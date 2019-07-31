Bustle

42 Extremely Affordable Amazon Finds For Your Home That Are Flying Off The Shelves

By Julie Peck
The great thing about Amazon is that it's always there — literally any day or time is a great time to stock up on your favorites. I mean, I love my local, independent retailers as much as the next person — but when I really need to shop at odd hours, it's these affordable Amazon finds that are always available.

Take advantage of that availability to invest in amazing buys for your home — like this Amazon Basics Dutch oven that I could write a love letter to. Not only does it have all the features of the fancy French name brand, but it costs literally less than a quarter of the price than you'd pay for that version. I'd also break out the heart-eye emojis for this lid organizer that might just bring order to the chaos of my storage container cabinet. If I could actually find a lid and a container that match without swearing like a sailor, that would verge on the miraculous. And lest you think this shopping list doesn't include anything beauty-related, consider these eco-friendly makeup remover pads that are crafted from bamboo fibers. They're durable and machine-washable, too.

So, whether you're shopping in the dead of night or in the midst of a mid-afternoon work slump, don't sleep on these must-have Amazon bestsellers. Instead, Add to Cart — you'll be glad you did.

