43 Bougie Things On Amazon That Are Surprisingly Under $40

Achieving a glamorous look doesn’t have to be expensive. They say that the best things in life are free, so if free isn’t available, try to aim for affordable. But it’s not always easy to find products that won’t break the bank, yet still look like they cost a pretty penny — that’s why I’ve created this list of bougie products available on Amazon.

Even if you don’t find enjoyment in decorating your home with bougie accessories, there’s still a ton of products in here for you. Tired of having puffy eyes in the morning? I’ve included eye masks that are infused with real 24-karat gold. Not only are they great for fighting inflammation, but they can even help brighten your skin. Or maybe you’re in the mood for something cozy? In that case, there’s a faux fur throw blanket that’s so soft, you’ll pretty much never want to leave your couch. Even if you aren’t in the mood for a plush blanket, there’s still a red wine aerator that’s practically begging to be added to your cart.

And because saving money is a good thing, I’ve made sure that all these gorgeous products are less than $40. So whether you’re looking for a backlit mirror that’s just a little fancy, or a high-class facial roller made from genuine jade, there’s always little something for everybody when you’re shopping on Amazon.