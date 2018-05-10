42 Smart & Practical Products On Amazon That Are Worthy Of Their 5-Star Ratings
On a site like Amazon, reviews are pretty much everything. Sure, a solid description and professional pictures never hurt, but once a product picks up momentum in the reviews section, there's no stopping the sales. Four stars are a pretty solid indication of quality, but Amazon products with five-star ratings? These are like unicorns amidst a field of mere horses. Products like that might just change your life, according to all the people who've already tried them.
If there's anything I've learned about the internet, it's that if someone has something negative to say — especially about something they've spent their hard-earned money on — they're going to say it. When Amazon products have extremely high ratings, it's usually because those products are worthy of past buyers' approval. The fact that reviewers had every chance to voice all concerns or disappointments and straight-up didn't? That's pretty impressive. Instead, they chose to sing their praises and smack five stars on it, which makes your shopping decisions a whole lot easier.
So whether you're looking for cult favorites that actually live up to the hype or products just starting to skyrocket into popularity, you'll find all of them here — as long as they have a near-perfect five-star rating attached to them.
1This Really Effective Mini Straightening Brush (With A Free Glove And Travel Bag)
Even though this mini straightening brush fits in the palm of your hand and — more importantly — your carry-on, reviewers say it's so much faster and easier than a full-sized flat iron. It uses a ceramic plate and insulated bristles to smooth and de-frizz strands from every angle, and it even has dual-voltage capabilities if you're traveling outside the country. It even provides little massage to the scalp while straightening in minutes.
2A Planner That Uses Scientific Strategies To Improve Productivity And Happiness
Because it utilizes scientifically-proven principles to increase both productivity and happiness, the Grand Plans planner has reviewers raving: "Very affordable, to the point, has plenty of room, [and] can be altered to your life... Finally found my perfect planner." In addition to practical daily and monthly organizers, it also has motivational quotes, gratitude sections, goal-setting prompts, mind maps, and vision boards, all in a sturdy and attractive binding.
3This Brilliant Flexible Mount That Can Even Be Worn Around Your Neck
Sure, you could get a different mount for your car, bedside table, counter, and couch, or you could get the GoWith magnetic device holder for all of them. It has five stars because it's flexible, collapsible, and can even be worn around your neck with the built-in pad. It also comes with free magnets that you can attach to any device — from phones to tablets — so mounting them takes literally seconds.
4This Two-In-One Tool That Mixes Batter And Scrapes Bowls Like A Champ
The thick blades on this Better Batter tool can handle sauces, gravy, batters, and even breaking up ground meat, but they do so quickly and effectively to avoid over-beating. They're also covered in silicone fins that collect every last drop from the mixing bowl, like built-in rubber scrapers. It's even dishwasher-safe and super durable with its stainless steel handle.
5If The Inside Of Your Water Bottle Grosses You Out, Try This Three-Brush Set
It's pretty much impossible to get inside your water bottle with a typical sponge. If that skeeves you out, you need the OXO Good Grips bottle cleaning set. It comes with three durable brushes to clean down to the bottom of your bottle, inside the straw, and in every nook and cranny of the mouthpiece. The trio comes together on a handy ring, and reviewers have thrown them in the dishwasher without an issue.
6This Hanging Mesh Organizer That Doubles As A Packing Assistant
For all the things in your closet that don't really have a home — like bras, scarves, bags, and pantyhose — try out this Misslo hanging organizer. It has seven large mesh pockets on one side and eight on the other, so you can organize your closet misfits in the most space-savvy way. The sturdy metal hanger even comes out if you want to roll it up and stick it in a suitcase.
7The Hangers That Save Tons Of Drawer Space
The arms on these Kaleep slack hangers swing outward so you can easily load them with your slacks, pants, jeans, or long skirts. They're coated in non-crease foam padding to prevent slipping, and the hanger is made from chromed steel that won't bend under the weight. "Space saver! My closet was getting crowded and I need a quick and simple solution. This hanger is my answer," one reviewer writes.
8This Quality Pen With Seven Built-In Tools
Yes, it'll help you jot down that phone number in a pinch, but it'll also help you tighten screws, measure stuff, and work on your tablet. The EdgeWorks pen has seven built-in tools, like a ruler, level, stylus, and two screwdrivers. "I use it everyday, all day," says one reviewer who likes it so much, they "ordered another soon after."
9This Expandable Organizer Made From Sustainable Bamboo
This isn't your average drawer organizer. Instead, it's made with fully-matured bamboo that's durable, sustainable, and easy to wash. It also expands from six to eight compartments depending on the type of space you need, so you can organize everything from utensils to office supplies in a snug, storage-savvy way. 9
10These Silicone Sponges Are Resistant To Bacteria And Tackle Any Job
Since these silicone sponges won't hang onto bacteria, scratch your kitchenware, or fall apart easily, they're amazing for just about any task you can think of. The two sides have different textures for scrubbing potatoes, washing dishes, protecting your counter, or even carrying pans straight out of the oven. You can hang them on the wall to dry or place them right in the dishwasher — reviewers say they come out "looking like new."
11A Grooming Gadget That Could Be The Easiest And Most Comfortable Way To Get Rid Of Hair
"Goodbye tweezers! Hello freedom! Hello convenience!" one reviewer writes. "This is the only product for hair removal I've ever had success with, ever!" The IQ Beauty hair remover is a lipstick-sized electric razor with a rotating cutter head and a genuine gold hypoallergenic cover. It's lightweight, runs on batteries, has a built-in light, and glides over your skin while tackling hair anywhere on the face.
12This Quality Grooming Set With Pretty Much Everything You Need
Because everything in this manicure pedicure set is made from quality steel, the tools sterilize easily and are built to last. It comes with beauty scissors, tweezers, multiple extractors and picks, clippers, trimmers, knives — if you need it for your at-home spa day, it's here. Most importantly, all of it comes in a sturdy case for easy travel and storage.
13These Silicone Sheets Reviewers Don't Know How They Baked Without
Not only do they help with even heat distribution and proper food texture, but these Kitzini baking mats make clean-up a breeze. The heat-resistant silicone is non-stick and wipes clean, even when you're making things like toffee or roasted potatoes. They're also dishwasher-safe, fine in the freezer, and a must for rolling out dough, according to reviewers.
14This Nylon Exfoliating Towel That Lasts A Really Long Time And Won't Start Smelling Like Mildew
Instead of cotton, this Cure Series bath towel is made from durable nylon. That means it rinses easily, dries quickly, and effectively buffs away dead skin anywhere on the body. "After using this towel for almost a year I am still loving it," writes one reviewer. "No fraying or visible wear... and it dries fast so mold and bacteria have no chance to set in."
15These Virtually-Indestructible Flashlights That Can Zoom In On Objects A Thousand Feet Away
Light up an entire room or focus in on one object 1,000 feet away. The GearLight tactical flashlight uses an extremely bright LED bulb and five adjustable settings that you can power with regular batteries or rechargeable ones. It's also water-resistant, virtually indestructible, and surprisingly small. This set comes with two, so you can keep one in the house and one in the glove compartment.
16This Two-In-One Protective Balm And Sunscreen Stick
Protect against wind, cold, and sun alike with Dermatone — an easy-to-use moisturizing balm in stick form. It's sweat-resistant, provides 23 SPF, and is especially popular among skiers and boaters because of how compact and travel-friendly it is. Plus, since it's made for sensitive areas, you can put it on your nose, ears, or lips without irritation.
17These Extremely Practical Packing Cubes With Over 6,000 Reviews
I don't care how organized you are — by the end of the trip, everyone's suitcase looks like a wreck. That's why Shacke Pak packing cubes are so innovative. They're made from quality, water-resistant nylon that organizes your essentials into four cubes and keeps everything neat and compact. The built-in mesh lets you see what you're grabbing, and the square corners fit like blocks in your bag.
18These Brilliant Power Perches Create A Shelf Above Any Outlet
Create an impromptu shelf for your phone or keep your rechargeable razor far away from the sink. Power Perch installs like a regular outlet cover, but supports up to 3 pounds on its durable shelf. They come in white, black, or almond, and they even have built-in gaps for the cords.
19This Multifunctional Headband That's A Must For Anyone Who's Outdoorsy
The Tough headband can be worn 12 different ways, whether you're looking to hold your hair back, protect your face while skiing, or guard your neck from sunburn. It's made from breathable and sweat-wicking microfiber that reviewers call, "extremely comfortable to wear [as well as] soft and stretchy." It's even available in over 15 colors, some of which with reflective safety stripes.
20The Sleeves That Give You Peace Of Mind While Traveling
All 18 of these RFID blocking sleeves are lined with an electromagnetically-opaque shield to block signals from electronic scanning devices. Wrap all of your ATM, debit, credit cards, passports, and IDs in these to ensure that no one ends up with your information. This set comes with seven top-loading, seven side-loading, and four large passport sleeves. Reviewers say they're "a must-have for traveling" and "a great value for a little extra peace of mind."
21This Rotatable Broom That You Can Use In Every Nook And Cranny Of Your Space
If you’ve ever tried to clean the dust from under your bed, then you understand exactly why this rotatable broom and dustpan set is so phenomenal. With this set you can easily reach every corner of your living space, from under your bed, to above a cabinet, and beyond. Able to nest in its own dustpan, this broom is a space-saver that won’t clutter up your home, closet or office. And with an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon, this dustpan is a practical purchase you’ll love having in your living space.
22This Automatic Egg Cooker That Does All The Hard Work For You
Cook up to seven eggs — hard, soft, or medium boiled — in minutes without the mess or hassle. Simply fill it with water and press the power button, and this awesome automatic egg cooker will turn off when your breakfast or appetizers are done. It even comes with a poaching tray and omelet tray. One reviewer writes: "I got so sick and tired of cleaning egg off of pans that were supposedly "non stick" that I decided to order this and I am so glad I did. This is now one of my most favorite things in the kitchen. You set it up, walk away, it shuts off on it's own and you go over to it and it's like magic. It makes the best eggs."
23This Portable Yet Powerful External Charger For Your Phone
If it seems like your phone is dead more often than it's on, the RAVPower Luster mini charger is a portable, no-hassle, and affordable way to fix that. It has a 3350mAh battery alongside an ergonomic design that fits easily in your pocket or bag. Most importantly, it can charge an iPhone from dead to full with an optimal and quick current of power. "Keep it in [your] purse and never worry about a dead phone," one reviewer writes.
24This Powerful Spot Remover That Removes Grease, Grass Stains, And Ink
To err is human. Which is precisely why this handy spot remover is such a practical item to have around. With the power to remove grease stains, stubborn grass and dirt marks, and the pen ink you accidentally drew on yourself, this spot-removing formula will keep your clothes fresh and clean. For just $9, you’ll get two bottles of this all-purpose miracle-worker, and be hyper-prepared for your next mishap.
25These Silicone Oven Mitts That Are Heat-Resistant, Non-Slip, And So Easy To Clean
After trying these Homwe silicone oven mitts, you'll never again go back to fabric ones. The heat-resistant silicone protects your hands from burns, but it also creates a non-slip texture for a much more secure grip and rinses clean if you happen to spill something on it. They're available in multiple different colors, all made with BPA-free materials.
26The Pest Repellers That Drive Pests Away Without Using Harsh Chemicals Or Odors
Instead of using harsh chemicals or odors, these pest repellers use the latest ultrasonic technology to get rid of ants, mosquitoes, mice, fleas, and roaches. Although people, dogs, and cats can't hear it, these things create sound waves that drive pests away from your house, and each one is effective for areas up to 120 square feet.
27This Makeup Bag That "Fits Everything Perfectly," According To Reviewers
Rather than picking and choosing which cosmetics will fit, the habe makeup bag holds it all. Long brushes, wide palettes, and bulky tubes are no problem, thanks to its three-in-one design. It has pockets, compartments, and zippers surrounded with durable powder-safe walls that are easy to clean, and there's even a built-in mirror.
28A Silicone Gap Cover Stop Crumbs From Getting In Between The Stove And Counter
They're resistant to smudges, fingerprints, heat, and static, they wipe clean with a wet rag, and they prevent any crumbs from getting in between the stove and the counter. What more could anyone want from these Capparis silicone gap covers? You can even trim them to ensure that they fit your specific countertop length.
29These Magnetic Stick-On Buttons So You Can Hang All Your Metal Stuff From Anywhere
Peel off the adhesive tape, stick these Tescat magnetic hooks to any surface, and hang all your metal stuff with zero hassle. Since they're surprisingly strong, they're great for ensuring your keys are always near the door or your chargers are right where you need them. Some reviewers even use them to hang their knives or cutlery in the kitchen.
30This Slim Hand Sanitizer You Can Slip In Your Wallet If You’re Traveling
When it comes to hand sanitizer, you want to invest in a product you can take with you on the go. This antibacterial hand sanitizer is exactly that, and can slip seamlessly into the most narrow places – a back pocket, a wallet, or the exterior zipped pocket of your purse. While the design of this sanitizer is a standout feature, it also powerfully kills germs with an antibacterial formula that won’t leave your hands sticky. And with a pack of six 20-milliliter sanitizers available for just $12, this product is a serious bargain that you’ll be glad you have with you next time you end up on a dirty subway car or have to shake hands with a stranger.
31This Collapsible Strainer With Expanding Handles To Fit Any Sink
Drain pasta, wash your fruits and vegetables, or dry your dishes with this Comfify colander. Its non-slip handles extend to fit over just about any sink, and the silicone basket is heat-resistant and collapses to lie flat in the dishwasher or cabinet.
32This Rechargeable Plug-In That Makes Basically Any Stereo Bluetooth-Capable
Turn stereos, headphones, and car radios into Bluetooth-equipped systems with this TaoTronics receiver. It recharges for up to 15 hours of non-stop music, GPS, or calls, and it has dual connection capabilities so you can easily switch between two different devices. "I have used this on all my long road trips to stream Amazon music or iHeart Stations from my Samsung Galaxy S5 or 7 Edge phone...There is no crackling, breaks or skips with the sound output," one reviewer says.
33The Travel Containers That You Need For Your Next Trip
Don't destroy your hair with the complimentary hotel shampoo. Instead, bring your essentials with you anywhere using these Travella silicone containers. They're small, lightweight, easy to fill using the included spatula, and have leak-proof seals to prevent messes in your suitcase. Even better, they're TSA-approved, so they'll make it through security in your carry-on.
34This Collapsible Popcorn Maker That Doubles As A Party-Sized Bowl
This collapsible popcorn maker is microwave-safe, BPA-free, and super easy to use. Simply put your unpopped popcorn kernels into the bowl up to the designated line, place the lid on your bowl and microwave away. Available in 14 colors, this popcorn popper also doubles as a bowl when you’re too ravenous to transfer it or don’t want to dirty any additional dishes. And when you’re done with your popcorn, easily collapse the silicone material so that you can store it virtually anywhere in your kitchen or home.
35This Unique Travel Pillow That Is Designed According To Your Cervical Vertebrae
This brilliant travel pillow is designed according to the cervical vertebrae of most people, so it's no wonder reviewers love it so much. Its ergonomic design has a built-in rib that supports the chin and head, while the Velcro bonding secures it around your neck. "As a travel blogger/journalist I am always on the lookout for products that make my flights and treks easier," one reviewer says. "Why did I wait so long to buy it?"
36This Motion-Activated Night Light That Will Bring Light Into Your Life (Literally)
On your next midnight walk down the hall to your bathroom, you’ll be super grateful to have this motion-activated night-light plugged in. This powerful light has an LED bulb that stays cool to the touch, an automatic shut-off feature after 60 seconds without motion, and a sensor that activates when someone walks within 25 feet of the motion detector. This light also has an automatic sensor that prevents it from activating from motion during the daytime. With over 1,000 five-star Amazon reviews, this popular night-light is a high-tech version of a simple, everyday product.
37This Memory Foam Lap Desk That’s Ridiculously Comfortable
Sitting up in bed to work on your computer, read, or eat food will never be the same now that you’ve been introduced to this memory foam lap desk. Perfect for laptops 15 inches or smaller, this desk is sturdy, soft, and portable for whatever your needs may be. So whether you’re hard at work on your debut novel, coloring inside (and outside) of the lines of your adult coloring book, or reading a great new book, this lap desk is a smart buy you’ll be grateful you have tucked away. As one reviewer puts it, “The long and short of it: Just a simple, smart, good product.” Enough said.
38This LED Desk Lamp With Tons Of Settings And 6,000+ Reviews
Nearly 7,000 reviewers have rated this TaoTronics LED desk lamp, and it's holding strong at an unbelievable 4.8-stars. The adjustable head rotates 90-degrees for the most comfortable angle, the touch controls allow you to choose between five color modes and seven brightnesses, and the flicker-free LED is especially eye-friendly. It even uses significantly less energy than your average lamp, and it's available in black or white.
39This Compact Dehumidifier To Tackle Mold And Moisture In Small Areas
Even though it's especially compact, the hOme mini dehumidifier can collect up to 500-milliliters of water in rooms up to 150-square feet. It's great for offices, basements, closets, bathrooms, or even RVs, because it's quiet and shuts off automatically when the tank is full. "I bought this in hopes that I could finally get rid of the moisture, mold, mildew and pink slime in our bathroom," one reviewer says, and according to one of many five-star ratings, it delivered.
40This Sponge That Removes All The Color From Your Brush So You Can Move Onto The Next One
Maybe you went with electric blue shadow last night, but that doesn't mean you want it bleeding into today's neutral look. The GooMart sponge absorbs all the color and residue from your makeup brush so you can move onto the next color without hassle. It's also washable, reusable, and double-sided, and reviewers say, "makeup lovers NEED to have this!"
41These Adorable Wool Dryer Balls That Reduce Static, Drying Time, And Chemicals
Whether you're looking to save energy, cut down on harmful chemicals, or reduce static, Friendsheep Eco Wool dryer balls are the answer. They're made from 100 percent pure New Zealand wool, which not only softens clothes, but breaks them up in the dryer to lessen drying time. They also won't cause lint or static, and have reviewers saying things like, "My only regret is that I didn't buy these sooner!"
42This Hiking Essential That Is The “Swiss Army Knife Of Carabiners”
This carabiner clip is the real deal. Invented by climbers in the Pacific Northwest, this clip will stand up to your most ambitious outdoor adventure. So whether you’re scuba-diving off the coast of Martinique, hiking up Mount Rainier, or simply looking for a way to hang your keys from your purse, this carabiner clip is a smart investment. You can hang weight up to 50 pounds with this clip, making it super versatile no matter what activity you have planned. One fan even calls this “the MacGyver of carabiners!” If it’s good enough for MacGyver, it’s good enough for anyone.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.