Achieving a glamorous look doesn’t have to be expensive. They say that the best things in life are free, so if free isn’t available, try to aim for affordable. But it’s not always easy to find products that won’t break the bank, yet still look like they cost a pretty penny — that’s why I’ve created this list of bougie products available on Amazon.

Even if you don’t find enjoyment in decorating your home with bougie accessories, there’s still a ton of products in here for you. Tired of having puffy eyes in the morning? I’ve included eye masks that are infused with real 24-karat gold. Not only are they great for fighting inflammation, but they can even help brighten your skin. Or maybe you’re in the mood for something cozy? In that case, there’s a faux fur throw blanket that’s so soft, you’ll pretty much never want to leave your couch. Even if you aren’t in the mood for a plush blanket, there’s still a red wine aerator that’s practically begging to be added to your cart.

And because saving money is a good thing, I’ve made sure that all these gorgeous products are less than $40. So whether you’re looking for a backlit mirror that’s just a little fancy, or a high-class facial roller made from genuine jade, there’s always little something for everybody when you’re shopping on Amazon.

1. An Eye Mask That's Made With Real 24-Karat Gold Le Gushe Gold Under Eye Patches $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Help reduce inflammation under your eyes (even if you slept poorly) with these eye masks. They're formulated with hydrating hyaluronic acid as well as brightening 24-karat gold, and you can also use them to help get rid of dark circles.

2. A Milk Frother Made With Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Zulay Milk Frother $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Able to whip up deliciously frothed milk in seconds, this battery-operated frother makes it easy to upgrade the flavor in your coffee, latte, cappuccino, or cup of tea. The whisk is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and it operates at a near-silent level so that you can use it at the office.

3. This Vanity Mirror Made With Super-Bright LED Lights AirExpect Vanity Mirror $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Trust me — it's a whole lot easier to apply your makeup flawlessly when you have a lighted vanity mirror like this one. It features one-, two-, and three-times magnification, plus the bulbs are super-bright LEDs that you'll never need to change.

4. An Absorbent Hair Towel Made From Soft, Eco-Friendly Bamboo Texere Bamboo Viscose Hair Towel $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Spend less time underneath your hair dryer when you wrap your wet hair in this absorbent towel made from eco-friendly bamboo. It absorbs more water than cotton so that your hair dries faster, plus it's available in over 10 gorgeous shades.

5. A Flexible Cell Phone Holder You Can Use Practically Anywhere B-Land Cell Phone Holder $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Want to watch a movie while you're biking at the gym? This flexible cell phone holder provides a stable, and sturdy way to watch videos without using your hands. It can rotate a full 360 degrees so that you can easily adjust the viewing angle, plus you can even hang it around your neck if there's no table available.

6. The Aerator That Can Help Improve The Taste Of Your Red Wine Vinturi Wine Aerator $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Simply pour your favorite red wine through this aerator, and it can help give your wine a smoother, more delicious flavor. It's great for parties as well as solo Netflix nights, and you can use it with any brand of red wine.

7. An Invigorating Jade Roller That Can Help Combat Puffiness MoValues Jade Roller Set $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to help reduce puffiness in your face, this jade roller set also comes with a gua sha scraping tool that can help stimulate blood flow in your complexion. Both tools are made from real Brazilian jade, plus they can also help serums and moisturizers penetrate your skin more effectively.

8. The Organizer That Gives Loose Sunglasses A Home CO-Z Sunglasses Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have no idea where your favorite pair of sunglasses are, just start keeping them in this organizer. It's made from moisture-proof leather that helps keep your glasses safe from damage, plus the lid locks for added security. You can also use it for jewelry or watches, and the inside is lined with soft fabric.

9. This Aromatherapy Neck Wrap That Can Help Alleviate Pain Sunny Bay Heated Neck Wrap $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Simply heat it in the microwave for a few seconds, and this wrap can help alleviate pain from stiff, sore necks. It's covered in plush fleece that feels soft against your skin, and retains heat for up to 30 minutes. But the best part? This wrap is filled with soothing lavender that slowly releases its calming scent over time.

10. A Glittery Black Bath Bomb That Can Help Hydrate Dry Skin The Bath Bomb Co. Black Bath Bomb $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Soak your troubles away in a glittery black bath, courtesy of this bath bomb. The refreshing scent is formulated from a mix of black rose, blood orange, sandalwood, and more, plus the added coconut oil delivers a nourishing dose of hydration to dry skin.

11. These Ultra-Glam Pillow Covers Made With Faux Fur Phantoscope Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Add a major dose of glam to your home with these pillow covers. They're made from faux Mongolian fur that's super-plush, plus they're available in a variety of gorgeous colors, including blue, purple, orange, and more. Despite their regal look, you can safely toss these covers in the washing machine if they ever get dirty.

12. An Extra-Furry Throw Blanket To Keep You Warm On Cold Nights Chanasya Throw Blanket $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from extra-furry microfiber, this elegant throw blanket is perfect for keeping warm when temperatures begin to dip. It elevates the look of any room by simply draping it over your furniture, and it's available in five sizes to suit beds as well as sofas.

13. This Huge Heating Pad That Helps Soothe Sore Muscles Doneco Heating Pad $35 | Amazon See On Amazon When your feet are frigid or your back feels sore, just cover them with this oversized heating pad. The temperature is adjustable so that you can choose how hot it feels, and there's even a roomy pocket where you can insert your cold feet or hands.

14. These Fleece Slippers That Are All Kinds Of Cozy Halluci Fleece Slippers $24 | Amazon See On Amazon These fleece slippers are incredibly soft, yet rugged enough that you can easily wear them to grab the mail. The insole is made from comfortable memory foam that helps support your arches, and the bottoms are waterproof as well as non-slip.

15. The Foot Bath That Vibrates For A True Spa-Like Experience Conair Foot Spa $25 | Amazon See On Amazon After spending all day on your tired, aching feet, go home and dunk them in this foot bath. It features a vibrating function so that you can massage your sore feet, and the removable rollers let you easily adjust the intensity. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "the bubbles feel amazing."

16. A Set Of Scented Candles Made With Eco-Friendly Soy Wax Yinuo Scented Candles (4-Piece Set) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Fill your home with the relaxing fragrances of these scented candles. They arrive packaged in pretty, ornate tins that you can repurpose after they've burned away, plus each order comes with four fresh scents: Mediterranean fig, lemon, lavender, and spring.

17. This Portable Humidifier That's Conveniently Powered Via USB Betret Portable Humidifier $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Tackle the dry air at your office, or even in a hotel room with this portable humidifier. Just insert the base into a glass of water, and it'll quietly distribute cool, hydrating mist throughout your room. It's powered via USB so that you can use it practically anywhere, and it operates at a near-silent level.

18. The Gold Face Mask That Can Help Brighten Your Complexion Majestic Pure 24K Gold Facial Mask $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with a blend of real 24-karat gold and nourishing vitamin E, this gold mask can help brighten your skin so that your complexion is left glowing. It's safe to use on all types of skin, and the formula is completely cruelty-free.

19. An Essential Oil Diffuser Made With A Built-In Night Light URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Compact enough that you can easily move it around your home or office, this essential oil diffuser also doubles as a night light. There are 14 LED colors to choose from, including blue, green, purple, and more, plus it can even run for up to six hours when the water reservoir is full.

20. These Satin Pillowcases That Help Reduce Morning Bedhead Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Gentler on your hair than regular cotton, these satin pillowcases can help reduce morning bedhead and frizz. The envelope enclosures prevent your pillows from falling out, and they're available in 14 gorgeous colors. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that "after sleeping on these, my hair looked freshly blown dry the next morning."

21. The Flameless LED Candles That You Can Control Via Remote Antizer Flameless Candles (9-Piece Set) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Use these LED candles to set the same soothing ambiance you get from real candles, but without the danger of an open flame. Each order comes with nine in varying sizes, and the included remote lets you set timers, as well as turn them on or off.

22. This Device That Lets You Brew Espresso While You're Camping AeroPress Espresso Maker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Just because you're camping, doesn't mean you can't still get your caffeine fix. This handy device not only brews coffee, but you can also use it to make espresso when there's no stovetop available. The super-fine filter prevents grit from leaking into your cup, plus it's completely BPA-free.

23. A Turkish Bath Towel That's Incredibly Soft On Your Skin Cacala Turkish Bath Towel $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in more than 25 beautiful colors, this Turkish bath towel takes up less space in your linen closet than regular cotton towels, yet is still super-absorbent to help you dry off quickly. The fringe on the bottom gives it a cute flair that spruces up any bathroom, and the soft fabric feels ultra-plush against your skin.

24. The Bath Pillow That Helps Support Your Head And Shoulders Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Make the most of your "me" time in the bathtub with this relaxing pillow. The two-panel design helps keep your head, neck, and shoulders supported while you soak, and the powerful suction cups on the back keep it securely fastened to your bathtub walls. It's completely waterproof, plus you can even use it in jacuzzis.

25. A Relaxing Pillow Spray Formulated With Soothing Lavender Muse Apothecary Pillow Spray (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have trouble falling asleep at night, try spritzing your blankets and pillows with this aromatherapy spray. It's formulated with lavender essential oils that can help calm your mind after a busy day, plus it's completely organic as well as vegan.

26. This Shampoo Brush That Can Help Stimulate Blood Flow HEETA Shampoo Brush $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Help stimulate blood flow in your scalp when you use this shampoo brush. It's also great for removing leftover buildup from your hair products, and the soft silicone bristles are gentle on your scalp. The ergonomic design fits comfortably in your hands, plus there's even a handle on the back to help you maintain your grip in the shower.

27. The Spray That Helps Infuse Shine Into Hair While Taming Frizz Color Wow Dream Coat Spray $28 | Amazon See On Amazon There are tons of gels and sprays that say they help tame frizz, but this spray is in a different league all by itself. Simply apply it to towel-dried hair, then style with heat like you normally would. It creates a barrier that helps keep your strands smooth and frizz-free in humid weather, plus one application can even last for up to three shampoos.

28. These Double-Sided Makeup Brushes That Come With A Travel Case Shany Cosmetics Travel Brushes (6-Piece Set) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't need to spend a fortune to get quality makeup brushes — this affordable set comes with all the brushes you need to help you apply your makeup flawlessly. The double-sided design saves you space in your makeup bag, plus the bristles are a combination of synthetic fibers and goat hair. Each order also comes with a travel pouch for added convenience.

29. This Smart Notebook That Blasts Your Notes To The Cloud Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Just think about how much money you'll save when you switch from wasteful paper notebooks to this reusable version. It's compatible with any pen or marker in the Pilot Frixion line (one comes with each order), plus you can even upload your notes to iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive, and more. Once you're done, the pages easily wipe clean with the included microfiber cloth.

30. An Electric Wine Opener That Comes With A Foil Cutter Chefman Electric Wine Opener $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Have trouble uncorking your bottles of wine? This electric wine opener does all the work for you, and can open up to 30 bottles before the battery needs to be recharged. The LED light gives it a chic look on your countertop, plus each order also comes with a foil cutter.

31. This Himalayan Salt Lamp That Helps You Set A Relaxing Mood Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Bask in the amber glow of this Himalayan salt lamp as you kick back on the couch after a long day at work. It's made from real Himalayan salt harvested from Pakistan, and there's even a dimmer switch so that you can easily adjust how bright it is.

32. The Smart Light Bulbs That Are Compatible With Alexa LUMIMAN Smart Light Bulb (2-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do they use less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs, but you can also control these smart light bulbs using voice commands when you pair them with Google Home or Alexa. The free downloadable app lets you set schedules so that they're on when you come home, plus you can even choose from 16 million colors when setting the mood.

33. The Yoga Set That's Perfect For Beginners And Seasoned Yogis BalanceFrom Yoga Kit (7-Piece Set) $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Beginners and seasoned yogis alike can appreciate this seven-piece set of yoga equipment. Each order comes with a mat, two blocks, towels, a stretching strap, and more, plus the mat is completely non-slip on both sides. It's available in seven fun colors, and the towels are made from 100% microfiber.

34. This Super-Cozy Bathrobe With A Chic Faux Fur Collar Sunbaby Flannel Sleepwear $36 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an incredibly cozy bathrobe, be sure to give this luxurious one a try. It's made from super-soft, moisture-wicking flannel that helps you get dry after a shower, plus it's available in four colors: grey, pink, coffee, and black.

35. The Waterfall Shower Head That's Completely Rustproof Diamber Rain Shower Head $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Luxurious shower heads aren't limited to fancy hotels — for less than $30, you can grab this rainfall one that's completely rustproof. Installation is super-easy since there are zero tools required, and the silicone gel jets help prevent limescale from accumulating.

36. A Pack Of Organic Soap Made Without Synthetic Chemicals Crate 61 Vegan Soap (6-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it free from any synthetic fragrances or chemicals, but this pack of organic soap is also completely vegan. They're formulated with refreshing, fragrant essential oils, plus each order comes with six scents: coconut, eucamint, avocado grapefruit, lavender, lemongrass, and sea salt.

37. This Hair Dryer Brush That Helps Save Time On Busy Mornings Revlon Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush $36 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 18,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that this hair dryer brush is a hit with Amazon shoppers. It allows you to simultaneously dry, and style your hair to help save you time on busy mornings, plus the tufted bristles help add volume to flat roots. The temperature is adjustable so that you can use it on all types of hair, and the ceramic coating on the heating plates helps prevent breakage.

38. An Electric Toothbrush Designed With A Helpful Built-In Timer Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Have trouble keeping track of how long you've been brushing your teeth? This electric toothbrush not only has a built-in timer, but the rechargeable battery can also last for up to two weeks. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "I like the fact that it stops after exactly two minutes, and I can extend it even further."

39. This Gadget That Takes The Work Out Of Chopping Vegetables Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Take all the work out of dicing up vegetables when you use this chopper. The stainless steel blades are interchangeable so that you can easily spiralize, slice, and dice your vegetables, plus the collection basin also features measurement markings so you know precisely how much you've chopped.

40. The Sleep Mask With 3-D Eye Cups For Added Comfort MZOO Sleep Mask $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with 3-D contoured cups that won't exert pressure on your eyes, this mask is a great way to help yourself get some sleep when it's still light out. The straps are adjustable so that you can choose how loose or tight it fits, and each order also comes with a convenient travel pouch.

41. An Electric Griddle That's Perfect For Making Delicious Crepes Chefman Electric Crepe Griddle $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Impress your friends by making crepes with this electric griddle during your next bougie brunch. You can also use it to make pancakes, blintzes, omelettes, and more, plus the cooking surface is coated in nonstick. It easily wipes down with a damp cloth when dirty, and each order also comes with a crepe spreader.

42. These Whisky Stones That Won't Dilute Your Drinks Top Percent Whisky Stone Gift Box (9-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike ice cubes, these whiskey stones won't melt and dilute your drinks. Just keep them in your freezer, then add them to any cocktail or beverage that needs a quick chill. They arrive packaged in a handsome wooden box, and each order also comes with a velvet carrying pouch, as well as tongs.

43. An Infusion Water Bottle That's Totally Shatterproof Live Infinitely Infusion Water Bottle $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from shatterproof plastic that's 100% BPA-free, this infusion bottle lets you flavor plain water with your favorite fruits, vegetables, or herbs. It's available in a variety of fun colors, and each order also comes with a recipe eBook if you're ever in need of quick inspiration.