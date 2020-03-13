42 Little Touches That Make Your Wardrobe Look More Expensive

Online shopping has let us all come by luxe-looking wardrobe items on Amazon at an affordable price with just a few clicks no matter when the shopping itch strikes. And while I certainly don't have all the best shopping tips, I have certainly learned a thing or two on my countless shopping journeys. One thing I know for sure is that impeccable style is usually found in the nuances of how you put a look together — in other words, small details are king.

For example, a simple bra clip that hides the straps can instantly polish and perfect your outfit. And then there are these extra-wide, criss-cross headbands that add a glamorous touch to literally any outfit. (They're even a great way to keep your hair out of your face during a workout.)

These little touches can not only upgrade the style of your outfits, but also the functionality, like a classic faux leather tote that's big enough for my laptop and other work essentials. Likewise, I'm a sucker for these flats that go with absolutely everything and never fail to keep me comfortable during my commute.

See where I'm going here? Peruse this list for more items that provide an expensive-looking touch to your wardrobe without spending a lot of money.

1. A Scarf That Comes With A Built-In Pocket Elzama Infinity Scarf with Pocket $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This infinity scarf pulls double duty by keeping your neck warm and storing your small essentials in its hidden zippered pocket. The secret compartment is discreet, so it won't hinder your aesthetic, but big enough for your phone and credit card. Made from soft, breathable cotton, the scarf comes in 11 color options.

2. A Cross-Body Bag You Can Take Anywhere That's Less Than $20 DELUXITY Crossbody Purse $15 | Amazon See on Amazon A cross-body purse is an essential that transitions easily from your daily errands to happy hour with friends. This slim-profile version features gold-toned hardware, three exterior zippered pockets, and two interior pockets. The purse is available in dozens of colors, ranging from neutrals to more playful tones, like blush, mandarin, and teal.

3. A Pair Of Floral Socks That Are Perfect For Spring Leg Avenue Women's Daisy Ankle Socks $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These playful daisy socks aren't just business as usual. Made with sheer white nylon and featuring subtle scalloping on the cuffs, they're perfect when paired with ankle boots or a pair of Mary Janes. They're lightweight and breathable, so they're great for the warmer months.

4. These Sunglasses That Can Upgrade Any Outfit GQUEEN Mirrored Cat Eye Sunglasses $13 | Amazon See on Amazon You can look polished on even your most casual days with these mirrored cat-eye sunglasses with old Hollywood vibes. The classic-meets-trendy glasses feature gold detailing and nose pads for comfort, while the polarized lenses reduce glare from the sun and protect eyes from harmful UVA, UVB, and UVC rays.

5. These Skinny Belts That Are A Perfect Finishing Touch WERFORU Skinny Belt (4 Pieces) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon One of my favorite styling tricks is to add a skinny belt to a look that needs just a finishing touch. They're great with denim or slacks, but they're also the perfect way to add definition to blousy tops and dresses. This set of four belts is made with elastic and faux leather and features interlocking gold-tone buckles.

6. The Wallet That Can Protect You From Identity Theft Travelambo RFID Blocking Wallet $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This faux leather wallet is equal parts fashionable and functional. It features an impressive 18 card slots, along with two big zippered pockets for cash and a phone. Better yet, the addition of RFID-blocking technology works to prevent identity theft. Choose from 43 colors, like champagne, yellow, and baby blue.

7. A Silky Scarf That Gives You Instant Style Corciova Printed Scarf $10 | Amazon See on Amazon I love how a scarf can add an instant dose of intrigue to your look whether you wear it in your hair or on your bag. These multicolored printed scarf is made from silky material, and is available in dozens of patterns like paisley, leopard print, and a classic nautical theme. Wear it to dress up jeans or wear it to dress down a little black dress.

8. These Chic Headbands That Can Transform A Bad Hair Day ELACUCOS Boho Floral Headbands (4-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These headbands are great to keep on deck for rainy days or mornings when you're simply not interested in doing your hair. The wide, cross-band style is reminiscent of the glam '60s, and the soft, stretchy material is gentle on your head. Make them a go-to for keeping your hair tucked back while working out or washing your face, too.

9. These Leather Gloves That Won't Break The Bank Isotoner Leather Gloves $22 | Amazon See on Amazon One look at these leather gloves and you'd assume they cost an arm and a leg. But for little more than the price of brunch, you can keep your hands warm (and in style) all year round. They're lined in soft fleece, and the thumb and index fingers are touchscreen-sensitive, so you don't have to take them off to use your smartphone or tablet. Choose from five classic colors.

10. A Shawl Scarf That Won't Fade After Washing Wander Agio Knit Shawl $10 | Amazon See on Amazon I like to make sure I'll get tons of use out of my purchases, which is why I'm a fan of this fringed shawl scarf that won't fade in the wash or succumb to pilling after repeated wears. The scarf is warm but lightweight, so it's perfect for spring and fall. Choose from 23 oversized plaid options.

11. A Pair Of Hoops That'll Never Go Out Of Style POMINA Hoop Earrings $13 | Amazon See on Amazon At such an affordable price, I'd say these hoop earrings are worth every penny. Falling to mid-neck, they're a classic accessory that can be worn during the day but dressed up for evenings out on the town. They come in gold, rose gold, and silver finishes, and reviewers say they're super lightweight and comfortable to wear.

12. These Opaque Tights That Come In 5 Colors MANZI Panty Hose (2-Pairs) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon A modern-day update on old-school nylons, these opaque tights are machine-washable and resistant to runs. The durable stockings feature a high waist that provides a seamless, streamlined look, and you can choose from five colors: navy, black, suntan, red wine, and coffee.

13. The Scrunchies That Look Like Scarves DINPREY Silk Hair Scrunchies (6-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon If scarves in your hair tend to fall out, turn to these scrunchies for a shortcut to keep your hair totally secure. The silky material has a romantic look, and is gentler on your strands than cotton. Each set comes with six scrunchies in different colors.

14. These Necklaces That Double As Essential Oil Diffusers RoyAroma Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace (2-Pieces) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon These essential oil diffuser necklaces let you indulge in aromatherapy, even when you're on the go. Made from durable stainless steel, the lockets pop open to reveal felt pads that subtly diffuse the scents of your favorite essential oils — just add a few drops. Each set comes with two necklaces and 12 felt pads.

15. The Tote You Can Use To Store All Your Necessities Dreubea Faux Leather Tote $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This faux leather tote makes for the perfect work bag since it has enough space to store your laptop, wallet, and a pair of flats. It comes in dozens of colors and the minimalist design with a single tassel adornment means it goes with absolutely everything. The bag features a snap closure and open pocket in the interior for your phone and keys.

16. A Versatile Backpack That's Pickpocket-Proof PINCNEL Lightweight Shoulder Bag $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Depending on your mood, you can wear this faux leather and nylon backpack strapped over both shoulders, or just slung over one. And here's the real genius part: The zippered bag opens from the back — instead of the front — so all your valuables remain safe. The bag is waterproof, and the interior is large enough to store several books, a laptop, and any other essentials.

17. These Stud Earrings That Can Be Worn Every Day GEMSME Opal Stud Earrings $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Opal is the October birthstone, but we wouldn't blame you for wearing this dreamy gem no matter what month you were born in. These opalescent stud earrings with rose-gold hardware are eye-catching but subtle enough to be worn every day. The earrings are nickel-free and tarnish-resistant.

18. A Minimalist Bracelet That's Worthy Of Being A Signature Accessory PAVOI Gold Plated Forever Love Knot Bracelet $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a signature piece, this knotted bracelet is just the ticket. Symbolic of infinite love, it's plated in 14-karat gold and adjusts to wrists of all sizes. It's nickel-free, hypoallergenic, and available in rose gold and white gold, too.

19. The Cell Phone Case That Doubles As A Purse seOSTO Cell Phone Purse $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your phone protected and all your small items securely in place with this phone case purse. The cross-body bag features an adjustable strap, two compartments sized for keys and credit cards, and a clear, touchscreen-sensitive pocket for storing your phone. This is ideal for festivals, sightseeing, museum visits, and so much more.

20. This Easy Way To Organize Your Handbag ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you find that you're constantly digging through your bag to find your pen or lip balm, you should give this purse organizer a good look. Made from soft but durable felt, it's outfitted with pockets and compartments that make it easy to find whatever you're looking for. Choose from six sizes and multiple colors.

21. The Only Bag You'll Need For Weekend Trips GoPenguin Travel Weekender Bag $44 | Amazon See on Amazon When heading out on a short trip, ditch your bulky suitcase and opt for this weekender bag instead. The interior features a compartment for storing your laptop, as well as ample space for clothing, toiletries, and an extra pair of shoes. It's outfitted with a padded shoulder strap, as well as a strap that lets you attach it to your regular suitcase.

22. This Portable Steamer That Is Gentle On Delicate Items OGHom Steamer for Clothes $20 | Amazon See on Amazon It's safe to assume that you probably don't want wrinkled clothes while you're on vacation flaunting your threads (or on a business trip where you have to give a presentation). This portable steamer is a lifesaver for those moments. It features a rust-resistant stainless steel heating panel and can steam for up to 15 minutes at a time.

23. A Nontoxic Jewelry Cleaner That Will Make Your Baubles Shine Simple Shine. Gentle Jewelry Cleaner $18 | Amazon See on Amazon You can trust your finest gold, palladium, sterling silver, and platinum jewelry to this jewelry cleaner. The gentle, non-ammonia formula is free of harsh ingredients but powerful enough to break down tarnish. The solution is biodegradable and safe to use on all metals and jewels, as well as pearls.

24. This Embellished Collar That Adds Sparkle To Basic Tops Joyci Vintage Sequins Detachable Shirt Collar $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This detachable sequin collar is a hassle-free way to add some razzle dazzle to your style. Wear it as a necklace with a low-cut outfit, or pair it with a basic crew-neck top or dress to transform your work look into an evening look. It fastens with a dainty ribbon and comes in several style options.

25. A Zodiac Necklace That Features Your Star Constellation PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Zodiac Necklace $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Plated in 14-karat gold, this delicate zodiac necklace brings a thoughtful feel to your accessory game. Each necklace features a zodiac constellation, strung on a dainty 16-inch chain, with the option of a 2-inch extender. It's nickel-free, lead-free, and hypoallergenic. A perfect gift for yourself or loved ones.

26. A Classic Chain Bracelet You'll Wear All The Time Amazon Essentials Double-Link Chain Bracelet $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your wrists an update with this double-link chain bracelet. Plated sterling silver, the bracelet features a lobster-claw clasp that keeps it securely on your wrist. If you want to jazz it up, go ahead and add personal charms to the links.

27. This Spray That Instantly Removes Wrinkles From Your Clothes Real Simple Clean Wrinkle Release $12 | Amazon See on Amazon As if mornings aren't rough enough, throw ironing into the mix and you can easily find yourself stressed. Luckily, this no-iron wrinkle release spray makes life easier. Simply spritz your wrinkled item and hang dry for two minutes, and just like that, you'll be good to go. The formula is free of dyes and harsh chemicals.

28. The Maxi Cardigan You Can Dress Up Or Down Verdusa Maxi Cardigan $24 | Amazon See on Amazon A longline cardigan is a great way to add a cozy, boho touch to your look. The soft cardigan falls to mid-calf and features slim sleeves and an open front. Style it with a sparkly dress for a party or throw it on top of your favorite pair of jeans and T-shirt. Choose from 12 colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

29. These Clips That Give You Major Bra Options W-Plus Bra Strap Clips and Extenders (9-Pieces) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Investing in tons of different bras can get expensive fast, but these bra strap clips and extenders are a great stand-in and budget-friendly alternative. They can transform your regular bra into a racerback, add a little extra support and lift, or just extend or minimize the band when you're between sizes.

30. A Cozy Oversize Coat That You'll Live In PRETTYGARDEN Oversized Coat $32 | Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing cozier than this oversize faux shearling coat. Made from soft fleece, the boyfriend-fit coat features a zipper closure, two front pockets, and an extra-wide collar. It's lightweight but super warm, and comes in 17 color options. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

31. These Faux Leather Leggings That Are Lined In Warm Fleece Tagoo Faux Leather Leggings $30 | Amazon See on Amazon I'm proud to introduce you to these faux leather leggings that are totally Grease-esque The body-hugging leggings are high-waisted for a streamlined look and feature four-way stretch to give you maximum mobility. And since they're lined in fleece, they'll keep you warm on cold days.

32. A Waffle-Knit Blouse That Looks Great With Your Favorite Denim IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Blouse $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Pair this waffle-knit blouse with a pair of jeans for the perfect laidback weekend look. The loose-fit, V-neck shirt features a curved hemline, buttons, and a tie knot for a casual punch. It's super comfortable and available in tons of colors, like oatmeal, army green, and rust red.

33. The Earrings Set That Will Totally Up Your Accessory Game ZYX Stud Earring Set (9-Pairs) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon These unique stud earrings feature peek-a-boo earring backs that dip below your ears for a little unexpected style. The earrings (and backs) are all intricately designed, with variations in metal and gemstones. Each set comes with nine pairs of earrings, and they're all hypoallergenic.

34. These Oversize Hair Clips That Make Styling Easy Cehomi Pearl Clips (20-Pieces) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're going to work or just heading out for a friend hang, these oversize hair clips will complete your look. While they're obviously style-forward, they also do the all-important work of keeping flyaways out of your face. Each set comes with 20 clips in a variety of styles.

35. The Beanie That Has A Cut-Out For Your Ponytail C.C Beanietail $15 | Amazon See on Amazon To avoid winter hat hair, this clever beanie has a cut-out, so you can let your ponytail fly high while keeping your ears warm. The cable-knit beanie can be adjusted for both top knots and regular ponytails, and it comes in dozens of color choices, so you can match your coat.

36. This Cashmere And Wool Comb That Will Keep Your Sweaters Looking New Comfy Clothiers Cedar Wood Cashmere & Fine Wool Comb $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Cashmere and wool sweaters need to be properly cared for, and this sweater comb can do just that. Made with cedar (which smells like heaven), the comb safely removes fuzz and pilling from your knitwear without the risk of damage. Plus, it's super compact, so it won't take up much space in your dresser drawer.

37. A Vintage-Inspired Floral Clip For Cinching Your Clothes Clasp It Boutique Clothes Clip $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether it's to cinch a scarf, pashmina, cardigan, or gap on a wide neckline, this clothes clip will be your best friend. The vintage-inspired clip features a delicate rose with dark undertones. One reviewer wrote, "I plan to use it to pinch some of my large, loose fitting shirts together in the back so they are a little more form fitting," and another says, "If you wear cardigans, then this is a MUST HAVE!"

38. A Wash Specifically For Your Wool Garments The Laundress Wool & Cashmere Shampoo $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Constant trips to the dry cleaners to care for your delicate pieces can take a toll on your bank account and cost a ton of time. Instead, opt for at-home laundering with this wool and cashmere shampoo. It's formulated with plant-based, biodegradable ingredients that are proven to gentle on sensitive fabrics. Plus, it has lovely notes of sandalwood, orange, rose, and cedar.

39. The Inserts That Make Wearing Heels More Comfortable Walkize Metatarsal Pads (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Before stepping out for the night, slip these ball of foot pads into your high heels. The gel-based pads are covered in soft fabric to provide impact protection while you stand and walk, so you'll notice a significant reduction in pain. Plus, the sticky backing ensures that they stay in place while you're moving.

40. These Clips That Hide Your Bra Straps RAZOR Clips Bra Strap Clips (3-Pack) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of errant bra straps when wearing sleeveless tops and dresses? Try using one of these bra strap clips to transform your bra into a racerback, so they stay out of the way. It takes seconds to attach, and after that, you'll be set — no need to deal with a strapless bra. The pack give you options by including a black, beige, and white clip.

41. These Shoe Protectors That Prevent Creasing Mudder Anti-Wrinkle Shoe Protectors (2-Pairs) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon All my sneaker fanatics, this one's for you. You wouldn't want one of your precious pairs of kicks to get creases around the toe box, right? Well, these shoe protectors can prevent them from wrinkling. Cut them to size, so you get a perfect fit, and they can even be worn while walking.