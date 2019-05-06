46 Brilliant Products On Amazon That Will Inspire You To Get Your Life Together

Eating vegetables, drinking more water, cleaning the dishes getting plenty of sleep, reaching your longterm goals, finally getting the stuck-on gum off the bottom of your favorite sneakers — are you getting hives yet? Understandable. Life can be overwhelming, and sometimes tackling bigger tasks (like, um, scraping the gum off of your shoe) can send you into procrastination mode fast. But the best way to beat procrastination is with a little inspiration, and these brilliant products on Amazon are here to offer you just that.

Now, none of these products is going to give you a pep talk per se, (okay there are some self-affirmation cards on this list) but they will send you in the right direction. They'll streamline your life or upgrade the way you already do things. Best of all? They're all easy to incorporate into your daily routine, so that getting your life together actually feels like an achievable goal.

Oh, and — you'll be pleasantly surprised to find that one of the most affordable products on this list will help you get that gum off in a mere two minutes of your time (if only every problem was that easy to solve). Still, that wasn't so bad, was it?

1. A Miniature Espresso Machine You Can Take With You On The Road Wacaco Minipresso Portable Espresso Maker $46 Amazon See on Amazon Think you need a big fancy machine to make a decent espresso? You absolutely don't. Just add ground coffee and hot water to this portable espresso maker, unlock the piston, then pump to pressurize and extract the perfect shot. One caffeinated reviewer writes: "I just need to express how obsessed I am with this espresso machine" and another writes: "It makes a perfectly delicious, creamy shot of espresso that has made me the popular kid at work". The espresso maker is compact and lightweight, so you can even take it on your next camping trip.

2. This Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush For Healthy, Clear Skin Hairby Facial Cleansing Brush $17 Amazon See on Amazon This sonic facial cleansing brush is one of the best products you can have in your skincare tool kit. The brush uses vibrating sonic technology to deeply cleanse skin — removing, dirt, oil, and makeup, all while exfoliating dead skin cells and boosting circulation. This adds up to a complexion that's smooth, healthy, and glowing. The USB-rechargeable brush is outfitted with skin-friendly silicone bristles, and it operates on five vibration settings, so you can tailor your cleansing session to meet your specific skincare needs.

3. These Boho-Chic Mesh Shopping Bags For Trips To The Farmers Market Shine US Mesh Shopping Bags (Set of 5) $18 Amazon See on Amazon These reusable mesh shopping bags are serving up major boho vibes: and they're eco-friendly to boot. The bags expand to accommodate large items, but when they're empty, they're small enough to fit right in your car glove box. They can even hold up to 40 pounds of weight. The machine-washable bags come in five colors: peach, lavender, black, cream, and sky blue.

4. The Bamboo Charcoal Sticks That Purify Your Drinking Water IPPINKA Kishu Binchotan Charcoal Water Purifying Sticks (2 Sticks) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Japan has been using charcoal to purify water for centuries, and now we're finally catching on. These charcoal water purifying sticks are made from Japanese oak, which absorbs impurities, and releases natural minerals — and the result is cleaner, fresher-tasting water. The sticks are effective for up to three months, after which you can compost them or break them into small pieces to use as a room deodorizer.

5. This Pet Hair Remover That Doesn't Use Sticky Tape ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $25 Amazon See on Amazon Do you have pet hair all over your sofa, comforter, and rugs? This pet hair remover is for you. Instead of one-use adhesive tape, the remover is outfitted with a brush featuring tiny, stiff bristles that effortlessly trap pet hair (lint too), leaving your upholstery completely fur-free. Just roll it in short strokes across any surface, and the brush will capture stray hair and store it in the built-in receptacle until you're ready to dump it in the trash.

6. A Three-Compartment Pan For Eggs And Silver Dollar Pancakes Amore Kitchenware Non-Stick 3-Cup Egg Cooker $36 Amazon See on Amazon There's an art to making perfect fried eggs, but this brilliant three-egg pan makes it a cinch. The non-stick, nano-ceramic coating distributes heat evenly for consistent results, and makes it easy to remove the eggs once they're done cooking. The bakeware handle is heat-resistant, so you don't have to worry about burns when you flip the eggs out of the pan. This reviewer writes: "Probably the best money I've spent this year!" Use it to make Saturday morning silver dollar pancakes too.

7. A Remover Pen That'll Get You Out Of Sticky Situations Goo Gone Adhesive Remover Pen $6 Amazon See on Amazon You stepped in gum. You can't get that price tag sticker off the glass of the new picture frame you bought. You dribbled olive oil on your shirt. Your niece drew on the wall with crayons. (Yikes.) Good thing you have this adhesive remover to get rid of all that. The remover eliminates adhesive, stains, dirt, and oil — and is safe to use on all kinds of surfaces, like ceramic, metal, glass, plastic, and painted surfaces. Keep this handy for unforeseen sticky messes.

8. An Alarm Clock That Gently Wakes You Up By Simulating A Sunrise LBell Sunrise Alarm Clock $39 Amazon See on Amazon For those of us who aren't morning people, the thought of waking up while the whole McDonald's breakfast menu is still being served can be a little painful. Thankfully, this sunrise alarm clock helps cushion the pain of those crack-of-dawn wake up call. The clock's built-in light simulates a sunrise to gradually wake you up before your alarm actually goes off. For an alternate to beeping, you can even choose an FM radio station or opt for gentle nature sounds, like birds singing, ocean waves, or a stream. You can also use the light in reverse — as a sunset simulator — to fall asleep at night.

9. This Cheese Grinder Because We All Need More Fresh Parmesan In Our Lives Zyliss Rotary Cheese Grater $15 Amazon See on Amazon In my opinion, you can never get enough parmesan on your pizza or Caesar salad, which is why I'm fully on board with this rotary cheese grater. Just stick a block of parm in the chamber and rotate the handle — the cylindrical grater inside will churn out all those tasty, cheesy, shreds. The dishwasher-safe grater can be used with nuts and chocolate too (or other hard cheeses).

10. A Deeply Moisturizing Cream To Revive Rough, Cracked Feet O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream $8 Amazon See on Amazon After using this foot cream, one reviewer raves that it's "seriously the best foot cream ever." So if your feet are feeling rough, dry, and beat up, massage a little of the highly-rated cream onto your toes and heels to revive them. The cream is formulated with three powerful ingredients: glycerin to draw in moisture, paraffin to prevent further moisture loss, and allantoin to soften rough, cracked skin. Use every night for several weeks to get the best results.

11. This Rotating Makeup Organizer So You Can Always Find What You're Looking For sanipoe Rotating Makeup Organizer $23 Amazon See on Amazon Do you spend precious minutes each morning rifling through your makeup bag for that one berry lipstick? Keep your cosmetics on this spinning makeup organizer instead, so you can always find what you're looking for. The 360-degree rotating organizer features partitions and height-adjustable trays so you can store anything from serums to foundation to makeup brushes to lip gloss. The organizer is available in black, white, and transparent acrylic.

12. A Three-Compartment Slow Cooker So You Can Make Three Recipes At Once Sunvivi Electric Slow Cooker $60 Amazon See on Amazon You're hosting a party and are jonesing to make slow cooker queso, pulled pork, and tortilla soup. Impossible right? Well, not with this ingenious triple slow cooker. The stainless steel slow cooker features three separate 1.5-quart ceramic pots, so you can make three separate recipes at once. Each pot has its own individual dial, so you can keep the queso on warm while you cook the tortilla soup on high and the pork on low. It's also incredibly for Sunday night meal planning.

13. A Latex Nail Polish Barrier For Perfectly Manicured Nails Magique Peel-Off Latex Polish Barrier $12 Amazon See on Amazon If you don't have a steady hand, giving yourself an at-home manicure can look a lot like coloring outside the lines. For a manicure that looks way more professional, use this nail polish barrier. Just paint the latex formula on the perimeter of your nail before applying polish. The barrier will catch any stray polish, and you can peel it right off after everything's dry. Bonus: you can use the latex barrier to create nail art too, or as a base for glitter polish.

14. This Screen That Keeps Oil Splatter At Bay While You Fry BergKoch Grease Splatter Screen $15 Amazon See on Amazon Making a stir fry can result in splattered grease all over your stovetop and kitchen wall. Cover your pan or wok with this splatter screen to keep that from happening. The extra-fine mesh stainless steel screen blocks 99 percent of oil splatter, while still allowing steam to escape. The screen is 13 inches in diameter, so it'll fit over most pots and pans.

15. An Ice Roller That You'll Use Constantly ESARORA Ice Roller $12 Amazon See on Amazon An ice roller might seem like one of those things you don't really need — but then end up using all the time. You can run this ice roller across your forehead and temples to relieve headache pain, under your eyes to minimize puffiness, all over your face to shrink pores, or anywhere on your body to bring down inflammation, reduce swelling, and soothe burns. Of course, you can also just use it to cool down during the dog days of summer.

16. A Tongue Scraper That Prevents Unwanted Mouth Odors Before They Start INCOK Stainless Steel Tongue Scraper $12 Amazon See on Amazon I'm all for gum, mints, and mouthwash, but I heartily believe a tongue scraper is the best way to eliminate unwanted odors. By gently scraping the surface of the tongue, you can remove bacteria immediately. This tongue scraper is made with hygienic stainless steel, and it's contoured to run comfortably across your tongue.

17. A Tool That Cleans That Hair And Product Residue Off Your Brush PERFEHAIR Hair Brush Cleaning Tool $8 Amazon See on Amazon You probably try to pull out the stray hairs on your hair brush now and then, but it's not enough to get it really clean. This double-ended hair brush cleaner can help you out. One end of the cleaner features bristles that remove hair while sweeping away oil and styling residue, while the other end features five picks that are perfect for getting to hard-to-reach places and removing tough knots. Use this once a week, and rest assured that you're not brushing oil and old styling product back on your hair.

18. This Cooker That Boils, Poaches, And Scrambles Eggs Elite Kitchen Egg Cooker $18 Amazon See on Amazon Make your eggs any way you like 'em with this egg cooker. The boiling tray lets you hard- or soft-boil up to seven eggs at a time, another tray lets you poach, and yet another lets you whip up fluffy omelets. All you have to do is add your eggs to the cooker, pour in the appropriate amount of water, and press on. An automatic shut-off function will kick in when your eggs are done, so you'll never overcook them. Choose from six colors, like red, black, and teal.

19. An Over-The-Door Organizer You Can Use For Just About Anything Simple Houseware Over-the-Door Organizer $15 Amazon See on Amazon Want more storage space in your bedroom, laundry room, or bathroom? Use this over-the-door organizer. It hooks right over the top of your door and features four shelf-like pockets that are perfect for storing linens, towels, socks, toys, slippers, and baby or office supplies. And each shelf has a transparent window in front, so you can see exactly what's inside.

20. This Digital Notebook You Can Write In Again And Again Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook $27 Amazon See on Amazon This smart notebook takes note-taking and doodling into the digital age. Just write on any of the notebook's 80 pages with a Frixion pen, then scan the QVC code at the bottom of the page with your Rocketbook app to blast your notes or drawings to Google docs, Dropbox, Evernote, or email. It gets more interesting — to erase the pages, you microwave the notebook. (I know, wild.) Each page can be used up to five times.

21. These Scrubbing Gloves Outfitted With Silicone Bristles Familighter Scrubber Dish Gloves $12 Amazon See on Amazon These dish scrubbing gloves are really clever. Instead of having to use a sponge or brush, you can just slip the gloves on and scrub with your hands. The gloves feature bristles on the palms and fingers that easily remove grime and stuck-on food — and because they're made with silicone, they won't harbor bacteria. Use them to wash dishes, scrub vegetables, or clean sinks and showers.

22. A Styling Wand For Creating Both Loose And Tight Curls Xtava Twist Curling Wand $30 Amazon See on Amazon Get enviable waves and curls with the help of this curling wand. The ceramic barrel of the wand is tapered — so you can get looser curls by using the thicker end and tighter curls with the smaller end. Tourmaline technology boosts softness and shine, and 22 heat settings between 200 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit let you adjust the amount of heat that works for your hair type. The dual-voltage wand is clip-less, (so you won't get that telltale crease in your hair) and comes with a heat-resistant styling glove.

23. A Salad Spinner So That Your Lettuce Is Crispy — Not Soggy OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner $29 Amazon See on Amazon Soggy lettuce is the bane of salad eaters everywhere. Ensure your romaine, spinach, and radicchio are crisp and crunchy by using this salad spinner after you wash your leaves. Simply place the lettuce into the basket, cover with the lid, and press down on the pump to spin-dry the leaves. A finger brake on the lid also lets you stop the spinning anytime you want. Bonus: when you take the basket out, the bowl doubles as a serving bowl.

24. This Candle That Smells Like Your New Dream Job New Job Scented Candle $30 Amazon See on Amazon Light this New Job scented candle before that big job interview and visualize your first day. The all-natural soy wax is hand-poured in small batches and smells like new leather, fresh morning coffee, and office snacks. The candle boasts 80 hours of burn time, too.

25. This Sturdy But Lightweight Purse Organizer AJAY Felt Insert Bag Organizer $17 Amazon See on Amazon You could spend hours of your life digging through your purse for your keys — or you could use this purse organizer so that there's a place for everything (and everything in its place). Made from thick and sturdy felt, the organizer features one large main compartment, five inner pockets, and two large exterior pockets so you can store your wallet, keys, sunglasses, lip balm, and hand lotion. The organizer comes in six colors and three size options, so you get the right fit and style for your purse.

26. These Stackable To-Go Salad Containers RubberMaid LunchBlox Salad Kit $18 Amazon See on Amazon Dressing and mixing a salad in the morning can result in soggy, wilted lettuce by lunch. Keep your salad ingredients fresh and separate with this salad kit. The stackable kit comes with one container for your lettuce, a tray with three compartments for toppings, a dressing container, a snap-on lid, and a freezer pack to keep the salad chilled. The BPA-free containers are microwave-, dishwasher-and freezer-safe.

27. This USB-Powered Way To Give Your Makeup Brushes A Deep Clean Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner $34 Amazon See on Amazon This USB-powered makeup brush cleaner just might be the most thorough and efficient way to keep your brushes clean. Just fill the glass bowl with the cleaning solution, then insert the handle of any brush into the USB-powered cleaning device. Next, dip your brush into the bowl and press the device's on button to swirl the bristles around in the soapy water. Finally, lift the brush out of the solution to rinse and spin-dry.

28. These Cups That Make Poaching Eggs Easy COZILIFE Silicone Egg Poaching Cups (4 Pack) $13 Amazon See on Amazon If you haven't mastered the art of poaching eggs, these egg poaching cups have got you covered. Just crack open an egg in each cup, then stand the cups upright in an inch of boiling water. The cups help evenly distribute heat, so you get perfect poached eggs for perfect Eggs Benedict. Made from BPA-free silicone, the eggs are dishwasher-safe, and can also be used in the microwave.

29. A T-Shirt Folding Board That Will Seriously Change Your Life PetOde T-Shirt Folding Board $13 Amazon See on Amazon Use this T-shirt folding board to get a super precise fold that keeps your clothes from getting rumpled and wrinkled, while saving space in your dresser drawers. The six panels of the board guide you as you fold in the sleeves and bottom of the shirt, transforming it into a uniform square. Use it to fold sweaters and pants too.

30. This Water Bottle That Actually Reminds You To Keep Drinking Water Cactaki Water Bottle With Time Marker $20 Amazon See on Amazon Staying hydrated is key — and this water bottle actually reminds you to stay hydrated. Time markings on the side of the bottle help you track your water intake by the hour, so you can be sure you got a full 8 cups by the end of the day. The BPA-free bottle features a flip-top lid, a carrying strap, and — this is the best part — an infuser for cut-up fruit so you can flavor your water with strawberries, kiwi, or cucumber.

31. This Bee Propolis Throat Spray That Fends Off Colds Beekeeper's Naturals Propolis Throat Spray $13 Amazon See on Amazon Fend off sore throats, coughs, and colds with this propolis throat spray. Propolis is a natural resin produced by honeybees, and it's known to strengthen the immune system. The propolis in this spray is sourced from sustainable apiaries (read: bee farms) in the mountains of Canada, and it's non-GMO and free of additives. This reviewer raves: "I haven’t gotten sick since starting to use this stuff! ... I have people all around me who have been getting sick (colds/flu) and I'm riding high on my natural remedy." Spray this anytime you feel a tickle in your throat coming on.

32. This UV Sanitizer That Kills All Those Germs Living On Your Phone PhoneSoap UV Phone Sanitizer $60 Amazon See on Amazon I bet you wash your hands several times a day to get all the germs off, but unfortunately, washing your germ-laden phone isn't really an option. Enter this UV phone sanitizer. The sanitizer uses UVC light to eliminate 99.99 percent of bacteria on your phone, so you can text away without fear of any grossness lurking on your screen. Compatible with phones of all sizes, the sanitizer features USB and USB-C ports so you can charge while you sanitize. Use this for keys and watches too.

33. These Self-Affirmation Cards That Keep Things Lighthearted Affirmators! Affirmation Cards $11 Amazon See on Amazon Giving yourself positive affirmations can be life-changing, but it can make you feel a little silly at first. This set of affirmation cards can help you get over that hurdle because each one has a cheeky twist that keeps things light. The deck of 50 cards was written by improviser and writer Suzi Barrett, and each one is truly delightful.

34. A Planner That Legitimately Helps Your Prioritize Tasks And Reach Goals Panda Planner $25 Amazon See on Amazon Living your best life is hard work, but this productivity planner can help you get there. Inspired by positive psychology and neuroscience principles, the undated planner does so much more than just help you schedule appointments: It also helps you prioritize tasks, set goals, review your progress, and reflect on the things you're grateful for. It functions on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis, so use this and watch your productivity skyrocket. The planner is available in red, black, purple, and cyan.

35. A Wrinkle Release Spray So You Don't Have To Iron Cold Iron Mojito Wrinkle Release Spray $15 Amazon See on Amazon Let's be real — hauling out the ironing board and waiting for the iron to heat up is a drag. Use this wrinkle release spray instead. All you have to do is mist it onto your clothing, then pull it taut and smooth it out with your hands to work out any wrinkles. See? Easy. The plant-based formula has a minty and citrusy scent that's fresh, but not overwhelming

36. This Cube Timer That Can Help You Stay On Task Datexx The Miracle TimeCube Timer $17 Amazon See on Amazon Twist this cube timer to the desired amount of time and it'll immediately begin counting down the minutes. The battery-operated timer features four pre-set times and a digital display that shows you the amount of time remaining. Use it in the kitchen, when you're working out at home, or (ahem) as a reminder to help you stay on task before checking your phone again.

37. This Fitness Tracker That Won't Break The Bank LETSCOM Fitness Tracker $29 Amazon See on Amazon This fitness tracker doesn't cost a bundle of money, but it still does all the things you want a tracker to do. It monitors your sleep, heart rate, active minutes, steps, and distance — as well as 14 types of exercise, like yoga, spin, and running — so you can adjust your intensity for maximum results. The USB-rechargeable tracker also notifies you of calls and messages right there on your wrist. The tracker comes in eight colors, like green, black, red, and pink.

38. This Coffee Bean Mask That'll Instantly Revive Your Complexion Oh K! Coffee Bean Hydrogel Face Mask $8 Amazon See on Amazon Wake up your complexion with the help of this gel sheet mask soaked in Arabica coffee bean extract. The coffee in this mask isn't just a gimmick — coffee is rich in antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation and keep skin protected from pollution and other skin-irritating elements. And the caffeine found in coffee? It can help promote lymphatic drainage and bring down swelling under the eyes, so it looks like you got a full night's sleep.

39. An Automatic Pet Feeder That Dispenses Meals Four Times A Day Iseebiz Automatic Pet Feeder $59 Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes a long workday or running errands can keep you from being at home to feed your dog or cat on time, which is why this automatic pet feeder is so great. The feeder holds up to 3 pounds of food and automatically dispenses it on schedule four times a day. You can customize the amount dispensed each time, and you can even record your voice so that it calls your pet at meal times. The feeder plugs into a wall, but it also runs on batteries.

40. A Screen Cleaner To Eliminate Oil And Fingerprints Screen Mom Screen Cleaning Kit $20 Amazon See on Amazon Get rid of smudges and fingerprints on your phone, tablet, laptop, and TV screens with the help of this screen cleaner. The formula is free of alcohol and ammonia, and each bottle contains more than 1,500 sprays. The cleaner also comes with a microfiber cloth for a steak-free polish that won't damage delicate screens.

41. This Detangling Spray That Also Boosts Hair Health amika The Wizard Detangling Primer $25 Amazon See on Amazon Use this hair detangling and primer spray after stepping out of the shower and before blow-drying. Just a few sprays of the weightless formula leaves your tresses tangle-free, and then goes on to protect your hair from heat damage while speeding up drying time. The hair-nourishing spray is made with shine-boosting avocado oil, strengthening vitamin B5, and sea buckthorn berry, which helps encourage hair growth. It also smells delicious, as this reviewer points out: "If this were a perfume, I would wear it ... and it makes my hair so silky and smooth even in the summer humidity of Florida. Will definitely continue using this!"

42. These Cable Clips To Keep Cords Organized OHill Cable Clips (16 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon If your life is a mess of cords and charging cables, use these cable clips to keep things organized. The clips feature adhesive on the back, so you can attach them to tables, walls, desktops, or the underside of your desk where they'll be out of sight. Each set comes with 16 clips that fit either one, two, three, or five cables. Choose from black or white — and use them hold toothbrushes and other items too.

43. This Foolproof Way To Remove Gel Nail Polish At Home — No Peeling Required eBoot Gel Polish Remover Wraps $7 Amazon See on Amazon The great thing about gel manicures is they last for a very long time. The bad part? It's virtually impossible to remove the gel without the help of a nail technician (or peeling, which can be tempting). These gel polish remover wraps, though, make it easy. Each set comes with 420 nail pads — soak them in acetone, place in inside the clips, then attach the clips to your fingernails. Let your nails soak up the remover for about 60 seconds, then easily wipe away the polish.

44. This Kitchen Tool That Will Actually Encourage You To Make Breakfast At Home Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 Amazon See on Amazon Why pay for brunch when you can use this breakfast sandwich maker to make a deliciously melty egg and cheese sandwich instead? Just load the maker with your preferred ingredients (perhaps eggs, bacon, sausage, cheddar, tomatoes, and an English muffin), then press down. In five minutes, you'll have a delicious breakfast sandwich. All the cooking plates are non-stick, removable, and dishwasher-safe, so clean-up is a breeze.

45. A Best-Selling Self-Help Book That Tells It Like It Is The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck $13 Amazon See on Amazon The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck is not your average self-help book (as you might have gleaned from the title). In this New York Times bestseller, author Mark Manson foregoes the psychology of positive thinking in favor of of something a little more honest and realistic. He offers real talk, advising reader to come to terms with the fact that sometimes life isn't so fair, but he also helps you get to the bottom of what you really value in life — so you can live in a more authentic, grounded way.