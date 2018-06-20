44 Brilliant Products On Amazon Worthy Of Their Near-Perfect 5-Star Review

Yogi Berra once said, "If the world were perfect, it wouldn't be," but Yogi Berra probably wasn't talking about the world of online shopping. On Amazon, for example, perfection comes in the form of brilliant products with five-star reviews. For a buyer like you or me, that means an item that actually does what it says it does, and that means we've struck Amazon gold.

According to a report in USA Today, one-third of online shoppers say they wouldn't buy a product if it didn't have any reviews. But what about the products that have hundreds of reviews, or thousands — and they're all in the four- or five-star range? The coolest thing about Amazon users is that, for better or for worse, they're typically very honest. If there's something negative to say about a product, they're going to say it. That's probably not great news for the seller, but as a buyer who's looking for the truth, you'll take the brutal honesty any day. These Amazon products have extremely high ratings because they've earned it.

So if you're in the market for highly-rated housewares or beauty products worthy of their five-star reviews, you've come to the right place. These products are high-quality, reliable, and pretty darn genius, and their near-perfect ratings reflect that.

ArtNaturals Essential Oil Kit $14 Amazon Derived using steam-pressing techniques and made with 100 percent natural ingredients, the ArtNaturals essential oil kit started off many people's aromatherapy collection. It comes with eight different oils (eucalyptus, frankincense, lavender, lemongrass, peppermint, rosemary, and tea tree), all of which can be used for DIY beauty recipes, diffusers, and massages when diluted with a carrier oil. Buy Now

Royal Copper Crisper Tray $12 Amazon You don't need a deep fryer for wings, fries, or homemade onion rings. For a crispy, crunchy exterior sans oil, there's the Royal Copper crisper air frying tray. It's made with a state-of-the-art non-stick ceramic coating and a raised mesh basket that allows the air to reach all sides of the food, so you don't even need to flip. Buy Now

Grocery Art Electric Knife Sharpener $25 Amazon This three-in-one sharpening tool gives new life to your kitchen knives, scissors, and even metal screwdrivers. It has a coarse side and a fine side to hone and polish simultaneously, and people absolutely love its compact design, non-slip feet, and retractable power cord. Buy Now

Chattanooga ColPac Ice Pack $20 Amazon Since it's filled with non-toxic silica gel, the Chattanooga ColPac stays pliable even when it's totally frozen. It easily wraps around any body part to ease headaches, inflammation, sprains, and back pain, and over 3,000 reviewers say it's "the best cold pack you can get" because of how large and durable it is. Buy Now

GUGULE Silicone Basting Brushes $13 Amazon Basting brushes are useful, but extremely annoying to clean. These brushes from GUGULE are made using BPA-free and heat-resistant silicone. The one-piece design ensures that no bacteria or residue gets stuck in the brush, and they're dishwasher-safe for a quick and easy cleanup. Buy Now

Green Bell Nail Clipper $14 Amazon "Best nail clippers available," said one of many thrilled reviewers. "I am especially fond of the built-in nail file.I have been using these all year and they are still sharp, able to cut my nails without pain." That's because these Green Bell clippers are made in Japan using stainless steel cutlery, and they're durable, comfortable to hold, and cut effortlessly. Buy Now

Oral-B White Pro Rechargeable Toothbrush $40 Amazon The Oral-B White Pro toothbrush has over 6,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. The round oscillating head is specifically designed to clean around every individual tooth while the pressure sensor ensures that you're not pushing too hard. It even has an on-handle buzzer that times your brushing and a rechargeable design so you don't have to worry about cords. Buy Now

VOLOOM Classic Volumizing Hair Iron $130 Amazon You've likely never seen a flat iron with plates like this before. That's because the VOLOOM Classic is for volumizing — not straightening. The beveled platforms give the appearance of more hair without the need for sprays, gels, or expensive blowouts. People say the volume lasts all day, and even those with extremely thin hair are impressed. Buy Now

Glycolic Acid Peel Pads $30 Amazon Using an optimal concentration of glycolic acid and a carefully-balanced pH level, these glycolic acid peel pads get rid of dead skin cells and shrink pores. Unlike other pads on the market, they won't burn your skin or cause breakouts, and reviewers say they're "so easy to use" and they leave a "beautiful radiant glow." Buy Now

Janrely Boar Bristle Paddle Hair Brush $10 Amazon Whether your hair is thin or thick, curly or straight, wet or dry, this Janrely paddle brush leaves hair smooth and detangled. It uses a unique combination of boar bristles and soft nylon, which distributes your scalp's natural oils while gently separating strands. Buy Now

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream $20 Amazon "Significantly reduced my bags and dark circles," wrote one reviewer, while another commented, "Works miracles on acne scarring." This LilyAna Naturals retinol cream uses ingredients like hyaluronic acid and green tea to tighten and heal skin and shea butter and jojoba oil to leave it soft and moisturized. Since it's made without nasty additives, it won't cause breakouts or irritations, either. Buy Now

Anti-Soggy Bowl $9 Amazon Great for chips and salsa, vegetables and dip, and of course, milk and cereal, the Anti-Soggy bowl has two distinct sections to keep dry food separate from the wet. It's BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and is a wonderful gift for the person who can't stand mushy Cheerios. Buy Now

Deiss Dual Julienne Peeler $10 Amazon Peel, slice, and julienne vegetables with one reliable tool. The Deiss peeler has two different blades for varying textures and a U-shaped tool for removing potato eyes. The non-slip ergonomic handle is safe and comfortable, and the stainless steel design holds up to years of use — even if you put it in the dishwasher. Buy Now

Chameleon Muscle Roller $20 Amazon Unlike other muscle rollers that lay flat against the body, this muscle roller from Chameleon is unique in that it adjusts to the unique contours of your muscles and body. Rearrange the gears on this stick to target certain trigger points and you’ll be able to alleviate tension even in the most hard-to-reach areas that are tough to relax. It comes with a rubber grip that’s comfortable and supportive, and makes a great alternative to foam rollers. Buy Now

HairAnew Vitamins $28 Amazon Support healthier hair and more nourished skin with these vitamins, which are formulated with a replenishing blend of Biotin, herbs, and more to address deficiencies that lead to hair loss. With more than 5,000 positive reviews on Amazon, these almost perfectly five-star rated vitamins get high marks because people say they really work and help stimulate growth quickly. While you’ll definitely want to talk with your doctor or healthcare provider before trying these out, they can make an incredible difference once you do. Buy Now

Noble Home and Chef In-Drawer Bamboo Knife Block $34 AmazonAuthentic Italian Black Truffle Gourmet Sea Salt Messy cabinets are no big deal with this knife block, which is designed to fit and store up to 16 knives in one convenient spot. Made from durable, stylish bamboo, it’s eco-friendly and great if you’re looking to add a little something more to your drawer organization game. Another benefit of this block is that it comes with a knife sharpener, so you can maintain your knives better over time. Buy Now

Authentic Italian Black Truffle Gourmet Sea Salt $14 Amazon Bet you never thought to buy your salt on Amazon, but reviewers say that after trying this gourmet black truffle sea salt, they'll "never be without this stuff again." The pristine fine-grain sea salt is infused with genuine black truffles from the Abruzzi region of Italy, and people say it adds a "sophisticated earthy quality to your cooking" like nothing else. Buy Now

Joseph Joseph Stretch Expandable Silicone Trivet $16 Amazon This adjustable pot trivet can be expanded to make room for more than one pan or dish, making it a must-have for holidays and dinner parties. It's made of durable silicone that's heat-resistant up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit, it's dishwasher-safe, and it folds up for convenient storage. Buy Now

Acne Care Pimple Patch $12 Amazon According to reviewers, these pimple patches seriously speed up a blemish's healing time: "I put one of these stickers on for a day and BOOM, it flattens and sucks up all that yucky junk out." They're transparent, come in multiple sizes, and filled with stuff like tea tree oil and hydrocolloid dressing to zap away bacteria and shrink the pimple overnight. Buy Now

Leven Rose Jojoba Oil $14 Amazon Because it's made without parabens, additives, or fragrances, people with sensitive skin are loving this Leven Rose jojoba oil. The pure, cold-pressed oil is packed with nutrients and antioxidants to heal blemishes, chapped skin, stretch marks, sunburn, keratosis pilaris, weak nails, split ends — basically, if you have a beauty routine, this belongs in it. Buy Now

Arvazallia Argan and Macadamia Oil Hair Mask $13 Amazon Wish you could turn back time and restore dry, brittle hair to its former lustrousness and shine? With this deep conditioning hair treatment, you can mend split ends, breakage, and reverse the effects of heat and color damage to over-processed or abused hair. Formulated with a blend of oils — including hydrating argan, macadamia, and argan oils — this sulfate- and paraben-free mask revives dull and dry hair, while also improving its strength and elasticity. Buy Now

Bee's Wrap Reusable Wraps $18 Amazon Go green with these reusable wraps, which are great for wrapping up everything from cheese to fruit and vegetables. Made from organic cotton, plus sustainably harvested beeswax, tree resin, and organic jojoba oil, this three-pack is handcrafted in Vermont and make a great gift for eco-conscious people. You can also use these sustainable wraps to cover bowls or as placemats, because their uses are literally limitless. Buy Now

Hairgenics Lavish Lash Growth Serum $23 Amazon Packed with botanically-derived ingredients that penetrate hair follicles to stimulate growth, this Hairgenics Lavish Lash serum actually helps your lashes and brows grow faster and thicker. It's also hypoallergenic, safe for sensitive skin, and according to thousands of reviewers, actually works. Buy Now

DuraComfort Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel $14 Amazon The DuraComfort Essentials hair towel says it can cut your drying time in half, and reviewers confirm: "My long hair was a good 50 percent drier after five minutes in this towel." The secret is the absorbent and moisture-wicking microfiber that soaks up water without damaging hair. It's also very lightweight and has a stretchy seam that you can tuck into itself so it stays put. Buy Now

ONSON Laptop Backpack $30 Amazon If you commute, work remotely, travel a lot, or study anything, the ONSON Laptop Backpack makes all of that a whole lot easier. It has high-end waterproof canvas material, supportive S-shaped straps, and a padded back panel, but that's just the beginning. Not only does this bag have a whopping 14 pockets of all different sizes to keep your essentials safe and organized, but it also has an external portable charger that keeps your electronics powered. It even has a theft-proof combination lock and durable zippers. Buy Now

Tomorrow's Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest $10 Amazon Keep counters spotless and utensils organized with Tomorrow's Kitchen utensil rest. It's made entirely from non-slip, heat-safe silicone, which is both durable and easy to clean. The raised edges keep spills contained while the notches can hold up to four tools at once — including tongs. It's available in seven colors, some of which offer different sizes, too. Buy Now

The Pampered Chef Mix N Chop $18 Amazon "Great kitchen tool which I use nearly everyday," wrote one reviewer about The Pampered Chef Mix N Chop. Its beveled blades chop meat and vegetables without scratching your pans, while the pinwheel shape is great for mixing it all together. It has a soft grip and thumb rest for comfort and control, and it's heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe. Another reviewer says they got theirs ten years ago, "and it is still going strong." Buy Now

Dreamegg Portable Sound Machine $29 Amazon With six built-in sounds, automatic-off timers, a surprisingly loud volume, and two USB charging ports, it's no wonder people are in love with the Dreamegg sound machine. Its portable design and affordable price tag make it even better, so you can take the sound of the ocean, white noise, or a soothing lullaby with you anywhere. Buy Now

Theraworx Relief Fast-Acting Foam for Leg Cramps $20 Amazon The idea that some foam can help stubborn leg, foot, and muscle cramps disappear might seem weird, but the truth is, more than 900 reviewers on Amazon say that when you’re using this foam from Theraworx Relief, it can actually happen. “I no longer wake up in the night with foot, ankle and calf cramps,” raved one reviewer. “It also relieves muscle aches and soreness in my back and neck.” This locally acting foam reduces soreness from cramps and spasms upon contact and is gentle on sensitive skin. If you use this daily, you can also help prevent new cramps and spasms from developing, say reviewers. Buy Now

Smart Funnel $22 Amazon These brilliant Smart Funnels attach two bottles together, so the top one can drip all of its contents into the bottom one. The result? Fewer bottles and less clutter in your shower and more of your favorite conditioner. They're dishwasher-safe, fit any bottle with a mouth-width of 1/2-inch to 2 inches, and can also be used to store bottles upside-down. Buy Now

Endless Yearning Running Belt $15 Amazon Rather than sticking your phone in your bra and hoping it stays, there's this Endless Yearning running belt. It's much sleeker and lighter than a fanny pack, but it offers storage in the form of two small pockets, one large zipper pocket, and an earbud port. It's also made from soft, non-chafe neoprene, won't absorb your sweat, and has a reflective stripe for nighttime jogs. Buy Now

Laxcare Sonic Face Brush $35 Amazon Whether they're using it for exfoliation, pore visibility, deep-cleansing, circulation, or getting rid of under-eye circles, reviewers have only great things to say about the Laxcare sonic face brush. It's rechargeable with seven speeds, has two textures to meet the needs of all skin types, and even has a heated massage function. The food-grade silicone is hypoallergenic, waterproof, and really easy to clean. Buy Now

Hi-Tech Wireless Cell Phone Stand $16 Amazon A genuine five-star rating is pretty much unheard of, but here it is anyway — the Hi-Tech Wireless cell phone stand, with 580 reviews and still going strong. Its elegant design rotates, folds, and adjusts to give you multiple angles for all your devices, while its hollow body is both lightweight and sturdy. The rubber cushions and anti-skid features keep your electronics safe, and it's available in three colors, including this gorgeous rose gold. Buy Now

Eve Hansen Vitamin C Eye Gel $15 Amazon If you’re trying to brighten up the area of skin under your eyes, this vitamin C-infused gel from Eve Hansen is a must-have. Reviewers say it’s easy to use and if you follow the three-step process of dabbing three to five drops under your eyes twice daily, you can really start to see a different. It boosts collagen to help treat eye puffiness and dark circles, while also moisturizing and protecting skin. Buy Now

ANTMONA Rechargeable Desk Fan $22 Amazon Another one with a full five stars on Amazon, the ANTMONA desk fan is portable with a clip-on design and rechargeable battery. The micro USB cable connects to your laptop, wall charger, or car adapter, and reviewers are seriously impressed with how "strong and cool" the wind output is, especially given its size. Buy Now

206 Collective Pearson Shearling Moccasin Slipper $20-$60 Amazon "If I worked at home, I would never take them off, but since I do work all day these slippers are the first thing that I put on when I get home," one reviewer writes about these 206 Collective Moccasins. The genuine shearling lining is soft and cozy, the foam-cushion insole conforms to your feet, and the hard rubber sole prevents slipping and allows you to go outside to get the mail. They're also available in seven colors. Buy Now

Relax Support Memory Foam Pillow $30 Amazon Whether you’re in the office, driving, or hanging out at home, the amount of support you’re getting for your back is super important. That’s why this memory foam pillow is such a good investment. It’s made to provide vital lumbar support when you need it most, and comes with removable straps so you can place it anywhere from a desk chair to the driver’s seat. It comes with a removable cover that you wash, so it’s really built to last. Buy Now

Maytex Mesh Pockets Shower Curtain $18 Amazon If you're low on storage space in the bathroom and tired of tripping over shampoo bottles, thousands of reviewers say this Maytex shower curtain is the way to go. In addition to being durable, easy to clean, and rust-proof, it gives you nine mesh pockets to store all of your shower necessities. They're even quick-drying and self-draining, so you don't have to worry about mold. Buy Now

The Crown Choice No Odor Dish Cloth $15 Amazon Because it's made of quick-drying polyester fibers, The Crown Choice No Odor dish cloth will not absorb smells or harbor mold or bacteria. It also lasts seven times longer than your average sponge, can be put in the dishwasher or washing machine for easy maintenance, and won't scratch any of your cookware — whether it's glass, porcelain, or steel. Buy Now

Freedom Planner 2018 $36 Amazon While other planners just record your schedule, the Freedom Planner 2018 helps you transform your life in all areas. Yes, it has daily, weekly, and monthly calendars, but it also uses scientifically-proven exercises like journals, habit-reminders, vision boards, inspiring quotes, and a gratitude section. Most people say that after trying it just once, they're customers for life. Buy Now

GABO Board $35 Amazon Whether you're a yogi who wants to take their practice to the next level or someone who wants to work their core at their standing desk, the GABO Board is the way to do it. Its heavy-duty wooden construction and inflatable donut can support up to 300 pounds, and you can adjust the amount of air depending on your desired difficulty level. "I'm impressed with how much I can integrate it into my workouts —improving balance, stretching, yoga poses, even planks and core exercises," one reviewer says. Buy Now

Kitchen Gizmo Unbreakable Wine Glasses $18 Amazon Even though they look just like glass, these Kitchen Gizmo wine glasses are actually made from Tritan, so they won't break, nick, crack, or warp. People love the classy hammered finish on the bottom and the fact that they're both BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. Buy Now

Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Sheets $39 Amazon Made from 60 percent bamboo and 40 percent microfiber, these Cosy House Collection sheets are both luxurious and super easy to care for. They wick moisture and are breathable for a refreshingly cool feeling throughout the night, and they're resistant to stains, wrinkles, fading, and pilling. They even resist pollen, dust mites, and the growth of bacteria, and they're available in six sizes and 14 colors. Buy Now