45 Awesome Things With 5-Star Reviews That Are Starting To Sell Out On Amazon

One of the best things about shopping on Amazon is the fact that you get to crowd-source opinions while you shop. Just a quick scroll down the page and you can check product ratings and read reviews posted by real buyers. It's a dream come true for those of us who stress about the possibility of buyer's remorse. (Raises hand.) But if you don't have hours to devote to combing through reviews, you can rely on us. We've sourced all these awesome things on Amazon that have tons of 5-star ratings.

Now, getting anywhere close to a 5-star rating on Amazon is nothing short of a monumental achievement. Since most everyone posts anonymously, the reviews are no holds barred. And let me tell you —some of the opinions communicated are brutally honest.

The bright side of that? When you read tons of reviews singing the praises of some product, you can rest assured that it really is good.

Here's the thing: avid shoppers eventually catch on to products with consistently high ratings, which means they can sell out fast. In other words, you don't want to sleep on any of these items — they might be gone before you know it.

1. This Dreamy Water Bottle That Keeps Hot Drinks Hot And Cold Drinks Cold Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from stainless steel and boasting double-walled insulation, this sports water bottle keeps cold drinks cold for 24 hours and hot drinks hot for 12. It comes with two reusable straws and three interchangeable lids, so you can sip any way you like. Choose from 17 colors like bubble gum, sky blue, graphite, and lime.

2. These Blue Light Blocking Glasses That Prevent Eyestrain When You're Looking At A Screen Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-pack) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon If you work on a computer or even just spend a lot of time looking at your phone, you need these blue light blocking glasses. The lenses filter out the blue light emitted from screens, which can cause eyestrain and even disrupt your circadian rhythm, so that you don't sleep as well at night. Choose from several frame options.

3. This Really Affordable Way To Clean Your Carpets Yourself Resolve Easy Clean Pro Carpet Cleaner $18 | Amazon See on Amazon If your carpet is looking a little worse for the wear, this totally affordable, do-it-yourself carpet cleaner is for you. It removes up three times as much dirt as vacuuming alone, so your carpet looks good as new. Just insert the cleaning foam and pull the trigger on the handle to dispense as you run the cleaner across the carpet.

4. These Motion Sensor Nightlights That Require Zero Installation eufy Stick-On Night Light (3-pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Illuminate indoor spaces — even when there's no plug nearby — with these motion sensor stick-on nightlights. The battery-operated nightlights automatically turn on when they detect motion within 10 feet, providing a subtle glow so you can find your way in the dark. Each set comes with three — put them in bathrooms, hallways, and closets.

5. This Personal Blender That Doubles As A To-Go Cup Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $20 | Amazon See on Amazon I love this personal blender because it actually doubles as a to-go bottle with a lid, so you can whip up a smoothie and head out the door without having to transfer. The 14-ounce blender is BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and powerful enough to crush ice. Choose from five colors.

6. This Healing Ointment That Feels So Good On Dry And Irritated Skin And Lips Aquaphor Healing Ointment $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This tried-and-true healing ointment by Aquaphor can be used in so many ways. Use it to hydrate chapped lips, moisturize cuticles, heal cracked hands and feet, or soothe cuts, burns, and itchiness. The dermatologist-recommended formula is free of parabens, dyes, and fragrances. At 4.8 stars, it's super highly rated with reviewers saying it "works wonders" and is the "best skin repair product."

7. This Super Slim Wallet That Doesn't Add Bulk To Your Purse Travelambo Slim Wallet $10 | Amazon See on Amazon The ultra-slim profile of this wallet means it takes up so much less space in your purse or back pocket. It has room for up to six cards and cash and since it's RFID-blocking, you don't have to worry about electronic pickpockets or identity theft. Choose from dozens of colors, like red, tan, black, and gray.

8. These Cleaning Cloths That Keep Your Screens And Glasses Smudge-Free Koala Kloth Microfiber Cleaning Cloth $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep laptops, tablets, smartphones, camera lenses, and eyeglasses looking crystal clear with these microfiber cleaning cloths. The soft and tiny fibers pick up even the smallest particles, while absorbing liquid and oil, so screens and lenses are free of dust, lint, streaks, smudges, and fingerprints. Each order comes with six cloths.

9. This Portable Charger So You Never Run Out Of Phone Battery Again INIU Portable Charger $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Stash this portable charger in your bag and you'll never have to panic when your phone hits 10% battery life again. The high-speed charger provides two to three charges for a smartphone and one full charge to an iPad mini. The two USB ports let you plug in two devices at once and the built-in flashlight comes in handy when you can't find your keys.

10. These Insoles That Absorb Shock And Cushion Feet Plantar Fasciitis Feet Insoles $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Relieve pain caused by plantar fasciitis, flat feet, or just hours spent walking and standing with these highly-rated insoles. The shock-absorbing insoles feature a deep heel cup to stabilize the foot and evenly distribute weight, as well as 7-millimeter arch support to reduce any stress put on the foot, ankle, and knee.

11. This Phone Mount For Your Tripod So You Can Take Steady Videos And Photos Ailun Tripod Phone Mount $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Attach this tripod phone mount onto any standard camera tripod and you can snap better photos and take better videos with just your phone. The adaptor holds cameras both vertically and horizontally and since it rotates 360 degrees, you can always get the right angle. It fits phones of most sizes and the padded clips ensure your phone won't get scratched.

12. These Drinkable Collagen Peptides That Improve Skin From The Inside Out Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Add these collagen peptides to any drink to help skin retain firmness and elasticity, promote hair growth, and even strengthen your joints. The addition of vitamin C helps boost the effects of the collagen and hyaluronic acid hydrates skin from the inside out. The gluten- and dairy-free formula dissolves easily in water, coffee, tea, or any other liquid.

13. A Light Therapy Lamp That Fights The Wintertime Blues Miroco Light Therapy Lamp $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This light therapy lamp simulates a bright, sunny day, and can be effective at counteracting a low mood caused by overcast skies and short daylight hours in the winter. It's compact, features UV-free LED lights and operates on three brightness levels. It can also be used it to combat jet lag and sleeplessness too.

14. This Wireless Charger That's Compatible With All Kinds Of Smartphones Yootech Wireless Charger $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This wireless charger is compatible with an array of smartphones and even AirPods and AirPod cases. But the price is what is pretty incredible: it's less than $15.

15. This Weighted Blanket That'll Help You Feel Calm And Happy Quility Weighted Blanket $44 | Amazon See on Amazon The gentle pressure provided by a weighted blanket helps to stimulate your body's production of neurotransmitters that induce feelings of sleepiness, calmness, and wellbeing, so you get a better night's sleep. This weighted blanket is made with breathable cotton and features a removable and washable mink-like cover in several color options. For optimal results, choose one that's about 10-12% of your body weight.

16. This Action Camera That Lets You Snap Photos 96 Feet Underwater Campark Action Camera $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Take better outdoor and sports photos with this action camera. The ultra-HD camera features slow-motion shooting capabilities, an optional wide-angle lens, and water-resistance up to 96 feet, so you can even take underwater photos. It comes with both bicycle- and helmet-mounting kits and since it's Wi-Fi-enabled, you can snap photos and then share them directly to social media.

17. An Electric Kettle So You Can Boil Water Without A Stove AmazonBasics Portable Electric Water Kettle $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Heat up a pot of water — even without a stove around — with this portable electric kettle. The BPA-free, 4-cup capacity kettle features a clear window, so you add just the right amount of water and an auto-shutoff function that kicks in after boiling. Use it for tea, pour-over coffee, ramen, and oatmeal.

18. These Yoga Pants With A Pocket That Reviewers Love ODODOS Out Pocket High Waist Yoga Pants $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers say these "love the feel" of these yoga pants and that they're "completely opaque ... they pass the squat and bend test with ease!" The high-waisted pants are made with non-see through, four-way stretch fabric and feature an extra-wide waistband and a roomy pocket for your phone or keys. Choose from seven sizes and tons of colors.

19. This Easy Way To Organize All Your Cords And Cables Avantree Cord Organizer (20-pack) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon You know that mess of cords behind your TV? Or the tangle of laptop, tablet, and smartphone cables on your desk? You can make them less of an eyesore with these velcro cord organizers that bundle cables, keeping them out of the way. Each pack comes with 20. Use them to store individual spare cables, too.

20. These Makeup Sponges That'll Make Your Skin Look Flawless BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5-pieces) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon A good makeup sponge honestly makes all the difference when it comes to application. It blends foundation better than your fingers ever could, making for a more natural and flawless look... like you're not wearing makeup at all. This set comes with four makeup sponges contoured for every part of your face, as well as a bonus blush brush.

21. This Power Strip That Also Charges USB Devices bototek Power Strip $26 | Amazon See on Amazon I realize this power strip is not a super glamorous buy, but it's insanely practical. Not only does it have 10 standard AC outlets for lamps and other appliances, it also has four USB ports, so you can directly charge all your smart devices and rechargeable gadgets. It's surge-protected and features a 6-foot long power cord.

22. A Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker So You Can Listen To Music In The Shower AYL Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Take this waterproof Bluetooth speaker with you the next time you go to a pool party or just stick it in the shower so you can belt out your favorite tunes while you condition. It's extra compact but still delivers crisp sound and features a 33-foot range and 12 hours of play time on one charge.

23. A Compact Travel Umbrella That Won't Flip Up In The Wind Repel Windproof Double Vented Travel Umbrella $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This travel umbrella collapses down to a super compact size, so it's perfect for packing in suitcases, stashing in purses, or just keeping in your glove box, so you have it on hand at all times. The Teflon canopy offers superior water-resistance and the three-fold rod and extra-strong frame will stand up to even the gustiest of winds.

24. This Electric Toothbrush With Five Cleaning Settings Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Your dentist visit are about to get a lot more pleasant, thanks to this electric toothbrush that delivers 40,000 micro-brushes per minute. It features five powerful cleaning modes: regular, sensitive, whitening to remove surface stains, polishing for the front teeth, and a massage setting for gums. A built-in timer reminds you to brush for a full two minutes and the toothbrush operates for up to 30 days on one charge.

25. These Reusable Produce Bags That Help You Cut Down On Plastic Ecowaare Reusuable Mesh Produce Bags (15-pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon These reusable produce bags are a great way to cut down on your plastic use when you go to the store. They're made with breathable mesh and feature drawstring closures and since they're see-through, the checker will have no problem ringing up your produce. They're BPA-free, washable, and each set comes with 15 bags in different sizes.

26. These Plush Down Alternative Pillows That Are Suitable For Anyone With Allergies AmazonBasics Down Alternative Bed Pillows $23 | Amazon See on Amazon If you love the feel of a down pillow, but don't like the sneezing and sniffling that accompany it, these down-alternative pillows are for you. The hypoallergenic pillows are more plush than firm, so they're comfortable for both stomach and back sleepers, and they're covered in soft microfiber with tailored, piped edges. Each set comes with two.

27. This Humidifier That Mists Water For Up To 24 Hours LEVOIT Humidifier $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Moisturize the air with this cool mist humidifier that atomizes water to create an ultra-fine mist. It operates super quietly for up to 24 hours on the lowest setting and features an auto-shutoff that kicks in when the water runs out, as well as a nightlight, so you can find your way to the bathroom in the middle of the night.

28. This 2-Step Knife Sharpener That'll Bring Even The Most Damaged Blades Back To Life KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener $6 | Amazon See on Amazon This knife sharpener is angled on the bottom, so you can place it on the edge of your kitchen counter to hold it in place while you use it. The two-step sharpener features a coarse carbide rod to revive dull and damaged blades, as well as a fine ceramic rod to touch up already sharp knives. Choose from red, black, and green.

29. A Combo Phone Holder And Ring Light So You Can Take Better Selfies Selfie Ring Light Duo by Ubeesize $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Level up your selfie game with this selfie ring light that doubles as a phone holder. It clips right onto the edge of any flat surface and features a long, flexible gooseneck arm so you can get the perfect angle. It also has two lights for more flattering illumination, along with three warmth settings: white light, warm light, and warm white light.

30. This Ridiculously Versatile Stick Blender That Doesn't Take Up Tons Of Space Mueller Hand Mixer $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This immersion blender is so much less bulky than countertop mixers or blenders, but it's still incredibly versatile. The nine-speed blender can be used to whip up sauces, soups, pesto, salsa, smoothies, milkshakes, and batter. The blender is made with stainless steel and the copper motor lasts three times longer than other motors.

31. This Insulated Lunch Box That Keeps Your Sandwich Cool Until Lunch Hour MAZFORCE Original Lunch Box $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Pack your lunch in this insulated lunchbox and your egg salad sandwich will stay nice and chilled until it's time to eat. The space-maximizing case features a roomy main compartment, exterior and interior pockets for snacks and utensils, and a mesh pocket for your water bottle. It's made from durable and waterproof Oxford cloth and comes in 16 colors and designs.

32. These Bluetooth Earbuds That Play For 60 Hours With The Charging Case TRANYA Bluetooth Ear Buds $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Trade in your perpetually tangled earbuds for these much more convenient wireless Bluetooth earbuds that offer clear, textured, and detailed sound quality. They come with multiple ear tip options, so you get the most comfortable fit and they play for up to eight hours on one charge and up to 60 hours with the accompanying charging case.

33. This 2-In-1 Camera Lens That Works With Your Smartphone Phone Camera Lens Pro by ANGFLY $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Take pro-quality photographs on your phone with this phone camera lens made with aerospace metal and five layers of cinema-quality glass. It's a two-in-one attachment, with a macro lens for taking detailed closeups and a wide-angle lens for landscapes. And since it's aspherical, you don't have to worry about glare, reflection, or ghosting.

34. This Nail Polish Remover That Tackles Even The Darkest Of Shades Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Remover $8 | Amazon See on Amazon There's regular old nail polish remover and then there's this nail polish remover that can clean off even the darkest of polish shades, like black and wine red. The acetone-free works with both regular, shellac, and Mineral Fusion gel formulas and it's super gentle on nails and won't dry them out.

35. This 3-D Eye Mask That's Gentler On Your Eyelids MZOO Sleep Eye Mask $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Way more comfortable than most sleep masks, this sleep mask features 3-D contouring over the eyes, so it won't cause uncomfortable pressure on your eyelids (or mess up your mascara). It's made with soft rebound memory foam and features an adjustable buckle strap to fit heads of all sizes. Choose from black, purple, and blue.

36. This Tea Tree Oil That'll Cure So Many Skin Ailments Maple Holistics Pure Tea Tree Oil $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Tea tree oil has so many uses: it combats acne-causing bacteria, eliminates dandruff, fights athlete's foot, and — of course — has some aromatherapy benefits that promote a calm, peaceful mood. This therapeutic-grade tea tree oil is steam-distilled for maximum effectiveness. Hot tip: be sure to dilute this with a little carrier oil like coconut or jojoba oil before putting on your skin.

37. This Really Big Heating Pad With A Super Soft Cover Sunbeam Heating Pad $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Soothe aches, sore muscles, and cramps with this super comforting heating pad. Measuring in at 12x24 inches, it's extra large and features four heat settings and an auto-shutoff that kicks in after two hours. The soft micro-plush cover is removable and machine-washable and feels so good on your skin.

38. These Collagen Eye Masks That Are So Good For The Skin Around Your Eyes ALLUREY 24K Gold Collagen Eye Mask (15-pairs) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Give the delicate skin around your eyes the spa treatment with these collagen eye masks. Along with skin-firming molecular collagen, the masks are infused with detoxifying 24-karat gold, brightening vitamin C, and moisturizing hyaluronic acid. In the short term, they'll work to hydrate and diminish dark circles and in the long term, they'll improve elasticity and texture.

39. These Car Headrest Hooks That Hold Your Purse And Grocery Bags EldHus Headrest Hanger $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep purses and grocery bags off the floor — and keep them from tipping over and spilling everywhere — with these genius car headrest hangers. They hook right onto your headrest rods and hold up to 44 pounds of weight each. Each set comes with four.

40. This Phone Stand So You Can FaceTime Without Tiring Out Your Hands Lamicall Cell Phone Stand $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your arms and hands from getting tired while you FaceTime with the help of this very convenient phone stand. Made from sturdy aluminum alloy, it holds your phone at the perfect angle and features rubber cushions that protect your phone, as well as a space for threading your charging cable through. Choose from colors like black, silver, and rose gold.

41. These Little Clips That Squeeze Out Every Drop Of Toothpaste LoveInUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezer $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Get every last drop of toothpaste with these money-saving toothpaste tube squeezers. Just put the end of the tube into the slot, then gradually slide the squeezer up to dispense the toothpaste, bit by bit. Each set comes with four.

42. A Reading Light That Clips Onto Your Bedside Table LEPOWER Clip on Light $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Clip this reading light onto your bedside table or headboard to illuminate the pages of your favorite novel The dimmable light features an extra-long and flexible gooseneck arm so you can aim the light anywhere you like, as well as options for white light and warm light. It's chargeable via USB and standard AC outlet.

43. These Personal Alarms That You Can Hang On Your Keychain KOSIN Safe Sound Personal Alarm (6-pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Give yourself some peace of mind with these personal alarms that emit a 140-decibel siren when you press the button and pull out the lever at the same time. The alarms are super small, so you can put one on your keychain and have it on hand at all times. Each set comes with six; keep one for yourself and give the others to friends.

44. This Body Oil That Hydrates And Soothes Skin Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This cult-favorite body oil has garnered over 11,00 Amazon reviews, and counting. The antioxidant-rich oil is made with vitamins A and E, along with chamomile, calendula, and rosemary oil, all of which work to bring down inflammation and keep skin protected. The hypoallergenic formula is non-greasy and won't clog pores, so you can even use it on your face.