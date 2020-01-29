44 Grooming Products That Are Legitimately Amazing & Less Than $35 On Amazon

If you're looking to refresh your beauty and grooming routine, there's a seemingly endless number of products to choose from on Amazon that all promise next-level glow. To separate the winners from the hype, I've gathered a list of popular grooming products on Amazon that are legit amazing and still all less than $35.

The picks listed below made the cut for several reasons. In general, they have lots of positive reviews, an impressive overall rating, or a cool feature that makes them stand out from the massive amount of grooming products available on the market. Most importantly, they're useful and affordable whether it's a $20 natural teeth whitening charcoal powder with more than 19,000 reviews or a set of cult-favorite exfoliating towels that only cost $5.

Whether you want to treat dry, damaged hair, upgrade your skin-care routine, or make your shower feel more like a spa, there's sure to be an item or two (or three!) on this list for you. And once you try these products for yourself, you'll join the hundreds of Amazon shoppers who know that these items are well worth the buzz. So, read on to discover the grooming products you'll want to start using ASAP.

1. These Clear Acne-Absorbing Patches That Are Great For Sensitive Skin Avarelle Acne Absorbing Cover Patches (40 Count) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with soothing tea tree and calendula oils and calming cica, these acne-absorbing patches are great for treating blemishes without irritating sensitive skin. The natural ingredients are delivered via clear hydrocolloid patches, which are easy to apply and blend in with your skin tone. Just clean and dry the affected area, apply a small, medium, or large patch, and leave it on for several hours or overnight.

2. This Fan-Favorite Cream That Strengthens & Conditions Nails Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream $8 | Amazon See On Amazon For more than 25 years, beauty fans have used Hard as Hoof nail strengthening cream for stronger and smoother nails and cuticles. Packed with nourishing ingredients like vitamins A, C, D, and E, calcium, and jojoba oil, the coconut-scented cream restores damaged nails and prevents chips, peels, and cracks. Use it as often as you need, with or without nail polish.

3. The Natural Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder With 19,000+ Reviews Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This super popular teeth whitening charcoal powder has rave reviews for its natural stain-removing power. Made with organic coconut activated charcoal, orange seed oil, and remineralizing bentonite, the powder whitens teeth, detoxifies, and even reduces bad breath. Reviewers report noticeably whiter smiles after just one use — and many say this whitening powder is a great option for those with sensitive teeth.

4. A Brightening Lemon Peeling Gel That Gently Removes Dead Skin Secret Key Lemon Sparkling Peeling Gel $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Using the natural exfoliating power of citrus combined with refreshing carbonated water, this gommage-style lemon peeling gel leaves skin soft and bright. Other ingredients include papaya extract to cleanse the pores, aloe vera to moisturize, and green tea and chamomile to soothe skin. One reviewer noted: "I used this product twice and I can already notice a difference in the tone and texture of my skin."

5. An Affordable Water Dental Flosser That Deep Cleans Teeth & Gums Anjou Water Dental Flosser $34 | Amazon See On Amazon To deep clean your teeth and gums, this easy-to-use water dental flosser is a popular pick — and it's more affordable than some other brands without giving up quality. This unit holds enough water for 90 seconds of continuous flossing to remove plaque and debris between teeth and along the gum line. The rechargeable cordless device also has a nonslip silicone handle, a 360-degree nozzle, and three flossing modes. It comes with three extra color-coded nozzles so the whole family can use it.

6. A Mineral Sunscreen That's Gentle On Your Skin & The Environment Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen Mineral Lotion SPF 50 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This hypoallergenic mineral sunscreen blocks harmful UVA/UVB rays while remaining gentle on your skin. The reef-friendly sunscreen uses titanium dioxide and zinc oxide for a non-greasy lotion that's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Choose from SPF 30, 50, or 70. It's free of parabens, phthalates, and oxybenzone, but packed with skin-loving moisturizers and botanical antioxidants.

7. This Rainfall Shower Head That's Super Easy To Install SparkPod High Pressure Rain Shower Head $30 | Amazon See On Amazon With thousands of five-star ratings, this high-pressure rainfall shower head is a clear favorite among shoppers who want to make showering feel like entering a spa. The easy-to-install shower head quickly connects to any standard shower arm and has 90 silicone jets that deliver a luxurious experience at a super affordable price.

8. This Nail Repair Pen That Gets Rid Of Fungus & Restores Damage Ariella Toenail and Nail Repair Pen (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This toenail and nail repair pen gets rid of stubborn fungus and restores brittle, damaged nails in just a few weeks. Sold in a two-pack with pre-filled applicator pens, the powerful formula is brushed onto clean nails every day until healthy nails reappear. "Using one pen twice a day almost completely cleared my infection up within only a couple of weeks!" wrote one reviewer.

9. This Dentist-Formulated Mouthwash That Freshens Breath For Up To 24 Hours TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon To get rid of the bacteria that causes bad breath, add this this dentist-formulated oral rinse to your routine. The mild mint-flavored mouthwash contains no alcohol, so it won't burn or sting like some other antibacterial mouthwashes. The oral rinse is also free of artificial flavors, colors, and gluten, and it freshens breath for up to 24 hours. With more than 3,000 five-star reviews, it's a customer favorite.

10. This Boar Bristle Brush That Gently Detangles & Leaves Your Hair So Smooth BESTOOL Boar Bristle Hair Brush With Nylon Pins $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with natural boar and nylon bristles embedded in a flexible cushion, this dual bristle hair brush is great for detangling while preventing hair loss that comes from too much pulling. As the brush smooths your hair, it also massages your scalp and distributes your hair's natural oils to leave your locks shiny and soft. The bamboo paddle brush is safe for all hair types and comes with a brush cleaner and a handy travel bag.

11. This Stainless Steel Foot File That Great For Calloused Skin Rikans Colossal Foot Rasp File and Callus Remover $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling foot file and callus remover makes even dry, cracked feet soft and smooth. The foot file can be used wet or dry — just apply gentle pressure to the areas on your feet using the rasp's stainless steel surface, and dead skin will be gone in no time. One reviewer wrote: "I could not believe how much this foot file does its job in getting through the dry, dead and callused skin."

12. The Best-Selling Foot Cream With Over 13,000 Reviews O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream $8 | Amazon See On Amazon After exfoliating your feet, give them a hydrating boost with this O'Keeffe's foot cream. The concentrated cream creates a protective layer over the skin's surface to keep your feet moisturized, and it contains allantoin, which has anti-inflammation and hydration benefits. With more than 13,000 reviews, including thousands of five-star ratings, it's clear why this foot cream is a best-seller.

13. This Magnetic Lash Kit That Makes Applying False Lashes So Easy HSBCC Coolours Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes (3 Pairs) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon With magnetic eyeliner and lashes, applying false lashes is easier than ever — and many beauty aficionados love this lash kit, giving it a 4.3-star rating. The magnetic eyeliner goes on just like liquid eyeliner, and then you apply one of three lash styles (Natural, Party, or Daily), which have small magnets that latch onto the eyeliner. The whole process is easier than sandwiching your real lashes between magnetic lashes, and a great alternative for those who find traditional lash glue uncomfortable.

14. A Fluoride-Free Activated Charcoal Toothpaste That Gently Whitens Teeth Hello Oral Care Activated Charcoal Toothpaste $5 | Amazon See On Amazon This fluoride-free activated charcoal whitening toothpaste works to naturally whiten, remove plaque, and freshen breath, and it's gentle enough to use every day. In addition to activated charcoal, the jet black toothpaste contains bacteria-fighting coconut oil, tea tree oil, and xylitol, as well as a minty fresh flavor. The toothpaste is also vegan, cruelty-free, and free of artificial flavors and dyes.

15. An Affordable Electric Toothbrush That Cleans Hard-To-Reach Areas Oral-B Electric Toothbrush $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This Oral-B Dual Clean electric toothbrush has a two-minute timer to help you meet the dentist-recommended brushing time, and it also provides twice the cleaning power with its head design. The brush head rotates from side-to-side to clean hard-to-reach areas and remove more plaque than a manual toothbrush. This rechargeable electric toothbrush is one of the most affordable options on Amazon, too.

16. This Post-Shaving Solution That Soothes Ingrown Hairs & Redness Tend Skin Solution For Ingrown Hairs & Razor Bumps $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you choose to shave or wax, reduce ingrown hairs, redness, and bumps by apply this calming Tend Skin solution after hair removal. The solution is gentle enough to use almost anywhere on the body, and reviewers rave about its effectiveness: "It has dramatically reduced my ingrown hairs and has been the best product I've tried so far."

17. The Apple Cider Shampoo & Conditioner Set With 15,000+ Reviews WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Hair Conditioner Set $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This apple cider vinegar shampoo and conditioner set has earned rave reviews for leaving hair soft, bouncy, and buildup-free. The apple cider vinegar shampoo clarifies your hair, repairs everyday damage, and reduces dandruff, while the conditioner hydrates and detangles with ingredients like coconut oil, avocado oil, and vitamins E and B5. The cult-favorite shampoo and conditioner set is safe to use on all hair types (even dyed hair) and free of parabens, sulfates, and silicones.

18. A Refreshing Scalp Treatment That Doesn't Need To Be Rinsed Out OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Tea Tree Mint Scalp Treatment $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Relieve dry, itchy scalps with this soothing tea tree mint scalp treatment. Made with a hydrating and tingly blend of Australian tea tree oil, peppermint, and witch hazel, massage the lightweight formula into your clean, towel-dried hair and scalp — no rinsing required.

19. A Stainless Steel Tongue Cleaner With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews MasterMedi Tongue Cleaner (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon The MasterMedi tongue cleaner has thousands of five-star ratings from reviewers who love it for freshening breath and removing bacteria. Sold in a set of two with a convenient travel case, each stainless steel tongue scraper gently cleans the mouth and can even improve the sensitivity of your taste buds.

20. An Easy-To-Use Bronzer Stick That Creates A Natural Glow Undone Beauty Water Bronzer Stick $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This water-based bronzer stick creates a natural, streak-free glow or contour that's pretty hard to mess up. The sheer formula is super blendable and buildable, and it's infused with coconut water for extra moisture. The noncomedogenic bronzer comes in four shades, two for cool skin tones and two for warm tones.

21. A Exfoliant With Salicylic Acid That Fights Acne & Soothes Skin Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Reduce acne and brighten your skin with this cult-favorite exfoliant from Paula's Choice. Made with salicylic acid and green tea, the exfoliant cleans out pores, removes dead skin, soothes, and evens skin tone. One reviewer noted: "When I use it on my (pretty dry) skin, it transforms it from congested, irritated, and bright red to calm, clear, and glowing overnight."

22. These Mini Facial Razors That Remove Fine Hairs With Ease Tinkle Eyebrow Razor (6-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers are fans of these easy-to-use facial razors, which are perfect for removing fine hairs around your eyebrows, face, and neck. Sold in a six-pack, each razor comes with a safety cover for the blade and can be used with a shaving cream or facial oil to gently remove hairs if you choose to do so.

23. These Cult-Favorite Exfoliating Towels That Leave Skin Super Soft Asian Exfoliating Bath Washcloths (8-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon These cult-favorite (and very affordable) Korean exfoliating towels are known for effectively removing dead skin cells and leaving your body super soft. The set includes eight towels in two strengths. To use them, take a hot shower or bath, and scrub with these towels like you would with a loofah. Then rinse, moisturize, and say hello to amazingly soft skin.

24. These Individually Wrapped Towelettes That Sanitize Without Drying Out Your Skin Herban Essentials Assorted Bag (20-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon For a gentle alternative to hand sanitizer and wipes, pick up this bag of 20 essential oil towelettes. The bag contains five different kinds of individually wrapped essential oil-infused towelettes: lavender, lemon, orange, peppermint, and eucalyptus. The portable towels have aromatherapy benefits and can be used to clean your hands and face — they're especially great for stashing in your carry-on bag while traveling.

25. A Derma Roller That Costs Way Less Than Professional Dermabrasion Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Cosmetic Microdermabrasion Instrument $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This derma roller instrument helps your skin glow and makes your skin-care products more effective, and it costs much less than a professional dermabrasion session. The micro-needle roller uses firm but gentle pressure to exfoliate your face and brighten the complexion, and it's great to use before applying a serum or moisturizer. One reviewer wrote: "I have had acne scars my whole life and this has been the only thing that has helped them."

26. A Vitamin C & Retinol Serum To Get Your Skin Glowing Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum $16 | Amazon See On Amazon The vitamin C in this serum offers a boost of antioxidants and helps repair sun damage; hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin; niacinamide and MSM reduce inflammation; retinol cleanses the pores; and salicylic acid tackles blemishes. This powerful serum is an all-in-one formula that's safe for all skin types and a great follow-up to a derma roller.

27. These Absorbent Microfiber Towels That Help Hair Dry Faster & Reduce Frizz Lovife Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Help your hair dry faster and reduce frizz with these absorbent microfiber hair towels, which are super affordable and have lots of five-star reviews. Sold in a pack of two, the soft and breathable towels are easy to twist on, and they stay in place thanks to a conveniently placed button. These towels are especially helpful if you have thick hair, as one reviewer noted: "I have really thick hair, so any help getting it dry faster is amazing!"

28. An Affordable Bath Bomb Set With 12 Essential Oil-Infused Scents Lagunamoon Bath Bombs (12-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This bath bomb gift set offers a nice variety of soothing scents at a great price. Each of the 12 bath bombs is infused with natural essential oils, sea salt, coconut oil, and shea butter to leave you feeling hydrated and relaxed after your bath. The scents include Pure Jasmine, Green Tea Mocha, Sour Lemon.

29. A Deep-Cleaning Hair Rinse That Won't Strip Away Color R+Co Acid Wash Apple Cider Vinegar Cleansing Rinse $32 | Amazon See On Amazon For a deep cleaning treatment that's safe to use on color-treated hair, this apple cider vinegar cleansing rinse is a great choice. The rinse contains apple fruit extract, aloe vera, and tamanu seed oil to soothe the scalp and leave hair soft, shiny, and strong — and it cleanses without stripping your hair of its natural oils and color.

30. An Organic Aloe Vera Gel That Has Lots Of Uses In Your Beauty Routine Seven Minerals Organic Aloe Vera Gel $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This high-quality, organic aloe vera gel is made from freshly cut aloe leaves, and there are so many ways to incorporate the potent gel into your beauty routine. In addition to soothing sunburns and freshly shaved skin, aloe vera gel can be used as a hair treatment, moisturizer, cuticle treatment, or mixed into homemade masks.

31. A Spray-On Sunscreen That's Environmentally-Friendly Alba Botanica Clear Spray Sensitive SPF 50 Sunscreen $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This Alba Botanica spray sunscreen offers the convenience of a spray-on sun protection without the environmentally-harmful ingredients found in some other brands. The lightweight and biodegradable SPF 50 sunscreen mist dries clear and quickly, provides broad-spectrum protection, and is sweat- and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Choose from three versions with natural fragrance or opt for a fragrance-free formula.

32. A Hair Dryer & Brush In One That's Great For Thick & Curly Hair Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers with thick, curly, and wavy hair rave about this Revlon hair dryer and styler. In one step, the styling tool dries and smooths hair with a flexible paddle brush and detangling bristles. Its ionic technology adds shine and reduces frizz, and there are two heat settings and even a cool option for maximum styling control.

33. A Hair Tool Holder That Keeps Styling Tools Organized & Out Of The Way mDesign Over-Cabinet Hair Care Tools Holder $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This over-the-door hair tool holder stores styling tools while they're still hot and keeps them out of sight. The roomy, steel wire storage rack has three compartments that can hold a hair dryer, curling iron, flat iron, or brushes, and since items are kept separate, it's easy to grab exactly what you need. The hair tool holder is super easy to install, too — just hang it directly on the cabinet door. Choose from six colors to match your decor.

34. The Repairing Treatment That Restores Dry, Damaged Hair Like "Magic" Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment $28 | Amazon See On Amazon The Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment has earned thousands of five-star reviews for repairing even extremely damaged and brittle hair. The concentrated formula can be used once a week or as needed before shampooing. Apply a generous amount to towel-dried hair, leave it in for at least 10 minutes, then rinse and wash your hair as usual. "I have thick, naturally very dark hair, usually when I colour my hair much lighter, my hair tends to dry out, become brittle and dull. This is magic in a bottle, using this product regular my hair is now manageable, shiny and super healthy," one fan wrote.

35. These Essential Oil-Infused Shower Steamers That Work Like Bath Bombs Twisted Tomboy Breathe Easy Shower Steamers (3-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Get the benefits of a bath bomb while you shower, with these essential oil-infused shower steamers. Sold in a three-pack, the eucalyptus, peppermint, and lemon shower steamers are great for easing the symptoms of colds, allergies, and congestion. Much like a bath bomb, these shower steamers fizz when they get wet, releasing the soothing aromatherapy scent into your shower.

36. A Blackhead Vacuum With Red & Blue Lights That Rejuvenate Skin Alin&Alan Blackhead Remover Vacuum $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular and affordable blackhead remover vacuum gently pulls blackheads, acne, makeup residue, and dead skin from your face. The USB-rechargeable unit has various suction levels for different skin types, and there are red and blue light therapy options to rejuvenate the skin and minimize pores. The vacuum also comes with four suction heads to target specific concerns, like sensitive skin or treating the T-zone.

37. The Cult-Favorite Healing Clay That Deep Cleans Pores Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This 100% pure calcium bentonite clay can be mixed with apple cider vinegar or water to create a deep cleaning facial and body mask. Apply the healing clay mask, let it tighten for up to 10 minutes, and then rinse it off with warm water. One reviewer wrote: "I’ve had problem skin my whole life and I’ve never had a product work so well."

38. This 2-In-1 Razor That Also Comes With A Trimmer Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Moisturizing Razor $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Get both a moisturizing razor and a waterproof trimmer in one with the handy Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle razor. The convenient two-in-one features a hypoallergenic moisturizing serum, five curving blades that reduce irritation, and a built-in, battery-powered trimmer with adjustable comb lengths that can be used in or out of the shower.

39. These Makeup Remover Cloths That Even Work On Waterproof Mascara MMR The Softest Cloth Makeup Remover (3-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These super soft makeup remover cloths can remove a full face of makeup with just water. The set of three dual-sided microfiber cloths are absorbent, fast-drying, and since they're machine-washable, they're also eco-friendly and easy to reuse. One reviewer noted: "They work very well to remove even waterproof mascara and liquid lipsticks."

40. A Collagen Protein Treatment That Leaves Dry, Damaged Hair Super Soft Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment $8 | Amazon See On Amazon According to over 1,000 reviewers, this Elizavecca collagen hair protein treatment leaves locks incredibly soft and silky. Made with strengthening and conditioning ingredients like soy protein extract and collagen, the repairing treatment mask is applied after shampooing and rinsed after 20 minutes to restore dry, damaged hair.

41. An Affordable Makeup Sponge Set That Blends Liquids, Powders, & More BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon At such an affordable price, it's easy to see why this high-quality makeup sponge set has thousands of positive reviews. The soft, non-latex sponges can be used wet or dry to apply and blend all kinds of cosmetics from powders to liquids. The sponge's edgeless design and teardrop shape provides smooth makeup coverage on the entire face, and each sponge is super easy to clean and air dry, too.

42. These Bamboo Face Pads That Can Be Reused Hundreds Of Times Spaces Organic Bamboo Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These organic, reusable bamboo makeup remover pads are an eco-friendly and affordable alternative to disposable wipes and cotton pads. Use the pads with your favorite toner to gently wash away the day's makeup. The reusable pads can be washed hundreds of times, too — just place them in the included laundry bag and toss them in the washing machine.

43.These Bamboo Face Washcloths That Are Great For Sensitive Skin Loran Luxury Bamboo Facial Washcloths (6-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from soft, 100% bamboo fiber, this set of bamboo face washcloths are hypoallergenic and naturally antimicrobial. The plush cloths are also free of harsh dyes and chemicals, making them a great way to cleanse and exfoliate sensitive skin. "They are very soft and are much easier on my skin than a regular washcloth," wrote one reviewer.