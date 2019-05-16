46 Things Under $20 On Amazon That'll Make You Look Like A Million Bucks

Pick up any lifestyle mag and you can read all about the A-listers who maintain their look with $1,000 facials and skin creams that cost about as much as the rent on my house. But the good news is: we can all live the dream of having celebrity-level skin and living the all-around high life without the mind-boggling price tag. Thanks, of course to these things under $20 on Amazon that'll make you look like a million bucks.

There are some amazing bargains on this list that will treat you right from the top of your head to the tips of your toes. For your tresses, there's a scalp scrub that's enriched with sea buckthorn to add volume, stimulate growth, and repair even the most damaged locks. Treat your face to some radiance from the inside out with this tea that's enriched with turmeric, then exfoliate and massage for a rosy, glowing complexion with this brush. This list is also crammed full of dental health products to get and keep your teeth bright white, like this charcoal — yes, charcoal! — toothpaste, as well as a slew of gadgets to ensure your outfit will look like you just stepped off the runway.

When you're done, even Miranda Priestly will approve — and your credit card won't be scorching a hole in your wallet.