43 Fashion Pieces Under $40 That Are Going Viral

The change of seasons is typically a time to re-think your wardrobe and head to the mall, but have you looked at Amazon lately? Temperature shift or not, seeing some of the cult-favorite products on Amazon — specifically fashion items that are going viral — are reason enough to make room in your closet. Whether you're looking to score summer's best trends or simply add to your collection of staple garments, Amazon has you covered. You just have to know what to look for — and these are the pieces that are about to blow up, so grab them before you see them everywhere.

While you can totally toy with the search bar and sort by customer reviews (that can get pretty tiresome), you can also scroll below for some of the best five-star products on the site. From summer-ready shorts and trendy bathing suits to seriously cozy socks and strappy sandals, ahead you'll find over 40 fashion pieces that will make you consider clicking 'Add to Cart.' And, unlike some other retailers, you can count on inclusive sizing, plenty of reviews, ample color ranges, and affordable prices, ensuring that you'll find exactly what you never knew you needed. So, what're you waiting for? Click through the upcoming fashion picks for what's sure to be your easiest shopping spree yet — and you'll be rocking some seriously quality garments in no time.