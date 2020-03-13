44 Genius Products That Are Way More Hygienic Than What You're Currently Using

Whether you prefer your place spotless or you don't mind a little mess, we could all be a little more hygienic. No one is perfect, so even if you have your skin care routine down on lock, I bet there are still some genius products that are way more hygienic than what you're currently using out there to tackle your cleaning routines.

Think about it: There are so many unique products on the market that can tackle literally any problem in the most effective way possible. Sure, your standard kitchen sponge can work on all different dishes, but is it truly the best solution to sanitize your silverware, especially with all those hard-to-reach slots and curved edges? For that, you need this cutlery brush, which is made specifically to reach every crevice of your forks, spoons, and knives for a flawless clean.

On top of that, there are so many things hanging out in your home that need to be cleaned regularly that it's hard to keep track of them all. For example, how often do you dig deep down into your drains to remove clogs, or scrub the inside of your toilet basin? Germs and bacteria hang out in these often ignored places, too, which is why easy-to-use tools like this toilet teddy bear are a must.

If you aren't even sure where to start, I've got you covered. Here's a roundup of some of the most brilliant, ultra hygienic products to clean out everything from your sink to your skin with as little effort as possible.