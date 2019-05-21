45 Things Under $20 On Amazon That'll Make You Look Like A Million Bucks

Pick up any lifestyle mag and you can read all about the A-listers who maintain their look with $1,000 facials and skin creams that cost about as much as the rent on my house. But the good news is: we can all live the dream of having celebrity-level skin and living the all-around high life without the mind-boggling price tag. Thanks, of course to these things under $20 on Amazon that'll make you look like a million bucks.

There are some amazing bargains on this list that will treat you right from the top of your head to the tips of your toes. For your tresses, there's a scalp scrub that's enriched with sea buckthorn to add volume, stimulate growth, and repair even the most damaged locks. Treat your face to some radiance from the inside out with this tea that's enriched with turmeric, then exfoliate and massage for a rosy, glowing complexion with this brush. This list is also crammed full of dental health products to get and keep your teeth bright white, like this charcoal — yes, charcoal! — toothpaste, as well as a slew of gadgets to ensure your outfit will look like you just stepped off the runway.

When you're done, even Miranda Priestly will approve — and your credit card won't be scorching a hole in your wallet.

1. This Foot Massager Scrubs And Cleans LOVE, LORI Shower Foot Massager Scrubber & Cleaner $12 Amazon See On Amazon Designed with hundreds of flexible bristles that flex and bend to deliver an invigorating, cleansing massage to your feet while you shower, this foot scrubber is a great way to exfoliate and keep your feet hygienic while pampering them with a spa-like treatment at home. The bristles get into those hard-to-reach areas between your toes and create a lather from your preferred soap — or pair with a tea tree oil preparation to prevent against athlete's foot while enjoying your massage.

2. The Gadgets That Will Keep Your Boots Standing Tall For Years ONEDONE Folding Boot Shapers (Set of 5) $13 Amazon See On Amazon Make sure your boots don't lose their shape no matter how long they're in the closet between wearings with these boot shapers made from high-quality plastic. They're adjustable to suit any style of boot, including ankle booties — and with this set of 5, there's one for each pair in your closet. These handy gadgets ensure that the footwear you've invested in will continue to look good as new for years to come.

3. A Sponge That Eliminates Deodorant Stains On Your Garments The Original Gal Pal Garment Deodorant Remover (2 Sponges) $8 Amazon See On Amazon You'll never have to worry about walking around with those pesky white streaks on your clothes again — as long as you carry this sponge with you. Just a few quick strokes are enough to remove white deodorant marks from any fabric without the need for water or any cleaning products. They're long-lasting, too.

4. A Brush That Works Through Even The Most Tenacious Tangles Tangle Teezer $10 Amazon See On Amazon Suitable for use either wet or dry, this hairbrush features two tiers of bristles: Long ones that work through the tangles and shorter bristles that smooth down the hair cuticle to leave you with smooth, frizz-free hair. This combination, along with the ergonomic styling of the brush that enables easy handling, minimizes breakage damage while detangling. You'll end up with healthy-looking, shiny hair.

5. A Handheld Steamer That Keeps You Looking Sharp Without Having To Iron Joy Mangano My Little Steamer $16 Amazon See On Amazon Hauling out the iron and the ironing board is such a pain in the bum, so why not use this steamer instead? Its patented design weighs just a little over a pound, so it's super easy to handle, and it's better than an iron at dealing with embellished garments that have details like ruffles, sequins, embroidery, and lace — all that fancy stuff in your wardrobe that you love to wear on repeat. It's ready to use in just two to three minutes, and has 900 watts of power to provide superior wrinkle-eliminating performance.

6. The Brush-On Shortcut To A Salon-Quality Manicure At Home Bliss Kiss Simply Peel Latex Cuticle Barrier $13 Amazon See On Amazon Here's a remarkable shortcut that can make giving yourself salon-quality manicures at home so much easier: Apply this brush-on treatment onto your cuticles, then simply peel off at the end of your manicure — and any stray polish that has spread over onto your cuticles will come off along with it. It's also a terrific aid when you're working on detailed nail art to get it applied precisely. Use it as a base for glitter polish, too.

7. These Wipes Give You Sparkly Teeth After A Night Of Drinking Red Wine True Wine Wipes (12 Pack) $8 Amazon See On Amazon Red wine is delicious but it does leave behind some unpleasant aftereffects. No, I'm not talking about that tannic hangover — I'm talking about the tell-tale purplish smile that shows everyone you've been into the vino. Well, these wipes are the red wine connoisseur's best friend: They wipe the stains off of your teeth and also protect against further stains, and the light orange blossom flavor won't ruin the taste of your next sip.

8. A Delightfully-Scented Body Scrub That Nourishes Your Skin Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals Sweet Orange Body Scrub $15 Amazon See On Amazon Packed with organic aloe vera juice, coconut oil — and star ingredient sweet orange oil — worked into a base of Dead Sea salts, this scrub isn't just a wonderfully-scented and luxuriant exfoliant for your skin, it's also deeply nourishing. Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly, it's suitable for all skin types, and it's brightening and moisturizing without leaving an oily slick behind.

9. A Pen That Writes Stains Out Of The Picture — Even When You're On-The-Go Dryel On-The-Go Pen Stain Remover $9 Amazon See On Amazon I'll admit it: I'm clumsy when it comes to food. I've only recently started wearing white jeans because I knew I'd be a stain magnet, and sure enough, on our first outing together, they attracted two splotches of chocolate. With this stain pen, you don't have to worry about looking like a Pollock-like mess of stains wherever you go — just use the soft-touch pen tip to scrub out the stain and you're all set. Its bleach- and peroxide-free formulation means it's suitable for even delicate fabrics, yet it gets out even tough stains like coffee, makeup, and spaghetti sauce.

10. The Teeth Whitening Pens That Work Instantly AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pens (2 Pack) $20 Amazon See On Amazon Get that Hollywood smile you've always wanted with these teeth-whitening pens that not only remove years of stains quickly and easily, but are perfect for use while traveling. Their active ingredient is a safe formulation of peroxide loaded into an easy-to-use pen device with a soft brush tip that makes applying the solution to your teeth simple and quick — and you can even get it down into the crevices for a complete treatment.

11. These Tongue Scrapers Get Rid Of Hidden Bacteria Smile Dent Pro Tongue Scrapers (Set Of 2) $10 Amazon See On Amazon FDA-registered and created by dentists, these tongue scrapers make keeping your tongue clean and free from odor-causing bacteria easy. They're crafted from 100 percent pure medical-grade stainless steel, so it's smooth on the tongue and easy to clean and sanitize.

12. The Black Toothpaste That Leaves Teeth Sparkling White Kopari Coconut Charcoal Toothpaste $12 Amazon See On Amazon Get a beautiful, sparkling white smile from a pitch-black paste it may not make sense, but it's true thanks to the activated coconut charcoal in this all-natural toothpaste. Kopari specializes in all things coconut, and this combines coconut charcoal — a naturally anti-microbial and antibacterial ingredient — with coconut oil that whitens teeth, soothes inflammation of the gums, and kills the bacteria that cause bad breath. Cruelty-, GMO-, and paraben-free, this paste is safe for even the most sensitive teeth.

13. The Only Cross-Body Bag You Need And It Comes In 23 Colors Deluxity Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag With Tassel $14 Amazon See On Amazon Your search for the ideal crossbody bag ends here with this full-featured model that's spacious enough to contain all your valuables and must-haves, yet is lightweight and slim for everyday carry. The tasseled zippers on the outside allow access to a pocket that can be used for your smartphone or a boarding pass — anything to which you need immediate access — while the inside of the bag has an open pocket to assist with organization. Choose from 23 colors — at this price, snap up more than one to coordinate with your wardrobe.

14. This Gadget Is A Must-Have For Pet Parents OXO Good Grips Furlifter Pet Hair Remover $15 Amazon See On Amazon You won't worry about how many hugs you give Fluffy or Fido before you leave the house in the morning when you have this brush in your bag: Adding a self-cleaning base onto a super-effective lint brush, this device lifts pet hairs from your clothing with ease and clings on to them until it can be emptied. It's infinitely reusable, and of course, it has an ergonomic, easy-to-handle grip.

15. A Silky Cream For Callus-Free Feet PurSources Urea 40% Foot Cream $16 Amazon See On Amazon Eliminate calluses and deeply moisturize your feet with this cream that's formulated to nourish dry, cracked skin, eliminate itching — and actually prevent the further development of dry, scaly skin. Suitable for all skin types, this gentle but effective blend delivers long-lasting results by preventing water loss, stimulating circulation, and promoting the growth of healthy new cells.

16. These Loofahs Are Nature's Exfoliant Skin Tools Premium Loofah Pads (4 Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy a spa-quality exfoliating treatment every time you shower with these loofah sponges that each have a soft terry cloth scrubber on the reverse. A convenient strap holds the sponge on your hand while you scrub, allowing you to exfoliate and remove the dirt that's built up over the course of your day — as well as sunscreen, deodorant, and the like. Additionally, they're a great buy for every eco-friendly household, since they're 100 percent natural and biodegradable.

17. The Unique Stamp Pens That Give You Perfect Cat Eyes Every Time Lovoir Eyeliner Stamp (2 Pens) $14 Amazon See On Amazon Save time getting out of the house in the morning and look red carpet-ready every time with these pens that each feature a stamp on one end so that all you have to do is place it and go. On the other end of the pen is an eyeliner pen so you can complete the look. The vegan-friendly eyeliner formula in the pens is waterproof and smudge-proof, so you can dance all night or cry at a wedding without having to worry about it running.

18. A Tea That's Tasty And Will Perk Up Your Complexion From The Inside Vahdam Turmeric Spiced Herbal Tea (30 Bags) $12 See On Amazon You'll get even more pleasure from a delicious-tasting drink with the knowledge that it's improving your complexion from the inside out, so choose this tea that features a blend of turmeric powder and fresh spices. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties, fights acne, reduces dark circles, and can even protect against sun damage. Here, it combines with garden fresh long-leaf Indian tea in a blend that's as tasty as it is therapeutic.

19. The Tool That Tightens Your Complexion And Delivers A Soothing Massage ESARORA Ice Roller $12 Amazon See On Amazon Filled with cooling gel, the roller head of this facial massager is designed to be kept in the freezer, then snapped in place into the handle for easy administration of a cold massage. Boost circulation and promote lymphatic drainage while minimizing the appearance of pores with this simple yet effective device. This device is also ideal for relieving the pain of migraine headaches, and it's great to reduce inflammation in the morning after a night of little sleep.

20. A Scalp Scrub That Boosts Your Hair's Volume And Repairs Its Lengths Natura Siberica Oblepikha Sea Buckthorn Scalp Scrub $13 Amazon See On Amazon With a base of omega acid-rich Siberian cloudberry oil, this scalp scrub is formulated to help your hair repair itself from the inside out. A special treat for colored or heat-damaged hair, it stimulates blood flow to the scalp and nourishes it with vitamins, while also promoting cell regeneration and growth. Your hair will look healthier and thicker, and the antioxidant blend in this formulation will also protect it from environmental damage.

21. A Brush That Will Exfoliate And Leave Your Complexion With A Delightful Rosy Glow XMSTORE Dual-Sided Massaging Face Brush $19 See On Amazon With its patented dual-sided construction, this facial brush is just what you need to exfoliate your face and boost circulation in your complexion to get that rosy, glowing appearance. The rounded silicone pad is designed to get into the contours of your face, while the brush on the reverse provides all-over coverage — and don't forget your neck and decolleté. The brush's ergonomic handle gives you a good grip for easy operation.

22. A Clip-On Light That Ups Your Selfie Game Auxiwa Clip On Selfie Ring Light $14 Amazon See On Amazon Since you're going to look like a million bucks, you'll want to make sure you get some awesome selfies to document the occasion. This selfie ring light will ensure that your photos look just as good as you do — just clip it on to your phone to get soft, flattering, studio-quality illumination. It's great for videos, too, and you can even use it as a flashlight in emergency situations.

23. The Pillowcase That Will Keep Your Blowout Smooth While You Sleep Mommesilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $18 Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from pure 100 percent authentic Mulberry silk on both sides, this pillowcase will not only help preserve your blowout for days, prevent curly hair from frizzing, and keep hair from breaking — but it's terrific for your skin, too. Mulberry silk is breathable and almost completely friction-free: plus, it's a natural temperature-regulator, staying cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Naturally, this pillowcase features a hidden zipper closure that won't make marks on your delicate skin.

24. These Soft Rollers Curl Your Hair While You Sleep Aimin Hair Flexible Soft Hair Rollers (Set Of 30) $13 Amazon See On Amazon Simply wind these foam rollers into your hair before you go to sleep and wake up in the morning with bouncy curls or luscious waves, depending on your hair type. There's a wire inside the foam that allows you to fasten them into your hair without pins or clips to poke into your scalp while you sleep. They come packaged in a carrying case for easy travel.

25. An Otherworldly Highlighter Palette That's So Versatile TZ COSMETIX Aurora Borealis Highlighter Kit $14 Amazon See On Amazon With a unique formulation that's creamy and smooth with a holographic sheen, this highlighter palette brings the best of the cosmic light show that is the Aurora Borealis right to your makeup bag. The six shades incorporate every possible hue you could want for an evening out or a special effect, and the formula is designed to glide smoothly over the texture of your skin to provide a sheer effect that's buildable with multiple applications.

26. These Makeup Sponges Will Give You Contouring Control Like Never Before EmaxDesign Makeup Blender Sponges (Set Of 6) $10 Amazon See On Amazon The creative shapes of these beauty sponges give you more contouring options than ever before so you can really kick your contouring game into high gear. They're latex-free and made from anti-microbial foam, suitable to keep even the most sensitive skin healthy. They can be used wet or dry and actually help conserve the amount of product you're using, because a little goes a long way thanks to these applicators.

27. The Spray That Gives You The Time You Spend Ironing Back To Spend On Yourself Frey Wrinkle Release Spray $8 Amazon See On Amazon Who actually likes to iron? Not me, that's for sure — and especially when I'm traveling. This wrinkle releaser means you can skip out on that dreaded chore and still look like you just stepped off of the runway. Plus, it's crafted from all-natural ingredients, so it's eco-friendly and made with biodegradable ingredients, safer both for the environment and for your skin. This 2-ounce container is TSA-compliant, so it's perfect to throw in your carry-on for those curbside freshen-ups.

28. A Lip Blush Is Just What You Need For The No Makeup-Makeup Look FIG+YARROW Organic Rose + Vanilla Tinted Lip Blush $16 Amazon See On Amazon With an emphasis on immaculately-sourced herbal ingredients, FIG+YARROW has become a favorite of the pure beauty crowd, but this lip blush makes a great addition to any beauty routine to perfect your natural, just-woke-up glowing face. Organic plant oils nourish your lips, and even the tint is natural. A hint of pure rose and vanilla essential oils makes the product smell divine, too.

29. The Fashion Tape That Keeps Your Look Together Hollywood Fashion Secrets Double-Sided Apparel Tape $12 Amazon See On Amazon Part of every stylist's toolbox, this double-sided fashion tape is what keeps all those slinky dresses on the A-listers without wardrobe malfunctions. The three tins in this package each contain 36 strips of medical quality, hypoallergenic double-stick tape that's conveniently pre-portioned. These little strips are also perfect for quick hem and cuff repairs, and they come off easily without leaving any residue on the fabric or on your skin.

30. A Lens Care Kit That Keeps Your Glasses Smudge-Free Koala Kleaner Lens Care Kit $12 Amazon See On Amazon When the future's so bright you gotta wear shades, make sure you can actually see out of those shades with this lens care kit. The spray is both alcohol- and ammonia-free, and they're paired with super-dense, soft microfiber cloths to provide a safe and effective cleaning of both optical and sunglass lenses. Useful for computer screens, smartphones, camera lenses and all your electronics, they'll deliver thousands of streak-free cleans.

31. The Body Oil That Will Spirit You Away To The Tropics Alba Botanica Deep Moisturizing Kukui Nut Hawaiian Body Oil $7 Amazon See On Amazon Formulated with Hawaiian kukui nut oil, naturally high in essential fatty acids and nutrients that deeply nourishes and softens the skin, this oil not only feels delicious going on, but it smells delicious, too. This blend also includes sunflower seed, macadamia seed, and sweet almond oil in what is the most delicious, tropical-smelling treat you'll put on your body. It's also hypoallergenic and cruelty-, paraben-, and sulfate-free.

32. A Hair Band That Won't Rip Your Strands Out invisibobble Hair Ring (Set Of 3) $8 Amazon See On Amazon These brilliant hair bands feature a spiral shape that grips your strands tightly but won't leave that telltale dent in your hair when you take it out. Plus, they're gentler on hair, so they won't rip out strands when you take it out. Made from resin, they're water-resistant, won't tangle and can be easily removed from your hair — even when it's wet.

33. The Manicure Set That Will Keep Your Nails Photo-Ready Utopia Care Manicure Kit (15 Pieces) $10 Amazon See On Amazon Full-featured and durable, this manicure kit contains everything you need to keep your nails healthy and looking good. Care for your fingernails, toenails, cuticles, and even tweeze your brows with these implements. All the tools are crafted from top-quality stainless steel, finished in attractive black matte — and they're packed into a travel case for convenience on-the-go. A great gift for any occasion, too.

34. A Posture Corrector That's Your New Best Friend 4well Posture Corrector $19 Amazon See On Amazon You know your mother is always after you to stand up straight, so get her off your back and get this device onto yours. This FDA-approved posture corrector pulls your shoulders back and holds your back straight to eliminate slouching and slumping. Correct posture is better for your spine and gives you an air of confidence, while also preventing and relieving back, shoulder, and neck pain.

35. A Straightener With Tourmaline Ceramic Plates Gurin Ceramic Tourmaline Flat Iron $15 Amazon See On Amazon Although this flat iron comes in at an entirely reasonable $15, it has all the bells and whistles of the big guys: High-quality ceramic tourmaline plates to leave your hair silky and shiny. Plus, the 1-inch plate width is suitable for all hair types, and the adjustable temperature settings ranging from 240 to 450 degrees accommodate coarse, curly locks and fine, straight strands.

36. This All-Natural Scrub Uses Coconut Oil And Volcanic Ash To Give You Smooth Lips Kopari Coconut Lip Scrubby $16 Amazon See On Amazon Kopari is the category leader in 100 percent organic coconut oil products, and for this lip scrub, they've blended their coconut goodness with fine volcanic ash to produce a blend that gently exfoliates to leave lips soft and moisturized. It's the ideal lip primer, especially if you're wearing a dark statement shade — you definitely want that to go on evenly, and this scrub will do the trick.

37. A Device That Keeps Your Sweaters In Mint Condition Beautural Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover $17 Amazon See On Amazon Get all the pills and snags off of your sweaters and other knit clothing with this shaver that features an oversized head that encompasses three hole sizes, while it's engineered with three shaving heights and two speeds that enable you to customize your approach to even the most delicate garments. Battery-operated, compact, and lightweight, it's also perfect for travel, to keep your wardrobe looking great on-the-go.

38. The Gadgets That Give Your Bra A Custom Fit WingsLove Bra Extender Band (Set Of 3) $7 Amazon See On Amazon You know that scene in Back to the Future where Michael J. Fox puts on his self-tying Nikes? It would be really great if someone would invent bras that would custom-fit themselves to your body — but until then, you can get these band extenders that enable you to customize your bra so that it fits you perfectly. The three-pack contains one beige, one black, and one white version, to go with the most common colors in your lingerie drawer.

39. A Handy Kit That Keeps Your Sneakers Sparkling YeezySolution Shoe Cleaner Kit $20 See On Amazon Sneakerheads, make sure your kicks are always pristine with this shoe cleaning kit. The specially-formulated foam can be used with or without water and cleans on contact so your shoes will look as new as the day they came out of the box. The kit also includes an application brush that can be used with the foam to get a deep clean, plus a natural, refreshing deodorant spray.

40. A Nourishing Oil For Your Cuticles OPI Pro Spa Nail & Cuticle Oil $10 Amazon See On Amazon With a nourishing formula that's designed to protect the skin, this oil feeds both your nails and your cuticles with a blend of grape seed, sesame, kukui, sunflower, and cupuaçu oils that are deeply hydrating and lightweight. This fast-absorbing formulation strengthens the nails and the cuticles and also protects them. Regular use will promote nail growth and enrich their health while ensuring your cuticles remain soft and supple.

41. The Hydrating Mask That Will Deep Condition Your Hair Arvazallia Professional Series Hydrating Argan Oil Mask $13 Amazon See On Amazon With the highest-quality cosmetic-grade argan oil, this mask deeply conditions your hair, providing deep hydration to promote natural hair growth — and repair and strengthen weak, damaged hair. Suitable for use on all hair types, it's sulfate- and paraben-free, it adds shine and manageability and improves its elasticity. It smells absolutely fantastic as well.

42. A Finishing Spray Will Give You A Flawless Matte Look With Staying Power ArtNaturals Natural Makeup Setting Spray $9 Amazon See On Amazon The matte flawless finish look plus a set that will last all night long — that's what this spray delivers. This 100 percent natural formulation is a blend of botanical extracts as well as minerals including zinc, copper, and magnesium to hydrate and protect skin while preventing cracking, fading, and melting of makeup. It also provides a layer of protection from environmental pollutants, and it's both paraben- and cruelty-free.

43. A Glasses Wax That Keeps Them From Slipping Down Your Face NerdWax $11 Amazon See On Amazon Straight from Shark Tank comes this blend of 100 percent all-natural cosmetic-grade ingredients formulated into a wax that you apply to the inside bridge of your glasses to keep them from slipping down your nose all day. What more perfect name could there be for this than NerdWax (because nerds are cool, of course)?

44. The Shields That Make The Perfect Eye Look Easy And Mess-Free Shadow Shields $13 Amazon See On Amazon Designed with adhesive top edges to allow for hands-free use, these shields allow for flawless makeup application without and smudges or smears on your cheeks or brow bones. They're great for eye shadow and mascara, but they're also useful for lash tinting and applying false eyelashes and extensions. No more "raccoon eyes," and they're great at styling the perfect cat eye, too.