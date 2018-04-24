70 Things On Amazon Prime That Are Sick AF

I'm not exaggerating when I say that Prime is my life. Not only do I write about hundreds of their products on a monthly basis, but I do roughly 95 percent of my personal shopping on there, too. Needless to say, in the last few years, I've come across a ton of cool AF things on Amazon Prime — so cool, in fact, that the free two-day shipping wasn't even the deciding factor; I would've bought them even if they took months to get here.

Of course, it's always an added perk, especially if you hate waiting for that brown box to show up on your stoop. It's also a must for last-minute gifts, that party outfit you forgot to shop for, and all those household problems that can't really wait to be solved. That's because, when you subscribe to Prime, over 100 million of the best, most wished for products on Amazon are eligible for 48-hour delivery without any shipping fees whatsoever.

If you're not subscribed to Prime (and you probably should!), you can try a free 30-day trial, which is useful AF for anyone who wants what they ordered right away. Psyched? Me too. Here's to all the dope things that'll be yours in two days' time.