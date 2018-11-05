41 Smart & Practical Products On Amazon That Are Worthy Of Their 5-Star Ratings

On a site like Amazon, reviews are pretty much everything. Sure, a solid description and professional pictures never hurt, but once a product picks up momentum in the reviews section, there's no stopping the sales. Four stars are a pretty solid indication of quality, but Amazon products with five-star ratings? These are like unicorns amidst a field of mere horses. Products like that might just change your life, according to all the people who've already tried them.

If there's anything I've learned about the internet, it's that if someone has something negative to say — especially about something they've spent their hard-earned money on — they're going to say it. When Amazon products have extremely high ratings, it's usually because those products are worthy of past buyers' approval. The fact that reviewers had every chance to voice all concerns or disappointments and straight-up didn't? That's pretty impressive. Instead, they chose to sing their praises and smack five stars on it, which makes your shopping decisions a whole lot easier.

So whether you're looking for cult favorites that actually live up to the hype or products just starting to skyrocket into popularity, you'll find all of them here — as long as they have a near-perfect five-star rating attached to them.

1 This Really Effective Mini Straightening Brush (With A Free Glove And Travel Bag) MiroPure Mini Straightening Brush $20 Amazon See on Amazon Even though this mini straightening brush fits in the palm of your hand and — more importantly — your carry-on, reviewers say it's so much faster and easier than a full-sized flat iron. It uses a ceramic plate and insulated bristles to smooth and de-frizz strands from every angle, and it even has dual-voltage capabilities if you're traveling outside the country. It even provides little massage to the scalp while straightening in minutes.

2 This Plate Cover That Keeps Your Microwave Effortlessly Clean Home And Above Bowl And Drainer Set $11 Amazon See on Amazon This magnetic microwave plate cover is made of a food-grade, BPA-free material that will keep your microwave consistently clean and splatter-free. The large size (11.5 inches) covers almost all plates, bowls, and platters and is high enough that it will not touch your food. The steam vents release steam effectively and safely, and thanks to the strong magnets on the top, you can store the cover in the microwave in between use so that you don’t take up any extra space in your kitchen. And while the lid is dishwasher-safe, the device also comes with an antibacterial silicone sponge that will expertly scrub your lid if you want a deeper, more thorough clean.

3 This Brilliant Flexible Mount That Can Even Be Worn Around Your Neck GoWith Magnetic Device Holder $18 Amazon See on Amazon Sure, you could get a different mount for your car, bedside table, counter, and couch, or you could get the GoWith magnetic device holder for all of them. It has five stars because it's flexible, collapsible, and can even be worn around your neck with the built-in pad. It also comes with free magnets that you can attach to any device — from phones to tablets — so mounting them takes literally seconds.

4 This Two-In-One Tool That Mixes Batter And Scrapes Bowls Like A Champ Tovolo Better Batter Tool $11 Amazon See on Amazon The thick blades on this Better Batter tool can handle sauces, gravy, batters, and even breaking up ground meat, but they do so quickly and effectively to avoid over-beating. They're also covered in silicone fins that collect every last drop from the mixing bowl, like built-in rubber scrapers. It's even dishwasher-safe and super durable with its stainless steel handle.

5 If The Inside Of Your Water Bottle Grosses You Out, Try This Three-Brush Set OXO Good Grips Water Bottle Cleaning Set $10 Amazon See on Amazon It's pretty much impossible to get inside your water bottle with a typical sponge. If that skeeves you out, you need the OXO Good Grips bottle cleaning set. It comes with three durable brushes to clean down to the bottom of your bottle, inside the straw, and in every nook and cranny of the mouthpiece. The trio comes together on a handy ring, and reviewers have thrown them in the dishwasher without an issue.

6 This Hanging Mesh Organizer That Doubles As A Packing Assistant Misslo Hanging Mesh Organizer $16 Amazon See on Amazon For all the things in your closet that don't really have a home — like bras, scarves, bags, and pantyhose — try out this Misslo hanging organizer. It has seven large mesh pockets on one side and eight on the other, so you can organize your closet misfits in the most space-savvy way. The sturdy metal hanger even comes out if you want to roll it up and stick it in a suitcase.

7 The Hangers That Save Tons Of Drawer Space Kaleep Pant Slack Hangers $26 Amazon See on Amazon The arms on these Kaleep slack hangers swing outward so you can easily load them with your slacks, pants, jeans, or long skirts. They're coated in non-crease foam padding to prevent slipping, and the hanger is made from chromed steel that won't bend under the weight. "Space saver! My closet was getting crowded and I need a quick and simple solution. This hanger is my answer," one reviewer writes.

8 This Quality Pen With Seven Built-In Tools EdgeWorks Multitool Pen $11 Amazon See on Amazon Yes, it'll help you jot down that phone number in a pinch, but it'll also help you tighten screws, measure stuff, and work on your tablet. The EdgeWorks pen has seven built-in tools, like a ruler, level, stylus, and two screwdrivers. "I use it everyday, all day," says one reviewer who likes it so much, they "ordered another soon after."

9 This Expandable Organizer Made From Sustainable Bamboo Bellemain Bamboo Expandable Organizer $22 Amazon See on Amazon This isn't your average drawer organizer. Instead, it's made with fully-matured bamboo that's durable, sustainable, and easy to wash. It also expands from six to eight compartments depending on the type of space you need, so you can organize everything from utensils to office supplies in a snug, storage-savvy way. 9

10 These Silicone Sponges Are Resistant To Bacteria And Tackle Any Job Silicone Sponges $13 Amazon See on Amazon Since these silicone sponges are bacteria-resistant and FDA-approved, you can use them for just about any household task you can think of – including scrubbing dishes, holding hot pots or pans, substituting them as a loofah in the shower, or even using them as coasters. The sponge scrubbers are designed with short, tough bristles on one side and a strong, grippable texture on the other side, making it easy to have a firm grasp for whatever task you need to complete. And while these household lifesavers are resistant to mold and grime, you can still pop them in the dishwasher at any point, so you can use them over and over again while always achieving the freshest, most trustworthy clean.

11 A Grooming Gadget That Could Be The Easiest And Most Comfortable Way To Get Rid Of Hair AsaVea Women's Painless Hair Remover $20 Amazon See on Amazon Anyone who practices hair removal as part of their personal grooming routine will appreciate that this facial hair remover is a painless and instant way to remove unwanted hair from your lips, chin, cheeks, and eyebrows without any concerns over safety or irritation. The device removes peach fuzz and fine hairs while being gentle and hypoallergenic enough to be able to use daily. And with a design that resembles a tube of lipstick, it’s convenient, space-efficient, and discreet enough to bring with you anywhere.

12 This Quality Grooming Set With Pretty Much Everything You Need Manicure Pedicure Set $17 Amazon See on Amazon Because everything in this manicure pedicure set is made from quality steel, the tools sterilize easily and are built to last. It comes with beauty scissors, tweezers, multiple extractors and picks, clippers, trimmers, knives — if you need it for your at-home spa day, it's here. Most importantly, all of it comes in a sturdy case for easy travel and storage.

14 This Nylon Exfoliating Towel That Lasts A Really Long Time And Won't Start Smelling Like Mildew Cure Series Japanese Exfoliating Bath Towel $6 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of cotton, this Cure Series bath towel is made from durable nylon. That means it rinses easily, dries quickly, and effectively buffs away dead skin anywhere on the body. "After using this towel for almost a year I am still loving it," writes one reviewer. "No fraying or visible wear... and it dries fast so mold and bacteria have no chance to set in."

15 These Virtually-Indestructible Flashlights That Can Zoom In On Objects A Thousand Feet Away GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight $19 Amazon See on Amazon Light up an entire room or focus in on one object 1,000 feet away. The GearLight tactical flashlight uses an extremely bright LED bulb and five adjustable settings that you can power with regular batteries or rechargeable ones. It's also water-resistant, virtually indestructible, and surprisingly small. This set comes with two, so you can keep one in the house and one in the glove compartment.

16 This Spoon That Makes Scooping Food Out Of Jars A Breeze Joseph Joseph Scoop And Pick Jar Spoon $6 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for olives, jalapenos, cherries and more, the Joseph Joseph jar spoon is a great solution for anyone who doesn't like having to dig around for those last few pickle chips at the bottom of the jar. Not only is it dishwasher safe, but the metal fork even tucks conveniently into the back of the handle for compact storage — keeping your hands clean while you scrape the bottom of the barrel has never been so easy!

17 These Extremely Practical Packing Cubes With Over 6,000 Reviews Shacke Pak Packing Cubes $23 Amazon See on Amazon I don't care how organized you are — by the end of the trip, everyone's suitcase looks like a wreck. That's why Shacke Pak packing cubes are so innovative. They're made from quality, water-resistant nylon that organizes your essentials into four cubes and keeps everything neat and compact. The built-in mesh lets you see what you're grabbing, and the square corners fit like blocks in your bag.

18 This Brilliant Power Perch Creates A Shelf Above Any Outlet Okela Outlet Shelf Power Perch $13 Amazon See on Amazon With this power perch you can create an impromptu shelf above any outlet so you can more easily store things like your phone, electric toothbrush, or rechargeable razor. The shelf can hold small electronics up to seven pounds and is a great way to keep areas like your kitchen counter, bathroom sink, or dorm room much more clean and organized. The perch is super easy to install, with one fan celebrating that it only took “a few minutes to do so” and that the “package included screws, and even a screwdriver with both Phillips/Flathead bit. Cool design, great idea!"

19 This Multifunctional Headband That's A Must For Anyone Who's Outdoorsy Tough 12-In-1 Headband $8 Amazon See on Amazon The Tough headband can be worn 12 different ways, whether you're looking to hold your hair back, protect your face while skiing, or guard your neck from sunburn. It's made from breathable and sweat-wicking microfiber that reviewers call, "extremely comfortable to wear [as well as] soft and stretchy." It's even available in over 15 colors, some of which with reflective safety stripes.

20 The Sleeves That Give You Peace Of Mind While Traveling RFID Blocking Sleeves $10 Amazon See on Amazon All 18 of these RFID blocking sleeves are lined with an electromagnetically-opaque shield to block signals from electronic scanning devices. Wrap all of your ATM, debit, credit cards, passports, and IDs in these to ensure that no one ends up with your information. This set comes with seven top-loading, seven side-loading, and four large passport sleeves. Reviewers say they're "a must-have for traveling" and "a great value for a little extra peace of mind."

21 These Silicone Ice Cube Trays That Are Also Spill-Resistant Adoric, Silicone Ice Cube Trays $11 Amazon See on Amazon With this set of silicone ice cube trays you can easily slide your ice cube trays into the freezer without worrying about any spillage since each tray comes with its own spill-resistant lid, and the soft silicone bottom means you can easily pop the ice cubes out once they've frozen without accidentally cracking the tray. And not only are these trays 100 percent BPA-free and constructed from food-grade silicone, but 87 percent of the reviews are either four stars or higher!

22 This Automatic Egg Cooker That Does All The Hard Work For You Elite Cuisine Automatic Egg Cooker $16 Amazon See on Amazon Cook up to seven eggs — hard, soft, or medium boiled — in minutes without the mess or hassle. Simply fill it with water and press the power button, and this awesome automatic egg cooker will turn off when your breakfast or appetizers are done. It even comes with a poaching tray and omelet tray. One reviewer writes: "I got so sick and tired of cleaning egg off of pans that were supposedly "non stick" that I decided to order this and I am so glad I did. This is now one of my most favorite things in the kitchen. You set it up, walk away, it shuts off on it's own and you go over to it and it's like magic. It makes the best eggs."

23 This Portable Yet Powerful External Charger For Your Phone RAVPower Luster Mini Portable Charger $12 Amazon See on Amazon If it seems like your phone is dead more often than it's on, the RAVPower Luster mini charger is a portable, no-hassle, and affordable way to fix that. It has a 3350mAh battery alongside an ergonomic design that fits easily in your pocket or bag. Most importantly, it can charge an iPhone from dead to full with an optimal and quick current of power. "Keep it in [your] purse and never worry about a dead phone," one reviewer writes.

24 This Powerful Spot Remover That Removes Grease, Grass Stains, And Ink Grandma’s Secret, Spot Remover $9 Amazon See on Amazon To err is human. Which is precisely why this handy spot remover is such a practical item to have around. With the power to remove grease stains, stubborn grass and dirt marks, and the pen ink you accidentally drew on yourself, this spot-removing formula will keep your clothes fresh and clean. For just $9, you’ll get two bottles of this all-purpose miracle-worker, and be hyper-prepared for your next mishap.

25 These Silicone Oven Mitts That Are Heat-Resistant, Non-Slip, And So Easy To Clean Homwe Silicone Oven Mitts $12 Amazon See on Amazon After trying these Homwe silicone oven mitts, you'll never again go back to fabric ones. The heat-resistant silicone protects your hands from burns, but it also creates a non-slip texture for a much more secure grip and rinses clean if you happen to spill something on it. They're available in multiple different colors, all made with BPA-free materials.

26 The Pest Repellers That Drive Pests Away Without Using Harsh Chemicals Or Odors Ultrasonic Pest Repellers $23 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using harsh chemicals or odors, these pest repellers use the latest ultrasonic technology to get rid of ants, mosquitoes, mice, fleas, and roaches. Although people, dogs, and cats can't hear it, these things create sound waves that drive pests away from your house, and each one is effective for areas up to 120 square feet.

27 This Makeup Bag That "Fits Everything Perfectly," According To Reviewers habe Travel Makeup Bag $24 Amazon See on Amazon Rather than picking and choosing which cosmetics will fit, the habe makeup bag holds it all. Long brushes, wide palettes, and bulky tubes are no problem, thanks to its three-in-one design. It has pockets, compartments, and zippers surrounded with durable powder-safe walls that are easy to clean, and there's even a built-in mirror.

28 A Silicone Gap Cover Stop Crumbs From Getting In Between The Stove And Counter Capparis Silicone Gap Cover $10 Amazon See on Amazon They're resistant to smudges, fingerprints, heat, and static, they wipe clean with a wet rag, and they prevent any crumbs from getting in between the stove and the counter. What more could anyone want from these Capparis silicone gap covers? You can even trim them to ensure that they fit your specific countertop length.

29 These Magnetic Stick-On Buttons So You Can Hang All Your Metal Stuff From Anywhere Tescat Magnetic Key Hooks $10 Amazon See on Amazon Peel off the adhesive tape, stick these Tescat magnetic hooks to any surface, and hang all your metal stuff with zero hassle. Since they're surprisingly strong, they're great for ensuring your keys are always near the door or your chargers are right where you need them. Some reviewers even use them to hang their knives or cutlery in the kitchen.

30 This Eyeliner Stamp That Helps You Achieve The Perfect Winged Look LA PURE Original Eyeliner Stamp $14 Amazon See on Amazon With this smudge-proof and water-resistant eyeliner stamp, you can achieve the ideal winged looked every single time by simply stamping your wings directly on. Each box contains two pens (one for each eye) that are double-sided with an eyeliner pencil on the opposite end. If you’re unsatisfied for any reason, you can take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee, but hopefully won’t need it thanks to the reviews calling this eyeliner a “total game changer” as well as “easy, fast, and perfect.”

31 This Collapsible Strainer With Expanding Handles To Fit Any Sink Comfify Silicone Collapsible Colander $15 Amazon See on Amazon Drain pasta, wash your fruits and vegetables, or dry your dishes with this Comfify colander. Its non-slip handles extend to fit over just about any sink, and the silicone basket is heat-resistant and collapses to lie flat in the dishwasher or cabinet.

32 This Set Of Car Hooks That Organizes The Back Seat Juvale Back Seat Car Hooks $5 Amazon See on Amazon Stay organized on the road with this awesome back seat car organizer that you can hang from the headrest. Made from sturdy PP plastic, the clever hooks are compatible with any make or model of vehicle as long as it has headrest extension bars. Just sling the hooks over the bars and go nuts hanging purses, bags, groceries, umbrellas, and other items.

33 A Set Of Cutting Boards That Make Food Prep Safe And Easy Foodie Aid Set of 4 Flexible Cutting Board Mats $14 Amazon See on Amazon These flexible cutting board mats are not only durable – they’re also incredibly hygienic. Thanks to their non-porous and non-absorbent material, the mats prevent the growth of bacteria, while also protecting your food from cross-contamination through the color-coded icon labels that help you easily distinguish between poultry, seafood, meat, and produce. The mats have a dot-textured bottom that make them convenient and secure to use on almost any surface, and thanks to their dishwasher-safe design, cleanup is a breeze.

34 This Collapsible Popcorn Maker That Doubles As A Party-Sized Bowl Salbree, Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 Amazon See on Amazon This collapsible popcorn maker is microwave-safe, BPA-free, and super easy to use. Simply put your unpopped popcorn kernels into the bowl up to the designated line, place the lid on your bowl and microwave away. Available in 14 colors, this popcorn popper also doubles as a bowl when you’re too ravenous to transfer it or don’t want to dirty any additional dishes. And when you’re done with your popcorn, easily collapse the silicone material so that you can store it virtually anywhere in your kitchen or home.

35 This Unique Travel Pillow That Is Designed According To Your Cervical Vertebrae Trtl Neck Support Travel Pillow $30 Amazon See on Amazon This ergonomic travel pillow is scientifically proven to hold your head in a better, healthier position when sleeping by using strengthened ribs (hidden in a super soft fleece) that provide strong head and neck support. Working like a neck brace, the ribs create an internal support system that fits snugly between your face and shoulder, which is then padded with an extra layer of foam to make you feel comfortable and strain free – as if your head is sleeping in a little mini-hammock. Plus, the pillow is incredibly lightweight and portable; it clocks in at half a pound and can be easily attached to the handle of your backpack or luggage. And the pillow itself is machine washable, so no matter how often you travel, you can still experience a fresh, clean pillow every single time.

36 This Motion-Activated Night Light That Will Bring Light Into Your Life (Literally) AmerTac, Motion-Activated Nite Lite $9 Amazon See on Amazon On your next midnight walk down the hall to your bathroom, you’ll be super grateful to have this motion-activated night-light plugged in. This powerful light has an LED bulb that stays cool to the touch, an automatic shut-off feature after 60 seconds without motion, and a sensor that activates when someone walks within 25 feet of the motion detector. This light also has an automatic sensor that prevents it from activating from motion during the daytime. With over 1,000 five-star Amazon reviews, this popular night-light is a high-tech version of a simple, everyday product.

37 This Set Of 2 Bag Fill Funnels That Provide The Perfect Safe Seal Seal Zone Bag Fill Funnel $13 Amazon See on Amazon Meal prep and leftover storage has never been easier thanks to these bag fill funnels that keep the seal section of your food storage bags clean and dry – which ensures that you have the most secure and safe seal. These durable and dishwasher-safe funnels are convenient and easy to use, and they’re a great way to further preserve the freshness and lifespan of your food. The funnels come in a set of two and are available in white, yellow, blue, or green.

38 This LED Desk Lamp With Tons Of Settings And 6,000+ Reviews TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp $28 Amazon See on Amazon Nearly 7,000 reviewers have rated this TaoTronics LED desk lamp, and it's holding strong at an unbelievable 4.8-stars. The adjustable head rotates 90-degrees for the most comfortable angle, the touch controls allow you to choose between five color modes and seven brightnesses, and the flicker-free LED is especially eye-friendly. It even uses significantly less energy than your average lamp, and it's available in black or white.

39 This Compact Dehumidifier To Tackle Mold And Moisture In Small Areas hOme Mini Dehumidifier $35 Amazon See on Amazon Even though it's especially compact, the hOme mini dehumidifier can collect up to 500-milliliters of water in rooms up to 150-square feet. It's great for offices, basements, closets, bathrooms, or even RVs, because it's quiet and shuts off automatically when the tank is full. "I bought this in hopes that I could finally get rid of the moisture, mold, mildew and pink slime in our bathroom," one reviewer says, and according to one of many five-star ratings, it delivered.

40 This Sponge That Removes All The Color From Your Brush So You Can Move Onto The Next One Arsty Makeup Brush Cleaner Sponge $7 Amazon See on Amazon Maybe you went with electric blue shadow last night, but that doesn't mean you want it bleeding into today's neutral look. Thanks to this makeup brush sponge cleaner from Arsty, you can simply glide your brush against the surface of the sponge to effortlessly remove any previously used color and switch to a brand new shade. Plus, you can clean your brushes while being eco-friendly – both sides of the black sponge cleaner are reusable; all you need to do is wash it using a fragrance-free soap and warm water. While it’s not for liquid makeup, the sponge cleaner is perfect for removing any powdered color, so you can treat your brushes with the same loving care that you do your skin every single day.