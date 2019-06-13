43 Random Things On Amazon With An Overwhelming Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Shopping online can feel overwhelming. How do you find products that will actually work? The answer is easy if you're on Amazon: find the products with tons of five-star reviews. Seriously: Head over to the reviews section on any given product, and you’re suddenly in the know. There's an entire community of people out there sharing their thoughts and feelings about their experiences with that product — and giving their very detailed, very honest opinion on it. For free.

Because when something has hundreds — or even thousands — of glowing five-star reviews? When that many people take the time out of their day to write about something as mundane as an outdoor fly trap or an acne-clearing face wash, there's definitely something to that product.

However, reading all the reviews (and trust me, there are so many reviews on Amazon products) can be super time-consuming. If you’re looking to find those winning products without wasting hours combing through the ones that flopped, you’ve come to the right place. From an all-natural deodorant that actually works to a weird-but-awesome musical flower pot, all the products on this list have been rigorously tested and emphatically approved by a thriving community of Amazon reviewers.

1. A Classic Jewelry Box To Keep Your Earrings, Necklaces, And Rings Organized Glenor Co Classic 50 Slot Jewelry Box $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This stylish jewelry box has 50 square compartments big enough for earrings, rings, or delicate necklaces — 25 compartments are in the box itself, and 25 are in a removable tray. The outside of the box is real, buttery leather, and its buckle-like clasp uses a magnet, making it easy to open using only one hand. "It's well made, beautiful, and packaged like a present," one reviewer raved. "You could just put a bow on top and give it like that."

2. An LED Digital Alarm Clock With A Built-In USB Port To Charge Your Phone LED Digital Alarm Clock $26 | Amazon See On Amazon The makers of this LED alarm clock thought of everything. It has bright, giant numbers you'll easily be able to see from across the room, and the brightness setting is adjustable, too. The clock plugs into your wall using an included USB cord, and it also has an extra USB port for your phone charger. "This clock is huge, but it looks so cool!" one Amazon reviewer gushed. "Very sleek and modern looking. It’s also good for people who can’t see very well."

3. A Bird Feeder With Super-Strong Suction Cups So You Can Place It On Your Window Window Bird Feeder $25 | Amazon See On Amazon While most bird feeders need to be installed to a tree branch or bird feeder stand, this popular bird feeder uses ultra-sturdy suction cups to attach right onto your window. The crystal-clear acrylic feeder holds up to 4 cups of bird seed, and has mold-resistant drainage holes to prevent the feeder from collecting water. Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about how this bird feeder is strong, well-made, and easy to clean— it has over 4,000 reviews, with 90 percent giving it a full five stars.

4. A Unique Flower Pot That Lets You Play Music By Touching The Leaves Of Your Favorite Houseplant Envolve Music Flower Pot $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This musical flower pot is a little odd — but in the best way possible. Place any plant in the pot with moist soil, and you'll be able to play it like a piano by touching its leaves. Yes, really. When you touch a leaf, the pot will play a pre-recorded piano song, while colorful LED lights flash to the tune of the music. Plus, the pot also doubles as a regular Bluetooth speaker, so you can play your own music from your computer or smartphone.

5. These Contoured Sleep Masks Completely Block Out Light Without Putting Pressure On Your Eyelids YIVIEW Sleep Mask (3 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These soft sleep masks have a unique, contoured design that makes them more comfortable than a traditional fabric mask. The masks won't touch your eyelids — so they're great for midday naps when you can't mess up your eye makeup. The masks can be adjusted to fit and are made of soft, spongy material. "Finally, a sleep mask that fits my face and nose without bothering my skin," one happy Amazon reviewer wrote.

6. A Light-Up Magnifying Makeup Mirror That's The Perfect Size For Traveling Wonder Mirror Lighted Makeup Mirror $33 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're the kind of person who doesn't like to go anywhere unless your makeup is looking flawless, this portable makeup mirror is for you. The mirror, which is around the same size as an iPad and comes with attached mirror stand, has an ultra-bright backlight that can be adjusted using a dimmer button. The mirror also comes with a smaller magnifying mirror, which attaches to the main mirror using a magnet. The mirror's lights never need to be replaced — just recharge them using the included USB cord.

7. These Gorgeous Glass Nail Files That Leave Your Nails Long, Strong, And Healthy Glass Nail File Manicure Set $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike regular emory nail files, these beautiful Czech glass nail files will never snag or damage weak, brittle, or peeling nails. Hard, high-quality glass is much less likely to cause jagged edges than metal or emory board, and they never rust or wear down, so you can use them for years. "They never wear out," one satisfied Amazon reviewer reported. "The only reason you'll need to order more is if you lose or misplace them."

8. A Super-Effective Acne Treatment Thousands Of Amazon Reviewers Swear By Humane Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This ultra-popular acne treatment has a formula that's a full 10 percent benzoyl peroxide — a potent, effective ingredient that's been clinically proven to fight whiteheads, blackheads, and even stubborn under-the-skin cysts. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free. But let's be honest — when it comes to choosing an acne treatment, there's only one question most of us care about. Will it actually work to clear up your skin? Well, if you're anything like the nearly 2,000 people who gave this product a glowing five-star Amazon review, then yes, it will.

9. A Sleek, Minimalist Holder For Your Remote Controls j-me Tilt Remote Control Holder $25 | Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing more frustrating then getting all settled in under the covers, PJ's on and glass of wine in hand — only to realize your TV remote control is nowhere to be found. This nifty organizer will keep all your remotes neat and together, so you'll never have to search under the couch cushions again. The organizer has two compartments that are tilted at an angle for easy access, the outside is made of quality, durable polymer, and the inside is lined with soft rubber to protect your remotes.

10. An Ingenious Bag Clip That Lets You Hang Up Your Purse Anywhere Clipa2 Instant Bag Hanger $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Sweet and simple, this bag clip is one of those products that proves more and more invaluable the longer you use it. The idea itself is simple: attach it to the hardware of your handbag, and use it to hang up your bag when you're shopping, at a restaurant, in a public restroom, in your car — you get the idea. The clip opens wide, so you can hang it just about anywhere, and it comes in several metallic colors to match the hardware on any bag.

11. The Classic Italian Coffee Maker That Has Over 6,500 Positive Reviews The Original Bialetti Moka Express $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This classic Italian stovetop coffee maker has had a devoted cult-like following for decades, and for good reason. It brews three delicious cups of rich, strong, espresso-like coffee in a matter of minutes, without requiring you to buy specially packaged coffee or an expensive machine. Just add water to the lower chamber, fill the inner cup with finely ground coffee, and place it on your stovetop burner — it's that easy. This coffee maker is made of high-quality, polished aluminum, and is super easy to use and clean.

12. A Time-Marked Water Bottle To Help You #StayHydrated This Summer Cactaki Time Marker Water Bottle $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're the type of person who has a hard time remembering to drink plenty of water, you'll love this time-marked water bottle. The innovative design literally tells you when it's time to drink more water, and because the bottle holds 32 ounces of water, you'll only need to refill it once per day in order to get your full recommended dose. Plus, this BPA-free bottle has a built-in fruit infuser (fill it with citrus, berries, or herbs), a carrying strap, and a leak-proof lid that can be opened with one hand.

13. A Microfiber Hair Towel That'll Make Your Hair Sleek, Smooth, And Frizz-Free In Record Time DuraComfort Microfiber Hair Towel $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to spend less time drying your hair (and let's face it, who doesn't?), this microfiber hair towel is for you. Microfiber is much more absorbent than the terry fibers most bath towels are made of, meaning you can towel dry your hair in a fraction of the time. Faster towel drying time means you'll need to spend less time blow drying your hair, which will help prevent heat damage. This towel is especially great for thick or curly hair, because its smooth, soft fibers help prevent frizz.

14. These Waterproof, Ultra-Durable String Lights To Add A Vintage Touch To Your Porch Or Yard Brightech Ambience Pro Outdoor String Lights $50 | Amazon See On Amazon There's something magical about these twinkling outdoor string lights. Hang them on your porch, drape them along your fence, or use them in your back yard — no matter where you use them, they'll add a fun, vintage look and strong, bright light. These lights are designed for heavy-duty outdoor use, so they're completely waterproof and weather-proof. Each 48-foot strand contains 15 lights, and you can attach up to eight strands together end to end.

15. A Japanese Knife That Makes Gardening Way Easier Nisaku Gardening Knife $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This Japanese weeding knife has earned the respect of gardeners all around the world. The super-sharp, rust-resistant, stainless steel blade has a concave shape that's great for digging, with both a serrated edge and a sharp, smooth edge. The blade is also engraved with inch markers for planting, measuring rope, and more. This knife has a beautiful, durable wooden handle, and comes with a high-quality, real leather sheath. "This is my new favorite garden tool," one Amazon reviewer gushed. "It is incredibly versatile for digging, cutting, transplanting, and weeding."

16. A Set Of Cleaning Brushes That Fit Hard-To-Clean Items Like Bottles, Reusable Straws, And More Yoassi Multipurpose Cleaning Set (Set Of 13) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Long-necked glass bottles? Reusable drinking straws? Baby bottles, juicers, pet fountains? If you find yourself struggling to clean items like these, you'll love this deluxe set of multipurpose cleaning brushes. The set includes 13 food-safe, durable brushes with varying sizes, shapes, and bristles. Each brush has a rust-proof, stainless steel handle. "There were brushes in this set I didn’t know I needed till they arrived," one satisfied Amazon reviewer reported. "There is a brush/tool for EVERY task."

17. The Stylish, Affordable Storage Cubes With Almost 4,000 Five-Star Reviews Sorbus Foldable Storage Cube (6 Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These soft-sided, foldable storage cubes are similar to many others on the market. However, their top-quality construction and affordable price tag may explain why these cubes have accumulated over 4,000 positive Amazon reviews from satisfied customers. Each cube is 11 inches high and will fit in most shelves designed for foldable storage cubes. These cubes are available in 13 different color options, ranging from bright, vibrant teal and rich, jewel-toned purple to classic black, grey, or beige.

18. These Toe Separators That Help Relieve Pain And Discomfort From Bunions, Overlapping Toes, And More ZenToes Toe Separators (4 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These nifty little toe separator tools are designed to relieve the pain and discomfort that comes with overlapping toes, bunions, or a toe drift. The separators are designed to be worn around your second toe like a ring, keeping your toes comfortably aligned and preventing callouses, blisters, and soreness. Their sleek, compact design means you can comfortably wear them with almost any type of shoe.

19. A Productivity Planner To Help You Thrive This Year Productivity Planner $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This gorgeous, minimalist productivity planner is more than just a glorified calendar. It's loaded with inspirational quotes, thought-provoking questions, and space for journaling and reflection, all designed to help you get organized, focus, and actually meet your daily, weekly, and yearly goals. "This planner is easy to use and really has made me more productive since I started using it," one reviewer reported. "It helps you lay out your goals (weekly and daily) and encourages you to create realistic goals so that your tasks seem less overwhelming."

20. A Fast, Effective Digital Thermometer To Take The Guesswork Out Of Cooking ThermoPro Digital Thermometer $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This instant-read digital thermometer will take the guesswork out of perfectly cooking meat, homemade candy, baked goods, and more. The LED screen displays an accurate temperature in less than seven seconds, and it has a setting for both Celsius and Fahrenheit temperature readings. The thermometer is battery-operated, and it automatically shuts off after 10 seconds without use.

21. The Adjustable Skewers That Are Perfect For Roasting Marshmallows, Hot Dogs, And More SUMPRI Telescoping Rotating Forks (Set of 6) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon These rotating, extendable stainless steel skewers will take your marshmallow-roasting game to the next level. Each telescoping skewer extends to 36 inches in length, and rotates 360-degrees to create a perfect, evenly roasted marshmallow or hot dog. The set comes with six skewers, and each one comes in a bright, fun color. "I love how they telescope far enough that I can sit all the way back in my chair and comfortably roast the marshmallows," one Amazon reviewer raved.

22. The Super-Bright Glow Sticks To Keep You Safe Without Electricity Ultra Bright Glow Sticks (12-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These ultra-bright glow sticks are great for camping, emergency kits, your car's glove box, and more. They're way brighter than a typical glow stick — and they stay bright for 12 hours, while most light sticks max out at around eight. Some other possible uses: bring them to a concert or music festival, or place them in a Jack-O-Lantern instead of a candle.

23. A Collapsible Silicone Water Bottle You Can Fold Up And Fit In Your Purse Or Backpack Collapsible Silicone Water Bottle (Set Of 2) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon No matter where you are, these collapsible water bottles make it easy to stay hydrated. Roll one up and place it in your bag while you're going through airport security, or stash it in your purse as you're commuting to work. They're non-porous, so they won't absorb odors or stains, and they made of food-safe, high-quality silicone. Best of all, with each sale, the company donates 10 percent of the profits to organizations that rescue and protect dolphins.

24. A Memory Foam Orthopedic Knee Pillow That Has Over 4,000 Five-Star Reviews ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you suffer from back pain, hip pain, sciatica, lower back issues due to pregnancy, or similar issues, this memory foam knee pillow might actually change your life. The pillow's orthopedic design is meant to help keep your body properly aligned when you're sleeping on your side, relieving pressure and tension on your lower back. The idea is pretty simple, but this pillow's 4,000 five-star Amazon reviews speak for themselves.

25. An Electric Ice Maker That Makes It Super Easy To Create Unique Summer Treats Nostalgia Ice Cream Maker $45 | Amazon See On Amazon With this fool-proof electric ice cream maker, you can make your own delicious ice cream, frozen yogurt, or gelato in just 30 minutes. This machine has a real wood, bucket-style exterior — but it's actually much simpler and easier to use than a old-fashioned crank-operated ice cream maker. The company sells vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream mixes to use with the machine, and you can easily customize your flavor by adding cookie dough, candies, fruit, and other add-ins.

26. These Innovative Stress Balls That Strengthen Your Fingers And Hands Pykal Hand and Finger Strengtheners (Set Of 3) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're struggling with poor grip or simply want to tone and strengthen the muscles in your hands, these hand and finger strengtheners are for you. The design is like a stress ball, except the outside has soft, stretchy hand exercisers to provide tension as you open and close your palms. There's three options when it comes to intensity, and the set also comes with instructional videos to explain 15 different therapeutic exercises for your hands and fingers.

27. The All-Natural Exfoliating Body Scrub With A Cult-Like Following Of Devoted Fans Asutra Organic Exfoliating Body Scrub $22 | Amazon See On Amazon People seriously love this all-natural exfoliating body scrub — it has over 2,200 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon. The scrub uses 100 percent pure Dead Sea salt that's super-fine to gently polish away dirt and dead, dull skin cells. It's also packed with detoxifying, hydrating, moisturizing ingredients like sweet almond oil, argan oil, aloe vera, plus jasmine and frankincense to give it its awesome scent.

28. A Cast Iron Pizza Pan So You Can Cook Homemade Pizza Perfectly Lodge Pro-Logic Cast Iron Pizza Pan $40 | Amazon See On Amazon People say there's no such thing as bad pizza, but this 100 percent cast iron pizza pan will ensure all the pizza coming from your kitchen is absolutely top-tier. The 14-inch pan is pre-seasoned and ready for immediate use, and it's a great way to quickly, evenly, and perfectly cook homemade pizza — so no more soggy crusts. It's also great for roasting meat, veggies, and more.

29. A Soothing, Hydrating Lip Mask That Works While You Sleep Moisturizing Matcha Lip Mask $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This ultra-hydrating overnight lip mask is loaded with naturally moisturizing ingredients like matcha green tea, vitamin E, and coconut oil — soothing cracked, dry, or flaky lips and locking in moisture so you'll wake up to a smooth, plump, and hydrated pout. "I wear a lot of matte lipsticks that dry my lips out, so I put this stuff on after I take my makeup off and go to bed," one satisfied Amazon reviewer wrote. "The difference in the morning is amazing!"

30. A Natural Deodorant That Actually Works Bali Secrets Natural Deodorant $14 | Amazon See On Amazon For many people, switching to all-natural deodorant is easier said than done: Enter this wildly popular all-natural deodorant made by a small company in Bali, whose business philosophy involves growing their own ingredients locally right on the island. The formula is free of baking soda, parabens, aluminum, zirconium, GMO's, phthalates, and synthetic preservatives. Best of all, according to over 3,500 positive reviews on Amazon, it actually works.

31. A Balance-Improving Device Anyone Can Use The GABO Board $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The beauty of this balance-improving trainer is that it's designed to be infinitely adjustable, so anyone can begin using it immediately and improve at their own pace. As a beginner, you'll want to fill it all the way up with air, then as you improve, you can let out a bit of air to make it more challenging. The device is portable enough to use anywhere, and with continued use, you'll see improvements in your balance, flexibility, and core strength.

32. The Portable Water Filters That Outdoor Enthusiasts Can't Stop Raving About LifeStraw Personal Water Filter (3 Pack) $54 | Amazon See On Amazon These portable water filters take even the nastiest water from ponds, streams, rivers, lakes, etc, and makes it completely clear, delicious, and safe to drink. Each filter removes harmful contaminants, bacteria, and protozoa from up to 792 gallons of water — and has no shelf life so you can store them indefinitely, even after a few uses. If you're feeling skeptical, you should know that these filters have over 6,000 glowing five-star Amazon reviews, from backpackers, travelers, field guides, and even service members who used them during military deployments.

33. A Sturdy, Compact Makeup Bag That's Perfect For Traveling Chomeiu Professional Cosmetic Bag $19 | Amazon See On Amazon For something that looks so compact, this portable cosmetics bag can hold a ton of makeup. The compartments inside the bag are adjustable, so you can customize them to create spaces that are the perfect size for your favorite products. The bag, which is waterproof, also has cloth pockets on the top for brushes. "I love this makeup travel case," one reviewer reported. "It can easily be adjusted to fit my larger bottles like serums and cover-up."

34. A Stretching Device To Relieve Soreness And Tension In Your Back Multi-Level Back Stretching Device $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This back-stretching device may seem simple, but then again, the simplest solutions are often the most effective. Simply lay down with the device centered on your back, and it will gently and effectively stretch your back muscles and realign your spine — easing tension, soreness, and stress. The device is adjustable, so you can customize the arc to give yourself a gentle, medium, or intense back stretch.

35. A Set Of Satin Pillowcases To Pamper Your Skin As You Sleep Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is an age-old beauty secret, but many popular versions come with a pretty hefty price tag. This set of silky satin pillowcases deliver all the same benefits as their more expensive rivals: unlike a regular pillowcase, satin won't cause breakage and split ends, and it can even help to prevent breakouts. Plus, they look so luxe. These pillowcases come in a ton of cute color options to suit any bedroom's decor, from powder blue to ivory.

36. A Deluxe Cosmetic Holder To Keep Your Makeup Neat And Organized Sodynee Cosmetic Organizer (Set Of 3) $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Buying new makeup products is fun, but keeping them organized? Not so much. This three-piece makeup organizer takes the headache out of keeping your stash neat and accessible. It includes two large drawers, two small drawers, and 16 compartments on the top, so there's plenty of space to fit lipsticks, eyeliners, blush, eyeshadow, concealer, foundation, and more. It's the perfect size to place on your vanity, counter, or dresser, and it comes in several different colors to suit any decor.

37. An Outdoor Fly Trap Will Catch Up To 20,000 Flies Before They Ever Enter Your Home Rescue Disposable Non-Toxic Fly Trap $5 | Amazon See On Amazon This non-toxic outdoor fly trap is the perfect way to catch flies around your house, yard, or campsite. Rather than using poison to kill flies, it lures them in with a bait they can't resist, then traps them so they can't escape. Eventually, they drown in the water. The trap has over 2,500 five-star Amazon reviews, with many reviewers reporting that they didn't know how bad their fly problem was until they saw how many were in the trap. "Disgustingly effective," one reviewer marveled.

38. These Super-Pointy Tweezers That Are Perfect For Stubborn Ingrown Hairs Tweezer Guru Pointed Tweezers $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These super-pointy tweezers have ultra-fine, sharp points — ideal for delicately grasping ingrown hairs without making a mark or irritating the surrounding skin. These tweezers have over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with people gushing about how well-made, precise, and affordable they are. "I can truly say they are the best tweezers I have ever used, including tweezers that I've purchased for 3 to 4 times the price," one reviewer raved.

39. A Foot Rest To Make Sitting At Your Desk Way More Comfortable AmazonBasics Foot Rest $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes, the simplest changes to your everyday work routine can make a world of difference. This under-the-desk foot rest elevates your feet, helping make your regular office chair feel like a fancy ergonomic one. The foot rest is designed at an adjustable, angled design that allows you to extend and stretch your calves and ankles as you sit, increasing your circulation and minimizing stiffness. It also has a skid-proof base that won't slip around on the floor.

40. A Bizarre-Looking Device That Relieves Pain And Tension By Stretching Your Neck DaviSMART Neck Stretcher Collar $19 | Amazon See On Amazon So, this neck-stretching device looks a little weird. OK, a lot weird. But if you suffer from chronic pain or soreness in your neck, the relief this offers makes it worth it. Simply place the collar-like device around your neck, then fill it with air using the attached hand pump. The inflated device will stretch and extend your neck, relieving tension, increasing circulation, and even improving your posture. The device also comes with some instructional videos and a soothing gel eye mask.

41. An Ultra-Moisturizing Cream That Repairs Dry, Cracked Heels HeelTastic Intensive Heel Therapy $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have intensely dry, cracked, and rough heels, you may have found that regular lotion or even foot cream simply doesn't do the trick. This heavy-duty moisturizing heel treatment will soften, soothe, and heal even the roughest, driest heels — and it's also great for your elbows, knees, and even your cuticles. It's made with all-natural neem and karanja oils, known for their healing, restorative properties, along with other antibacterial and anti-fungal ingredients.

42. A Gorgeous Pink Salt Lamp That Purifies The Air In Your Home Levoit Cora Himalayan Salt Lamp $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this Himalayan salt lamp gorgeous, it's known for purifying the air surrounding it. The pink salt creates a soft, warm light that makes any room feel more relaxing, and the lamp has an adjustable dimmer so you can customize the mood. This lamp plugs in using a USB cord, and is made with 100 percent pure Himalayan salt from Pakistan. "Noticed the difference the first night," one reviewer reported. "My nose was no longer stuffy and I slept through the night."