45 Clever Products On Amazon Our Readers Absolutely Love

Here's the thing: I have a habit of dancing to the beat of my own drum. I'm always on the lookout for clever Amazon products that no one else has, along with unique fashion choices that stand out. But if I'm being honest, sometimes the best products are simply the most popular ones out there. I'm talking about the ones that people really, really love.

If a product is considered "popular" — and tons of customers claim to adore it — you probably won't have to worry about giving it back later. Luckily, Amazon makes it incredibly easy to return any items you aren't happy with — but with this list, you likely won't have to look into that process. From a cutting board that folds up into a convenient colander to a fabric shaver with stainless steel blades, these selections shouldn't disappoint. They're highly rated on the site and treasured by customers and Bustle readers alike.

So, what are you waiting for? There are tons of unique Amazon products on this list just waiting to be discovered. In fact, I think I can already hear the inverted umbrella calling your name as I speak... or was that handheld avocado slicer?

1. The Cutting Board That Doubles As A Colander Joseph Joseph Rinse & Chop Board, Veggies & Fruit Cutting Board $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a cutting board that can do it all, give this one a try. The kitchen must-have folds into a colander that makes it easy to rinse your food. Plus, the nonslip edges help prevent it from sliding around your counter — and you can also fold it into a chute that makes it easy to transfer ingredients to your stovetop.

2. An Umbrella That Won't Leave Messy Drips On Your Floor MRTLLOA Double Layer Inverted Umbrella $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike regular umbrellas, this one folds inward when you're done using it so that the water droplets are collected inside (and not on your floor). The eight steel ribs won't turn inside-out in strong winds, and you can grab it in more than 15 fun colors and prints.

3. The Roll-Up Drying Rack That Helps You Save Counter Space Surpahs Over the Sink Drying Rack $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular drying racks are incredibly bulky, but this one rolls out over your sink to help save you counter space. The steel bars are coated with nonslip silicone so that your dishes won't slide off, and it also doubles as a trivet since it's heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

4. A Smart Notebook That Lets You Upload Notes To The Cloud Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Upload your handwritten notes to Slack, iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox, and more with this smart notebook. It's completely reusable since the pages easily wipe clean, and it's compatible with any pen, marker, or highlighter in the Pilot Frixion line — one comes included.

5. The Food Warmer That's Perfect For Personal Meals Crock-Pot Food Warmer $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of packing cold meals for lunch? Then make sure to check out this food warmer. The leakproof lid helps prevent accidental spills while you transport it from home to the office, and the exterior doesn't get hot while it's warming your meals.

6. A Fabric Shaver Made With Stainless Steel Blades BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Bring new life into old, tired fabrics with this shaver. It's great for removing pills and fuzzies from garments, upholstery, curtains, and more. Plus, the blades are made from rust-resistant stainless steel. There are two speeds to choose from (depending on how delicate your fabric is), along with three shaving heights.

7. The Gripper That Lets You Use Your Phone With 1 Hand PopSockets: Collapsible Grip & Stand $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Most phones are too large to be easily used with one hand — and if your phone is also too big to hold, attach this gripper to the back of it. It lets you use your phone singlehandedly, and it also doubles as a stand. That way, you can prop your device up while watching videos.

8. A Set Of Packing Cubes Made From Tear-Resistant Nylon PRO Packing Cubes for Travel $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your luggage organized and help save some space by using these packing cubes. They're made from durable, tear-resistant nylon, and the breathable mesh design helps prevent your clothes from growing musty. Each order comes with four: two small, one medium, and one large.

9. The Air-Purifying Bag That's Made With Activated Bamboo Charcoal MOSO NATURAL Air Purifying Bag $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Simply hang it in your closet, bathroom, or even your car, and this air-purifying bag can help absorb excess moisture as well as unwanted odors. It's made with 100% activated bamboo charcoal that's eco-friendly, and it's reusable. Just leave the bag out in the sun for an hour anytime it needs a quick refresh.

10. A Water Flosser With 6 Different Pressure Settings H2ofloss Dental Water Flosser $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If your gums are too sensitive for the average water flosser, try this one out instead. The featured water pressure is adjustable so that you can choose how intense the spray is. Plus, it operates at a super-quiet level so that you don't disturb anyone who's asleep in the next room.

11. The Device That Lets You Stream Bluetooth In Your Car Mpow Bluetooth Receiver $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If your car doesn't have built-in Bluetooth, just use this adapter. It easily plugs into your car's aux cable input so that you can stream music via your phone's Bluetooth connection. Plus, the built-in microphone lets you answer calls hands-free while you're driving.

12. A Teeth-Whitening Pen Made With Organic Charcoal Active Wow Charcoal Teeth Whitening Pen $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Are you looking for an alternative to harsh bleaches while whitening your teeth? If so, try this activated coconut charcoal pen. Simply swipe the applicator over each tooth, and then wait about one minute for your mouth to dry; the gel will dissolve on its own. It's also safe for people with sensitive teeth.

13. The Toilet Stool That Makes It Easier To Use The Bathroom Squatty Potty The Original Bathroom Toilet Stool $25 | Amazon See On Amazon By putting your feet up on this toilet stool, your intestines are automatically aligned in a way that makes it easier to eliminate waste in the bathroom. It's compatible with any standard toilet, and you can also use it as a regular stool. It also boasts nonslip padding on each leg for more security.

14. A Razor Bump Serum That Rolls On Extra-Smoothly Evagloss Razor Bump Stopper $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you enjoy shaving, waxing, tweezing, or performing laser hair removal, this roll-on serum will help prevent razor bumps as well as ingrown hairs. The roller applicator helps ensure that the serum is distributed evenly on your skin, and it's safe to use over various parts of your body.

15. The Party Game That Has Players Create Fun Memes WHAT DO YOU MEME? Party Game $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Made for anyone who's at least 17 years old, this party game has players compete to see who can create the funniest meme. A rotating judge chooses their favorite meme each round, and whoever has the most "wins" by the end is declared the champion.

16. A Travel Pillow With A Built-In Support To Keep Your Head Stable trtl Pillow $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike regular travel pillows, this one has a flexible support system on the inside that helps keep your head stable while you snooze. The outside is made from super-soft fleece that feels plush against your skin, and the Velcro clasp easily attaches to your bag when you're not using it.

17. The Lavender Foot Peel Mask That Gets Your Feet Extra-Soft Beautyca Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If your feet are dry, flaking, or even peeling, you can get them extra-exfoliated with this lavender foot peel mask. About seven days after wearing these natural booties (which are made with citric acid, papain and more), your feet will shed away their outer layers of skin, revealing fresh layers that are touchable and soft.

18. A Smartphone Car Mount That's Universally Compatible Universal Car Phone Mount Magnetic $21 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you have an Android or an iPhone: This magnetic car mount can hold it steady. You can rotate the mount a full 360 degrees to adjust the viewing angle, and each order comes with three magnetic discs so that you can mount different devices whenever you need to.

19. The Cozy Heated Blanket With 10 Different Warmth Settings Biddeford MicroPlush Electric Heated Blanket $58 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are there 10 different warmth settings to choose from within this heated blanket, but it's also available in twin, full, and queen sizes. The throw is made from super-cozy polyester that feels soft against your skin, and the heat controllers are removable for easy washing.

20. A Detangling Brush That Helps Melt Away Knots Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike regular brushes that usually tag at knots, this detangling brush uses flexible bristles to gently separate locks and help tangles melt away. It's safe to use on all types of hair, regardless of whether it's wet or dry — and it's especially great for anyone with a sensitive scalp.

21. The Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up Like The Sun TITIROBA Wake-Up Light $40 | Amazon See On Amazon A blaring alarm can be shocking in the morning — but this sunrise alarm clock wakes you up gently by slowly growing brighter and brighter (just like the sun). There's a backup alarm in case the light doesn't wake you up, and the built-in FM radio lets you listen to music before bed.

22. A Pair Of Tumbler Cups That Help Keep Drinks Chilled Host Red & White Wine Tumbler Cups (set of 2) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Just keep these tumbler cups in the freezer, and the cooling gel within the walls will freeze and help keep your drinks cold while you sip. Each one is made from BPA-free plastic, and the insulated silicone band won't transfer the cold into your hands.

23. The Colorful Strip Lights That Are Completely Waterproof TBI Pro Upgraded 2020 LED Strip Lights $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Put them in your kitchen for some chic under-cabinet lighting, or use these LED strip lights outside to set a romantic mood on your patio. They're waterproof, so you don't have to worry about rain — and the remote has 44 buttons that you can use to control the lights from afar.

24. An Essential Oil Diffuser With 7 Color-Changing Mood Lights URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're trying to set a relaxing mood or distribute your favorite essentials oils throughout your air, this diffuser can get the job done. It features seven color-changing LED mood lights along with an automatic shutoff function. Plus, it's able to run for up to six continuous hours.

25. The Facial Cleansing Brush That Vibrates To Exfoliate MEBAO Facial Cleansing Brush $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Gently exfoliate your skin by using this vibrating facial brush. The soft, medical-grade silicone brushes are naturally antibacterial (per the seller) — and since it's waterproof, you can safely use it in the shower. There are two different types of bristles for sensitive and oily skin, and the vibration speed is adjustable.

26. A Drink Holder Designed To Sit On Your Sofa's Armrest CouchCoaster - The Ultimate Drink Holder $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your beverages conveniently within reach while you relax on the couch with this drink holder. One size is designed to fit all sofas, and it's made from BPA-free silicone that shouldn't damage your upholstery. The walls help prevent accidental spills, and it's available in five colors: cream, black, brown, red, or grey.

27. The Laptop Desk With 8 Adjustable Angles To Choose From Mind Reader Adjustable Lap Top Desk $16 | Amazon See On Amazon It's easy to find the best viewing angle possible when you're using this laptop desk. There are eight adjustable positions that you can choose from (depending on what's best for you), and the dual support pillows on the bottom makes it feel comfortable while it rests on your lap.

28. A Pack Of Collapsible Bowls That Are Perfect For Pets PetBonus Silicone Collapsible Dog Bowls (4-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether your pet needs a quick sip of water or if you're looking for a space-saving option — these collapsible water bowls will get the job done. They're made from super-durable silicone that flattens when empty — and each order comes with four colors: pink, orange, yellow, green, and red.

29. The Tool That Pits, Splits, And Slices Your Avocados OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Cutting up an avocado usually takes at least two or three utensils, unless you're using this avocado tool. It splits, pits, and slices your avocado into even pieces, and the nonslip grip helps it stay securely in your hands while you work. The pitter is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the slicing blades are made from finger-friendly plastic.

30. A Pack Of Eye Masks Infused With Real 24-Karat Gold BrightJungle Under Eye Collagen Patch $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are they infused with real 24-karat gold, but these eye masks also help melt away unwanted puffiness and inflammation. They're also great for helping to reduce the appearance of dark circles, and the hyaluronic acid in each mask delivers a nourishing dose of hydration to dry skin.

31. The Portable Blender Made With Stainless Steel Blades TENSWALL Portable Blender $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with rust-resistant stainless steel blades, this personal blender is a great option when preparing smoothies, shakes, and more. The blending container transforms into a convenient to-go cup with the included travel lid — and the battery is rechargeable, so you won't have to worry about buying replacements.

32. A Pack Of Reusable Straws Made From Stainless Steel And Silicone M MOZACI Reusable Silicone and Metal Drinking Straws $9 | Amazon See On Amazon With each order of these reusable straws, you get four made from rust-resistant stainless steel and eight made from flexible silicone. They're BPA-free and long enough that you can use them with tumblers — and unlike other reusable straws, these ones shouldn't leave any funky aftertastes in your beverages.

33. The Soothing Lamp Made From Pink Himalayan Salt Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp $12 | Amazon See On Amazon The warm amber glow that this Himalayan salt lamp gives off is a great way to add a soothing ambiance to any room. Plus, the base is made from sleek wood. The dimmer switch lets you adjust the brightness, and one light bulb comes included with each order so it's ready to use right out of the box.

34. A Salad Spinner That Doubles As A Cute Serving Bowl Cuisinart Salad Spinner $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Use it to dry off your lettuce, or remove the colander from the inside of this salad spinner and use it as a glass serving bowl. The lid locks so that it remains securely shut while you're spinning, and the non-skid base keeps it from sliding around your countertops.

35. The Bedside Organizer For Remotes, Phones, Tablets, And More Zafit 6 Pockets Bedside Storage Organizer $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Are you tired of losing your television remotes? If so, make sure you grab this bedside organizer. It slips underneath your mattress so that you have a convenient place for your devices — and there are even pockets where you can stash magazines or books.

36. An Ice Roller That Can Help Alleviate Pain From Headaches ESARORA Ice Roller $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The next time a migraine or headache hits, just glide this ice roller all over your face to help soothe away the pain. You can also use it to help reduce inflammation and unwanted puffiness in your complexion — and it feels especially great on any areas that have been sunburned.

37. The Curling Iron That Comes With 5 Interchangeable Barrels O'Bella 5-in-1 Curling Iron Wand Set $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This curling iron has the ability to heat all the way up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, and it comes with five interchangeable barrels that let you create a wide variety of styles. Each one is coated in ceramic that helps infuse shine into your hair, but they also help distribute the heat evenly in order to help reduce damage.

38. A Reading Pillow That's Filled With Plush Memory Foam Milliard Petite Reading Pillow $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Kick back with a good book or movie as you relax against this pillow. It's filled with shredded memory foam that helps keep your torso supported while you read, and the handle on top makes it easy to transport all around your home.

39. The Caddy Designed To Hold Hair Dryers, Hot Tools, And More Polder Style Station $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't let your hot tools and hair dryer become a jumbled mess; store them in this caddy instead. The heat-resistant metal build and silicone base allow you to safely store tools that are still hot, and the hooks on the back allow you to hang it on your towel bar.

40. A Mischievous Card Game That's Fun For The Whole Family Exploding Kittens Card Game $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than eight million copies sold, this card game is clearly a hit with families of all ages. The rules are simple: Players take turns drawing cards. If they draw an exploding kitten, they're automatically out — unless they're able to play a laser pointer, catnip sandwich, or other type of defuse card. It's basically a game of chance.

41. The Patches That Help Deflate Irritated Blemishes Le Gushe Acne Pimple Master $12 | Amazon See On Amazon You can keep your blemishes protected with these patches, which also have healing powers. Each patch features hydrocolloid dressing that helps deflate blemishes as well as absorb toxins, and they appear transparent on all types of skin. Wear them to bed for overnight protection, or even hide them underneath makeup during the day.

42. A Gadget That Takes The Work Out Of Chopping Ingredients Mueller Onion Chopper $23 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to chop ingredients while keeping your hands safe from accidental cuts, check out this chopper. The interchangeable stainless steel blades attach to the unit and let you choose how finely sliced your ingredients come out — and the BPA-free container on the bottom collects everything in one easy-to-reach place.

43. The Workout Headbands That Help You Stay Dry From Sweat Workout Headbands (3 pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are they great for keeping hair out of your face, but these workout headbands are also moisture-wicking to help sweat stay out of your eyes. They're made from soft, stretchy spandex that's extra-breathable — and unlike other headbands, these ones shouldn't leave crimps in your hair or marks on your forehead.

44. A Portable Space Heater That's Perfect For The Office GiveBest Ceramic Space Heater $28 | Amazon See On Amazon If your office refuses to turn up the thermostat, just bring this portable space heater to work (if you're allowed to, that is). There are two temperatures to choose from, and there's even a regular fan option if you'd prefer a relaxing breeze. It only takes a few minutes to heat up, and the automatic shutoff kicks if it tips over.