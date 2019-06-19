44 Genius Problem-Solvers On Amazon For Anyone Who Feels Like A Mess

For, me, laundry detergent can be a big problem. The powdered kind tends to get over everything, and the liquid kind dribbles all over the bottle every time you pour. And while pods are less mess, the jugs they come in are still pretty bulky, which is a pain if I have to lug it to the laundromat. Enter laundry strips — they're paper-thin and involve zero mess. (A true victory.) Those laundry strips are just one of the brilliant problem-solving products on Amazon that I'm about to introduce you to.

All of these clever little inventions are designed to make life feel a little less messy and chaotic. I mean, you probably already have enough on your plate just keeping up with work, family, friends, and figuring out what to cook for your next meal. (Hey — it's fine if you end up ordering pizza again.) And finding products that help streamline the rest of your life is necessary, so you can concentrate on the important stuff (the aforementioned work, family, friends, and pizza).

So if you're at your wit's end juggling messy laundry detergent and your mother's umpteenth phone call of the day, scroll through for genius products that'll make it feel like you've got your life together.

1. A Rotating Makeup Organizer So You Don't Have To Rifle Through Your Makeup Bag For That Mascara Sanipoe Rotating Makeup Organizer $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Ditch your disorganized cosmetics bag and keep all your makeup where you can find it with this makeup organizer. The 360-degree organizer fits right on your bathroom countertop or vanity and features height-adjustable trays that let you maximize space for foundation, cleansers, moisturizers, lipsticks, and creams. There's even room to hold up to 30 makeup brushes, so you have all your tools right within reach.

2. These Food Containers That Make Meal Prepping A Breeze Prep Naturals Glass Food Containers (Set of 3) $23 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking to save the dollars you're spending on eating lunch out, these bento box-style food storage containers just might encourage you to meal prep before the week starts. Made from durable borosilicate glass, each container has three compartments, so you can make a square meal out of your lunch break The compartments are dishwasher- and freezer-safe, and feature leakproof smart-locking lids with a slot for storing a fork and knife.

3. This Productivity Planner That Helps You Set And Reach Goals Panda Planner $26 | Amazon See on Amazon This planner doesn't just keep track of appointments — it also helps you maximize your productivity. The undated book has space for setting daily, weekly, and monthly goals goals, and space to help you prioritize the steps it'll take to actually reach those goals. Twice-daily check-ins hold you accountable, so you can keep track of your progress as you go through the day. The planner is available in black, red, purple, and aqua.

4. This Compact Lint Roller That's Small Enough To Fit In Your Purse Flint Retractable Lint Roller $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This lint roller is skinny and retractable — making it the perfect size to keep in your purse or car glove box for those times you realize you have dog hair on your dress before a job interview. The lint roller comes with 30 sticky sheets that easily remove pet hair, dust, and lint. Best of all, the paper is made from 100 recyclable materials and can easily be refilled.

5. These Pocket Wipes That Remove Wine Stains From Your Teeth True Wine Wipes (12 Pack) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon A glass of red wine at dinner can seriously dull your pearly whites, so sneak off to the bathroom and swipe one of these wine wipes across your teeth to get rid of any purple stains. Each pack comes with 12 wipes, and they're orange blossom-flavored — and won't interfere with the flavor of that delicious Napa Valley Cab you're sipping on.

6.These Organizers That Will Help You Finally Organize Your Socks And Underwear PureOrganics Underwear Organizer (4 Pieces) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon If your underwear drawer looks like a mess, use these underwear organizers to tidy things up. Each set comes with four sturdy fabric organizers with compartments of different sizes, so you can neatly store socks, underwear, camisoles, and bras. The best part? You'll majorly extend the life of your nice bras if they're not crumpled up in the corner of your dresser drawers.

7. These Upside-Down Bottle Holders That Help You Get Every Last Drop Last Drop Bottle Emptiers and Drainers (2 Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Think of all the money you could save at the store if you actually got every last drop of ketchup, mustard, and salad dressing. Well, now you can with these brilliant bottle emptiers. The emptiers store your bottles upside down, so that all the contents drain to the opening. And they fit bottles of all sizes, so you can use them for lotion, shampoo, and conditioner too.

8. These Clips To Finally Organize Cables, Cords, And Wires Baskis Cable Clip Cord Managers (3 Pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon A mess of cables, cords, and wires can be a real pain. Tidy things up with these cable clips. Each flexible silicone cord manager has slots for seven cables and features adhesive on the bottom so you can secure it in place. Use them to organize electronics on your desk, or to keep the cables behind your TV or stereo tangle-free and out of sight.

9. This Under-The-Sink Organizing Rack For All Your Cleaning Supplies Simple Houseware Under Sink Organizer Rack $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep sponges, dish soap, cleaning supplies, and towels organized with this under-the-sink organizer rack. The rack features two height-adjustable tiers and is expandable between 15 and 25 inches, so it fits into cupboards of all sizes. And there's even cut-out space for your sink pipe, so the rack won't get in the way. Keep one under your kitchen sink and one under your bathroom sink.

10. This Natural And Nourishing Hair Detangler Honest Conditioning Detangler $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep hair soft and tangle-free with this conditioning detangler. The natural, plant-based formula is made with argan oil, shea butter, jojoba protein, and quinoa extract — all of which work to smooth and separate strands while preventing flyaways. It's free of synthetics, dyes, and parabens, and the delicate orange and vanilla scent will make your hair smell as good as it feels.

11. A Handheld Vacuum With A Nozzle That Attracts Pet Hair Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum $31 | Amazon See on Amazon The specialized rubber nozzle on this handheld vacuum is specifically designed to attract pet hair, so it's perfect for getting all that fur off your couch or rugs. There's also a suction nozzle that's just right for cleaning up dry messes, like crumbs, kitty litter, and spilled dog food. You can also use the bagless vacuum as you would any other handheld vacuum, so it's great for cleaning stairs, car interiors, and other tight spaces.

12. An Ant-Blister Balm That's A Must For Anyone Who Spends Time On Their Feet BodyGlide Anti-Blister Foot Balm $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Stop blisters before they start with this highly-rated anti-blister balm. The balm is infused with vitamins A and C to soften skin, reduce inflammation, and keep feet from rubbing and chafing against shoes. The plant-derived formula is hypoallergenic, dry, and non-greasy, so your feet won't feel uncomfortable when you use it. This Boston marathon runner writes: "I coated my entire foot, between the toes and all. NO BLISTERS after 26.2 miles in the pouring rain ... I cannot rave more about this product. Incredible value to save you a lot of pain."

13. A Peel-Off Nail Polish Guard So You Can Give Yourself A Perfect Manicure PUEEN Latex Peel-Off Nail Tape $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Not exactly a pro when it comes to giving yourself a manicure? Use this peel-off latex guard to help you color inside the lines. Just paint the guard around your cuticles before applying nail polish, and it'll prevent the polish from going anywhere except on your nails. Once everything is dry, peel it right off with your fingers to reveal a precise manicure that looks totally professional.

14. These Soothing And Moisturizing Makeup Remover Wipes Honest Beauty Makeup Remover Wipes (30 Count) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Makeup remover wipes are a game-changer for those of us who are usually too lazy to take off our foundation and eyeshadow at the end of the day. These makeup remover wipes by Honest Beauty don't just remove all the oil, dirt, and makeup — they also soften and nourish skin with olive and grape seed oils. The dermatologist-tested wipes are free of parabens, synthetics, and fragrance, and because they come in a handy little pack, they're perfect for travel.

15. A Microwave Cover To Help Prevent Splatter Tovolo Collapsible Microwave Cover $8 | Amazon See on Amazon With this microwave cover, you may never have to clean splattered spaghetti sauce off the inside of your microwave again. The cover blocks any potential mess, and you can stick it in the dishwasher to effortlessly clean it if your soup or sauce explodes. Small vents allow steam to escape, and the cover collapses flat for easy storage. And since it's reusable — it's a lot more environmentally friendly than covering plates and bowls with paper towels.

16. These No-Tie Shoelaces For Trip-Free Workouts Lock Laces No-Tie Shoelaces $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Sneaker laces always coming untied? Swap them out for these no-tie shoelaces, and you'll never have to bend over to re-tie again. The firm but flexible laces feature a "tension dial" that allows you to adjust the tightness of the laces, so you can choose between a firm or relaxed fit. The laces fit sneakers of all sizes (even kids sneakers) and come in a dozen colors, like hot pink, neon yellow, and basic black or white. They're great for high-intensity workouts or runners, too.

17. This Sponge That Removes Deodorant Streaks From Your Shirt Hollywood Deodorant Removing Sponge $6 | Amazon See on Amazon This magical deodorant-removing sponge is a lot more effective than using a wet towel to get rid of those tell-tale white streaks on your shirt. Just swipe it across your clothing a few times to instantly remove any stray deodorant, and you'll be good to go. This reviewer writes: "This sponge truly works and has saved so many black or dark outfits from the scourge of deodorant! Genius!"

18. This Size-Adjustable Kitchen Utensil Organizer AmazonBasics Expandable Kitchen Utensil Drawer $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Optimize kitchen storage space with this expandable cutlery organizer. Made from eco-sustainable bamboo, the six-compartment organizer expands from 12 to 19 inches in width, giving you two extra compartments that are perfect for larger serving utensils. And it's not just for the kitchen — you can also use the organizer for office supplies, craft supples, or to organize your junk drawer.

19. This Stainless Steel Bar That Gets That Garlic Smell Off Your Hands Amco Rub-A-Way Odor Absorbing Bar $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Cooking with garlic, onions, or fish can leave your hands with a pretty strong scent. Get rid of any smell fast with this stainless steel soap. Just rub this bar between your hands as you would with soap — the stainless steel molecules will bind to any odor-causing sulfur molecules, lifting them away from your hands. Use this before your guests come over for dinner, and they'll never know you were chopping garlic just 20 minutes earlier.

20. This Fold-Up TV Tray That Has Room For Plenty Of Snacks Table-Mate TV Tray $60 | Amazon See on Amazon At 20- by 25-inches, this TV tray is extra-large, so you'll have plenty of space for setting out popcorn and hot chocolate while you catch up on your favorite show. The open-bottom design gives your legs plenty of wiggle room, and you can adjust both the height and angle of the tray. The tray table is lightweight and folds up flat, so you can stash it under your couch when you're not using it.

21. An Electric Foot File That'll Make Your Feet Baby Soft MiroPure Electric Callus Remover $26 | Amazon See on Ama Soak your feet in water for 10 minutes, then use this electric foot file to get rid of calluses and smooth your feet. The waterproof, USB-rechargeable file comes with two spinning roller heads: a coarse roller that rids the heels and balls of your feet of dry skin, and a fine roller that gently exfoliates more sensitive parts, like your toes. Reviewers say it's a "miracle worker," and "takes the dead skin off with just a light touch."

22. These Heel Protectors That Make It Easier To Walk On Gravel And Grass GoGo Heel High Heel Protectors (Sizes XXS-M) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Rocks, grass, subway grates — they can all wreak havoc on your heels. Slip these high heel protectors on before leaving the house to keep heels from getting scratched, damaged, or broken. The transparent protectors also stabilize your heels —making them easier to walk in — and they'll prevent you from sinking into grass if you end up at an outdoor wedding. Choose from four sizes to fit stilettos or wider heels.

23. This Cutting Board That's Also A Colander And A Funnel Joseph Joseph Rinse & Chop Cutting Board $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This multi-functional cutting board makes chopping so much easier. Fold up the perforated end of the board, and it acts as a colander so you can rinse your fruit and veggies, then lay it flat to get to chopping. Once everything is sliced up, fold the board up again, and use the open end to funnel everything into a bowl or pan. The board is dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is easy.

24. This Purse Organizer So You Can Actually Find Your Lip Balm When You Need It ZTUJO Purse Organ $30 | Amazon See on Amazon If your purse is a jumble, this purse organizer is for you. Made from soft but sturdy felt, the organizer sits upright in your purse and features multiple interior and exterior pockets that are perfect for storing all your necessities. There's even a key fob, so you don't have to search for your car keys while another driver is impatiently waiting to take your space. The organizer comes in five sizes, so it works in totes and smaller handbags alike.

25. These iPhone Screen Protectors That Prevent Cracking And Chipping MaxBoost iPhone Screen Protector (3 Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your iPhone X or XS screen free from cracks and chips with the help of this iPhone screen protector. Made from thin tempered glass, the protector is 3-D touch compatible and features an open-edge design that makes it compatible with all phone cases. The screen is also specially coated to resist fingerprints and residue, and each pack comes with three protectors, so if one gets cracked, you can immediately replace it.

26. These Stoppers That Keep Rugs From Sliding Around And Curling iPrimio Rug Stoppers (16 Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep rugs from sliding around and keep the corners from curling up with the help of these rug grips. The grips adhere to the bottom side of the rug to keep it securely in place on all kinds of floor surfaces, including wood, tile, ceramic, and linoleum. And if the grips lose their stickiness over time? Simply clean with a little rubbing alcohol to restore their gripping power.

27. These Sheet Suspenders That Keep Your Fitted Sheet Firmly In Place The Original Bed Band Sheet Suspenders $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your fitted sheet from bunching up in the middle of the night with these bed sheet suspenders. Just attach the clips to the underside of each corner of the sheet, then pull on the tension dial to pull it taut, et voilà — the sheet will stay firmly in place with no wrinkling or budging.

28. A Cup Holder Specifically Designed For Your Couch CouchCoaster Cup Holder $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This couch cup holder will keep you from spilling your drink even if you jump up because your favorite soccer team just scored the game-winning point. Made from BPA-free silicone, the weighted holder wraps around couch arm rests, but can also slide between cushions or simply lay flat. The cut-out on one side is perfect for accommodating coffee mug handles, and the holder is size-adjustable, so bottles of beer will fit snugly inside too.

29. This Travel Pillow That's Also A Tablet Holder Gogo 3-In-1 Travel Pillow $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This travel pillow and tablet holder converts into three different shapes, making it exceptionally versatile. Use it in its square shape for a quick nap on the couch, or convert it into a U-shape to keep your head upright while you sleep on the plane. Reading or watching a show on your tablet? Secure it inside and use it as a comfy lap pillow that doubles as a tablet holder. Plus, it's covered in soft, plush material, making it cozy to snuggle up with however you choose to use it.

30. These Eraser Sponges That Clean Just About Anything STK Magic Cleaning Eraser Sponges (20 Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon These eraser sponges are some of the most useful cleaning tools you can have around. Just wet the melamine sponges with a little water, and you can scrub away just about anything — like grease, dirt, scuffs, and pen or crayon markings. It's safe to use on all kinds of surfaces too, like paint, tile, stainless steel, and marble. It even works on leather, so you can make your old sneakers look brand new.

31. This Natural, Hypoallergenic Bar That Rubs Out Laundry Stains The Laundress Wash and Stain Bar $6 | Amazon See on Amazon One reviewer writes that this laundry stain-removing bar "took out extremely stubborn red wine stains off my white jeans." The hypoallergenic bar is made from a simple blend of vegetable soap, borax, and essential oils. And it's not just for removing stains — the tiny but powerful bar is also perfect for hand-washing delicates without having to haul out the detergent.

32. A Flexible Book Light That Fits Right Around Your Neck CeSunlight LED Neck Light $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Want to finish that page-turner, but don't want to keep your partner up? Slip on this neck light. Each end of the lightweight, flexible frame features two LED lights with adjustable brightness settings: click once for the floodlight setting, twice for the spotlight setting, and three times for combination floodlight and spotlight. The neck light is USB-rechargeable, and gives off up to 10 hours of illumination on just one charge.

33. These Pretty Thigh Bands That Prevent Chafing Bandelettes Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep uncomfortable friction at bay with the help of these anti-chafing thigh bands. The stretchy lace bands slip right over your thighs where they prevent rubbing and irritation without having to wear tights or nylons. They come in six sizes and twelve colors. Wear them under dresses and skirts, or if you're an athlete — put them on under shorts before you set out for your next run or tennis match.

34. A Travel Mug That's Practically Spill-Proof Mighty Mug Travel Mug $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever spilled a cup of coffee all over your laptop, you know what a nightmare it can be. To keep that from happening, sip from this ingenious travel mug instead. The bottom of the mug is outfitted with a grip that air-locks the mug to the surface of your desk or table — which prevents it from being knocked over. And when you lift the mug straight up, the lock releases instantly, so taking another sip won't require any heavy lifting.

35. These Magnetic Key Holders That Mount Easily To The Wall Tescat Magnetic Key Holders (6 Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Constantly misplacing your keys? Just mount one of these magnetic key holders on the wall next to the front door, so they're always right where you left them. They stick to the wall with just a little adhesive and hold up to 3 pounds (perfect if your key ring is loaded). Use them in the kitchen too — as utensil holders or refrigerator magnets.

36. This Compact Dry Erase Board That Fits Right On Your Desk Quartet Desktop Dry Erase Board $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Make to-do lists and jot down quick notes on this desktop dry erase board. Measuring in at 18- by 6-inches, the board is designed to fit right in between your keyboard and monitor, and it's angled for easy viewing. The hidden, pull-out drawer in the bottom can be used to store dry erase markers, pens, and paper clips, and because the board is made out of glass instead of plastic — it won't stain over time.

37. An Essential Oil Roller That Helps Ease Headache Pain UpNature Pain Relief Essential Oil $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Reach for this essential oil for pain relief the next time you feel a headache coming on. The pure, therapeutic-grade formula is made from a soothing blend of peppermint, wintergreen, rosemary, marjoram, and frankincense. Roll it on your temples and across your forehead to ease tension headaches and migraines, or apply it anywhere you experience soreness or pain. Reviewers swear the oil "smells amazing," and that it "works very quickly to relieve headache pain!"

38. This Clever Way To Double Your Shoe Storage Space HARRA HOME Shoe Organizers (5 Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If your shoe collection is impressive, but spilling out of your closet, these shoe organizers are for you. The two-tier organizers let you stack each pair on top of each other, essentially doubling your closet space. Non-slip grips hold shoes securely in place, so they won't topple off, and each organizer is height-adjustable between 3 and 7 inches, so they can accommodate ballet flats, heels, and ankle boots alike.

39. This Lid That Prevents Water From Boiling Over MIBOW Boil-Over Stopper $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep pasta water from spilling over with this boil-over stopper. Perforations on the stopper allow water to bubble through, but the concave shape means the water stays in the stopper instead of spilling out all over your stove. Made from BPA-free, flexible silicone, the stopper is heat-resistant up to 460 degrees Fahrenheit, and fits pots and pans up to 10 inches in diameter. Use the stopper as a microwave cover, too.

40. A Fabric Shaver That Gets Rid Of Fuzz And Pilling House of Wonderful Fabric Shaver $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Is your favorite sweater is looking a little worse for the wear? Use this fabric shaver to restore some life to it. The shaver is safe to use on all kinds of fabric, and it features stainless steel rotary blades that remove fuzz and pilling, so it looks like that well-worn sweater is actually brand new. The shaver is powered by batteries or by wall outlet, and comes with two replacement blades. Use it on blankets, duvets, and upholstery too.

41. This Electric Wine Opener That'll Elevate Your Wine Game Hotool Electric Wine Opener Set $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Take the mystery out of opening a bottle of wine with this electric wine opener. Just place the cordless, battery-operated opener over the neck of your bottle of Merlot, press the top button to uncork, and then press the bottom button to release the cork. The set comes with a pouring spout to aerate your wine, a vacuum stopper that'll keep the wine fresh for a week, and a foil cutter that doubles as a dock for the opener.

42. These Storage Containers That Keep Produce Fresher For Longer Signora Ware Fruit and Vegetable Keepers (Set of 2) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Do your fruit and veggies usually go bad before you have the chance to get to eat them? Keep them in these produce containers to prolong their life. The containers seal tight — and features a zig-zag base that wicks away moisture, plus a tab on the side that allows air flow, so that your produce retains maximum freshness. The BPA-free containers are freezer- and dishwasher-safe.

43. These Makeup Eraser Sticks That Let You Correct Small Mistakes Almay Oil-Free Makeup Eraser Sticks (24 Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If you don't have the steadiest of hands when applying liquid eyeliner, these makeup eraser sticks are about to become your best friends. Just snap the color ring on one end of the stick to release just the right amount of remover, and you can instantly erase mistakes without having to start all over again. The oil-free, hypoallergenic removers are infused made with a skin-nourishing blend of aloe, cucumber, and green tea, so they won't leave behind any redness or irritation.