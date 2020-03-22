33 Brilliant Products That Make Your Stuff WAY More Hygienic

I have a few tendencies that could be seen as dichotomous, but none are as contradictory as my relationship with germs. On one hand, I love fermented foods, and I try to support my body's healthy microbes. But on the other, the thought of bacteria in my shower grosses me out; some (namely my college roommate) might even call me a neat freak. Needless to say, I've done a lot of research on the most brilliant products that make your home way more hygienic, and I've found that the best solutions are typically the most noninvasive ones.

In other words, I'll probably never scrub down my space with bleach — but I will invest in smart, safe solutions that minimize germs and odors. I'm a huge fan of natural (but effective) ingredients, will usually opt for eco-friendly over wasteful, and if a product does most of the hard work for me, I'm sold.

And, judging by the countless reviews on Amazon, most shoppers tend to feel pretty much the same when. When it comes to cleaning and sanitizing their homes, buyers want products that are safe, well-designed, and easy to use. Basically, if these genius products on Amazon don't make you clean, nothing will.

1. This UV Sanitizer That Zaps Germs Off Your Phone Soeland Smart Phone Sanitizer $44 | Amazon See On Amazon By now, it's common knowledge that your phone is one of the dirtiest surfaces in your near vicinity. Luckily, there are tons of germ-zapping solutions — like this smart phone sanitizer from SOELAND. This little gadget uses UV-C lights to get rid of 99.99% of germs, and it also has a built-in aromatherapy diffuser. It fits even the largest smartphone brands, and each session takes just five minutes.

2. A Handheld Steamer That Tackles Germs Without Chemicals BISSELL Steam Shot Deluxe Hard-Surface Cleaner $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Because it produces high-pressure steam from its concentrated nozzle, the BISSELL Steam Shot is one of the easiest ways to loosen up residue, steam-shine fixtures, and sanitize hard surfaces. It has a 1,000-watt motor for power and a 20-foot cord for portability — no wonder reviewers say it gets their house "remarkably clean, remarkably fast."

3. These Antibacterial & Anti-Viral Tea Tree Wipes For Your Body Nextrino Tea Tree Oil Active Wipes $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Since tea tree is naturally antibacterial and antiviral, these Nextrino wipes are an easy way to tackle germs and unwanted odors — but they're so gentle, they're entirely rinse-free. Use them to sanitize your hands or face while out in public, or wipe down your entire body when you can't get to a shower. The cloths themselves are biodegradable and come in a travel-friendly container with 45 in a tube.

4. This Plug-In Gadget That Sanitizes Your Air Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Here's an easy hygiene hack that doesn't require any hassle on your part: The Germ Guardian air purifier. Just plug it into any standard wall outlet, and it'll use a non-obtrusive UV-C light to tackle airborne bacteria and viruses in your home. It also helps to reduce unwanted odors, and it's compact enough that you can still use your second outlet.

5. These Tools That Get Into Hard-To-Reach Spots On Your Phone & Protect It Tatuo Phone Plugs And Cleaning Set (16 Pieces) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Use the included tools and brushes to clean out the crevices in your phone; then protect them from future harm with the metal charging port plugs. These Tatuo phone accessories work on iPhones 5 and newer, and they're designed to clean and protect your phone without causing damage to the screen, ports, or sensitive mechanics. "This device keeps the dirt and [lint] out of the lighting connector on your Apple device," one reviewer wrote. "It fits snugly and the cleaning tools work flawlessly."

6. A Toothbrush Holder Also That Sanitizes Them SARMOCARE UV Toothbrush Sanitizer $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Clear up countertop clutter, cover your toothbrush heads, and zap away germs — all with this UV toothbrush mount. In eight-minute intervals, you can sanitize up to five toothbrushes at once, and it even works on most electric models. Stick it to tiles or glass with adhesive tape, or attach it to the wall using screws.

7. A Brilliant Accessory To Keep Your Dog's Paws Clean Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your dog happy and your house clean with the Dexas MudBuster, which removes dirt, mud, and moisture from your pet's paws. The silicone bristles scrub paws clean without causing discomfort, and the lining comes out so you can rinse it easily a few uses. Get it in three sizes and six color options.

8. This Tiny Power Scrubber That Packs A Big Punch Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Even though it fits in the palm of your hand and weighs next to nothing, this Rubbermaid Reveal power scrubber has 6 volts of power and an oscillating head that scrubs 60 times per second. It's also water-resistant, so it's great for bathrooms, kitchens, and outdoor use — plus it's easy to use alongside your favorite cleaning products.

9. A Toilet Cleaning System With Disposable Brush Heads Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If traditional toilet brushes gross you out, look no further than the Clorox ToiletWand system. Yes, it comes with an ergonomic handle and a durable storage caddy, like most other options — but this one sets itself apart with its disposable scrubber heads that gets rid of up to 99.9% of bacteria. It's also carefully designed to scrub without scratching and clean under the rim, and once you're done, it goes straight into the garbage.

10. These Bamboo Paper Towels You Can Wash & Reuse Kitchen + Home Bamboo Towels Reusable Paper Towels $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether resources are in short supply or you're looking to be more eco-friendly, Home + Kitchen's bamboo towels are the answer. Each roll comes with six months worth of bamboo sheets which absorb and clean just like a standard paper towel. These, however, are extremely durable and fully washable, so you can reuse them over and over again.

11. A Filter That Cleans Water Straight From The Tap PUR Classic Faucet Mount Filter $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget disposable water bottles and clunky filtered containers. Get clean, fresh water straight from the tap with the PUR filter system. It quickly attaches to most standard faucets, after which it removes more than 70 different contaminants including chlorine, 99% of lead, and unwanted odors. It can clean up to 100 gallons before the filter needs to be replaced.

12. This Sleek Soap Dispenser That's Entirely Touch-Free QOSDA Automatic Soap Dispenser $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Soap is an essential germ-fighting staple in most households — but few people consider that the dispenser itself collects countless germs. The QOSDA automatic dispenser doesn't require any contact; instead, it uses a PIR sensor to detect your hand before dropping your liquid soap of choice directly into your palm. Even though it has a chic wood-grain finish and a sleek profile, it's waterproof and easy to clean with a large-capacity interior.

13. A Best-Selling Bath Mat That's Both Safe & Sanitary Gorilla Grip Original Patented Bath Mat $18 | Amazon See On Amazon The Gorilla Grip bath mat has over 11,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. That's because it's durable, machine-washable, and resistant to odors and mildew, all while making your tub infinitely safer. The nonslip material is outfitted with hundreds of self-drainage holes and suction cups, and it's available in a huge selection of colors to match any bathroom.

14. This Mopping System That Wrings The Mop Out For You O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop $30 | Amazon See On Amazon After this purchase, one buyer claims they actually "really enjoy mopping now." The O-Cedar spin system takes all of the hard work and hassle out of cleaning your hard floors. For one, the mop is triangularly shaped and features microfiber fingers which grab onto dirt along walls and in corners. For another, the bucket is easy to transport and has a foot petal, which spins the mop for automatic, hands-free wringing.

15. An Essential Oil Spray That Sanitizes The Air PlaneAire Travel Mist $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Since it's made from 100% essential oils and fruit-derived ingredients, PlaneAire is free of toxic chemicals and unwanted additives — and yet, this spray is still designed to get rid of 99.9% of harmful bacteria. Even though it's a popular solution to keep you healthy on planes, it can be used on just about any surface and in any space, including schools, hotels, and public places. "I used PlaneAire in my classroom all winter to fight the flu and common cold and to prevent others from getting sick!" one teacher raved.

16. These Refreshing, Plant-Based Sprays For Daily Shower Cleaning Method Daily Shower Spray (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to get down on your hands and knees in order to keep your shower sparkling clean. Method daily shower spray uses nontoxic, plant-based ingredients to dissolve dirt and soap scum — no rinsing or scrubbing required. Simply spray down your tile, glass, and fixtures on a regular basis, and this stuff will ensure significantly less work come chore day.

17. These Microfiber Slippers That Clean The Floor While You Walk AIFUSI Mop Slippers Shoes (10-Piece) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Attach them to your Swiffer, slip them on while mopping, or simply wear them around the house; these AIFUSI mop slippers have microfiber fingers, which are designed to pick up dirt, dust, moisture, and pet hair. One size fits most thanks to the stretchy elastic, and they're machine-washable so you can reuse them multiple times.

18. This Handheld Steamer To Tackle Wrinkles & Germs NATURALIFE Handheld Steamer $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Since it comes with three interchangeable attachments, the NATURALIFE handheld steamer is a versatile tool to have in the house. Yes, it removes wrinkles from clothing and linens, but it's also an easy way to freshen up upholstery, sanitize fabrics, and clean drapes. With its 30-second heat-up time, spill-proof design, and automatic shut-off, it's no wonder this steamer has a 4.4-star rating.

19. The Internet's Favorite Plant-Based Dish Soap Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Liquid Dish Soap (3-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a responsible, affordable dish soap that cleans with plant-based ingredients, look no further than Meyers Clean Day. Buyers widely report that it's "great stuff" because it cuts through grease and grime without harmful chemicals and without drying out hands. It's also cruelty-free, biodegradable, and smells incredible.

20. This Humidifier That Lasts Up To 24 Hours On A Single Fill Homasy Cool Mist Humidifier $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Due to its 2-liter tank, the Homasy cool mist humidifier can run for up to 24 hours on a low-mist output on a single fill. This not only hydrates your skin, hair, and sinuses, but may also help to control airborne germs that flourish in dry environments. The unit comes in either blue or gray and features a 360-degree rotating nozzle, a quiet motor, a large opening for cleaning, and an easy-to-use dial for settings.

21. A Lightweight Vacuum That Cleans Just About Everything iTvanila Stick Vacuum Cleaner $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Yes, its powerful ground brush is ideal for hard floors, area rugs, and low-pile carpets — but the uses don't end there. The iTvanila vacuum can also be used as a handheld or a stick vacuum for furniture, fixtures, and reaching those cobwebs up by the ceiling. It offers a long cable, strong suction, and tons of attachments, all for $35.

22. This Flexible Duster That's Machine-Washable BW BRANDS Flexible Duster $20 | Amazon See On Amazon So you've finished cleaning with a traditional duster — what now? Instead of shaking it out in the backyard or tossing it once it's at full dust capacity, consider switching to this one from BW BRANDS. It's thin and flexible to reach into tight spots (like behind tables and under the washing machine), but you can toss the microfiber design into the washing machine when you're done. Buyers love it because it's versatile, collects dust well, and lasts "a long time."

23. Everyone's Favorite Magic Erasers In Cloth Form Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Sheets (16-Count) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Magic Erasers effortlessly scrub away grime, stains, and scuffs using their sandpaper-like melamine material — but they've never been quite this convenient. Mr. Clean's Magic Eraser sheets use the same technology in thin, flexible cloths, so you can clean just about everything in your house with more control. "These were perfect for getting in harder to reach areas and worked great on my shower doors," one reviewer wrote.

24. This Broom That Cleans Itself On The Included Dustpan SANGFOR Broom and Dustpan $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Your broom cleans up the dust and dirt on your floor, but how do you clean up the dust and dirt in your broom? Cue the SANGFOR two-in-one set. It comes with a high-quality, expandable broom and a roomy, rubber-lipped dust pan — but the real genius lies in the built-in comb, which slips through the PET broom bristles to remove any buildup.

25. This Durable Scrubber That Gets Mud & Snow Off Your Shoes Jobsite Boot Scrubber $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Snow, mud, sand, salt — the Jobsite boot scrubber seriously cuts down on how much of the aforementioned make it into your house. This durable tool can support up to 250 pounds and features bristles on both the sides and bottom; that way, in a few easy swipes, both shoes are cleared of residue. It fits shoes up to men's size 13, and the low-profile design makes for easy storage in the car, on the porch, or in the garage.

26. These Genius Gloves With Built-In Silicone Scrubbers MITALOO Silicone Cleaning Gloves $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Most buyers use these MITALOO magic gloves for washing dishes, but thanks to the scratch-free silicone, they're also great for cleaning your car, bathroom fixtures, and countertops. Each glove features countless silicone bristles, which remove grime, germs, and buildup without absorbing them. Since they're heat-resistant up to 320 degrees Fahrenheit, you can sanitize them in hot water or the microwave.

27. A Porcelain-Friendly Sponge On A Handle That's Designed For Bathroom Fixtures ZKG Bathroom Cleaning Brush $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Rather than bending down to clean the outside of your tub and toilet, this ZKG sponge brush has an extra-long handle for added control and leverage. The sponge itself is made from a scratch-resistant material and is removable for rinsing and handle-free use.

28. This Pumice Stone That Gets Toilets & Grills Looking Like New Powerhouse Pumice Cleaning Stone $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Even though it's gentle on porcelain, steel, tiles, and stone, the Powerhouse Pumice cleaning tool is extremely effective when it comes to removing even the most stubborn stains. It works on hard water lines, rust, and buildup, so countless reviewers say their grills and bathroom fixtures look like new after use. "I have very hard water that leaves hard water buildup and nasty stains," one buyer said. "I have tried so many products and cleaning solutions [...] honestly the hype is real!" one wrote.

29. An Extendable Scrubber To Clean Every Inch Of The Bathroom OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub and Tile Scrubber $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Scrub your shower floor without bending down, or reach those tiles up high with the OXO Good Grips scrubber which extends with a quick twist. The sponge head is abrasive for removing grime, absorbent for rinsing, and quick-drying to reduce mildew. It's also triangularly shaped to get into bathtub corners and the edges of your shower.

30. This Electric Cleaner For Your Makeup Brushes Novovo Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Unwashed makeup brushes collect tons of bacteria that you probably don't want on and around your face; luckily, this electric brush cleaner from Novovo makes it super easy to wash your beauty tools. It comes with eight various rubber collars which fit a wide range of brush sizes. Then the handheld spinner holds the brush inside the included washing bowl while the germs, gunk, and residue effortlessly rinse away.

31. This Popular, Affordable Showerhead With Self-Cleaning Nozzles SparkPod Shower Head $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Sleek, luxurious, and self-cleaning? It's really no wonder the SparkPod shower head has thousands of reviews and an incredible 4.7-star rating. This stylish chrome-finish device installs without tools in minutes, and it creates a high-pressure rainfall feel that buyers look forward to every day. Best of all, the silicone nozzles and flat design are extremely easy to sanitize.

32. The Easiest Way To Clean Your Microwave Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If cleaning your microwave is a long, grueling process, consider Angry Mama. Fill it with water and vinegar and microwave it for a few minutes; this adorable gadget will emit a crud-loosening steam that breaks up stains and food particles, so you can just wipe them away with a rag.