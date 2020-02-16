45 Practical Products That Are Einstein-Level Genius & Under $35

Every so often, I come across an item I had no idea existed — and then I wish that I knew about it sooner. I'm talking about Einstein-level genius products on Amazon that truly move the needle forward in innovation. But don't be fooled: Innovation doesn't necessarily have be synonymous with "complicated." To be entirely honest, the most impressive items on the market tend to be the simplest and most practical.

Whether it be a silicone shaper that molds a couple dozen perfect meatballs at once, a plane phone mount for mile-high movie viewing, or a much-needed bag insert to help you stay organized, you'd be surprised at the amount of everyday problems you can readily solve by perusing the e-commerce giant.

Out of the carefully curated products below, my favorites are the ones that are multifunctional. One example is the gorgeous minimalist lamp that comes with a USB port for your devices (so you won't have to dig behind your nightstand to charge up). And how about this kitchen tool that serves as tongs, a strainer, and scooper all in one? You catch my drift.

If you're on the lookout for a multipurpose item or a genius organizer to make packing easier, this collection has something special for you. Plus, everything on the list is under $35.

1. A Stainless Steel Drying Rack That You Can Roll Up Ahyuan Roll-up Dish Drying Rack $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Drying your dishes is super important, of course — but typical drying racks can take up critical space. This roll-up version, however, can be neatly folded and packed away once you're done using it. The stainless steel rack can be placed over your sink and used as a fruit and vegetable drainer, too.

2. These Sleek Wine Coolers That Keep Your Vino Chilly Reduce Wine Cooler Set $33 | Amazon See on Amazon With a stainless steel wine cooler set, you'll always be able to sip your vino at the ideal temperature. With this package, you'll receive two insulated wine tumblers along with a bottle cover that fits most wine bottles. They're all double-insulated and BPA-free. Plus, they won't cause exterior sweating.

3. This Charging Cable That's Compatible With Multiple Devices Puxnoin Multi Charging Cable $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If your devices require different USB ports, turn to this multi-charging cable for your charging needs. Its ports are compatible with Android and iOS devices, as well as the Nintendo Switch. The charger's braided cable is proven to be exceptionally durable, and it likely won't tangle while it's being used or stored.

4. A Modern Desk Lamp With 2 Built-In USB Charging Ports Siljoy Modern Desk Lamp $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your room a touch of contemporary style with this minimalist desk lamp. It's designed with a linen lamp shade and a black acrylic base. At its base, you'll find two USB charging ports where you can power your devices. The lamp is the perfect detail to uplift your space.

5. The Alarm Clock That Shakes Your Bed To Get Your Attention LIELONGREN Loud Alarm Clock $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Do you tend to always sleep through the alarm coming from your phone? If so, reach for this loud alarm clock. It's specifically designed for heavy sleepers and the hard-of-hearing, because it's engineered with an extra-loud buzzer and a bed shaker (seriously). You can set it to vibrate, buzz, or do both.

6. This Rigid Silicone Mat That You Can Clean Makeup Brushes On Silicone Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat by MALFLY $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Sanitizing your makeup brushes just got a whole lot easier with this cleaning mat. Designed with nontoxic silicone, the mat is odorless and tough on grime. It has several threading patterns for cleansing, rinsing, and refining the bristles as you work your brushes across the surface. The compact tool can easily be packed and transported in your toiletry pouch.

7. A Felt Purse Insert That Helps Keep Your Bag Organized ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Constantly searching through your crowded bag can eat away precious time throughout your day. Get all your items neatly tucked into a compartment with this purse organizer insert, which is made with a soft felt fabric that's pliable. The organizer has a total of 13 pockets and also includes a zippered compartment for your more sensitive belongings.

8. This Sleek Pizza Wheel That Cuts Perfect Slices With Ease Rösle Stainless Steel Ergonomic Pizza Wheel $41 | Amazon See on Amazon This stainless steel pizza wheel isn't your average slicer. Its ergonomic design makes it easy to handle as you're applying even pressure to the dough. The wheel has a free-running rollerblade that's been sharpened at both ends, and it can easily be disassembled once you're done and need to clean it.

9. A Dual-USB Charger That Refuels Devices At Lightening Speed Anker USB Charger $9 | Amazon See on Amazon I'm totally loving this outlet charger right now. Not only does it allow me to charge two devices simultaneously (thanks to its dual USB system), but it also powers them back up at lightning speed. The charger has a durable exterior, making it infallible against drops, scrapes, and everyday wear and tear.

10. This Stainless Steel Grilling Basket That's Ideal For Barbecues AIZOAM Portable Stainless Steel BBQ Grilling Basket $20 | Amazon See on Amazon I'm a sucker for some incredibly good barbecue. That's why I've been on the lookout for a stainless steel grilling basket — and I'm proud to report I've found the perfect one. This basket comes with a handle, and it provides ample cooking space for wings, fish, and vegetables as needed. It's also lightweight enough to carry with you to the park or beach.

11. A Drink Holder That Drapes Over The Armrest Of Your Couch CouchCoaster Drink Holder $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your furniture free of condensation by using this drink holder, which drapes over the ledge of your couch. It pulls double-duty as a coaster and a place to store your beverage while you lounge in your favorite chair. Simply lay it around the arm of your sofa, and then tuck the edge into your cushion.

12. This Car Bluetooth Speaker That Connects To 2 Devices At Once Aigoss Handsfree Bluetooth 4.2 for Cell Phone, Car Speaker Kit $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Speaking from experience, switching between phones on Bluetooth speakers can be a nuisance. Luckily, this car speaker allows two phones to connect at once, making it super easy to go back and forth with playlists. The speaker can also be connected to your preferred smart system (such as Siri or Google Assistant).

13. The Utensil That's A Pasta Tong, Rice Scoop, And Strainer TNK 5 in 1 Kitchen Gadget $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Having a five-in-one kitchen tool that scoops, drains, and serves can save you precious drawer space. This one's made with stainless steel handles and a heat-resistant nylon basket (which resists temperatures up to 460 degrees Fahrenheit). The tool is so easy to use that you can maneuver it with one hand while keeping the other free.

14. A Travel Bag That Folds Up For Easy Storage When It's Empty Gonex Travel Duffle $23 | Amazon See on Amazon When it's time to travel, organized packing is especially crucial — and this foldable duffle bag makes that goal a reality. Designed with water-resistant honeycomb nylon, the bag is as durable as it is lightweight. It has several zippered compartments you can use to organize shoes and other essentials, and it can be folded up for easy storage when you're at your destination.

15. The Superfood Face Mask Made With Avocado, Green Tea, Kale, And More Plantifique Superfood Clay Mask $16 | Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing quite like an organic superfood mask to soothe irritated skin. Formulated with a blend of natural ingredients (such as green tea, avocado, kale, and more), this one aims to provide a deep cleanse while nourishing your complexion. The beauty of this mask is that it won't dare dry out your skin. Instead, it'll provide hydration and leave you with a refreshing glow.

16. This Kit That Helps You Mix And Apply Face Masks With Ease Plazuria Face Mask Mixing Bowl Set $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Easily prepare your DIY face mask using this mixing bowl set. It includes a bowl, two silicone brushes, a spatula, and a soft brush. The silicone brushes allow for seamless application (and they also feel soothing on the skin). Throw the entire kit in a bag and take it with you on trips for work or fun.

17. The Gadget That Makes It So Easy To Watch Movies On A Plane Perilogics Plane Phone Mount $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you forgoing the in-flight entertainment and opting for your own? If so, try using this plane phone mount. It's compact enough not to add any additional weight to your belongings, and it can easily be attached to the tray in front of your seat. Designed with dual joints, you'll be able to rotate the device as needed with a flick of the wrist.

18. These Colorful Compression Socks That Help Improve Circulation ACTINPUT Compression Socks (7-Pack) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Continuous pressure can take a toll on your feet. Combat potential and existing damage by wearing a pair of these compression socks. Bolstered by their lightweight and breathable fabric, the socks also include compression technology that helps improves blood circulation. This, as a result, can reduce pain and swelling in the long run.

19. A Soap, Shampoo, And Conditioner Dispenser That You'll Ditch Plastic Bottles For Better Living Shower Dispenser $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Ditch the plastic bottles and pour your shampoo, conditioner, and body wash into this shower dispenser, which has separate compartments for all three products. It helps saves space in cramped bathrooms, and it can also be installed within minutes. Feel free to mount the dispenser to the wall or in the corner of the shower.

20. This Portable Charger That's The Size Of A Lipstick Container iWALK Small Portable Charger $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Make bulky portable units a thing of the past with this small charger, which is about the size of a lipstick container. You can plug it right in to your phone and then place it into your pocket or bag without a second thought. The unit is specifically compatible with iOS devices and can provide at least one full charge each.

21. A Microwavable Heating Pad You Can Wear Like A Cape PhysioNatural Microwavable Heating Pad $33 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll feel like a superhero while donning this microwavable heating pad. Designed to resemble a cape, the neck and shoulder wrap provides targeted relief to your troubled areas. It's meant to help treat inflammation, arthritis, soreness, and stiffness found within your upper body. You can use the pad warm by heating in the microwave, or you can use it cool by placing in the freezer.

22. This Flexible Silicone Tool That Molds The Perfect Meatballs Shape+Store Master Meatball Making Tool $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Get the perfect meatballs every single time by using this molding tool. The shaper is able to turn two pounds of meat into 32 meatballs within seconds. Fill the bottom tray and then cover it up with the lid. Once you’re done cooking, you’ll probably notice the meat is more tender (because it hasn’t been overworked).

23. The Passport Holder With RFID-Blocking Capabilities PASCACOO Passport Holder $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This passport holder will keep you organized while traveling — but it'll also help protect against virtual identity theft. The pouch was crafted with RFID-blocking technology that keeps your personal information secure. Plus, the synthetic leather holder has a slot for your passport and additional spaces for cards and cash storage.

24. A Set Of Stretchy Silicone Lids That You Can Keep Reusing Reusable Silicone Stretch Lids by Green Kitchen $12 | Amazon See on Amazon It can be hard to keep track of which lids are for different containers. But with these stretchy silicone lids, you won't have to play that guessing game any longer. The pack of 14 comes in a selection of sizes that can be stretched and reused whenever you want. You can also safely use them in the microwave or the freezer while storing food.

25. These Tools That Help You Cut And Press Delicious Dumplings Zoie + Chloe 3-Piece Dough Press Set $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're making dumplings, empanadas, or ravioli, this pressing set can assist you throughout the process. Each colorful tool in this three-piece set cuts and seals dough at just the right size. Be sure to use the back side of each press to get a seamless cut before setting your dough and filling it up.

26. A Hair Dryer Wall Holder That Creates Extra Counter Space Command Hair Dryer Holder $9 | Amazon See on Amazon There just never seems to be the perfect place to store your hair dryer, am I right? Well, this spiral metal wall holder might do the trick. With the help of two command strips, it sticks to your wall and can withstand up to three pounds in weight.

27. This Luggage Organizer That Makes Packing Shoes Easy Eagle Creek Shoe Cube $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your shoes separated from your clothing while traveling with this organizing cube. The exterior is designed with a durable water-resistant fabric and includes an easy-to-carry handle at the top. Inside, you'll find two padded, collapsible dividers that assist in organizing your shoes.

28. The Handheld Vacuum That Removes Blackheads With Suction June Julien Blackhead Vacuum $29 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're trying to remove stubborn blackheads, you can try using this powerful pore vacuum. Armed with a powerful suction feature, it's fully equipped to eliminate impurities, grease, and makeup residue that's left behind after cleansing. The device comes with four removable heads made for your specific needs.

29. This Bungee That Keeps Your Bags Tightly Packed Together Travelon Bag Bungee $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Jet through the airport with your luggage in tact while using this bag bungee. The accessory attaches two bags together and allows them to move in tandem while you're traveling. You can attach it to the flat handle of your luggage, but it's also compatible with narrow, telescopic handles.

30. A Colander That Attaches To Your Pots For Easy Straining Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Make cooking a whole lot easier by opting for this snap-on strainer. The silicone colander has special clips that allows it to attach to the sides of your pots while you're draining food. It's the perfect option when you don't have plenty of space in your cabinets to store bowl-sized colanders.

31. The Stainless Steel Spoon Tray That Keeps Your Counters Clean Yummy Sam Lid and Spoon Rest $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes — while cooking pasta — you're left with a saucy counter after stirring the pot. With this lid and spoon rest, you'll receive a stainless steel kitchen accessory that solves that very problem. You can use it to store saucy ladles, lids, and more in an attempt to keep your counters tidy.

32. These Yoga Pants With Built-In Pockets For Your Phone Or Keys Heathyoga Yoga Pants with Pockets $18 | Amazon See on Amazon While you're working out, it's important to feel secure in the gear you're wearing. These four-way stretch yoga pants are not only fully opaque, but they're also made from with moisture-wicking fabric. As if that wasn't impressive enough, they also include dual pockets for storing keys and your smartphone. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

33. These Portable Air-Purifying Bags Made With Bamboo Charcoal Jalousie Charcoal Air Purifier Bags (12-pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon You can fight back against unwanted odors within your clothes, shoes, and home with a set of air-purifying bags. The fabric-covered bamboo charcoal pouches can be placed in your luggage while traveling to help clear the air. They can also be placed inside drawers and other small spaces to help prevent the growth of mold and mildew.

34. The Silicone Face Scrubbers With Built-In Handles Luckyiren Silicone Face Scrubbers (2-Pack) $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes, your bare hands won't suffice while thoroughly cleaning your face. In those tough times, use these silicone scrubbers to get that deep cleanse. They have tiny bristles that help clear clogged pores while exfoliating your skin and increasing blood circulation.

35. This Reusable Silicone Storage Bag That Stands On Its Own Stasher Stand-Up Silicone Reusable Food Storage Bag $20 | Amazon See on Amazon You can easily store your leftovers in this reusable silicone storage bag. The pliable container is entirely BPA- and latex-free — but it's also dishwasher and microwave safe. And since the bag can stand securely on its own, you can pack your food in the fridge and rest assured it won't tumble over.

36. An Headphone Organizer That Prevents Annoying Tangles ELFRhino Ear Phone Cord Organizer $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Just looking at this headphone cord organizer brings me relief. Made from durable silicone material that's available in a variety of colors, it clips your headphones into place after the wires are wrapped. (In other words, the accessory prevents your wires and cords from tangling.) Throw the organizer in your purse or pocket while you're on the go, and then unpack it when you want to listen to music or talk on the phone.

37. The Scale That Helps You Avoid Overweight Luggage Fees AmazonBasics Portable Luggage Weight Scale $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Avoid the guessing game at the airport by purchasing a luggage scale. When linked to your suitcase handle, it gives you an accurate reading in a matter of seconds (and prevents you from having to cough up cash for an annoying excess weight fee). Attach its strap to your bag and push the button for an easy-to-read digital display.

38. These Smart Plugs That You Can Control With Your Phone Gosund Smart Plugs (4-Pack) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon You can up your tech game with these WiFi-enabled smart plugs. They're compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, but they don't require a smart hub for usage. You can control them with an app on your phone, which is designed with a timer that powers down appliances as needed to save electricity.

39. This Toilet Spray That Uses Essential Oils To Shield Odor Squatty Potty Unicorn Gold Toilet Spray $10 | Amazon See on Amazon You can avoid unwanted odors in your bathroom with a bottle of Squatty Potty's Unicorn Gold toilet spray (I know, it sounds absolutely magical). For best results, spray the formula inside your toilet before using it — and then, the fruity essential oil scents will shield odors below the water.

40. This Tripod That Includes A Bright Selfie Ring Light Ubeesize Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand $30 | Amazon See on Amazon It's always golden hour with this tripod, which comes with an attached selfie ring light. Securely fasten your phone to the unit and choose from three lighting modes that have 11 ranges of brightness. Whether you're looking for a warm tone or a cooler shine, the ring can be adjusted to your needs.

41. The USB-Powered Humidifier That You Can Travel With Humidifier by JZK $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Owning a compact humidifier means you can always enjoy moist air — even while traveling. This portable, USB-powered device is super easy to use: Just remove the lid, pour water inside the lower container, secure the top, and power it on. Mist will then be released into the air.

42. The Space-Saving Storage Containers That Collapse When Empty SaraCloth Collapsible Silicone Food Storage Containers $18 | Amazon See on Amazon A major downside to owning a ton of food containers is that they take up a lot of critical cabinet space. However, these silicone containers are different. The three-piece set includes varying sizes that are perfect for packing snacks, salads, and heartier meals. The buckle design on each one provides a vacuum seal — but most importantly, they're all collapsable.

43. These Glow-In-The-Dark Covers For Your Fire Stick Remotes Firestick Remote Covers (2-pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon You can add some fun color to your Fire Stick remotes with these silicone covers. Not only do they upgrade your controllers with style, but they also have functional benefits. Each one keeps the back portion fastened, preventing the batteries from becoming loose after falling. And since they glow in the dark, they're easy to find at night.

44. This Stainless Steel Tea Infuser That Hooks Onto Your Mug House Again Tea Ball Infuser (2-pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon In my opinion, the key to deliciously brewed loose tea is to have a quality infuser. This stainless steel infuser set checks that box with its fine mesh cups and saucers. Place your desired amount of tea inside one of the baskets, secure the lid, and then dip it into your cup using the chain. (You can also secure the hook onto the side of your mug while it brews.) After a few minutes of steeping, you can safely remove it.