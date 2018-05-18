Amongst the most vivid memories I have of Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding in 2011, there are three that stand out: Middleton's gorgeous, lace dress; that epic photo of a three-year-old bridesmaid clasping her hands over her ears and pouting as Middleton and Prince William kiss; aaaand the ridiculous amount of novelty items pegged to the royal wedding that were being sold both in the UK and online. Some of the more random items included a toilet seat cover with Kate and William's faces on it (royal throne, anyone?), royal wedding-themed sick bags, and a souvenir mug celebrating the wedding... with the wrong brother's face on it next to Middleton's. These types of products may seem silly, but they exist for good reason: They sell, and they sell well. Unsurprisingly, the amount of hilarious Meghan Markle and Prince Harry novelty items pegged to their upcoming wedding on May 19 is just as huge. In fact, their faces have pretty much taken over every gift and tourist shop in the United Kingdom.

During a recent trip to the UK, I made it my mission to find the weirdest novelty royal wedding items in existence. With suggestions from Britain's official visitor's guide, Visit Britain, I popped in to pretty much every single tourist gift shop I could find in both London and Windsor to check out all of the wonderfully weird items being sold ahead of the big day. While I didn't come across any toilet seat covers in person, I did manage to find a few items that I never knew I needed until I saw them. Hey, as the great philosopher Mick Jagger once said: You can't always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you get what you need.

1 Tea Towels Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle OK, to be honest, I don't know what a tea towel is. (And, considering The Huffington Post published a full article in 2014 titled "What The Heck Are Tea Towels, Anyway?," I think it's safe to say I'm not alone.) But hey, if you want one, you might as well get one with Prince Harry and Markle's faces on them alongside their respective countries' flags!

2 Another Tea Towel Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle Another less intricate design for you, in case you've got more of a minimalist aesthetic.

3 More Tea Towels Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle Yeah, there were a lot of tea towels.

4 Creepy Masks Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle Look, all I'm saying is, there's only one Meghan Markle, and nobody will be fooling anyone into thinking otherwise if they wear this thing.

5 Playing Cards Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle I think I'd play poker more often if these were the standard playing cards used in games.

6 Actual Tea Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle I imagine this tastes like dreams coming true, maybe with a hint of peppermint.

7 Official Plates Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle These plates don't have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's faces on them, because they're from the official Windsor Castle Royal Collection Shop, aka they're ~classier~ than other options. Instead, we get an "H" and an "M," presumably standing for "Harry" and "Meghan" (although "HM" is also the acronym for "Her Majesty The Queen," so it also works if you really like the Queen... or the clothing store H&M). You can also buy this online from the Royal Collection's official royal wedding line for £49.00. Royal Wedding Official Commemorative Plate, £49.00, Royal Collection Shop

8 Champagne Ornaments Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle In case you're planning a royal wedding-themed holiday party... in May, you can also pick up these Buckingham Palace-themed Champagne ornaments from the Royal Collection Shop, or order them online. Buckingham Palace Champagne Ornaments, £14.95, Royal Collection Shop

9 Actual Champagne Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle There's nothing better than mini bottles of Champagne... unless they're mini bottles of Champagne branded for the royal wedding. You can find these at the Royal Collection Shop on the Windsor Castle grounds.

10 A Whole Book About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Engagement Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle Full disclosure, I bought this. Full disclosure, I love every full-color page of it. Harry & Meghan: A Royal Engagement, £7.99, Royal Collection Shop

11 Honestly, Just Look At This Entire Table Of Royal Wedding Stuff Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle Cups, pillboxes, tea towels, plates, shot glasses... you could literally dedicate your kitchen to the royal wedding if you wanted to, and I love it. Royal Wedding Line, Price varies, Royal Collection Shop

12 A Royal Engagement Ring-Inspired Necklace Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle Inspired by the ring Prince Harry proposed to Markle with, this official royal family necklace is actually fairly affordable: £30.00 at the Royal Collection Shop! Buckingham Palace Statement Pendant, £30.00, Royal Collection Shop

13 Royal Engagement Ring-Inspired Earrings Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle To go with your royal wedding necklace, you obviously need royal wedding earrings. Buckingham Palace Statement Earrings, £25.00, Royal Collection Shop

14 A Literal Replica Of The Engagement Ring Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle How lit/creepy would it be if I bought this, the necklace, and the earrings, and then wore them at once? Buckingham Palace Statement Ring, £30.00, Royal Collection Shop

15 A Postcard Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle This was probably the cheapest item I saw for sale at the Royal Collection Shop, at only 75p. So hey, there's something for everyone!

16 A... Bell? Imagine a life where you actually use a bell on a daily basis. Now, imagine that bell being this one. You've just imagined my new life goal.

17 A Magnet Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle Honestly, as far as magnets go, this one is pretty understated. If I were Harry or Markle, this is probably the magnet I'd put on my fridge.

18 Another Magnet Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle This is probably not the magnet I would have on my fridge if I were Prince Harry or Markle, mostly because you literally cannot see their faces on it.

19 A Thimble With A Photo Of Markle That Is Clearly From A Red Carpet Appearance Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle In fact, it's from a red carpet appearance she made on Jan. 24, 2013 at the ELLE's Women In Television celebration... when she was still technically married to ex-husband Trevor Engelson. Weirdly, it looks like the photo was slightly edited for use on the thimble, because her dress is more red, and the neckline was altered... but other than that, it's the same photo.

20 Spoons Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle After you sew with your Harry/Meghan thimble, you can sate your appetite by eating with one of these Harry/Meghan spoons.

21 A Tote Bag Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle To... put your spoons in?

22 Another Tote Bag Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle To... put your other tote bag of spoons in?

23 A Mug Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle There were, of course, many mugs with Prince Harry and Markle's faces on them, but none were marked down to "special prices" of £12.99 like this one.

24 Another Engagement Ring Replica Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle I'm gonna take a little leap here and guess that at £10.00, those diamonds... are not real.

25 More Mugs Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle Designed by artist Milly Green, these mugs absolutely win the award for most adorable royal wedding novelty items. Just look at them!

26 A Notebook And Pen Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle Also using designs by Milly Green, this notebook and pen set seems like the perfect thing to get someone who has a lot of feelings about the royal wedding, but nowhere to write them down. Aka me. Someone help me, please.

27 More British Tea Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle If you don't drink this tea — packaged in designs by artist Milly Green — out of the aforementioned mugs also designed by Green, I'm sorry, I can't be friends with you.

28 More Magnets Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle Featuring designs by UK artist Julia Gash, these magnets don't just include Prince Harry and Markle — they include all the other living royal couples too! Love and happiness indeed.

29 Coasters Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle Coasters, also featuring designs from Julia Gash. For your royal Champagne, perhaps?

30 Another Notebook Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle Also featuring designs from Julia Gash. Look, at this point, you might as well go all out.

31 A Prince Harry Bobblehead Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle They say he's always watching you... even when you can't see him.

32 Less Creepy Masks Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle While these don't have eye-holes — so good luck seeing anything while you're wearing them — at least these masks won't make you look like you're a possessed extra in The Shining. It's the little things, you know?

33 A Bookmark Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle If you don't use this exclusively for Harry & Meghan: A Royal Engagement, I don't even know who you are anymore.

34 Another Magnet Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle How much fridge space do people have in the UK? Because with the amount of magnets I've seen, I'd guess a lot.

35 So. Many. Magnets. Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle Which slightly different photo do I want on my magnet?! I don't know anymore!

36 Another Slightly Different But Still Similarly Designed Mug Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle This one doesn't actually include the wedding date, and instead names the date Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement — so it might be more of a ~nostalgia~ product at this point. Ah, memories.

37 Coasters With That Same 2013 Red Carpet Photo Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle Once again, this coaster utilized an image from a red carpet appearance Markle made years ago. What does it say about me that I know this much about her previous red carpet appearances?

38 A Pillbox Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle So you're saying for £9.99 I get a mini container that has Markle and Prince Harry's faces on it... and I get to put random stuff in it?! I can't say this will match with the decor in my room, but hey, when in Windsor.

39 A Pen Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle There is nothing more practical.

40 A Keychain Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle If you ever go on a date with someone who is carrying this keychain, marry them.

41 More Bookmarks In Every Color Imaginable Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle Except green. There's no green bookmark.

42 A Bunting That Will Apparently Make 10 Flags Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle Look, I'm not saying the American flag isn't great... but I'm not not saying we shouldn't consider making this the official American flag.