42 Amazingly Useful Products On Amazon If You're Messy As Hell

Look anywhere on the internet and you'll find plenty of discussion about the origins of messiness. Is it nature? Nurture? If you're a slob at heart, is it possible to unlearn your tendency toward chaos? Who really knows — but in the meantime, you can try these amazingly useful products on Amazon if you're messy like me.

I figure it's only a matter of time until the pull of the Universe drags me into this whole KonMari thing — honestly, I find it difficult to resist a trend. I do find myself wondering about unintended effects of KonMari from time to time: Will prices on Poshmark plummet due to a glut of other people's stuff the market? Will Goodwill have to spend more on vehicles and fuel in the interest of collecting all of our cleaned-out, joyless items? And, speaking of joy, what happens when we don't have that famous"I don't have anything to wear" complaint to throw around anymore because we know that everything we own Actually. Sparks. Joy?

And of course, I still want to purchase things. Because it's fun.

So think of the products on this list as Organization Lite — a way to ease yourself into getting rid of the clutter without going whole hog. They'll help you straighten up that mess while also assuaging your need for good old-fashioned retail therapy. That's a win for all involved.

1 These Boxes Can Make All Manner Of Clutter Look Stylish AF Creative Scents Foldable Storage Boxes $23 Amazon See On Amazon Here's a tactic I use often: It doesn't matter how much stuff you have, it looks like you have it all together if you throw it in containers like these stylish foldable boxes. Available in three colors, they'll protect your items from dust, mold, and moisture — and they fold almost flat when not in use. The durable cardboard framework is complemented with a fabric overlay so they look polished enough to sit out on a desk or tabletop.

2 The Device That Gives Regular Hangers Space-Saving Superpowers Wonder Hanger (10 Pack) $5 Amazon See On Amazon You may have seen these accessories on TV: Made from heavy duty, reinforced plastic, each Wonder Hanger is built to hold up to 30 pounds, and claim to multiply your closet space by at least 500 percent. Not only are these gadgets a real organizational asset, but your clothes will stay neat and wrinkle-free, not like they do while they're crammed onto the rail on traditional hangers.

3 A Handy Shelf For Your Bathroom, Home Office, Or Pantry mDesign Corner Shelves (2 Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon Make the most out of space that often goes unused with these corner shelves that are made from durable, shatter-resistant plastic that's BPA-free. Designed to stack conveniently in order to further conserve space, they're equipped with metal legs with non-slip feet — and the shelves fold flat for storage when not in use, making them ideal for small spaces like closets and even for use in dorm rooms and RVs.

4 This Clothes Divider System Will Make Your Closet Look A-List Organized PetOde Clothes Organizer System (5 Pack) $19 Amazon See On Amazon There are some closets where the rows of shirts are so neat and orderly, they make you jealous. Now, this organizer system can help us all get to that same level of folded-clothing perfection. Suitable for everything from trousers to T-shirts, it's basically a group of durable nesting trays that hold the garments slightly apart so there's no need to tousle all the items just to retrieve one.

5 The Utensil Organizer That's Expandable To Suit Any-Sized Drawer AmazonBasics Expandable Drawer Organizer $20 Amazon See On Amazon Made from high-quality bamboo that's easy to care for, this drawer organizer is 18 inches long — but expands from just under 13 inches to accommodate drawers of various sizes. Perfect for the kitchen to hold utensils of all kinds, it's also right at home in the office or holding craft supplies, and cleans up easily with just a damp cloth.

6 A Dual-Sized Organizer To Keep All Your Small Goods Straight TuuTyss Hanging Closet Organizer $10 Amazon See On Amazon You know about shoe organizers — now, make the most of your hanging space with this organizer that's made for small goods like scarves, accessories, and undergarments. Made from heavy-duty oxford cloth and fitted with a metal hanger, it's also double-sided, so it has 30 pockets of various sizes in total. The pockets are all made from mesh, so they're breathable to allow for air circulation to your garments and accessories.

7 This Device Stores Those Ubiquitous Plastic Bags So They're Handy For Reuse mDesign Plastic Bag Storage Organizer $14 Amazon See On Amazon Even as we're all trying to reduce the number of plastic bags we use, it seems like they're everywhere, and this organizer will collect them all into one place to dispense them and at least ensure they're handy for reuse. Designed to hang over your cabinet door, it mounts without any hardware or tools needed, and is made from sturdy steel that's finished with a corrosion-resistant coating.

8 This Cute Handheld Vac For All Your Pet Needs Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum $35 Amazon See On Amazon You know how it goes: You're out somewhere and get that kind of rude but telling comment: "You've got pets, huh?" Then you look down at your outfit and realize you're covered in dog or cat hair. Get it off your upholstery and floors quickly and easily with this handheld vacuum that's also super cute (but not as adorable as Fido). It features strong suction and multi-layer filtration, and works just as well on hard surfaces as it does on carpet.

9 The Versatile Shelf That Makes Out-Of-The-Way Outlets Useful Again BeraTek Industries Power Perch $10 Amazon See On Amazon Made use of dead space by adding this handy shelf to any power outlet and get a chargeable device — your smartphone, home assistant, a small power tool, an electric toothbrush — up and out of the way to declutter and free up counter space. Engineered to hold up to 10 pounds, it installs in seconds without additional hardware and requires only a standard screwdriver to mount in tandem with the outlet cover.

10 A Spice Rack That Comes With Free Refills For 5 Years Kamenstein Spice Tower $33 Amazon See On Amazon Equipped with 20 pre-filled spice jars, this spice rack has an attractive stainless steel design with a rotating column that permits each canister to be easily accessed. The glass bottles allow for viewing of spices and their levels; the bottles feature sifter tops for measured dispensing, and the caps are labeled so you can quickly identify what's inside. This unit's small footprint makes it a favorite for small spaces like galley kitchens, especially those with limited storage space.

11 A Purse Organizer Insert That Helps Bring Order To Chaos FOREGOER Purse Insert $27 Amazon See On Amazon Made from durable, high-quality felt, this purse organizer does just what it says: Creates an orderly interior on the inside of your handbag where there's normally an unmitigated vortex of randomness. With 11 pockets — eight interior and three exterior — you can find a place for everything and put everything in its place, and the dual handles enable you to transition the whole unit easily from one handbag to another.

12 The Sleek And Stylish Caddy That Will Clean Up Your Shower simplehuman Shower Caddy $50 Amazon See On Amazon Get all your body washes, conditioners, and soaps off the floor of your shower and into this caddy where they'll not only be tidy but also out of the way, not causing a fall hazard. Made from durable and attractive chrome-coated stainless steel, it features adjustable shelves that will accommodate even the tallest bottles of shampoo, and it's kept securely in place with pivoting suction cups so it won't slide around while you're using your supplies.

13 An Organizer That Handles Countertop Clutter In Your Bathroom Famistar Bathroom Organizer Rack $11 Amazon See On Amazon Featuring storage enough to accommodate a family of four, this countertop organizer rack is a great pick to get your bathroom tidied up. It's fully open on the bottom to allow for good drainage, and it's made from food-grade stainless with a chrome coating, so it's hygienic and totally corrosion-resistant. Anti-slip feet mean it stays where you put it, and it coordinates with nearly any décor.

14 A Hanging Bag That Organizes Your Wrapping Paper Clorso Wrapping Paper Storage Wrapping Bag $27 Amazon See On Amazon Wrapping paper is one of those things that you always have around the house — but it doesn't necessarily have a natural place in your home. Take the plunge and buy it a home: Get this hanging storage bag that's made from durable plastic to last for years and features all kinds of pockets for paper, bags, bows, tape, ribbons, scissors, and anything else you can think of.

16 A Set Of Bins To Get Your Drawers In Order Made Smart Drawer Organizers $10 Amazon See On Amazon With their modular design, these drawer organizers are made to get any desk in order, whether it's at home, in the office, or in your workshop or craft room. The set includes two small square bins, three medium-size bins, and two large bins, all of which interlock with each other — so get multiple sets and redo a whole desk.

18 The Stain Bar That's Made With 100 Percent Biodegradable Ingredients Ethique Eco-Friendly Laundry Bar & Stain Stick $11 Amazon See On Amazon If you're always on the hunt for eco-friendly alternatives, you'll love this stain bar that's made with 100 percent biodegradable ingredients — it's a great alternative in the laundry room when you reach for your traditional stain stick to remedy a spill or stain. From leading green soap maker Ethique, this formulation features coconut oil as well as lavender and peppermint essential oils, and also uses white kaolin clay.

19 A Stainless Steel Caddy Is Just What You Need To Keep Your Kitchen Sink Tidy simplehuman Sink Caddy $17 Amazon See On Amazon From the engineers at simplehuman comes this caddy that remedies a major problem in the kitchen: Clutter in the sink. Made from brushed stainless steel, it features a pop-out silicone brush holder with bottom holes that allows scrubbing tools to drain off water. This caddy mounts easily and securely with four suction cups and a wire holder — and ensures your brushes and other implements will always stay in reach.

20 This Cutting Board Stretches Over Your Sink And Folds Flat To Maximize Both Counter And Storage Space Prepworks By Progressive Cutting Board $22 Amazon See On Amazon Get your food prep act together with this cutting board that's a real space-saver both when it's in action and when it's not. The handle of this polypropylene board slides out to extend 7.5 inches so that it stretches over your sink, getting it off your countertop and out of the way of other goings-on. It's embedded with a removable silicone colander, enabling you to rinse off your veg right there; the colander collapses down and the handle telescopes back into the board when you're done, making this the perfect addition to any small-sized kitchen.

21 The Handheld Vacuum That's So Cute You'll Actually Want To Tidy Up Crumby Mini Vacuum $15 Amazon See On Amazon This little turtle-shaped guy may look like a toy, this device is actually a pint-sized vacuum designed to suction up small crumbs from a table or desk, or the floor. Ideal for use in the office or at the breakfast or lunch table, or to keep around for small messes — especially in a household with children — it's perfect for spills that have to be tidied but don't quite merit getting the big vacuum out for, or to quickly whisk away tabletop debris like eraser residue or pencil shavings.

22 This Smart Grated Cheese Shaker That Stores And Shreds Joie Cheese Grater $7 Amazon See On Amazon You know the green can I'm talking about: the one with grated parmesan that Mom broke out on spaghetti night or sometimes when you ordered pizza. This grater means you can have freshly grated cheese on hand all the time, with no questionable added preservatives like cellulose to get in the way. Grate, serve, and store your cheese using this one BPA-free container, and it's top-rack dishwasher safe when you run out.

23 A Scrubber To Keep Those Expensive Makeup Brushes In Top Condition Mafly Silicone Brush Cleaning Mat $6 Amazon See On Amazon You've invested a considerable amount of money in your makeup brushes — now, ensure that they stay clean and in good condition with this cleaning mat that's made from BPA-free silicone. It attaches to your sink with the suction cups on the reverse, while a variety of differently-shaped nubs on top enable a thorough cleaning for brushes of all compositions and sizes, with or without cleanser.

24 A Hairbrush With A Self-Cleaning Attachment Makes It That Much Easier To Stay Neat Ideaworks Easy Clean Hairbrush $9 Amazon See On Amazon Cleaning out the hairbrush is a pain, but this genius brush has a difference that makes it a quick and easy process: It features a ring at the bristles' base that's designed to slide up through the brush head to remove the hair instantly. Ideal for anyone with small motor skills issues including arthritis sufferers, it features an ergonomic handle and a round barrel that makes it good for styling.

25 These Cable Clips Do A Great Job At Cutting Down On Clutter Blue Key World Cable Clips (6 Pack) $9 Amazon See On Amazon Organize all the cords that keep your electronics powered up with these cable clips that can be used on a table or desktop — or can be deployed on a wall or floor to straighten up stray wires. Backed with super-strong peel and stick adhesive, they install easily and make cords easy to access and to clip in and remove.

26 The Caddy That Keeps Your Drinks And Other Stuff Organized Wherever You Need It To Go Cupsy Organizer Caddy $25 Amazon See On Amazon Equipped with sturdy, removable legs, this caddy is like a car cup holder for your home. Designed for use between the cushions of a sofa, under sofa or chair cushions — literally anywhere — it keeps your drinks, electronics, remotes, and any and everything else organized and at hand when you need them.

27 These Cotton Erasers Use Saturated Cotton To Gently Remove Your Makeup Almay Makeup Eraser Sticks (24 Pack) $5 Amazon See On Amazon They may look like the usual cotton swabs, but these swabs offer something different: They're loaded with Almay Oil Free Makeup Remover that's released simply by snapping one end of the stick. Once the fluid is released, it saturates the opposite end of the swab, which can then be used to remove makeup mistakes or to gently clean away stubborn eye makeup at the end of the night.

28 A UV Device To Safely Clean Your Germ-Ridden Smartphone And A Million Other Things, Too Phone Soap $60 Amazon See On Amazon That cell phone you have permanently attached to your ear? All those scary stories you've seen on TV were right: It's laden with 18 times more bacteria than a public restroom. Don't waste your time worrying about it, though, because using the power of UVC light, this device can solve the problem. Suitable for any smartphone, even the larger models, it kills 99.99 percent of all germs, including smaller microorganisms that cleaning solutions and wipes would never reach. Plus, you can charge your phone while it cleans, and it's also great for other items like pacifiers, toothbrushes, keys, and jewelry.

29 The Reusable Pads That Will Help You Fall In Love With Your Floor Cleaner All Over Again Mail Order Direct Reusable Mop Pads (Set of 2) $11 Amazon See On Amazon You brought that reusable sweeper and mop combination home from the grocery store because it's so easy to use, but stopped using it on your floors out of guilt over the environmental impact the throwaway refills were making. Now, with these pads, you can fall in love all over again: Made from microfiber, they attach easily with Velcro straps. They'll capture dirt and dust easily while also providing optimum absorbency for mopping, and when done, they clean easily in the washing machine.

30 The Felt-Lined Rings That Keep Your Wine Bottles From Making A Mess Sunnyac Wine Bottle Collars (4 Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon Simply slide this collar over the neck of any wine bottle and it will do the rest — the felt lining will catch and absorb any drips after pouring, so that they stay off of your table or countertop. Crafted from polished stainless steel, they make an attractive bar accessory, and the liner creates a soft, snug fit.

31 This Travel Mug Ups Your On-The-Go Hot Beverage Game Contigo AUTOSEAL Randolph Travel Mug $22 Amazon See On Amazon Get your hair tools up off of the counter and make sure their heat doesn't damage your fixtures with this storage basket that mounts to the wall and has space for your blow dryer and two more styling tools. Made from heavy-duty steel wire that's finished with a rust-resistant coating, it features basket space to help corral cords or to store brushes and other hairstyling items. The unit mounts quickly and easily on any wall or cabinet using the included hardware.

32 A Wall Caddy For All Your Heated Hair Tools mDesign Wall Mount Hair Care Storage Basket $20 Amazon See On Amazon Get your hair tools up off of the counter and make sure their heat doesn't damage your fixtures with this storage basket that mounts to the wall and has space for your blow dryer and two more styling tools. Made from heavy-duty steel wire that's finished with a rust-resistant coating, it features basket space to help corral cords or to store brushes and other hairstyling items. The unit mounts quickly and easily on any wall or cabinet using the included hardware.

33 This Organizer Set That Will Get The Wasteland That Is Your Fridge Under Control Greenco Stackable Organizer Bins (Set of 6) $29 Amazon See On Amazon Have you ever looked into your refrigerator and seen plenty of food there, but not a thing to eat? These organizers will help you bring order to the chaos by getting everything lined up and neat so that you can see exactly what you have and use it to create healthy meals. Made from durable, BPA-free material, each piece has built-in handles for easy carrying. The set includes an egg holder, a bin for canned drinks, two wide trays, and two narrow trays.

34 These Patented Sleeves Protect Your Brushes' Bristles And Keep Them Neat The Brush Guard Variety Pack (6 Pieces) $13 Amazon See On Amazon Take good care of your expensive makeup brushes with these brush guards that protect their delicate bristles. Made from a recycled material that's stretchy and breathable, they slip on easily and help your brushes retain their shape when not in use. The set includes one extra-small guard, two small guards, two medium guards, and one large guard.

35 The Oven Liners That Make This Hated Household Chore A Breeze FitFabHome Oven Liners (3 Pack) $18 Amazon See On Amazon If you enjoy cleaning your oven, stop reading now. For the rest of us, there are these oven liners, made from BPA-free heat-resistant Teflon so they can be inserted into the oven floor to catch spills and simply do away with the need for oven cleaning altogether. Perfect for the grill also, these liners wipe down easily, but they're also dishwasher-safe if you're looking for a hands-off approach to cleanup.

36 The Versatile Gadgets That Keep Your Stovetop Clean By Preventing Splatters And Boil-Overs AuSincere Spill Stoppers (Set of 2) $17 Amazon See On Amazon Fun and whimsical, yes, but these flower-inspired lids aren't just a cute touch to add to your kitchen. In fact, crafted from BPA-free, food-grade silicone that's heat-resistant to more than 480 degrees, these devices prevent pots and pans from boiling over and stop splatters before they can escape from your skillets, thus ensuring that your stovetop is always clean. The two sizes ensure there's one appropriate for each pot or pan in your collection.

37 An Organizer To Get Those Pesky Food Storage Lids In Order YouCopia StoraLid Food Storage Lid Organizer $20 Amazon See On Amazon Oh, the agony: you have leftovers, you have a container, but you cannot find a matching lid to put on the container so you can finish the kitchen and get back to watching RHONY. If only you had this lid organizer that provides adjustable dividers to create a place for everything and puts everything in its place. Made from BPA-free plastic, it's suited for use in either drawers or cabinets, and can hold container lids of any shape up to 9 inches in size.

38 An Entryway Organizer To Keep Important Mail, Messages, And Keys In One Place mDesign Metal Wall Mount Entryway Organizer $18 Amazon See On Amazon If your family is constantly on the run and the hunt for keys, important documents, and the other necessities of everyday life is getting you down, this entryway organizer is for you. Crafted from steel wire with a rust-resistant farmhouse finish, it features one extra-large basket for mail and papers; a whiteboard for messages, to-do lists, grocery lists, and upcoming events — and six hooks for keys, leashes, scarves, and lots more.

39 The Kitchen Tool That's A Spoon, A Spatula, And A Measuring Cup All In One Dreamfarm Supoon $10 Amazon See On Amazon Engineered with a nylon handle and a food-grade, BPA-free silicone head, this kitchen tool combines all the best attributes of a spatula, a spoon, and a measuring cup all into one — and features an integrated spoon rest to protect your counters from mess. The head is fashioned with a flexible flat tip and sides to permit scraping, in the manner of a spatula — and from there, the sides deepen rapidly into the bowl of a spoon, great for taste-testing while stirring. Moreover, the bowl is marked off with teaspoon and tablespoon measurements.

40 Keep Your Socks Together With These Holders That Will Ensure They Remain Paired From Dirty Clothes To Drawer Loc A Sok Sock Locks (10 Pairs) $8 Amazon See On Amazon There are few things I hate more than having put away all my laundry and looking at the laundry basket only to be faced with a dozen or so loose left socks that have strayed away from their partners. These ingenious devices ensure that fate needs no longer happen by keeping hosiery paired up all the way from the laundry basket, through the wash, and straight into the sock drawer.

41 The Wipes That Eradicate Stubborn Wine Stains On Your Teeth True Wine Wipes (12 Pack) $9 Amazon See On Amazon There'll be no more telltale red wine stains to cloud your smile when you carry these Wine Wipes on your night out — they use a combination of hydrogen peroxide and baking soda to both remove the tannins from your teeth and protect them from further staining. A very light orange blossom flavor makes them pleasant to use without interfering with the taste of your next sip.