46 Random Amazon Products That Thousands Of Reviewers Say Changed Their Lives

Life isn’t without its frustrations — and sometimes you need special products to help you solve those little problems that always seem to pop up. Whether you're looking to stay on top of goals or you just want something that makes everyday tasks less complicated to do, there are random Amazon products that reviewers say actually changed their lives. Don’t take my word for it, though. You can read from reviewers who back up everything the product claims it can do, and then some.

Getting more inspired about your direction and choices in life can seem scary and overwhelming — but a great approach, if you want to start overcoming the uncertain, is to start small, which is where some of the products on this list can really come to the rescue.

From yearly planners that give you a great opportunity to commit your goals to paper and map them out to cooking tools that can help make meal-planning so much easier, the clever items featured here are all about helping you gain focus and waste less time. And because each of these products has a cult-following on Amazon, all you have to do is check out what people are saying on the site to see just how amazing these things really are in real life.

1 This Soothing Tea Tree Shampoo That's Great For Itchy Scalps https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0099EHM86/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&th=1&linkCode=ll1&tag=bustle10495-20&linkId=159060308e2ac70891407912093615a2 Amazon Maple Holistics Pure Tea Tree Oil Shampoo, $11, Amazon Reviewers on Amazon can't get enough of this highly popular shampoo, raving that it helps treat dry, itchy scalps like nothing else — and even works to facilitate hair growth. Packed with nourishing vitamins and minerals, this shampoo delivers a pleasant cooling sensation that'll leave your head feeling tingly, but in a good way. Completely sulfate- and paraben-free, this shampoo is great for people of all ages and is formulated to leave hair looking vibrant and oh-so-radiant.

2 These Sporty Headphones That Are Tangle-Free https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01G8JO5F2/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&linkCode=ll1&tag=bustle10495-20&linkId=0939001a7be41889b116cfa87f43ee2c Amazon SENSO Bluetooth Headphones, $30, Amazon For incredible sound even when you're at the gym, you'll love these Bluetooth headphones. Made with state-of-the-art technology, these portable headphones come with flexible silicone earbuds to ensure they always stay in place, plus tangle-free cords so they won't get knotted and hard to unwind. These battery-powered headphones come with a lithium polymer battery that's built to last up to eight hours and 240 hours on standby. Best of all, because they're Bluetooth enabled, you can connect with devices up to 30 feet away, and block out outside noise to focus in on your favorite jams or answer calls without distraction.

3 An Aromatherapy Diffuser For The Best Kind Of Vibes https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B014PBA7IY/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&linkCode=ll1&tag=bustle10495-20&linkId=6e3be5e6517502a1b653cefd187834b7 Amazon Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser, $26, Amazon This color-changing diffuser is one of the most widely-loved options on Amazon for those looking to take their aromatherapy experience to the next level. It lights up in seven different shades and emits aromatic mist, which can populate your room with the relaxing scent of any kind of essential oil you prefer. Because this diffuser has a large water capacity, it can also run continuously for 10 hours, and it has two different settings. This can also be used as a cool-mist humidifier to keep the air, hair, and skin hydrated.

4 A Deep Cleansing Mud Mask That Makes Self-Care Days Even Better https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00Z75ZDAU?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00Z75ZDAU Amazon Aria Starr Dead Sea Mud Mask, $15, Amazon Want to minimize the look of your pores, cleanse your skin, or just get a deeper clean? If so, this mineral-rich face mask made from Dead Sea mud could give your skin an amazing boost, especially when you're looking to pamper yourself. One reviewer wrote, "After a week and a half of using this product, the flaws are harder and harder to notice. I can certainly tell it works!" It can also help to heal and prevent acne, and is also made with soothing, hydrating ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, and jojoba oil.

5 This Seven-In-One Multi-Cooker That Will Seriously Blow Your Mind https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06Y1YD5W7?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B06Y1YD5W7 Amazon Instant Pot, $70, Amazon This sensational product has over 25,000 reviews on Amazon and is easily one of the best investments you can make for your kitchen — and your cooking — this year. This combination multi-cooker is seven different appliances in one, functioning as a rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, skillet, yogurt maker, and warmer in one. Ideal for busy folks or anyone on a strict timetable, this programmable digital device can do pretty much anything, once you start using it. "Absolutely tickled to death with this appliance. Wish I had found it much sooner. Life is much easier in my kitchen now," wrote one reviewer.

6 A Sprayer Designed To Add Just Enough Olive Oil To Food https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00004SPZV?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00004SPZV Amazon Misto Olive Oil Sprayer, $8, Amazon This reusable mister and spray bottle is a convenient and stylish way to get the perfect spritz, each and every time. You can also fill this sprayer, which is made from brushed aluminum, with your other favorite oils, vinegars, and citrus juices. Because this non-aerosol sprayer doesn't use chemical propellants, it's also safe to use and a slam-dunk for eco-conscious buyers. Refillable and featuring an easy pump-style cap, this sprayer is a great little thing to have around to make meals tastier while using less oil.

7 A Flat Iron That Works (For Real) On Seriously Any Type Of Hair https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B001MA0QY2?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B001MA0QY2&th=1 Amazon HSI Professional Flat Iron Hair Straightener, $40, Amazon This hair straightener will deliver dramatic results no matter what kind of texture your hair is, and can straighten, flip, or curl hair with minimal effort in just a few motions. That's because this straightener, which heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, comes with micro-sensors that regulate temperature and evenly distribute heat so you only need to pass through a couple times, at most. The plates on this are also ceramic and tourmaline crystal ion, so you'll get a silkier look each time you use it.

8 A Leave-In Conditioner That Can Make Beards Fuller And Stronger https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B009NNFB0O?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B009NNFB0O Amazon Honest Amish Beard Balm, $13, Amazon Handcrafted in the U.S., this beard balm is made with a nourishing blend of fruit and nut butters that help soften out coarse beard hairs. The formulated base of virgin argan, avocado, almond, virgin pumpkin seed, and apricot kernel oils in this balm can also repair dry and splitting hairs, while also reducing the itching that can be triggered by new hair growth and renewal. Best of all, because these ingredients are totally organic, this balm is ideal for vegans and consumers who want to avoid using chemical-based products.

9 This Unique Massaging Tool That Releases Tension From Problem Zones https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0006VJ6TO?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0006VJ6TO&th=1 Amazon Body Back Company’s Body Back Buddy, $30, Amazon For aches you just can't get away from any other way, you'll definitely want to try this flexible self-massage tool. It comes with 11 therapy knobs, which access virtually every pressure point on your body and help to relieve spasms, muscle knots, and general discomfort unlike anything you've ever known. "I NEVER knew how much I needed one of these until I got it," wrote one reviewer of this innovative self-massage tool. "Reaches every knot I can't and lets me adjust the pressure with little to no effort. I can even use it on my calves, the bottoms of my feet and back of my heels."

10 A Pack Of Wool Dryer Balls That'll Help You Save A Ton On Laundry https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00GA9P5P0?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00GA9P5P0 Amazon Wool Dryer Balls, $17 (6 Pack), Amazon Wrinkles aren't going to happen with these wool dryer balls at your disposal, but that's only one reason to love these balls, which are made from premium New Zealand sheep wool. When used in the dryer, these completely chemical and synthetic-free balls can soften laundry naturally and won't be harmful to sensitive skin. If you want to shorten your dryer time, these balls can also help in a big way. Another reason to love them is that each pack can last for up to a thousand loads, meaning you won't spend big money on dryer sheets or liquid fabric softeners.

11 A Travel Dryer That You Can Take With You Around The World https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B003QKL5YQ?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B003QKL5YQ Amazon BaBylissPRO Travel Dryer, $33, Amazon Compact, lightweight, and build for travel, this dryer allows for worldwide usage and can ensure that no matter where you go, your hairstyle always stays on point. This intense 1000-watt is infused with pure gemstone tourmaline crystals, which help emit natural ions and static electricity, so hair stays shiny. Because this is a dual-voltage dryer, you don't have to worry about an adapter when you're living out of a suitcase anyway, and because this comes with a foldable handle and removable filter cover with stand, it packs away nicely.

12 An Acupressure Mat That Helps Support Better Relaxation https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0049Q0P9M?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0049Q0P9M Amazon Nayoya Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set, $45, Amazon If you've been feeling in dire need of relaxation, this acupressure mat and pillow set can help you really achieve a more rejuvenating state. Made with over 6,000 acupressure points (aka those little plastic needles you see above), this mat and pillow penetrate but ultimately can lead to relief from back, neck, shoulder, and sciatic pain, while also helping to relieve mild or chronic headaches. One reviewer writes: "I have chronic back pain and this thing is a life saver. I sleep better at nights. Morning back pain would make it agonizing to wake up. Now I wake up feeling refreshed and ready to go."

13 A Lavender Essential Oil That Soothes The Seriously Stressed-Out https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00TSTZQEY?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00TSTZQEY Amazon Majestic Pure Lavender Oil, $16, Amazon This therapeutic-grade oil has the rich scent of lavender, which is known to have a soothing and mellowing effect on both the mind and body when used in aromatherapy. Extracted through 100 percent steam distillation using lavender from Bulgaria and France, this oil is also considered a great natural insect repellent and energy booster, so you may want to pack it along for camping trips or times where your vital energies are dropping down.

14 This Mascara That'll Help You Get Thicker, Longer Lashes https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01N23JTLO?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01N23JTLO&th=1 Amazon 3D Fiber Lash Mascara, $20, Amazon This long-lasting mascara is great if you want to magnify your lashes so they have incredible levels of length and volume. This mascara is made with a carbon black magnifying gel, which helps you get more curls with no clumps whatsoever, and the fibers that add incredible length to lashes. Resistant to oil, water, and smudges, this mascara won't flake or leave your eyes all raccoon-like in the process. This mascara also eliminates the need to invest in extensions or explore cosmetic procedures to elongate lashes, because with this option you have an easy and effective way to get speedy results.

15 A Tee Tree Oil Soak That Will Give Tired, Aching Feet A Reason To Feel Good https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00H7KTEZ8?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00H7KTEZ8 Amazon Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak With Epsom Salt, $14, Amazon Sore feet can get incredible relief with this therapeutic foot soak, which is made with Epsom salt and tea tree oil, plus a blend of other essential oils, including peppermint, camphor, rosemary, eucalyptus, and lavender. Just sink your aching feet into a tub with this salty soak at any time of day and experience the relaxation at your toes. This soak, according to Amazon reviewers, is also great to maintain healthy skin, and can be a terrific way to wash away fungus and bacteria.

16 The Wet Brush That Eliminates Hair Breakage And Tangles https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000L596FE?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B000L596FE&th=1 Amazon The Wet Brush Shower Brush, $9, Amazon Getting rid of tangles isn't easy, especially on hair that's ultra-thick or curly, but with this shower brush, those knots will glide off into oblivion. The bristles on this brush won't break or destroy sensitive strands, and it works especially well on wet hair or on still-damp hair. One reviewer noted: "This brush changed our lives. Seriously. If you have a child with curly hair, especially if it's fine hair, get this brush. This changed our daughter from a whiny avoider-of-baths-and-showers to one who takes an interest in brushing her own hair, even!"

17 A Tea Tree Oil Acne Treatment That Works Seven Times Faster Than Most Others https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0791XP3XW?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0791XP3XW&th=1 Amazon Keeva Organics Acne Treatment, $15, Amazon When you have acne that you want out of your life (like, yesterday), it feels like most treatments take forever to start working. And that’s why this tea tree oil acne treatment, which also contains salicylic acid, is so fantastic at treating pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads: it works seven times faster than many similar products. Apply this cream the way you would a moisturizer and allow ingredients like tea tree oil and white willow to kill bacteria and help heal acne. And here’s the real reason why this is a winning formula: it moisturizes your skin with essential oils and botanicals while getting rid of acne — instead of feeling tight or dry, your skin will glow.

18 This Activated Charcoal Powder For Totally All-Natural Teeth Whitening https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01N8XF244?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01N8XF244&th=1 Amazon Active Wow Teeth Whitening Powder, $25, Amazon Over 14,000 reviewers have talked up this life-changing powder on Amazon, and for one really great reason. By harnessing the purifying power of coconut charcoal, this powder really helps to whiten teeth. Those looking for a peroxide-free solution to a brighter smile should consider this powder, which isn't as harsh as dental-grade whitening peroxides, to remove set-in stains on enamel from everything from soda to coffee. This powder is also made with bentonite, which helps absorb toxins naturally and cleans gums gently.

19 This Specialty Tool That Guacamole Lovers Will Love https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0088LR592?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0088LR592 Amazon OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer, $10, Amazon Avocados are a pain at times to split into, but this three-in-one multi-functional tool can split, pit, and slice though avocados in seconds. This tool is also top-rack dishwasher safe, the stainless steel pitter won't rust, and the handle is comfortable to hold.

20 This Professional-Quality Onion Chopper That'll Keep You From Crying https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01HC7BNJA?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01HC7BNJA Amazon Müeller Pro Vegetable Onion Chopper, $23, Amazon Chopping onions to the point where your eyes get watery can be a problem, but this professional-quality onion cutter can transform that into a non-issue. Designed to reduce onion vapors completely from impacting your eyes, each container holds up to four cups of onions. Made with ultra-sharp German steel discs and BPA-free plastic, this chopper can chop, dice, and slice through vegetables and cheeses in one seamless motion. Reviewers who are ultra sensitive to vapors can't get enough of this multi-functional tool.

21 This Toilet Bowl Light For Those Late-Night Bathroom Trips https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01M2ZI34E?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01M2ZI34E Amazon LumiLux LED Toilet Bowl Light, $15, Amazon When you've gotta go, you gotta go — but sometimes fumbling your way in the dark can lead to accidents and mishaps. Not about to happen with this toilet bowl light, which comes with a built-in sensor that detects body heat and will automatically illuminate the room whenever you enter (plus shut off when you go). You can choose one LED light to switch on depending on your mood, or you can cycle through a carousel of shades depending on your mood, because this light comes equipped with 16 unique shades plus a dimmer that adjusts to five different levels of brightness.

22 The Glass Nail File That Protects And Strengthens Nails https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00TDDI6JW?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00TDDI6JW&th=1 Amazon Bona Fide Glass Nail File, $9, Amazon The kind of nail file you're using can have a major impact on the health of your nails, and with this glass nail file, you can put your nails in a position to be healthier than ever. Made using genuine Czech glass crystal, this medium-grit file is double-sided and allows you to file in any direction without damaging your nail, and can even be used on artificial nails without leaving behind any tell-tale jagged edges. Because this glass nail file also has a non-porous surface, fungus and bacteria won't grow over it like can happen with classic emery boards.

23 A Memory Foam Cushion That Seemingly Absorbs Back And Tailbone Pain Completely https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01EBDV9BU?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01EBDV9BU Amazon Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Seat Cushion, $30, Amazon This memory foam seat cushion can give you that extra boost of comfort when you're feeling sore, especially due to tailbone, spine, hip, or lower back discomfort. The advanced memory foam responds to body heat, molding to fit the perfect shape of your body. Recommended by orthopedics because of its ergonomic U-shape, this pillow may be a great way to relieve arthritis pain or discomfort stemming from sciatica or general backaches. The exterior also is soft and comes with a nonslip rubber bottom, so this cushion will still in place whether you're at your chair or driving in the car.

24 These Compression Socks That Totally Wick Away Moisture https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B073FLCFK2?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B073FLCFK2 Amazon Physix Gear Compression Socks, $14-$20, Amazon Designed with gradient compression, these durable and long-lasting compression socks are perfect for any physical activity where your legs may be strained. Double-stitched with fabric that's antibacterial, these comfortable socks can make everything from cycling to skiing better, and can also help increase blood circulation on long plane rides. Because these socks are machine-washable and also wick away moisture, they can dry in a few hours and won't be smelly or moldy after athletic activity, even if you hang them out to air dry.

25 This Travel Pillow That's A Must-Have On Camping Trips https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01KXU5DZI?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01KXU5DZI Amazon Therm-a-Rest Travel Pillow, $20-$35, Amazon If you're backpacking or camping outdoors, making sure you have a travel pillow like this polyester option can be essential. What makes this ultralight pillow — which is filled with soft foam — such a good travel addition is that it actually compresses so you can pack it conveniently in a duffle, tote, suitcase, or backpack. The pillow can expand to 4-inches thick, providing critical head, neck, and back support, while the polyester on this pillow feels soft against skin. Machine-washable and available with a drawstring and cord lock to keep the pillow in place when not in use, this is a terrific option when you're on the road.

26 These Hypoallergenic Sheets That'll Help Sensitive Sleepers Rest Easy https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00NLNDSZW?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00NLNDSZW Amazon Mellanni Bed Sheet Set, $27-$33, Amazon Smooth and soft to the touch, these 100 percent microfiber polyester sheets have a rabid following on Amazon, with reviewers saying they absolutely love how gentle these sheets are on skin. Each set comes with three pieces — a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and a pillowcase. The deep pocket fitted sheet can fit most mattresses, regardless of thickness. Because these sheets are also hypoallergenic, they're resistant to dust mites and great for sensitive sleepers. These sheets are also wrinkle-resistant and machine-washable, and they won't fade or shrink over time.

27 A Hydrating Toner That Works Really Well For Combination Skin https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B074ZCPC11?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B074ZCPC11&th=1 Amazon Mario Badescu Facial Spray, $12 (Set of 2), Amazon Formulated with herbal extracts, this facial spray comes with a great blend of aloe, herbs, and rosewater, and can give dehydrated skin a perfect pick-me-up — without disturbing makeup. Also, although this spray is effective for all complexion types, it can work especially well on combination skin. "I have combination skin," wrote one reviewer. "However after using this spray, my skin is much healthier looking and has a dewy, fresh look. It even helped calm down the redness. I haven't had this for a full week yet and I'm head over heels in love and can't wait to order more of this stuff. Holy grail in my skincare routine now!"

28 These Makeup Brushes For A Silky-Smooth Blend https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00I3VHKVK?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00I3VHKVK Amazon BS-MALL(TM) Makeup Brushes, $9 (10 Pack), Amazon Blending powders seamlessly isn't any challenge with these premium Kabuki makeup brushes, which are durable yet still really luxurious. Made with synthetic fibers, the high-density bristles on this brush won't shed and deliver an ultra silky, soft blend that's safe for sensitive skin. This set comes with 10 brushes, including an angled brush, flat brushes, round brushes, and more. Reviewers on Amazon love them because they're so affordable and also help ensure even coverage every time.

29 These Silk Pillowcases That Are Actually Great For Your Complexion https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01CXR9U9E?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01CXR9U9E Amazon ALASKA BEAR Natural Silk Pillowcase, $15-$35, Amazon Cool to the touch and incredibly breathable, these silk pillowcases are the beauty secret that tons of Amazon reviewers swear by. These 600-thread count pillowcases are made from Mulberry silk and can not only make your bed seem cozier and more inviting, but are actually known to help prevent dry skin, hair breakage, acne, and even frizz. Because each pillowcase comes with a hidden side zipper, is naturally dyed and chemical-free, these pillowcases won't cause any irritation on your skin.

30 A Soothing Toner That'll Make Your Skin Feel Fresher Than Ever https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00016XJ4M?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00016XJ4M&th=1 Amazon Thayers Rose Petal Witch Hazel with Aloe Vera, $7, Amazon Whether you have troubled skin or you're just looking for a chemical-free way to remove your makeup, Thayers witch hazel is a great toner to have in your beauty bag. This rose water and aloe vera blend is soft on sensitive skin and completely alcohol- and paraben-free, so it won't dry out your complexion like other toners might. "This makes me feel like I have my life in order," wrote one reviewer. "Like a kitten made of silk kissed my face. It says ['Thayers'] but I'm quite certain they mean 'Heavenly's.' Just saying. "

31 A Macadamia Oil Hair Mask That Provides Intense Hydration https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07547GRGZ?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B07547GRGZ&th=1 Amazon Macadamia Natural Oil 16 oz Natural Deep Repair Masque, $24, Amazon If your hair is dry, brittle, or over-processed, it’s important to add hydration and conditioning back into your strands without weighing them down. Enter: This macadamia oil hair mask achieves exactly that goal — its omega 7, 5, and 3 fatty acids (as well as vitamin E and green tea extract) moisturize damaged hair, prevent frizz, and flyaways, and help to restore shine and elasticity. Use it once or twice weekly after your shampoo and reviewers say you’ll notice a huge difference in your hair’s health. This mask is free of sulfates, paraben, and gluten and is safe for color-treated hair.

32 This Vitamin C Serum That Helps Boost Collagen Production https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01M4MCUAF?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01M4MCUAF&th=1 Amazon TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum, $20, Amazon Proven to help firm the skin while also boosting collagen production, this natural serum is a great, refreshing treat for your complexion. Formulated to help shrink pores, reduce acne, lift breakouts, and even reduce the look of acne scars, this serum can help make your complexion feel more radiant than ever. It's gentle on all skin types, too.

33 These Exercise Bands That Can Help For Strength Training https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01AVDVHTI?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01AVDVHTI Amazon Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands, $11 (Set of 5), Amazon These exercise bands have multiple uses, but can be a great addition to Yoga, pilates, and a variety of other workouts. This pack of five comes in varying resistance levels, so they're great for people of all skill levels. The extra-heavy exercise bands included here can help people looking for more advanced strength training get extra support. These durable and heavy-duty resistance bands can also help those with leg, knee, and back injuries get a boost in recovery, and can be good when paired with a physical therapy regimen.

34 A Set Of No-Tie Shoelaces So You Don't Trip Over Laces https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B007DLVLC0?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B007DLVLC0 Amazon LOCK LACES, $8, Amazon Always tripping and stumbling over laces? With these no-tie elastic bands you can lock your laces in place and get comfortable relief in the process. These elastic bands conform to the shape of your foot, giving you a custom-fit feel, and are simple to install in your favorite shoes. These laces work on everything from tennis shoes to slip-on sneakers, and help add compression, which reduces pressure on sensitive feet so you can move freely and comfortably throughout the day. These laces make a great gift for those with arthritis or trouble keeping laces ties, and can be totally life-changing.

35 These Colorful Stress Balls That Help During Stressful Times https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01IBQZJN2?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01IBQZJN2 Amazon The Friendly Swede, Stress Relief Squishy Balls, $14, Amazon Bad days happen, but you don’t have to let stress overwhelm you. Keep a few of these colorful squishy balls at work, home, your car, or wherever you tend to feel your blood pressure skyrocket. Then, the second you experience stress and anxiety, fidget with these egg-shaped balls, which more than 1,000 reviewers swear can help calm you down. These balls double as finger resistance exercise tools and are perfect to use when your hands and fingers feel tired and achy from too much typing.

36 A Concealer That Makes Dark Circles And Blemishes Vanish https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00VKIJPNE?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00VKIJPNE&th=1 Amazon L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer, $3, Amazon Looking to even out skin imperfections and dark circles? With this concealer, you can blend perfectly with your skin tone and camouflage the look of blemishes and other unwanted spots. This concealer glides on smooth and won't cake up or crease over time — and comes in a variety of colors for every skin tone. Because this concealer delivers opaque coverage, it gives a long-lasting, natural look that will keep you feeling radiant throughout the day.

37 A Hot Brush For Perfecting Curls And Waves In Less Time https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B001BO0KMC?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B001BO0KMC&th=1 Amazon Conair Instant Heat Hot Curl Brush, $18, Amazon Sure, you can curl your hair using a brush and hairdryer or even a straightening iron, but why not make your life even easier with this hot curl brush that’s designed to create medium-to-loose curls and waves in half the time? This 1 ¼-inch barrel brush heats up in 60 seconds and offers an amazing 25 heat settings so that, no matter what your hair type, this tool will provide volume and gorgeous soft curls and waves without drying out or damaging your hair.

38 A Compact Drying Rack That Can Hold All Of Your Clothing https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00KQU1C60?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00KQU1C60 Amazon Cresnel Stainless Steel Clothes Drying Rack, $40, Amazon There are several great reasons why owning a quality stainless steel drying rack is a good idea. Maybe you don’t have a dryer. Maybe you love delicate clothing and lingerie that should never, ever see the inside of a dryer. Whatever your reason, this drying rack, which folds into a flat rectangle and can be stored anywhere, contains plenty of space to dry all of your clothing. The top planar area is ideal for typical laundry, while the bottom rack is great for shoes and slippers. You can use this rack inside or outside without worrying about it rusting.

39 This Book That Helps Anyone Live Their Best Life https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0062457713?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=0062457713 Amazon The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, $15, Amazon This self-help guide can give you the boost you might need to quit trying to be positive for the sake of others and instead embrace a different kind of outlook. Penned by blogger Mark Manson, this guide bills itself as the "antidote to the coddling, let’s-all-feel-good mindset that has infected modern society and spoiled a generation, rewarding them with gold medals just for showing up." Filled with advice on how to embrace limitations and fears, while also potentially confronting harsh truths, this book may give you the guidance you need to start making bigger life changes and working toward more actionable goals.

40 A Hypoallergenic Pillow That Totally Adjusts To Your Comfort Level https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00EINBSEW?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00EINBSEW Amazon Coop Home Goods Pillow, $55-$65, Amazon This adjustable memory foam pillow comes with a bamboo cover and is really comfortable to sleep on. With over 14,000 positive reviews on Amazon, this pillow is a great buy because it offers superior ventilation, breathability, and helps promote proper alignment while allowing you to get a deeper sleep throughout the night. The dust-mite resistant and hypoallergenic bamboo covered included here means that allergy sufferers will rest easy, and because the cover is machine washable, it's easy to clean and maintain.

41 A Rug Gripper That Stops You From Slipping On Rugs https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01IFKRSEC?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01IFKRSEC Amazon StepNGrip Rig Gripper, $13, Amazon If you’re slipping and sliding on your rug every time you walk fast down your hallway, you’ve got yourself a potentially dangerous problem. Luckily, it’s one that can be easily remedied with these rug grippers, which are V-shaped corner pieces that flatten the corners of rugs that tend to curl up. They have renewable sticky gel bottoms that adhere to floors, and they work on all rugs, no matter how thick or thin. If you no longer need your rug, simply wipe down the sticky area on your floor with rubbing alcohol and it will vanish.

42 These Sheet Face Masks That Can Help Make Your Skin Feel Clearer And More Elastic https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00BAM7F8C?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00BAM7F8C&th=1 Amazon Dermal Korea Facial Mask Sheet, $11 (16 Combo Pack), Amazon This set of 16 face masks has a little something for everyone and can definitely be a great way to give your skin a healthy, much-needed boost. Enriched with vitamin E and collagen that'll keep your skin feeling lively and ultra-shiny, each mask can have a restorative effect on your complexion that leaves you feeling pampered and radiant. The eye areas in these masks are also not cut out completely — you can put them back to cover your lids, so you'll feel totally relaxed like never before. This one comes in variations like gold, pearl, and royal jelly.

43 This Smartphone Stand And Grip That Gives Restless Hands Something New To Do https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00UY1YTGG?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00UY1YTGG Amazon PopSockets, $10, Amazon Restless hands have a place to go with this enhancing smartphone holder and stand. Whether you want to tilt, wrap, pop, collapse, or prop up this holder, you totally can. Made from flexible silicone and propped in place by an advanced reusable adhesive, this holder gives your hand a chance to really relax while you're holding onto your phone, so there's less likelihood that you'll drop your phone again or lose your grip. You can also use this for landscape or portrait mode when trying to watch videos, surf the internet, or play games on your phone.

44 Containers That Provide Airtight Protection So That Your Favorite Foods Don’t Spoil https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00472MPHS?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00472MPHS Amazon OXO Good Grips Pop Container, $8-18, Amazon Your favorite foods are only as good as the storage containers you use to keep them fresh. And these pop containers, which boast airtight lids, ensure no air gets into your food, which can spoil produce and items like bread and muffins much faster. These containers have rounded corners for easier pouring, and a button pops up at the top of the lid that can double as a handle. They’re also stackable and take up less room in your pantry. Choose among 12 containers that vary in size and can accommodate cereal, herbs and spices, flour, tea bags, and more.

45 A Gentle Citrus And Sea Salt Body Wash That Exfoliates And Nourishes Skin https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00L9ILA42?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10495-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00L9ILA42&th=1 Amazon Puracy Natural Body Wash, 19, Amazon Forget about drying soaps — this natural body wash exfoliates dead skin cells and nourishes and hydrates your skin, thanks to ingredients like citrus, coconut oil, and sea salt. Your body will benefit from a cleansing treatment every time you take a shower and you needn’t worry about harsh chemicals — there are absolutely no sulfates, petroleum, or dyes in this wash and it’s vegan and cruelty-free.