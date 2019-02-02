44 Amazingly Useful Products On Amazon If You're Messy As Hell

Look anywhere on the internet and you'll find plenty of discussion about the origins of messiness. Is it nature? Nurture? If you're a slob at heart, is it possible to unlearn your tendency toward chaos? Who really knows — but in the meantime, you can try these amazingly useful products on Amazon if you're messy like me.

I figure it's only a matter of time until the pull of the Universe drags me into this whole KonMari thing — honestly, I find it difficult to resist a trend. I do find myself wondering about unintended effects of KonMari from time to time: Will prices on Poshmark plummet due to a glut of other people's stuff the market? Will Goodwill have to spend more on vehicles and fuel in the interest of collecting all of our cleaned-out, joyless items? And, speaking of joy, what happens when we don't have that famous"I don't have anything to wear" complaint to throw around anymore because we know that everything we own Actually. Sparks. Joy?

And of course, I still want to purchase things. Because it's fun.

So think of the products on this list as Organization Lite — a way to ease yourself into getting rid of the clutter without going whole hog. They'll help you straighten up that mess while also assuaging your need for good old-fashioned retail therapy. That's a win for all involved.