. These things are easy to use and really work! Within minutes I had removed every piece of hair from my furniture."

6. This Handheld Vacuum That Seems To Pull Pet Hair From Upholstery Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Bagless Handheld Vacuum $65 | Wayfair See on Wayfair With a specialized brush that pull dirt and hair from upholstery and other surfaces, this handheld vacuum is great for any home and a must-have for pet parents. This handheld vacuum comes with three different nozzles, and its lightweight, compact design makes it perfect for small spaces that are notoriously hard to clean like stairs and cars.

7. This Washing Machine Cleaner That Works Better Than Bleach Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner $10 | Target See on Target This washing machine cleaning tablet works better than bleach to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue that tends to accumulate in washing machines over time. This cleaning tablet is formulated to dissolve slowly, giving your machine a thorough clean, and it’s safe for front loaders, top loaders, and even high-efficiency machines. Each box contains five tablets for a five-month supply.

8. This Dishwasher Cleaner That Tackles Lime And Mineral Build-Up Finish In-Wash Dishwasher Cleaner with Grease Removal - 3ct $5 | Target See on Target This dishwasher cleaner tackles the tough lime and mineral build-up that tends to occur on sprayer arms and heating elements in your dishwasher. This dishwasher cleaner is safe to use in during a regular wash cycle, and it will keep your dishwasher operating at its peak performance.

9. This Sterilizing Toothbrush Holder That Kills Germs And Bacteria Henrieville Toothbrush Holder $25 | Wayfair See on Wayfair Over time the bacteria and germs hiding in your toothbrush can lead to bigger health issues and poor oral hygiene. With a built-in UV sterilizer, this toothbrush holder kills those unwelcome guests for a more sanitary toothbrushing experience. This sterilizing toothbrush holder can house five toothbrushes and one tube of paste that is automatically dispensed in the right amount with minimal waste.

10. This Window Blind Cleaner That Cuts Your Cleaning Time In Half Leifheit Jalousetta Venetian Blind Cleaner $15 | Target See on Target This window blind duster cleans the tops and bottoms of two blinds together, making quick and easy work of what is normally a nuisance job around the house. The cleaning brush on the opposite end gets into hard to clean window grooves, and the microfiber pad can easily be slipped on and off for washing and reuse.

11. This Toilet Brush And Caddy That's Within Reach But Out Of Sight Joseph Joseph® Flex™ Plus Smart Toilet Brush with Storage Caddy $25 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond Unlike other toilet brushes the flexible D-shaped head of this brush easily cleans under toilet rims for a deep and thorough clean. The widely spaced bristles of this toilet brush allow for better drainage impeding the growth of mold and mildew, and the storage caddy keeps it within reach and out of sight.

12. These Pillow Protectors That Block Allergens, Dust Mites, And Pollen Wayfair Basics Allergy Protection Pillow Protector (Set of 2) $15 | Wayfair See on Wayfair These highly rated pillow protectors (seriously, they have over 3,000 glowing reviews) are designed to acts as a barrier to block the infiltration of bed bugs, dust mites, allergens, bacteria, and mold. These pillow protectors are breathable, allowing for airflow, and they're machine washable.

13. This Brush Set For Cleaning Small Items That Are Notoriously Difficult Munchkin Cleaning Brush Set $6 | Target See on Target With four size options, this brush set helps you clean items that are notoriously difficult, like straws, spouts, baby bottles and sippy cups.

14. An Electronic Makeup Brush Cleaner That Saves Your Skin And Your Brushes E.l.f. Makeup Brush Cleaner $10 | Target See on Target Makeup brushes can harbor a ton of harmful bacteria, which can eventually lead to acne and other skin conditions. This silicone brush-cleaning glove has different textures to help clean small and large brushes and straighten brush hairs. Clean brushes can save your skin, and they can help your makeup look better as well.

15. This Hair Catcher That Collects Hair Without Impeding The Water Flow TubShroom Revolutionary Hair Catcher Drain Protector for Tub Drains $13 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond This unique design of this mushroom-shaped hair catcher allows for maximum water drainage while collecting loose hair before it clogs your drain. Because it sits in your tub drain, collected hair is kept out of sight until you're ready to clean it off. With over 300 reviews, users love how efficient this hair catcher is, and one user mentioned that it even works well with pet hair.

16. A Power Scrubber That Gets Rids Of Elbow Grease Too Black + Decker Power Scrubber $37 | Wayfair See on Wayfair This rechargeable power scrubber tackles tough grease and dirt on almost any surface in your home. The rotating head powers through the messiest messes faster than manual scrubbing, and the unit is even completely submersible.

17. These Freshness Extenders That Reduce Waste And Saves You Money OXO 2pc Greensaver Crisper Insert $10 | Target See on Target These freshness extenders help reduce waste by absorbing and neutralizing ethylene gas to keep your produce fresher longer. Each freshness extender is filled with a carbon filter, and the units can be stuck onto the walls of the product drawers inside your fridge.

18. This Toilet Cleaning System That Eliminates 99.99% Of Germs And Bacteria Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System $9 | Target See on Target This toilet cleaning system is preloaded with Clorox cleaner to deep clean toilets, remove stains, and eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and germs. The hexagonal shape gets into crevices under the rim for a thorough clean, and the refill heads easily pop off into the trash when you’re done. Each package comes with one wand, one storage caddy, and six disposable refills.

19. This Anti-Slip Mat That Can Prevent Bathroom Injuries 27-Inch Square Anti-Slip Tub Mat in Clear $17 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond Slips and falls in bathrooms are a common cause of injury in homes. This rubber mat can help you avoid that with 100 powerful suction cups to keep the mat firmly in place, and an anti-slip design keeps you safe and standing. This mat is generously sized to cover a larger surface area in your tub, and if you want to keep mold and mildew at bay, just toss it in the washing machine regularly.

20. This Handheld Steamer That Doesn't Need Harmful Chemicals To Achieve A Deep Clean Electric Easy Handheld Steam Cleaner $40 | Target See on Target Instead of using harmful chemicals, this handheld steamer uses the power of steam to deep clean both hard and soft surfaces in your home. With a three-minute heating time, this steamer emits pressurized steam that easily cuts through stains, grease, and even mildew. This handheld steamer comes with a nine-piece accessory kit, so you’re prepared to tackle any job indoors or out.

21. This Ammonia-Free Screen Cleaner That Rids Devices Of Smudges And Fingerprints Whoosh! Screen Shine Go Screen Cleaner $10 | Target See on Target This ammonia-free screen cleaner keeps your laptops, tablets, and smartphones clean and grime-free. This spray cleaner comes with a microfiber cloth to help remove fingerprints and smudges, and each bottle is good for approximately 250 uses.

22. A Sink Caddy That Stores Brushes And Sponges Out Of The Way Wiggin Stainless Steel Sponge Holder $14 | Wayfair See on Wayfair This sink caddy conveniently stores your sponges and brushes out of the way when they’re not in use. The open design allows them to drain quickly, so they dry faster, keeping odors at bay, and it’s made with stainless steel so it’s rustproof.

23. This Multi-Purpose Cleaner That Tackles Everything From Tarnish To Toilets Bar Keepers Friend Cleanser Powder, 21oz $8 | Target See on Target The multi-purpose cleaner effectively scrubs away grease, mildew, soap scum, and even rust stains from most hard surfaces. This bleach-free scouring powder is ideal for both kitchens and bathrooms, with users noting that it is particularly helpful with stainless steel sinks, copper pots, and hard water stains.

24. The Cell Phone Sanitizer That Cleans Where Wipes And Sprays Can Miss SOELAND Smart Phone Sanitizer $44 | Amazon See on Amazon Cellphones are notorious germ collectors, so giving them a thorough cleaning is never a bad idea. This cellphone sanitizer uses UV-C light to sanitize your phone, ridding it of 99.99% of germs that wipes and sprays might miss. This sanitizer accommodates phones that are 7.2 inches or smaller, and you can also use it to sanitize your jewelry, credit cards, and keys.

25. This Shower Curtain Liner That's Treated To Be Mildew Resistant Titan PEVA Clear Shower Curtain Liner $20 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond This shower curtain liner is treated to be antimicrobial, and mildew resistant for a cleaner fresher feel in your shower. This liner can be wiped clean with a damp cloth, and the rust-proof metal grommets will keep it looking great for months.

26. This Bamboo Charcoal Deodorizer That Cleans The Air And Gets Rid Of Tough Odors MOSO NATURAL Mini Air Purifying Bag (3-Pack) $10 | Bed Bath & Beyon See on Bed Bath & Beyond The porous fabric and the bamboo charcoal filling in this deodorizer work together to draw out moisture and odors, leaving small spaces smelling refreshed. This deodorizer is ideal for gym bags, lockers, and cars, and it can be recharged in the sun, making it reusable for up to two years.

27. These Stainless Steel Wipes That Remove Fingerprints And Smudges Weiman Stainless Steel Wipes - 30ct $4 | Target See on Target Stainless steel appliances are notorious for collecting fingerprints and smudges. These stainless steel wipes effectively remove fingerprints, watermarks, and grease, and over time it conditions those appliances to repel dirt and dust. These wipes are non-toxic, each container comes with 30 wipes and coming in under four dollars, this looks like a steal.

28. This Oven Liner That Minimizes The Mess Of Drips And Spills Cooks Innovations Non-Stick Oven Liner $20 | Wayfair See on Wayfair This non-stick oven liner catches drips and spills in your oven, minimizing the mess and saving you a ton of time on clean-up. Safe to use with oven temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, this oven liner can be rinsed clean when needed, or washed on the top rack of your dishwasher.

29. These Cleaning Tablets That Get Down To The Deep Recesses Of Bottles And Thermos' Bottle Bright (12-Tablets) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon The effervescent bubbles of these cleaning tablets get down into the deep recesses of hard to clean bottles and thermos’, ridding them of odors and residue that tends to build up over time. All you have to do is shake and rinse it away, and users recommend using boiling water for best results.

30. This Silicone Sponge That Won't Damage Your Dishes Peachy Clean® Silicone Dish Scrubber $7 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond Made with silicone, the soft bristles of this dish sponge easily scrub away caked on, baked in foods without scratching the surfaces of your dishes. This sponge is resistant to mold and mildew, so it never gets that old sponge smell, and it even comes with a three-month no odor warranty.

31. These Deodorizer Balls That Keeps Spaces Fresh For Up To 60 Days Arm & Hammer Odor Busterz 3-Pack Deodorizing Balls $5 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond These deodorizing balls are filled with Arm & Hammer baking soda and topped off with a clean fresh scent to eliminate odors for up to 60 days. Perfect for closets, hampers, gym bags, and shoes, these deodorizers come in a pack of three so you have everything covered. One user noted that these deodorizer balls are also quite helpful near cat litter boxes.

32. This Laundry Stain Remover That's Powered By Plants Puracy Natural Baby Laundry Stain Remover $12 | Target See on Target Powered by six plant-based enzymes, this laundry stain remover effectively removes deep set-in stains that are notorious for being difficult, including grass, blood sweat, and even berries. This stain formula is ideal for clothing, linens, carpets, cloth diapers, and other washable fabrics. Made with all-natural ingredients, this stain formula is hypoallergenic, biodegradable, and each bottle can deliver approximately 800 pretreatments.

33. This Steam Mop That Easily Maneuvers Around Furniture And Cleans Deep Into Corners Sienna Flex Steam Mop $50 | Target See on Target This steam mop deodorizes and sanitizes floors, eliminating germs and bacteria without the use of harmful chemicals. The swivel head maneuvers easily around furniture while the triangular design gets deep into corners, and the adjustable handle allows every user to find a comfortable cleaning position.

34. This Hair Brush Cleaner That Removes Hair And Residue Olivia Garden Comb Cleaner $14 | Ulta See on Ulta.com This brush cleaner rids your hairbrush of hair and dust that tends to accumulate over time. This cleaner rakes through your brush removing most of the accumulated hair and residue prolonging the life of your brush.

35. This Bucket System That Offers Hands Free Ringing And Comes With Built-In Foot Pedals O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop & Bucket System $30 | Target See on Target This bucket system with a deep cleaning microfiber mop effectively cleans up to 99% of germs and bacteria with only water. The unique design of this bucket system allows for hands-free ringing, and the built-in foot pedals give you complete control over moisture levels. A helpful splash guard keeps sprays and sloshing to a minimum, and the triangular head gets into corners for a thorough clean.

36. These Body Wipes That You'll Want To Stash Everywhere For A Quick Refresh ShowerPill: The Body Wipe $10 | Target See on Target Infused with aloe vera, vitamin E, and witch hazel, these extra-large body wipes are ideal for a post-workout clean-up, camping trips, or anytime you need a quick refresh. Gentle enough for your face and body, these wipes are great for sensitive skin, they don't leave a sticky residue, and they are and great for both men and women.

37. This Toilet Tissue Stand For Extra Storage mDesign Free Standing Toilet Tissue Paper Dispenser Stand with Storage Tray $24 | Target See on Target This free-standing toilet paper holder requires no installation and dispenses one roll of toilet paper while storing two extra rolls. The top shelf can store books, tablets, and cellphones when needed. The small footprint of this toilet tissue holder makes it ideal for powder rooms and guest bathrooms, and the rust-resistant finish will keep it looking great for years to come.

38. A Dry Wash Spray That Spares Your Clothes Unnecessary Wear And Tear Love Home & Planet Lavender & Argan Oil Re-Wear Dry Wash Spray $7 | Target See on Target Over-washing clothes that aren’t quite dirty adds an unnecessary measure of wear and tear. This dry wash fabric spray refreshes clothing that doesn’t need to be washed just yet by removing wrinkles, and odors leaving a light, fresh lavender scent. Just spray this dry wash spray on your clothes, gently pull to remove wrinkles and reshape, and once it’s dry, you're ready to go.

39. This Boot Scraper That Keeps Dirt And Mud Outside And Off Your Carpets Rubber-Cal Herringbone Coir Boot Scraper Brush Doormat $41 | Wayfair See on Wayfair Made from natural coir material this boot scraper effectively removes mud and debris from shoes so you don’t track it indoors. When the boot scraper needs to be cleaned just shake, sweep or vacuum, no fuss, no muss.

40. This Soap Dish That Thwarts Soap Scum And Soggy Soap Flow Self Draining Soap Dish $16 | Wayfair See on Wayfair This soap dish continuously drains so you don't wind up with a mushy, soggy mess of soap scum in your shower. This soap dish is made of long-lasting silicone and its sleek design fits in beautifully with any decor.