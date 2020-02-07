47 Things That Make Your Home Look Fancy AF For Less Than $40 On Amazon

Decorating your digs isn't cheap. I've moved three times in the past three years, and every time I've spent at least $500 trying to make my new space feel like home. Would I say my bank account is happy with me? Not at all — but that was before I discovered all the affordable home upgrades you can buy on Amazon.

Granted, my bank account still isn't thrilled with my financial irresponsibility, but it's at least a little bit happier now that some of these products are actually saving me money in the long-run. For example, take the blackout curtains that cost less than $25. Not only do they get your room extra dark, but they also insulate your windows in order to help you save on your utility bill. There's also a smart plug so you can set schedules for your electronics, and a pourer that aerates cheap wine so you don't even miss the expensive stuff.

The best part? Each item costs less than $40, so your bank account will likely be ecstatic. Whether your home needs a makeover or you're just looking for chic products that make a big impact, here are 47 of the best items on Amazon that make your home feel fancy AF.

1. The Curtains That Help Keep Your Room Dark And Cozy NICETOWN Blackout Curtain Panels $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are they available in more than 15 gorgeous, rich colors, but these blackout curtains also help insulate your room so that it stays at your ideal temperature. They're wrinkle-free as well as fade-resistant, and you can grab them in a variety of lengths to suit practically any window.

2. A Smart Plug That's Compatible With Alexa Amazon Smart Plug $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply pair it with Alexa, and you'll be able to control this smart plug using voice controls. The downloadable app also lets you set schedules so that your fans, lights, and electronics don't waste excess energy, plus the compact design won't block the second outlet.

3. The Floating Shelves Made From Solid Paulownia Wood Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves (3-Pack) $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Most floating shelves are made from cheap particleboard — but not these ones. They're made from durable Paulownia wood paired with powder-coated metal brackets, so they make a great place to display small plants, picture frames, stuffed animals, and more. Each order comes with all the mounting hardware you'll need, and they're available in three colors: black, gray, or weathered black.

4. This Contact Paper That Lets You Affordably Upgrade Your Home Marble Wallpaper $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Think of this roll of white marble contact paper like a giant sticker. Just roll it out over any outdated counters, backsplashes, and tabletops to give them a quick upgrade. It looks just like real marble — buyers say you can't tell the difference until you touch it. The best part? It's completely waterproof so you don't have to worry about it getting wet if used in the kitchen or bathroom.

5. This Digital Alarm Clock That Looks Like Chic Wood Digital Alarm Clock by JALL $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed with a stylish wood exterior that you can grab in four different shades, this alarm clock sets itself apart from the competition by allowing you to adjust how bright the face is. The built-in sensors let you know the temperature as well as the humidity in your room, plus there are three alarm settings to choose from.

6. A Miniature Smart Speaker That Adds Alexa To Any Room Echo Flex $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply plug it in, and this smart speaker lets you talk to Alexa from practically any room in your house. You can use it to control your devices using voice commands, plus the built-in USB port lets you charge your electronics if needed. It won't block the second outlet, and you can even use it to make hands-free calls.

7. These Coffee Mugs Made From Borosilicate Glass Eparé Coffee Mugs $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, these mugs are a chic upgrade from the regular ceramic versions. They're insulated in order to help your beverages toasty, and the walls won't develop condensation so that your hands remain dry. Despite their delicate appearance, they're surprisingly durable — put them in the freezer, microwave, or dishwasher.

8. A Wireless Speaker With 6 Color-Changing LED Lights POECES Bluetooth Speaker $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Get the party started in any room with this Bluetooth speaker. It has a Bluetooth range of up to 33 feet so that you're not glued to its side while you're streaming music, plus the six color-changing LED lights make it easy to set a festive mood. The battery lasts for up to 12 continuous hours when charged, and you can even use it to make hands-free calls.

9. The Outdoor String Lights That Are Completely Waterproof Novtech LED Outdoor String Lights $38 | Amazon See on Amazon Use them to add a romantic flair to any room, or use these string lights to decorate your outdoor patio. They're completely waterproof so you don't have to worry about them getting wet in the rain, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "the lights come with hooks, so I was able to make a quick decision on where to hang them!"

10. A Trash Can That Opens Without You Having To Touch It iTouchless Sensor Trash Can $40 | Amazon See on Amazon The outside of your trash accumulates grime over time, so keep your hands clear from germs and bacteria by using this touchless trash can. The sensor-operated lid keeps your hands away from the dirty exterior, and each unit comes with an odor filter as well as a lemon-scented cartridge.

11. The Bed Sheets That Are Hypoallergenic & Fade-Resistant Zen Bamboo Luxury Bed Sheets (4-pieces) $27 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're sensitive to dust mites, a set of hypoallergenic bed sheets like these ones are a must-have. They're made from super-soft microfiber that's derived from eco-friendly bamboo, plus they're even wrinkle- as well as fade-resistant. Grab them in more than 10 gorgeous colors.

12. A Water-Repellent Runner Rug Made From Chic Bamboo iDesign Formbu Bamboo Floor Mat $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Place it in front of your kitchen sink, or use this water-repellent runner rug in your bathroom. It's made from eco-friendly bamboo with a non-slip backing to help it stay put, and you can even use it in your mud room or office to help stop the spread of dirt throughout your home.

13. The Fashionable Glass Teapot With A Removable Infuser CnGlass Teapot with Removable Infuser $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it without the infuser to serve lemonade and other beverages, or use this glass teapot with the infuser to brew delicious tea, coffee, and more. The glass is so durable that you can put this teapot directly on any electric or gas stovetop without having to worry about it shattering, plus the lid is made from eco-friendly bamboo.

14. A Set Of Bamboo Storage Boxes To Organize Your Drawers Seville Bamboo Storage Set (5-pieces) $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from super-durable, eco-friendly bamboo, these boxes make it easy to get your messy drawers organized. Each order comes with five boxes in varying sizes, and they're great for utensils, art supplies, pens, pencils, electronics, and tools. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "the boxes are surprisingly sturdy and are well suited for heavier items," too.

15. The Stand That Props Up Your Amazon Echo Show Echo Show 8 $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your Echo Show a place to sit with this adjustable stand. You can tilt it forwards or backwards depending on what angle gives you the best view, plus it's a great way to help keep your Show safe from accidents if you're using it in the kitchen, workshop, or craft space.

16. A Soap Dispenser That's Totally Touchless Secura Soap Dispenser $30 | Amazon See on Amazon You never know how many dirty hands have touched your soap dispenser, so start using this touchless version instead. It only requires four AA batteries, and the base is water-resistant in order to help prevent any short circuits. Grab it in four different colors: copper, chrome, nickel, and gunmetal.

17. These Chic Boxes That Are Perfect For Storing Your Spices Estilo Salt and Spice Box with Lid (2-pieces) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are they great for storing salt and pepper on your table, but the lids on these spice boxes also feature a small magnet that ensures they create a tight seal. You can also use them to store small items like paperclips or jewelry, plus they're both made from eco-friendly bamboo.

18. A Pair Of Smart Light Bulbs That Are Compatible With Alexa Smart WiFi Light Bulb by LUMIMAN $23 | Amazon See on Amazon For just $23, you can easily upgrade the lights in your home with this pair of smart light bulbs. They're compatible with Alexa and Google Home so that you can control them using voice commands, plus there are over 16 million colors to choose from when setting the mood in any room.

19. The Sink Caddy That Helps Your Scrubbers Dry Quickly simplehuman Sink Caddy with Suction Cup $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Soggy sponges often encourage the growth of mold, so help them dry out with this sink caddy. There are multiple ventilation holes that allow for increased airflow so that your scrubbers dry quickly, plus it's completely rustproof so that you don't have to worry about it corroding after repeated exposure to water.

20. A Set Of Flameless Candles Made With LED Bulbs Vinkor Flameless Candles $17 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to set a romantic mood in your home, make sure to give these LED candles a look. The bulbs have a lifetime of up to 50,000 hours, and they're completely flameless so you don't have to worry about accidentally knocking them over. They're able to run for up to 150 continuous hours before the AA batteries need to be changed, plus each order also comes with a remote so you can control them from afar.

21. The Soap Holder That Helps Extend The Life Of Your Bar Evelots Soap Holder $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Leaving your bar of soap on a countertop will (more often than not) leave a slippery mess behind, so store your bars in these holders instead. They're designed with drip spouts that funnel excess water down into your sink, plus they're great for your kitchen and bathroom alike.

22. A Towel Rack That You Can Also Use To Store Wine Premium Presents Bath Towel Rack $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Mount it in your kitchen as a chic place to store bottles of wine, or put this rack in your bathroom for towels. It's able to hold up to eight of the aforementioned, and it's made from super-thick steel with a moisture-resistant coating.

23. The Globes That Water Your Plants Automatically Blazin' Bison Indoor Plant Watering Globes $27 | Amazon See on Amazon I frequently forget to water my plants, which is why I use these globes to help keep my flowers alive. Simply fill them up with water and stick them down into the soil — that's it. The water will gradually empty out so that your plants are watered when you aren't home, and they hold enough water for up to two weeks.

24. A Set Of Reusable Chopsticks Made From High-Quality Fiberglass Hiware Fiberglass Chopsticks (10-pieces) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from high-quality fiberglass, the chopsticks in this 10-pair set are not only reusable, but they're also heat-resistant as well as BPA-free. The non-slip design helps you maintain a firm grasp no matter what you're eating, plus they're even rust-resistant for added durability.

25. The Glass Bottles You Can Use For Juice, Smoothies, & More Epica Beverage Bottles (5-pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Use them to store your homemade juices, fermented tea, or morning smoothies. These bottles are an eco-friendly alternative to wasteful plastic water bottles, and the wide mouth makes it easy to fill them without any accidental spills or drips. The cap is made from stainless steel, plus they're also leak-resistant.

26. An Aerator That Can Help Improve The Flavor Of Red Wine AeraWine Wine Aerator $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply pour your cheap red wine through this aerator, and it can help improve the flavor by opening up the subtle notes. The medical-grade resin construction is shatter-resistant, plus it's drip- as well as leak-resistant — just pop it into any bottle, and you're ready to go.

27. This Fire TV Stick That Lets You Stream Netflix, Hulu, & More Fire TV Stick $35 | Amazon See on Amazon If you don't own a smart television, just plug this fire TV stick into any HDMI port in order to watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and the rest of your favorite streaming apps. The built-in Alexa lets you use voice commands to search through the media catalog, plus it's compatible with 4K ultra-HD video quality and also offers games and other apps.

28. A Wine Opener That Uses Air Pressure To Pop Bottles Wine Ziz Wine Air Pressure Pump Bottle Opener $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't bother with twisting away at the cork — just use this air pressure pump to pop your bottles of wine. It's incredibly easy to use since there's no pulling or twisting required, plus it removes the cork without breaking it into pieces. Each order also comes with a foil cutter, and it's great for professional as well as at-home use.

29. A Kit That Comes With Everything You Need To Make Sushi Sushi Making Kit with Chopsticks $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Rolling your own sushi without the proper equipment can be difficult, so grab this kit in case you're ever in the adventurous mood to try. Each kit comes with two rolling mats, a rice spreader, a rice paddle, and five pairs of chopsticks, and they're all made from 100% eco-friendly bamboo.

30. A Drawer That Holds Your Nespresso Capsules DecoBros Storage Drawer Holder for Capsules $0 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for a convenient place to store your Nespresso pods? Look no further than this glass storage drawer. It's large enough that you can also put your VertuoLine on top of it, plus there's room for up to 40 small pods, or 20 large pods.

31. The Bamboo Spice Rack That Expands To Fit Your Cabinets Seville Classics Expandable Bamboo Spice Rack $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Stash it inside of a cabinet for a tidy place to keep your spices, or even use this expandable rack to hold toiletries in your bathroom. It's made from eco-friendly bamboo that won't break down when exposed to water, and the neutral color complements decor of practically any style.

32. A Board That Helps You Fold Your Shirts Uniformly BoxLegend T-shirt Folder $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Make the most of the space in your drawers and your closet — use this board to fold your shirts uniformly so that you can not only stack them in neat, compact piles, but also keep them wrinkle-free and easy to spot. You can use it with all types of shirts, plus it'll even work with pants and towels.

33. These Hangers Coated In Soft Non-Slip Velvet SUPJOO Premium Velvet Hangers $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Regular plastic hangers are slippery, whereas these hangers are coated in velvet to help prevent your clothes from falling. They won't leave any shoulder bumps in your shirts since they're completely rounded at the top, and even though they're slim to save space, each one is sturdy enough that it can hold up to 18 pounds.

34. A Lazy Susan Turntable That's Stain-Resistant Sagler Lazy Susan $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Spices, condiments, jars, and cans can all fit on this lazy susan turntable. It spins a full 360 degrees to help you maximize your storage space, plus it works just as great inside of a cabinet as it does on your counters. It's stain- as well as rust-resistant, plus it's made from durable stainless steel.

35. This Cosmetic Organizer That's Super Chic Sorbus Bamboo Cosmetic Organizer $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Most cosmetic organizers are made from plastic, whereas this one is made from super chic bamboo for a natural, elevated look. It rotates 360 degrees so that you can easily access your entire makeup collection, plus there's space for lotions, deodorant, lipstick, foundation, powders, brushes, and more.

36. A Desk Organizer With An Elegant Rustic Design Rustic Wooden Desk Organizer by Comfify $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are there three drawers as well as six compartments where you can store makeup, office supplies, and more, but this organizer also requires zero assembly — just unwrap it and you're all set. It's made from durable paulownia wood, and the rustic design is undeniably cute.

37. The Mounted Toothbrush Holder That Doesn't Require Any Drilling Toothbrush Holder by GANCHUN $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Mounting items can be challenging and damaging, which is why this toothbrush holder doesn't require any drilling whatsoever. Each order comes with super strong adhesive that makes it easy to attach to your walls, plus in addition to the hanging toothbrush slots, there's storage space above for your phone, lotions, creams, shampoos, and more.

38. A Countertop Organizer You Can Use Practically Anywhere Bathroom Counter Shelf Organizer by junyuan $32 | Amazon See on Amazon Put it in your kitchen to store spices and cans, or even put this countertop organizer in your bathroom as a cute place to store toiletries. It's rust-resistant as well as sturdy so that it won't tip over, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that it's perfect for "small items that do not fit in limited cabinet space."

39. This Appliance That Makes Delicious Breakfast Sandwiches Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 | Amazon See on Amazon It only takes about five minutes for this breakfast sandwich maker to cook a delicious morning meal. The heating plates are removable so that they're easy to clean, plus they're coated in nonstick for added convenience. You can use your own fresh ingredients like eggs, cheese, muffins, bagels, ham, sausage, and bacon.

40. An Air Fryer That Helps Reduce Splattery Oil Messes Chefman TurboFry $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Since it uses a fraction of the oil that regular deep frying requires, this air fryer is a great way to cut down on splattery kitchen messes. The frying basket is non-stick so that your meals don't get stuck to the metal wires, plus you can also use it as a toaster oven to make pizza, frozen foods, vegetables, and more.

41. The Bartending Kit Made From Durable Stainless Steel Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand by Modern Mixology $32 | Amazon See on Amazon This stainless steel bartending kit comes with six top-quality tools: a shaker, jigger, strainer, mixing spoon, tongs, and bottle opener. Each order also comes with a stylish wooden stand, as well as recipe cards to help get you started. "I love entertaining clients and friends at my home," one buyer said. "Beautiful presentation that I can display on top of the bar [...] The price was unbeatable."

42. An Easy, Inexpensive Way To Help Bolster Saggy Cushions Sagging Cushion Repair Solution By SagsAway $30 | Amazon See on Amazon If your furniture cushions have begun to sag, try bolstering them up with this insert. You can trim it to fit practically any cushion, plus it can even help you save money by extending the life of your old furniture. Many Amazon reviewers also wrote about how it's "easy to install."

43. The Extra-Soft Throw Blanket Made From Faux Fur Tuddrom Faux Throw $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from ultra-soft faux fur, this throw blanket is a great way to add a splash of color to any room, or even switch up the textures in your decor. It's reversible so that you're basically getting two blankets for the price of one, and you can grab it in five colors: white, pink, cream, gray, and yellow.

44. A Wedge Pillow That Can Help Reduce Back Pain Bed Wedge Pillow by Abco Tech $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers swear that simply sleeping on this wedge pillow can help alleviate pain in your neck and back, as well as reduce acid reflux and snoring. It's filled with premium, high-density memory foam that contours to the shape of your body, plus it's also breathable to help keep you from overheating at night.

45. The Storage Cubes That Help You Organize Your Shelves SimpleHouseware Foldable Cloth Storage Cubes (6-pack) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in a variety of fun colors, these storage cubes make it easy to keep your shelves organized. They fold down when you're not using them so that they're easy to tuck away, and the built-in handles help you effortlessly transport them around your home.

46. A Set Of Dividers That Help You Organize Your Closet Closet Doodles Clothing Rack Dividers (12-pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Just add them to your closet rod, and these dividers instantly separate your shirts, skirts, jackets, blouses, and more. Each order comes with 15 blank labels so that you can customize the separators, plus there are also 46 pre-printed labels to choose from.