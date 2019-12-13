42 Things That Significantly Upgrade A Home For Less Than $35 On Amazon

Whether you're renting or own your own place, the thought of redecorating can feel time-consuming, overwhelming — and worse — expensive. But thanks to a few genius things that cost under $35 on Amazon, you can upgrade your home without spending a lot.

Sometimes, even one new item can majorly transform your space. A set of soft, comfy sheets or towels can make your house feel more like a luxury hotel every time you step out of the shower. If you're tech-savvy, a smart WiFi plug or a set of smart bulbs can make your home feel ultra-modern, and these devices save energy, too. Then there are items that seem extra fancy — like a rainfall showerhead or a bidet attachment — which are surprisingly easy to install.

Plus, each of the 43 items on this list has already been tested and vouched for by Amazon shoppers, so you can purchase with confidence. And if you're looking for a gift, many of these items make thoughtful and budget-friendly presents that can be delivered in just a couple of days thanks to Amazon's Prime shipping. So, scroll on to pick out a few things that will seriously upgrade your home (or someone else's) for less than $35.

1. This Rainfall Showerhead Set That Makes Your Bathroom Feel Like A Spa DreamSpa 3-Way Rainfall Shower Head and Handheld Combo $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Swapping out an old shower head for a combo rainfall showerhead is a super-easy way to make the bathroom more luxurious, and this one also comes with a handheld shower head to boot. Use both chrome-face shower heads at the same time or separately, and choose from seven settings that include Power Rain, Pulsating Massage, and Hydro Mist.

2. These Magnetic Stick-On Lights That Brighten Up Any Room (Or Closet) RXWLKJ Stick-On Anywhere Portable Little Light $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These sleek stick-on LED lights are a great way to brighten up the underside of cabinets or illuminate stairways, closets, and other areas of your home. Sold in a two-pack, the lights have built-in rechargeable batteries and magnets, and they can be set to always-on or motion sensor mode.

3. A Bidet Attachment That's Super Easy To Install Luxe Bidet Neo 120 $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your bathroom a major upgrade without spending a lot thanks to this easy-to-install bidet attachment. It features high-pressure faucet valves and a self-cleaning nozzle that retracts when not in use. Plus, the bidet attachment comes with all the parts and tools you need to install it yourself.

4. A Smart WiFi Plug That Controls Your Home Electronics TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Manage all your home electronics and devices with this handy smart WiFi plug — even when you're not at home. The plug works with a free smartphone app and your existing WiFi network to control your home devices, and you can set schedules to automatically power things on or off. It can also be voice controled when paired with an Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana device.

5. An Echo Input That Pairs Alexa With Your Favorite Speaker Echo Input $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Turn your favorite speaker into a smart device; all you need is the Echo Input. It connects to an external speaker via a 3.5 millimeter audio cable or Bluetooth. Use it to voice command Alexa to stream music, set timers, control compatible smart home devices, and more. The device is available in black or white, and its compact size helps it blend right into your decor.

6. An Elegant Faucet That Transforms Your Bathroom Decor BWE Chrome Waterfall Bathroom Faucet $34 | Amazon See on Amazon For a chic bathroom update, over 800 Amazon reviewers have given this affordable chrome waterfall bathroom faucet the thumbs up. With its shiny chrome finish and an on-trend waterfall spout, the faucet offers an easy way to spruce up your decor without breaking the bank.

7. This Breathable Silk Pillowcase For Better Skin & Hair ALASKA BEAR Natural Silk Pillowcase $23 | Amazon See on Amazon For a luxurious night of sleep, rest your head on this super smooth natural silk pillowcase that's extra gentle on skin and hair. Made from 100% mulberry silk with 600 thread count, the luxe pillowcase is naturally cool, breathable, and hypoallergenic. In addition to various shades of black, white and beige, the pillowcase comes in several bright colors and print patterns. It's also available in a variety of sizes.

8. This Down Alternative Comforter That's Super Affordable LINENSPA All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter $30 | Amazon See on Amazon With more than 11,000 reviews, this affordable down alternative quilted comforter is a popular choice for comfy sleep no matter the season. The white microfiber comforter is soft and lightweight, and it has eight built-in loops so it will stay smooth inside your favorite duvet cover.

9. This Affordable Sheet Set With More Than 45,000 Five-Star Reviews Mellanni Bed Sheet Set Brushed Microfiber 1800 Bedding $25 | Amaozn See on Amazon Is it possible to spend less than $30 for a set of soft, comfy bed sheets? According to more than 45,000 five-star reviews, the answer is yes. This four-piece bed sheet set is made from brushed microfiber polyester, and they're hypoallergenic and wrinkle-, fade-, and stain-resistant. Plus, they're available in 42 colors and patterns, so there's sure to be a shade you'll love. Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and more, there's sure to be a size that'll fit.

10. These Down Feather Inserts That Make Throw Pillows Super Fluffy basic home Decorative Feather Pillow Throw Inserts $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If your throw pillow game needs a refresh, plump it up with these down feather pillow inserts. The two square cotton fabric pillows are filled with fluffy feathers and down and can be used with your favorite decorative throw covers to instantly upgrade your decor.

11. These Velvet Throw Pillow Covers That Come In Lots Of Colors MIULEE, Velvet Square Throw Pillow Covers, 18x18 $12 | Amazon See on Amazon These velvet throw pillow covers are a quick way to add luxury to your home, and at $6 each, they're a great price, too. The set of two soft velvet covers have hidden zippers and can be used with your favorite throw pillow inserts. Choose from 32 colors including dark blue (pictured), lemon yellow, apple green, and more.

12. This Rotating Organizer That Stores Beauty Products In Style sanipoe 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Make finding the perfect eyeshadow in your makeup collection a whole lot easier with this helpful rotating makeup organizer. With room for makeup brushes, skin-care products, lipstick, nail polish, and more, this easy-to-assemble organizer rotates 360 degrees for convenient access to everything.

13. A Waterproof Speaker That Lets You Play Music In The Shower iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker $30 | Amazon See on Amazon With this waterproof Bluetooth shower speaker, you can listen to music, podcasts, audio books, and more without worrying about the speaker getting wet. It quickly connects to Bluetooth devices and can be mounted on any smooth surface with its attached suction cup. The device offers up 10 hours of playing time before it needs to be recharged.

14. These Turkish Cotton Towels That Are Super Absorbent HABER Turkish Cotton Towels (2-Pack) $26 | Amazon See on Amazon These fast-drying Turkish cotton towels are super soft and absorbent, and they look great in your bathroom or kitchen. Made from 100% cotton, this two-pack of towels is available in 11 colors, including gray (pictured), mint, deep purple, and more. One happy reviewer noted: "It dried better than a regular terry towel."

15. This Memory Foam Bath Mat That's Super Soft Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Stepping onto this luxurious memory foam bath mat makes you feel extra pampered after every shower or bath. The top of the mat is covered in super soft microfiber, the inside is filled with thick memory foam, and it's backed with PVC dots to keep the mat from slipping. Choose from 14 vibrant colors, from bright teal (pictured) to peach and mustard yellow.

16. A Smart Switch That Controls Home Light Fixtures From Your Phone TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Switch $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Thousands of reviewers have upgraded their homes with this smart light switch, which lets you control your light fixtures from anywhere. It installs like a regular light switch and works with a free smartphone app and your WiFi network to control and schedule lights, ceiling fans, and more right from your phone. It can also be paired with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana devices.

17. This Clever Magnetic Key Rack That's Super Easy To Install Magnetic Key Rack by Savvy Home (6-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Never lose your keys again with this clever magnetic key rack that lets you hang your keys directly onto any standard light switch in your home. The six-pack of easy-to-install magnetic screws replace the standard screws in your light switch and can hold up to three pounds. One reviewer wrote: "Love having my keys right by the back door without having to mount anything more on the wall."

18. The Tablet Stand That Makes Your Home Feel Ultra Modern CTA Digtial 2-in-1 Kitchen Tablet Stand $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This sleek kitchen tablet stand gives your home a modern upgrade, and makes checking a recipe, watching a show, or anything else so much easier and less space-consuming. Thanks to the two included mounting bases, you can display your tablet on the wall or under a cabinet. The stand can also be set up on any tabletop or counter.

19. An Automatic Soap Dispenser For Hands-Free Cleaning ELECHOK Soap Dispenser $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your hands clean without touching the soap dispenser thanks to this modern automatic soap dispenser which is especially helpful for washing up while cooking or when you want to avoid spreading germs. The battery-powered dispenser can be filled with your favorite liquid soap, which is dispensed when you place your hand under the sensor — no need to touch a dispenser with messy fingers again.

20. These Smart Bulbs That Create The Perfect Ambiance meross Smart WiFi LED Bulb $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Create the perfect ambiance with these cool energy-saving smart WiFi LED bulbs. The set of two bulbs can be controlled remotely via a smartphone app or voice-controlled through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can even create on/off schedules and adjust the color and brightness of the lights to set the ideal mood.

21. A Faux Fur Blanket That's Cozy & Chic Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blanket $34 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this faux fur blanket look amazing draped over couches and chairs, it also keeps you warm with its cozy softness. One side is made from 100% polyester faux fur, while the other side is lined in soft velvety fabric. It's available in three neutral colors: gray, ivory, and a chocolatey brown.

22. This Cotton Bath Towel Set That's Super Affordable Pinzon Blended Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel Set (6-Piece Set) $23 | Amazon See on Amazon At less than $25, this six-piece Egyptian cotton bath towel set is a steal. Made from soft, breathable, and absorbent 100% cotton, each set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Choose from 10 classic colors, including gray (pictured), white, plum, and more.

23. This Clever Wall Charger That Charges Up To 8 Devices At Once POWRUI USB Wall Charger $20 | Amazon See on Amazon With this USB wall charger, you can convert a single wall socket into an efficient power strip and charging hub. The charger has six outlets, two USB ports, and an automatic night light with adjustable brightness. It's no surprise this clever charger has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

24. This Tech-Savvy Night Light That's Motion-Activated WILLED Under Bed Light $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Night lights get an upgrade with this cool motion-activated bed light. The LED lights can be installed under the bed (or anywhere else in your home that needs extra light, like stairways), and they're automatically activated by a motion sensor when you walk by. The auto shut-off timer can be adjusted from 30 seconds to 10 minutes.

25. These LED Strip Lights That Improve Your TV's Image Quality Luminoodle USB Backlight Strip $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Over 1,000 reviewers love these LED strip lights, which are designed to improve contrast and reduce eye strain when attached to the back of a television. The easy-to-install lights are USB powered and come with adhesive.

26. This Electric Wine Bottle Opener That Quickly Removes Corks Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener with Foil Cutter $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Some people can open wine bottles with the skill of a master sommelier; the rest of us could use a little help from this rechargeable cordless electric wine bottle opener. Use the included foil cutter first, and then use the electric opener to remove the cork with the press of a few buttons. This handy gadget can open up to 30 bottles before needing a recharge.

27. A Cord Organizer Box That Conceals Messy Cables ordOrgz Large Cord Organizer Box $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep messy cords and cables out of view with this large cord organizer box. Designed to fit most power strips and surge protectors, the sturdy box has two U-shaped cord slots and easily conceals a bunch of unsightly cables. Plus, the sleek box blends into any home decor.

28. This Pull-Out Wire Drawer That Is Easy To Install & Saves So Much Space Seville Classics Pull-Out Sliding Steel Wire Cabinet Drawer $31 | Amazon See on Amazon Up your organization game and save some space with this pull-out sliding steel wire cabinet drawer. The heavy-duty drawer can hold up to 50 pounds and smoothly glides in and out for easy access to stored items. The drawer arrives pre-assembled and comes with mounting hardware and brackets for easy installation.

29. This Dual Dispenser That Keeps Cereal & Other Dry Foods Fresh For 45 Days Zevro KCH-06121/GAT200 Indispensable Dry Food Dispenser $24 | Amazon See on Amazon This dry food dispenser is a super fun way to display cereal, granola, trail mix, and other dry goodies in your kitchen. Each twist of the knob dispenses 1 ounce of food, and the unit's airtight seal preserves freshness for 45 days. The dispenser is available in four colors: red, black, white, and silver.

30. A Salt Rock Lamp That Creates A Soothing Glow Levoit Kana Himalayan/Hymilain Sea $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This Himalayan salt rock lamp creates a soothing pink-orange glow and looks great in any room of the house. The touch-controlled dimmer allows you to adjust it to the perfect brightness. Even better? It arrives ready for gift-giving inside a lovely gift box with two light bulbs for an affordable price.

31. This Hanging Caddy That Keeps The Shower Tidy iDesign York Metal Wire Hanging Shower Caddy $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your shower essentials neat and easy to find with this helpful hanging shower caddy. The metal wire racks allow for water drainage, and the hooks offer a convenient place to store loofahs and razors. Its stylish pearl white finish is rust-resistant, too.

32. An LED Light Kit That Will Help Your Plants Grow Better TORCHSTAR Plant Grow LED Light Kit $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Help your indoor garden grow better with this sleek plant grow LED light kit. The full-spectrum light simulates sunlight to boost plant growth, and the automatic timer works on a schedule of 16 hours on and eight hours off. One happy reviewer wrote: "This is small and very effective for growing herbs/plants. My seeds sprouted in less than 2 days!"

33. This Closet Organizer That Holds Folded & Hanging Garments Whitmor 4-Section Fabric Closet Organizer $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This handy four-section closet organizer has a built-in chrome garment rod, so it's perfect for storing both folded and hanging items. To set it up, just hang the organizer on your closet rod.

34. This Lightweight & Versatile 3-in-1 Vacuum Eureka NES210 Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This lightweight stick vacuum doubles as a hand vacuum and stair vacuum, meaning it has three-in-one versatility at a super affordable price. Swivel steering and an 18-foot power cord make this vacuum easy to maneuver, too. This item has over 4,000 reviews, and one shopper commented: "Powerful little vac, perfect for a quick cleanup on hard floors."

35. This Turntable Organizer That Offers Rotating Storage YouCopia 2-Tier Height Adjustable Crazy Susan Kitchen Organizer $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This two-tier turntable organizer makes it easy to access items in your cabinet or pantry. Made of BPA-free plastic with non-slip feet, the turntable has an adjustable center post that lets you select the perfect height for your storage needs.

36. A Plug-In Dimmer That Sets The Perfect Mood Lutron Credenza Plug-In Dimmer for Halogen and Incandescent Bulbs $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This easy-to-install plug-in dimmer works with halogen and incandescent bulbs and features a simple slider that adjust lights to your desired dimness. One reviewer noted: "These help save energy and set the mood."

37. The Automatic Air Freshener That Has 60 Days Of Fragrance Glade Automatic Spray Holder and Clean Linen Refill Starter Kit $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This battery-powered automatic air freshener provides up to 60 days of Clean Linen scent. The package includes one automatic spray unit, one scent refill, and two AA batteries, so it's a great deal for less than $10. Plus, there are three timer settings so you can choose to get a burst of fragrance every nine, 18, or 36 minutes.

38. A Sleek Soap & Shampoo Dispenser That Declutters The Shower Better Living 3-Chamber Dispenser $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Bring spa vibes to your shower with this sleek three-chamber soap dispenser. The unit has three chambers to hold shampoo, conditioner, and body wash and it can be mounted in a corner or flat against the shower wall. Use the included waterproof silicone glue and two-way tape to install it in a flash.

39. This Wine & Glass Rack That Looks So Elegant Sangyn Tabletop Freestanding Wine & Glass Rack $19 | Amazon See on Amazon With a 4.8-star rating, this freestanding wine & glass rack is a clear favorite among reviewers. The wire rack holds two bottles of wine and up to six wine glasses, creating an elegant display that's also super functional and saves precious counter space.

40. A Wall & Door Rack That Offers Tons Of Storage Space ClosetMaid 1233 Adjustable 8-Tier Wall and Door Rack $32 | Amazon See on Amazon This eight-tier wall & door rack offers tons of storage space in one unit. The rack can be mounted on a wall or over the door. It's adjustable so it can suit spices, sauces, and more. Plus, it comes with all the hardware you need to assemble it.

41. This Magnetic Knife Bar That Saves Tons Of Space Modern Innovations 16-Inch Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar $18 | Amazon See on Amazon With this modern magnetic knife bar, all your favorite kitchen knives (and other metal utensils) are easy to access, and they look great displayed on the wall. The magnetic bar is covered in sleek stainless steel and can also be used outside of the kitchen to organize tools, toys, and other magnet-friendly items, too.