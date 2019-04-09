42 Amazing Finds On Amazon Prime That Are Cheap As Hell

I honestly don't know how we survived before the advent of Amazon Prime. I know that sounds dramatic, but I'm legitimately bad at remembering to shop for birthday gifts or reorder my favorite exfoliant, so that free two-day shipping is a real life-saver for me. Of course, once you're clicking through Amazon, it can be tempting to add a whole slew of other great products to your cart... which can get expensive fast. For that reason, I'm always on the hunt for things that won't drain my checking account — like all these amazing finds on Amazon Prime that are cheap as hell.

There's a little something for everyone here, so whether you're on the search for a facial spray that'll make your skin glow, a colander that folds up flat so there's more space in your kitchen cupboards, or a humidifier that fits in your car cupholder — we've got you covered.

And with that Amazon Prime two-day shipping, you won't have to stress if you forget your best friend's birthday (hey — it happens).

Not signed up for Prime? They've got a 30-day trial membership; stock up on these products and experience the glories of two-day shipping for yourself.

1. This Water Bottle "Flask" That's So Much Easier To Stash In Your Bag Hip Water Bottle Flask $15 Amazon See on Amazon The slim profile of this water bottle flask makes it perfect for stashing in your purse of backpack, and it even fits neatly in your car door pocket. The BPA-free, 22-ounce bottle is outfitted with a leakproof screw-on cap and a carrying loop, as well as a silicone sleeve that comes in colors like blush, coral, and mint. Bonus: the company partners with a charity called Water for People which works to provide safe drinking water for those in need.

2. This Car Headrest Hanger So That Everything Doesn't Fall Out Of Your Purse When You Make A Turn EldHus Car Headrest Hangers $6 Amazon See on Amazon You make a hairpin turn and suddenly the contents of your purse are all over the floor of your car. Keep that from happening with these car headrest hangers. Each hanger hooks right around the post of your car headrest and is sturdy enough to hold up to 44 pounds of weight. Use them to hang grocery bags and umbrellas too.

3. This Grater That Snaps Onto A Container For Mess-Free Shredding HCHUANG Cheese Grater And Container $12 Amazon See on Amazon The problem with grating is that the shreds inevitably end up all over the counter. This cheese grater, though, comes with a container that catches all those shreds, so you don't have to do a big clean-up job when you're done grating. The grater comes with two blades that snap directly onto the grater: one for coarse grating and one for fine grating. Use it for cheese, chocolate, veggies, and onions.

4. A Kitchen Sink Strainer That Prevents Water From Backing Up SinkShroom Kitchen Sink Strainer $12 Amazon See on Amazon This might look like an ordinary sink strainer, but it's actually got a brilliant design that makes it a step above the rest. The strainer has strategically placed holes in the center cylinder that allow water to flow through; this keeps the sink from backing up with dirty water even when the strainer is filled with food. Made from stainless steel, the strainer fits into kitchen sink drains of all sizes.

5. This Scrub That Preps Your Legs For Close Shave Tree Hut Bare Shave Prep Scrub $6 Amazon See on Amazon Get your legs ready for the razor with this shave prep scrub. It's formulated with pure natural sugar, which exfoliates the skin and lifts up hair, so you can shave effectively with just one pass. The addition of oat kernel and avocado oil worsk to hydrate the skin and prevent razor burn. This reviewer writes, "I love this stuff! It's a great scrub. I use it after soap and before shaving. My legs are super smooth and I feel like I'm able to get a closer shave that lasts longer."

6. These Small But Mighty Magnetic Work Lights Ponvey Magnetic Work Lights $10 Amazon See on Amazon These work lights are about the size of your hand and feature strong magnets on the back so you can attach them to your car or other steel surfaces. If you prefer, you can also use the built-in fold-away hook to hang the lights instead. Each battery-operated light has 27 bright LED bulbs that'll light up even the darkest night. Keep these on hand for power outages, or keep them in your car so you can fix a flat tire in the dark.

7. This Little Pen That Gets You Out Of Sticky Situations Goo Gone On The Go Pen $7 Amazon See on Amazon I firmly believe that Goo Gone is one of the most useful products you can have around. The handy formula doesn't just remove stains — it also removes adhesive, gum, price tags, and other sticky stuff. This Goo Gone comes in convenient pen form; keep it in your bag or car glove box, so you can get that stuck-on gum off the bottom of your shoe ASAP.

8. A Toiletry Bag You Can Hang On The Towel Rack TravelMore Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag $8 Amazon See on Amazon There's never enough space on the counter of your hotel bathroom, which is why this hanging toiletry bag is so fantastic. The built-in hook hangs right on towel bars or shower curtain rods, keeping the counter clutter-free. The bag has one main compartment as well as an outside zippered pocket and an interior mesh pocket, so you can keep your toothpaste, makeup, and deodorant organized.

9. This Phone Stand That Tilts So You Get The Perfect Viewing Angle AmazonBasics Adjustable Cell Phone Stand $12 Amazon See on Amazon Want to FaceTime hands-free? Or set your phone up in the kitchen so you can get a good look at that recipe while you bake? Use this cell phone stand. It holds phones both vertically and horizontally, and you can tilt it up and down to get the perfect viewing angle. Made from durable but lightweight aluminum, the stand features rubber pads on the bottom that keep it from slipping around, and an opening in the back so you can thread your charging cable through.

10. These Collapsible Colanders That Take Up Almost No Room In Your Cupboards TedGem Collapsible Colanders $9 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking to maximize space in your kitchen cupboards, these collapsible colanders are for you. When not in use, each colander folds up into a flat disc, making it easy to store. The colanders are made from BPA-free silicone, and each set comes with a 9.5-inch colander and an 11.5-inch colander. Use them to drain pasta or rinse fruit and veggies.

11. A Laundry Bag That Hooks Over Your Door Besego Hanging Laundry Hamper $11 Amazon See on Amazon Speaking of saving space... this hanging laundry hamper hooks right over your door, which is perfect for small bedrooms. Don't want to hang it on your door? Use the suction cups to hang it on the inside wall of your closet. Made from durable Oxford cloth, the hamper features a zipper on the bottom so you can dump your clothes right into the machine, and the handles on top make it easy to haul to the laundromat.

12. This Mini Humidifier You Can Put In Your Car Cup Holder Epoch Making USB Car Humidifier $11 Amazon See on Amazon This travel humidifier is small enough to take with you anywhere — you can even use it in the car where it fits neatly into your car cup holder. The USB-rechargeable humidifier can run for up to nine hours and has two modes: continuous misting and three-second interval misting. With seven LED lights, the humidifier also doubles as a night light. Use it on your desktop at work too.

13. This Clever Tool That Measures Your Pasta So You Always Boil The Right Amount Orblue Spaghetti Pasta Measure $10 Amazon See on Amazon If you're like me, you never put the right amount of pasta in that pot of boiling water — it's always too much or too little. Well, this pasta measure is here to solve that eternal mystery. The pasta measure has four indentations that correspond to serving size — place your spaghetti in the correct indentation to get just the right amount of pasta. Made from rust-resistant steel, the measure is dishwasher-safe.

14. These Tea Tree Oil Acne Patches That Heal Zits Fast Avarelle Acne Patches $9 Amazon See on Amazon It's a rule of thumb that skin always breaks out right before first dates, weddings, and interviews. Luckily, these acne patches significantly speed up healing time. Made with hydrocolloid dressing, the patches absorb liquid and protect zits from dirt and contamination. Each patch is also infused with tea tree and calendula — natural ingredients that bring down inflammation and fight acne-causing bacteria. One reviewer says, "The first time I used one of these patches, I put it on at night. The next morning, I woke up and was kind of shocked. It actually did what it was supposed to do."

15. This Toothbrush Holder That Hangs Right On Your Wall HaloVa Toothbrush Holder $7 Amazon See on Amazon This toothbrush holder is a great way to store your toothbrush without taking up counter space. It also keeps things clean since toothpaste gunk doesn't get the chance to build up the way it does with holder cups. Made from waterproof and rust-proof stainless steel, the holder attaches easily to walls with the help of 3M adhesive. The holder even has a hook that's perfect for hanging a rinse cup.

16. A Colander That Helps You Drain Canned Foods Prepworks Can Colander $4 Amazon See on Amazon This can colander is a simpler and more effective way to drain liquid from canned tuna, beans, veggies, and fruit. Just fit the colander around the rim of the can, press down, and turn upside-down to strain. The side handles give you a tight grip, and the colander can be put in the dishwasher to clean.

17. An All-Natural, Skin-Soothing Soap Dr. Bronner's Hemp Tea Tree Soap $10 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to all-natural, organic soap, Dr. Bronner's is the way to go. This Castile bar soap is formulated with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial tea tree oil, along with a hefty dose of hemp to soften and moisturize skin. The synthetic-free soap is strong enough to cleanse your body, but gentle enough to use on your face. All ingredients are fair trade and vegan and the soap is packaged in recycled material.

18. These Stackable Containers That Are Perfect For Cotton Swabs hblife Cotton Swab Holder $8 Amazon See on Amazon The two stackable compartments of this cotton swab holder are perfect for storing Q-tips, cotton pads, cotton balls, and makeup sponges. Made from transparent acrylic, the holder blends seamlessly into any bathroom, and fits right on the countertop for easy access. And it's versatile — use the holder on your desk to store paperclips, thumbtacks, and notepads too.

19. This Dermaplaning Tool For Next-Level Exfoliation Schick Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool $5 Amazon See on Amazon This dermaplaning tool will give you aesthetician-grade exfoliation. Just run the tool across the surface of your face and the razor will remove any unwanted peach fuzz, while exfoliating skin for a smoother, brighter appearance. Each tool comes with three razors, a blade guard to protect skin, and a precision attachment to shape eyebrows. One reviewer says that the "blades are long and make getting rid of unwanted hairs fast and easy with just a couple swipes" and another writes, "I use this on my entire face and you can see the dead skin it’s shaving off with every stroke!"

20. These Flexible, Anti-Microbial Cutting Mats Nicole Home Collection Flexible Cutting Mats $6 Amazon See on Amazon These flexible cutting mats make it easy to funnel food directly into a bowl after chopping, and since they're nearly paper thin — they take up even less storage space than standard cutting boards. Each set comes with three color-coded mats that help prevent contamination (i.e., you can always use a certain mat for cutting raw meat). The BPA-free mats are anti-microbial and dishwasher-safe, so you don't have to worry about bacteria buildup.

21. This Ultra-Relaxing Scalp Massage And Shampoo Brush rolencos Scalp Massage Shampoo Brush $7 Amazon See on Amazon Is there anything more relaxing than a scalp massage? Now you can give yourself one every day with this shampoo brush. The flexible bristles of the brush gently massage your scalp while you suds up, making for a salon-worthy shampoo session. The massaging motion can also help get rid of product buildup while exfoliating the scalp. This reviewer writes, "This has quickly become an integral part of my showering routine. Fitting comfortably in the palm of your hand, this brush literally massages the shampoo into your hair, leaving your scalp feeling clean and refreshed."

22. This Lip Tint For A Flirty, Popsicle-Colored Pout ETUDE HOUSE Dear Darling Water Tint $6 Amazon See on Amazon This lip tint will give your lips a just-got-done-with-a-popsicle flush of color. More playful and natural than lipstick or lipgloss, the tint absorbs quickly into the lips and lasts for hours. Pomegranate and grapefruit extracts add a pop of flavor and keep lips from drying out. The tint comes in three summery shades: cherry-ade, strawberry-ade, and orange-ade.

23. This Blanket That Folds Up Small So You Can Take It Anywhere Nomad & Parkit Pocket Blanket $6 Amazon See on Amazon Take this pocket blanket along with you the next time you set out for a beach day or picnic. The lightweight blanket is about the size of a large beach towel, but folds up into a small pouch that can be latched onto your backpack for easy carrying. Four peg stakes are included so you can secure the blanket in sand or grass. Made from durable ripstop polyester, the blanket is waterproof and tear-resistant.

24. These Y-Shaped Peelers That Go Easy On Your Hands Kuhn Rikon Swiss Peelers $8 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of peeling out the way you might with a standard peeler, this peeler allows you to place your fruit or veggie on a cutting board and peel down... which is a lot easier on your hands. One reviewer says these are the "best peelers on the market for the price" and another says that they work "amazingly well!" The peelers are made with extra sharp carbon steel blades that won't wear down over time, and they're ergonomically designed for both right-handed and left-handed people.

25. This Lightweight Heat Protectant Spray Made With Argan Oil HSI Argan Oil Heat Protectant $8 Amazon See on Amazon We all know that heat-styling can wreak havoc on hair, which is a good heat protectant spray is so essential. This weightless spray is made with natural argan oil and can protect hair from damage caused by curling irons, flat irons, and hair dryers. Even better — the spray doubles as a leave-in conditioning serum that strengthens hair and boosts shine. The formula is sulfate-free and safe to use on color-treated hair.

26. A Finger Guard So You Can Slice Without Fear Daddy Chef Stainless Steel Finger Guard $7 Amazon See on Amazon Using that mega-sharp chef's knife? Keep your fingers safe with the help of this finger guard. The guard has an adjustable ring on the back — slip your finger through to shield your hands from that sharp blade, without sacrificing precision and control. Made from stainless steel, the guard is dishwasher-safe and won't rust over time.

27. This Peanut-Shaped Massage Ball That Works Wonders For Your Back 5BILLION Peanut Massage Ball $13 Amazon See on Amazon This peanut-shaped massage ball is designed to let you reach the muscles around your spine without putting undue pressure on your vertebrae. Just lay on top of the ball and roll back and forth slightly to loosen up muscles and stimulate myofascial release. The ball is made from natural rubber, which is firmer than a tennis ball, but not as hard as plastic. Use it on your neck, hamstrings, calves, and feet too.

28. This Botanical-Derived Sunscreen That Won't Harm Coral Reefs Safety Skin Simple Sunscreen $8 Amazon See on Amazon The ingredients in many sunscreens can harm coral reefs, so they're not great to wear if you're planning a visit to this beach. This sunscreen, though, is formulated with non-nano zinc oxide which reflects sunlight — protecting your skin and the ocean at the same time. Other natural, skin-nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, and rosemary leaf extract round out the sunscreen. The broad-spectrum stick sunscreen is SPF 30 and water-resistant up to 80 minutes.

29. These Heel Cradling Insoles That Alleviate Foot Pain ProFoot Orthotic Insoles $7 Amazon See on Amazon If you have plantar fasciitis — or just spend long hours on your feet — these insoles are for you. The soft, supportive insoles cradle your heels and alleviate inflammation, burning, aching, and stabbing pain. A gel heel insert provides further shock absorption, ensuring you can walk through the world pain-free. The insoles fit women's shoe sizes 6-10.

30. A Makeup Setting Spray For A Budge-Proof Look NYX Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray $7 Amazon See on Amazon If your makeup is prone to sliding off your face mere hours after you apply it, this makeup setting spray is about to be your best friend. Just spritz a little on your face to lock in your makeup until you decide to take it off at the end of the day. The matte finish is perfect for hot summer days or anyone dealing with oilier skin. This reviewer writes "This product withstands heat, humidity, light rain and sweating" and that it's a "permanent addition to my makeup routine".

31. This Pineapple Corer That's Shockingly Easy To Use Yesker Pineapple Corer $7 Amazon See on Amazon This pineapple corer takes the mystery out of, well, coring a pineapple. All you have to do is slice off the top of the pineapple, then place the corer in the center of the pineapple and twist. The stainless steel blades will effortlessly remove the fruit from the core as you work your way down. Even better — the corer automatically creates rings that are perfect for fruit salad, pineapple upside down cake, or just a simple, tropical snack.

32. A Tongue Cleaner For Better, Fresher Breath TongueMate Tongue Cleaner $10 Amazon See on Amazon That bout of bad breath you're experiencing? It's likely due to odor-causing bacteria that live on the back of your tongue. The best way to get rid of that bacteria is with a good tongue cleaner — like this one. Just lightly scrape it over the length of your tongue to whisk away bacteria. The cleaner is made with surgical-grade stainless steel and it's dishwasher-safe.

33. These Cascading Hanger Hooks That Free Up Closet Space Croing Cascading Hanger Hooks $9 Amazon See on Amazon If your closet is jam-packed, it might be time to invest in these hanger hooks. Just loop a hook around the neck of the hanger to create space to for another hanger, and you can store your clothes in descending order... and majorly save on closet space.

34. These Soothing Lip Balms Made With Rose Hip Extract Badger Classic Lip Balms $12 Amazon See on Amazon Give your lips a delicious dose of hydration with the help of these lip balms. The balms are formulated with a base of extra virgin olive oil and beeswax, with a dash of antioxidant-rich rose hip extract and sea buckthorn oil, which work to rejuvenate and heal dull, dry lips. All ingredients are organic and each set comes with three flavors: tangerine breeze, ginger lemon, highland mint, and unscented.

35. These 24-Karat Gold Masks That Brighten Up Tired Eyes SWISSÖKOLAB 24K Gold Eye Masks $15 Amazon See on Amazon Wake up tired eyes with these 24-karat gold eye masks. Each mask is infused with pure nano-active gold, an antioxidant that reduces inflammation and detoxifies the skin. The pads are also soaked in skin-firming collagen, moisturizing hyaluronic acid, and brightening vitamin C. Put these on after a late night to bring down puffiness and reduce under eye circles so you look like you got a full eight hours of sleep.

36. These Shoe Deodorizers Made From Bamboo Charcoal Brilliant Evolution Bamboo Charcoal Deodorizers $10 Amazon See on Amazon Want to keep your gym shoes smelling fresh? Use these bamboo charcoal deodorizers. Bamboo charcoal has the unique capability of absorbing moisture and eliminating odor, so you can go for a jog without fear of having smelly feet later. The deodorizers last for up to two years — just place them in direct sunlight to reactivate the charcoal. And they're not just for shoes — use them to deodorize closets and dresser drawers too.

37. This 16-Shade Eyeshadow Palette Made With Ultra-Fine Pigment Lamora Eyeshadow Palette $10 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to this eyeshadow palette, you'll have every shade you could possibly want at the tip of your brush... and you don't even have to shell out big bucks for it. The 16 matte shadows are made with ultra-micronized pigment — which means they're super blendable, and they won't fade after a few hours of wear. Looking for a more glam look? Opt for one of Lamora's shimmery palettes, in warm or cool tones.

38. This Gadget That Separates The Leaves From The Stems On All Your Greens Chef'n Kale, Chard, and Herbs Stripper $8 Amazon See on Amazon This greens stripper is the best way to get rid of those tough stems at the center of kale leaves. Just hold the stem at the bottom and pull it through the stripper to separate it from the leaves. And with eight holes of different sizes, the stripper works on a lot more than just kale; try the larger holes for collard greens and chard and the smaller holes for woody herbs like tarragon, rosemary, and thyme. Bonus: the curved edge doubles as an herb mincer.

39. These Oil-Absorbing Sheets Made From Linen And Charcoal PleasingCare Facial Blotting Sheets $12 Amazon See n Amazon Anyone with oily skin knows that the struggle to keep shine at bay is real, but these highly-rated blotting sheets just might bring that struggle to an end. The sheets are made with linen fiber and infused with organic bamboo charcoal, which naturally absorbs excess oil — leaving you with a shine-free complexion. And — because they're not made with plastic — the sheets are environmentally-friendly.

40. A 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer OXO Good Grips 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer $10 Amazon See on Amazon This avocado slicer cuts down on the time it takes to make avocado toast in the morning. Use the soft-blade knife to halve the avocado, twist the stainless steel pitter to remove the pit, then press down with the fan blade to slice it into seven uniform pieces. The slicer is ergonomically-designed and dishwasher-safe.

41. These Tiny And Delightful "Macaron" Cases Coolruner Macaron Cases $7 Amazon See on Amazon I wouldn't blame you if you were tempted to eat these sweet-looking macaron cases. The bite-sized cases are perfect for storing pills, necklaces, and rings. Each set comes with six cases in assorted pastel colors reminiscent of flavors like pistachio, lemon, lavender, and rose water macarons.