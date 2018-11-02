41 Genius Beauty & Grooming Products With Thousands Of Reviews On Amazon

There's something cathartic about browsing through genius beauty products with 1,000s of reviews on Amazon and finding one that turns out to be exactly what you needed. Those of bus who relish in the pure joy of scrolling through beauty products and making good use of the "add to cart" button are familiar with the satisfaction that comes from finding a game-changing item that totally enhances your daily routine. Maybe it's a foolproof spot treatment, a silky cleansing oil, or a simple but effective toner. Whatever the case may be, there are thousands of amazing beauty products available on Amazon, and not everyone has the time to read through the thousands of reviews about said beauty products to find what they're looking for.

Well, it's your lucky day. We've done the research and the reading for you, and narrowed things down to a list of 41 beauty products that users absolutely rave about on Amazon — and why you need to add them to your routine.

1 A Liquid Mask That Zaps Blocked Pores Hell-Pore Clean Up Nose Mask $10 Amazon See On Amazon This blemish-blasting mask goes on as liquid and peels off like a nose strip after drying. It uses rich charcoal to dive deep into pores and clean out dirt and dead skin cells, leaving things clean and blemish-free. With tons of five-star ratings from happy customers (one even said it's the only product she's used that actually removes blackheads!), this is a sure-fire way to keep your pores clean and happy.

3 A Professional Makeup Brush Set That Has Brushes For Lips, Brows, And Everything In Between EmaxDesign 20 Piece Makeup Brush Set $8 Amazon See On Amazon These handmade, synthetic-fiber brushes pretty much cover all bases when it comes to smooth and flawless makeup application. From a large foundation brush to every size of eyeshadow brush you could possibly need to thin-tipped lip liner brushes, this set doesn't leave anything out. The synthetic fiber bristles are all soft to the touch and easy to wash.

4 A 100 Percent Organic Facial Moisturizer That Is Ideal For Sensitive Skin Christina Moss Naturals Organic Facial Moisturizer $26 Amazon See On Amazon This hydrating face cream is all about organic, all-natural ingredients that are completely chemical-free and easy on skin. Unscented and rich with refreshing plant-based oils like bitter orange and grape seed oils, a small dab of this creamy moisturizer can be used morning and evening. Many reviewers noted that it's an effective and gentle hydration treatment for skin conditions — one reviewer mentioned that it's especially good for eczema and dryness: "This moisturizer is awesome. I have terrible Rosacea and with all the cold weather my face should be a mess. This moisturizer keeps everything balanced, it's light formula absorbs easily, and at the end of the day it doesn't even feel as if I have used anything."

5 A Facial Peel Made From Dead Sea Minerals That Soothes Irritation Vivo Per Lei Facial Peeling $12 Amazon See On Amazon This five-star facial peel utilizes dead sea minerals to gently peel away dead cells and dirt, leaving skin radiant and refreshed. Great for all skin types, the minerals in this scrub work to exfoliate the skin when applied to the skin in a circular motion. The best part? It doesn't cause the pain and irritation that is often associated with facial peels. Satisfied users noted that they were surprised by just how much dead skin was pulled off with this peel — one user compared it to a facial peel that costs over $100, claiming that it works much better, and "so much dead skin came off that I reapplied it two more times." Talk about glowing skin on an amazing budget!

7 A Gentle Detangling Brush You Can Use In The Shower The Wet Brush $8 Amazon See On Amazon Many of us have been brought up to believe brushing wet hair is a beauty sin. And it usually is: your hair is far too fragile when wet to be able to handle a harsh brush. But not this gentle detangling brush, which can be used on wet or dry hair. This paddle brush has soft IntelliFlex bristles that glide through strands without pulling and it even works on extensions and wigs. It’s also backed by sturdy steel and lasts for ages.

8 A Set of Sixteen Korean Face Masks That Use Collagen and Vitamin E To Boost Skin Elasticity Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet $11 Amazon See On Amazon What's better than trying a new Korean sheet mask? Trying 16 new Korean sheet masks. Yep — 16. With this set, you get a huge variety of masks, but all are made from serum-soaked felt and enriched with collagen and vitamin E, which boost elasticity for healthy, glowing skin. Each individual mask is chock full of varying plant-based extracts, from bamboo to royal jelly to red ginseng — one mask even uses bee venom!

9 An Alcohol-Free Toner Boosted With Rose And Aloe Vera Thayer's Witch Hazel $7 Amazon See On Amazon Thayer's Witch Hazel has occupied a spot on my bathroom shelf since I was a teenager, and tons of Amazon reviewers have expressed similar satisfaction — this is definitely one of those transforming beauty products that sticks with you for life. Used primarily as a toner, Thayer's is also great for makeup removal, breakout treatment, and soothing irritation. Because it is an astringent — meaning that it has antibacterial qualities and the ability to shrink body tissues — witch hazel is ideal for evening out and balancing skin tone after cleansing and before moisturizing. One happy reviewer emphasized how Thayer's helps to remove oil without drying skin: "Smells great and gets rid of the shine that's on my face by the end of the day without drying my skin out." It's hard to pass up such a multifunctional product for such an awesome price!

10 A Powerful Ceramic Blowdryer That Dries Hair Without Damaging It BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme Dryer $99 Amazon See On Amazon The hardest part about blowdrying your hair (aside from getting that round brush angle thing down) is keeping it smooth, protected, and healthy; we all know how damaging strong heat can be, so selecting a blowdryer that protects is vital to the health of your locks. Enter this ceramic blowdryer, that doesn't compromise effectiveness or power (2000 watts, to be exact!) despite the gentle, even far-infrared heat that it produces. With six different heat and speed settings, which is more than most blow dryers have, you can easily tailor this dryer's strength to your hair type.

11 A Mud Mask That Uses Dead Sea Minerals And Organic Ingredients To Deeply Cleanse Pores Pure Body Naturals Purifying Dead Sea Mud Mask $14 Amazon See On Amazon The sebum-absorbing Dead Sea mud in this clarifying mask exfoliates skin and lifts dirt and oil from pores, while essential oils and antioxidants like vitamin E protect skin from free radicals and add incredible amounts of moisture to your complexion. Leave this mask on for 15 minutes a few times a week and thousands of reviewers swear you’ll see a different that includes brighter skin, less acne, and even a reduction in hyperpigmentation.

12 An Exfoliating, Three-Step Foot Peel That Leaves Feet Feeling Baby-Soft Grace & Stella Co. Dr. Pedicure Foot Exfoliation Peeling Mask $13 Amazon See On Amazon This natural foot mask relies on wholesome vegetable extracts, oils, and acids to exfoliate and pull away dead cells and rough skin — and many reviewers did indeed show off their feet in before and after photos. The three-step process takes about a week or two: you wear the mask on your feet, then soak (it helps to do this over the course of a few days during the "peeling" process), and then gently remove the dead skin that exfoliates right off. (Fair warning — the foot-peeling photos are a little yucky, but it's amazing to see the real results!)

13 A Blemish-Fighting Clay Mask That Is Basically A Spa Treatment In A Jar Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $9 Amazon See On Amazon Made out of rich calcium bentonite clay sourced from California's Death Valley, this clay mask can be used as just that — a pore-cleansing, blemishing-battling, mini spa treatment — or as a simple and quick spot treatment. The mask comes in powdered form, and it's recommended that you mix it with either water or apple cider vinegar for a soothing, balancing treatment that will help to soak up excess oil while preventing further breakouts. Pro tip: if your skin is on the sensitive side, try mixing with apple cider vinegar to balance out the clay's higher pH. It's not uncommon to read that users describe it as a magical product.

14 A Unique, Multi-Use Skin Cream That Uses Snail Mucus Extract For Treatment MIZON All in One Snail Repair Cream $7 Amazon See On Amazon MIZON's snail repair cream utilizes 92 percent snail mucus extract to create this unique skin repair treatment, and packs a serious punch in the function department. Not only does it boost skin elasticity, fight blemishes, and visibly reduce the appearance of scars, but it also leaves skin bright and glowing. Plus, it happens to be fragrance- and paraben-free, making it suitable for all skin types. "Best cream ever!" claimed one reviewer. "Truly multifunction cream. It has the power of calming down redness, reducing acne, fading hyperpigmentation. I have been using it for only two weeks and already saw a result. Other than that, it leaves your skin hydrated."

15 An Exfoliating Cleansing Brush That Comes With Seven Changeable Brush Heads PIXNOR P2017 Waterproof Facial Cleansing Brush and Massager $16 Amazon See On Amazon Complete with seven different heads with different exfoliating brushes, pads, sponges, and a massaging head, this facial cleansing brush works through pores to remove dirt, makeup, and excess oil without irritating or disturbing the skin sebum. And, it's not just for your face! Thanks to the different bristle types and material of each head, this brush can be used on dry skin or calluses on your feet and elbows, or really anywhere in need of some gentle exfoliation. The brush even comes with a travel bag, so it's convenient to take on the road.

16 A Two-Step Mascara That Leaves Lashes Long and Luxurious MIA ADORA 3D Fiber Lash Mascara $20 Amazon See On Amazon This two-step fiber lash mascara kit takes your lashes to the next level with ingredients that enhance volume while strengthening and conditioning lashes. The first step is a magnifying gel that goes on wet, which is followed by dry microfibers that visibly increase the length and volume of lashes. The best part? It's got countless five-star reviews that feature real before and after photos, proving just how lengthening this product is. One happy reviewer who raved about its abilities said, "I am picky with mascara, but I love this one. It is not clumpy like most mascara and the brush glides along lashes smoothly. You can quickly apply 2 coats and your eyelashes and long and luxurious."

17 A Brow Gel That Adds Fibers To Sparse Areas For Natural, Bold Brow Shape Wunder2 Wunderbrow Eyebrow Gel $18 Amazon See On Amazon The Wunderbrow eyebrow gel is the gel to end all gels — it's smudge-proof, water-proof, transfer-proof, and available in five shades. As you brush the products across your brows, little, tiny hair-like fibers within the PermaFix gel fill in areas that could use a little extra fill, and the results can last up to a few days, leaving you with natural volume and definition wherever you go. One brow-happy user claimed that she "absolutely LOVES" Wunderbrow, and that it "doesn't come off unless you scrub hard with soap and water or use makeup remover."

18 A Highly-Pigmented, 3-In-1 "Holy Grail Highlighter" That Stays On All Day TheBalm Manizer $23 Amazon See On Amazon You can use this three-in-one product — called theBalm Manizer — as a highlighter, eyeshadow, or all-over shimmer. It comes in three shades, each of which produces a natural-looking glow, albeit with different undertones (champagne, bronze, and pink). With over 1,000 reviews and a near-perfect rating on Amazon, you know this luminizer is on it’s way to cult status. Reviewers are quick to rave about how pigmented this “holy grail highlighter” is (so you can build it up, depending on the desired effect) and how it stays on all day. Plus, multiple happy customers pointed out how much product comes in the compact, saying things like “I think it might last forever.”

19 A Beneficial, Super-Hydrating Skin Serum Made From A Substance That We Have in Our Bodies Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Skin $14 Amazon See On Amazon First things first: what is hyaluronic acid? As it turns out, it's actually a substance that is naturally present in our bodies, and it has the ability to really hold and lock in moisture, making it a terrific hydrator — but the benefits don't stop there. This skin serum also tones and evens out texture, helps to reduce the appearance of blemishes and scars, and brightens skin. This particular serum is vegan, paraben-free, fragrance-free and oil-free so it's gentle and suitable for all skin types.

20 A Hydrating, Plant-Based Facial Mist That Provides Moisture To Skin And Hair Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe Herbs and Rosewater $12 Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes, your skin just needs a little pick-me-up. This gentle, lightly-scented facial spray is the perfect treatment. Packed with plant-based ingredients like aloe, herbs, and rosewater, this mist can help to hydrate and energize dry or irritated skin without disturbing makeup. Plus, because it comes in two sizes, you can keep one in your bathroom cabinet and take one for the road. Pro tip: You can even use this as a hydrating spray for dry hair!

ArtNaturals Body and Foot Wash $13 Amazon See On Amazon This body and foot wash effectively destroys bacteria and fungus using only the safest, most natural ingredients: a blend of tea tree oil, eucalyptus, oregano, and peppermint. Thanks to its natural formula — and the addition of soothing aloe, jojoba, and coconut oils — this wash is safe for all skin types and won’t irritate sensitive skin. It’s cruelty-free and contains no parabens and is amazing at preventing and combating Athlete’s foot, psoriasis, and other skin conditions.

22 A Super-Sleek Eyeliner That Goes On Smooth stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner $21 Amazon See On Amazon One of the very first reviews I saw for this eyeliner called it "the best, hands down." After scrolling a little I encountered over 10 that made the same or similar claims. Happy users have been time and again pleased with how smooth this liquid liner goes on, which dries fast and leaves a sharp and dark line that can be contoured from a thin trace of a line to a dramatic stroke, thanks to the fine felt-tip point. Available in over ten colors, this liner is the definition of a versatile makeup tool.

23 A Hair Removal System That Uses a Tiny Coil To Remove Fine Hairs Around The Face Bellabe #1 Facial Hair Remover $16 Amazon See On Amazon Those of us familiar with waxing know that while effective, it's certainly not the most, er, comfortable way to address hair removal. Enter the Bellabe Facial Hair Removal, which takes a totally different approach to getting rid of unwanted facial hair. This tool removes hair by moving the small, fine coil in a circular motion around the face, trapping tiny hairs in the coils and gently pulling them from the skin with minimal pain or irritation. It'll also prevent post-shave breakouts, too.

24 An Eco-Friendly, Vegan, And Organic Shampoo That Repairs And Protects Hair Argan Organics Oil Damage Control Shampoo $11 Amazon See On Amazon From all-natural brand Avalon Organics comes this vegan and biodegradable shampoo that treats dry and damaged hair with nourishing (and organic!) botanicals and essential oils. What you won’t find in the formula? Parabens, sulfates, fragrances, phthalates, synthetic colors, and preservatives (impressive, we know). Using ingredients like quinoa protein, aloe leaf juice, and argan oil instead, it increases moisture, shine, and bounce while also protecting hair from environmental aggressors, UV damage, and heat styling. It has a clean minty scent, lathers up nicely, and and won’t leave your hair feeling stripped.

25 A Stunning Red Liquid Lipstick That Literally Doesn’t Come Off (Until You Want It To) Lime Crime Lipstick in Red Velvet $20 Amazon See On Amazon There have been plenty of revolutionary beauty launches in the past few years, and liquid lipstick might just be the best one. I mean, is it even possible to go back to wearing regular lipstick one you hop on the stay-all-day liquid formula train? This one, by cult-favorite vegan and cruelty-free brand Lime Crime, lasts literally forever — even through multi-course dinners or after swimming. It glides on smoothly, is insanely pigmented, and dries totally matte. Plus it comes in 27 stunning colors. Red Velvet, pictured here, is a beautiful true red that looks amazing on pretty much everyone.

26 Eco-Friendly Cleansing Cloths — For Your Makeup Brushes EcoTools Makeup Brush Cleansing Cloths $7 Amazon See On Amazon You already know you have to wash your makeup brushes often to prevent them from distributing bacteria to your skin. But soaking and drying them can be a hassle — one these cleansing cloths designed for makeup brushes eliminates. Each cloth is infused with plant-based ingredients like aloe and cucumber and effortlessly washes away makeup and oil from brushes. It even leaves the bristles feeling softer and smoother against your skin.

27 An Electric Razor With Hypoallergenic Blades For Your Safest, Smoothest, Closest Shave Ever Panasonic ES2207P Ladies Electric Shaver $15 Amazon See On Amazon Why use a regular razor when you can buy an electric one for just $15? This Panasonic shaver has a three-blade design, can be used on both wet and dry skin (genius), and features a pop-up trimmer for touching up hard-to-shave areas like the bikini line. It also has a high-powered motor and a sleek, pink and white design, and the razor blades are hypoallergenic, which is great news for people with sensitive skin. If you’re looking for a closer, smoother shave, this product is certainly worth the investment.

28 A 42-Pack Of Foam Curling Rods That Can Be Used On Wet And Dry Hair And Slept In Tifara Beauty Flexible Curling Rods $13 Amazon See On Amazon Create curls of all shapes and sizes with these foam curling rods, which are all 7 inches long but variously-sized in width. You can use them on wet or dry hair, and they’re even comfortable enough to sleep in! They have a loyal following with over 3,000 mostly-rave reviews, and even boast a near-perfect (four-and-a-half-star) rating. For just $13, you’ll get 42 rods and be on your way to creating the easiest curls ever.

30 A Foot Cream That Repairs Cracked and Dry Feet In a Matter of Days O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream $10 Amazon See On Amazon O'Keeffe's foot cream is one of those must-haves if you struggle with cracked or super-dry feet. And let's face it: it's hard to keep your feet hydrated and happy all the time, but this cream works hard to create its very own protective layer that delivers rich hydration and can begin to visibly repair the skin on your feet in just a few days. The cream has elevated levels of Allantoin, which aids in penetrating the thick, dry skin that can often build around heels and toes, and also uses paraffin that helps create that moisture-locking protective barrier.

31 Stainless Steel Tweezers That Use Calibrated Tension and Slant Technology For Precision Plucking TweezerGuru Professional Stainless Steel Slant Tip Tweezer $10 Amazon See On Amazon Finding a good pair of tweezers can really be game-changing in your beauty routine. With these bad boys, it's all about precision. Because of the unique slanted tip and calibrated tension of these tweezers, they allow for more control (and less irritation for you and your skin!) when going about your plucking routine. Made of sleek stainless steal, these tweezers are long-lasting and super easy to clean.

32 The Natural Serum That Lengthens Lashes Organys Eyelash And Eyebrow Growth Serum $30 Amazon See On Amazon The natural amino acids and grape seed extract in this fragrance-free and vegan eyelash serum work in as little as a few applications to grow eyelashes and brows that have been thinning from extensions or over-plucking. The eco-friendly formula is gentle and good for all skin types — including sensitive skin — and reviewers say they start seeing results in two weeks.

33 A Benzoyl Peroxide Treatment For The Body And Face Humane Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment Body And Face Wash $21 Amazon See On Amazon Made with 10 percent benzoyl peroxide that's maximum strength, this acne wash isn't recommended for sensitive skin — but it is recommended for anyone looking for a tough way to rid the skin of bacteria and prevent future breakouts from forming. By removing and killing bacteria directly form inside the pores, it can cause some redness and drying, but there's a reason why reviewers are obsessed with it: "This product is a life saver!!! For anyone with acne issues this face wash will help clear your face!! I love it and will continue to use it! I've tried everything on tv, prescriptions n nothing worked, but this product will be my last and final product!"

34 A Mask That Will Strengthen And Restore Damaged Hair Hydrating Argan Oil Mask $13 Amazon See On Amazon Made for hair (of any texture or type) that's been over-processed or damaged by heat styling, this hydrating argan oil mask repairs damage, encourages hair growth, and immediately gives the appearance of healthier, silkier hair. Reviewers say it's great to use as a deep conditioner for especially dry months, and that they see a difference as soon as they use it once.

35 The Cult-Favorite Mask That Fizzes Up On Your Face Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask $11 Amazon See On Amazon Made in South Korea, this detoxifying mask uses carbonic acid and clay to clean skin, get rid of blackheads, and remove gunk from pores. Best of all, it bubbles and fizzes up on the face for a pleasant sensation and a funny Instagram photo. Reviewers love that it leaves skin feeling smooth.

36 The Towel That Ensures Great Hair Days DuraComfort Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel $15 Amazon See On Amazon This hair towel is made from microfiber that helps to minimize drying by half the time — it soaks up the water without damaging or breaking hair the way a cotton towel would. Great for curly hair but useful for any hair texture, it helps enhance curls without creating frizz, and reviewers swear that it works in under ten minutes.

37 The Straightener That Detangles Hair In One Swipe MiroPure Ionic Straightening Brush $40 Amazon See On Amazon While regular straighteners leave hair looking a little flat, this straightening brush adds volume and definition to hair, in addition to detangling it. The brush heads also massage the scalp and stimulate hair follicles, which can lead to long-term hair health. Suitable for all hair types, there are 16 different settings on the brush — and it comes with a carrying case and a heat-resistant glove.

38 A Best-Selling Face Powder For An Airbrushed-Like Finish Coty Airspun Face Powder $11 Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling face powder has been around since 1935; fast forward to 2018, and it still holds up. So what is it, exactly? Well, it’s a loose, lightweight setting powder that makes skin look soft, smooth, and even. Use it over foundation for an airbrushed-like finish, or on its own for a more subtle effect. It’s also a fantastic product for the “baking” technique (Google it if you’re not sure what that is), in addition to contouring and highlighting. It comes in seven different “colors,” including one that’s totally translucent. A must-have for makeup lovers in this day and age.

39 A Little Serum That Packs A Big Vitamin C Punch TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum For Face $20 Amazon See On Amazon This facial serum is made with 20 percent vitamin C but also included Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid for a multitude of benefits — it can brighten and even tone thanks to the vitamin C, but it also helps to prevent breakouts, clear up acne scars and shrink pores. Using natural, plant-based ingredients, it's free of mineral oil, petrolatum, and artificial colors and fragrances.