47 Weird Products On Amazon That Are About As Genius As It Gets

Being "normal" is overrated, especially when it comes to shopping for stuff online. Sometimes you need to think outside the box in order to solve everyday problems you never thought could go away, which means taking a chance on weird products on Amazon that are actually about as genius as it gets. Without realizing it at first, you could end up making your life a whole lot smoother, and with just the click of a button.

Some of the most bizarre products on Amazon might make you do a double-take, but if you pause to learn a little more about them, you'll find that many of these items also happen to be among the most top-rated and heavily wished-for things across the site (and in some cases, the Internet). From a colorful bracelet that you can also use to stash a hair tie when you need one to wilderness survival tools that have five features in one, these products are definitely unusual, but they can change your life for the better, especially if you know how to put them to good use.

Great things sometimes come in weird packages. Don't buy it? All you have to do is head to Amazon, where some of the wackiest items around also happen to be the ones most certain to completely transform your life.

1 This Cute Bracelet That You Can Also Use To Stash Hair Ties Savi Style Hair Tie Bracelet $15 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this hair-tie holding bracelet a covert way to carry an extra hair tie, but it also prevents your hair tie from cutting off circulation in your wrist. It even comes in three sizes (small, medium, and large) so it should fit nearly any wrist comfortably.

3 This Memo Pad That's Great For Brainstorming Nu Board Memo Size $13 Amazon See on Amazon This is not your average notebook. The Nu Board memo pad only has four pages, but since they are made from dry-erase board, you can use them again and again. Between the whiteboards there are also transparent sheets, which can also be written on with a dry-erase marker, and offers a more versatile way to take notes and make sketches.

4 A Way To Protect Hands From Hot Lids And Handles Instant Perrrt Accessories Silicone Starter Kit $15 Amazon See on Amazon Hot lids and handles while you're cooking can be a recipe for disaster, but this silicone set is the perfect solution. Heat resistant and made with a textured, non-slip grip, these gloves and potholders are also flexible and virtually indestructible, so you can get plenty of use out of them.

5 This Microwave Plate That Cooks Bacon Perfectly Nordic Ware Microwave 10-Inch Deluxe Microwave Plate $23 Amazon See on Amazon Cook bacon faster and easier than ever with this microwavable bacon rack. Made with BPA-free plastic, this container also works well with sausage and other meats and is designed to work with most microwaves. One reviewer raved: "It saves me time and effort with cleaning a skillet or grill pan and the bacon comes out just the way my kids like it!"

6 A Massage Cushion That Can Help You Really Unwind yosager 5-Motor Back Massager Vibration Massage Seat $39 Amazon See on Amazon For targeted relief from upper and lower back pain, this massage seat can deliver deep-seated relief. It comes with eight vibration modes and three intensity settings, all of which work to knead away discomfort and penetrate sore tissues and muscles, giving you the opportunity to relax and rejuvenate. This seat also comes with an adjustable timer, heating function, and a car adapter (although, you shouldn't use it while driving).

7 This Bamboo Organizer For Messy Countertops Sorbus 360-Degree Bamboo Cosmetic Organizer $27 Amazon See on Amazon Organize all your cosmetics and toiletries with this stunning bamboo organizer, which not only helps clear away countertop clutter, but gives you a beautiful way to store and display your favorite products. This 360-degree organizer rotates for easy access, has a swivel-free base, and comes with eight shelf compartments, so plenty of room to store.

8 An Outlet That Doubles As A Night Light LED Night Light And Wall Mount Surge Protector $15 Amazon See on Amazon You can take your standard AC outlet and give it four additional outlets, plus two USB charging ports, with this wall-mounted surge protector. Since it comes with a sensor and auto-equipped night light, this can be a great option to keep in a bathroom or kitchen for late-night trips. It even has a slot to hold your phone while it charges.

12 A Rejuvenating Cold Clay Eye Mask FOMI Care Cold Clay Eye Mask $12 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers say this cooling clay mask works wonders if you're trying to get relief from headaches, migraines, and other stress. It adjusts to fit securely over your eyes and uses an all-natural, ceramic clay to deliver cooling pain relief. "The amount of evenly distributed cooling this product gives provides immediate relief and a sense of calm," one reviewer noted. "I can see why this would be helpful for people with migraines."

14 A Pain-Free Hair Remover That Anyone Can Use CENOVE Painless Hair Remover $38 Amazon See on Amazon Ergonomically designed with comfort in mind, this hair remover can help cut hairs from the root quickly and without harming sensitive pores. The blades are made with anti-allergenic material, and this comes with a USB charger that charges fast and makes this perfect for travel.

15 These Dryer Balls That Are A Great, Eco-Friendly Alternative To Dryer Sheets Whitmor Dryer Balls (Set of 4) $15 Amazon See on Amazon Reusable and great if you're looking for an eco-friendly alternative to wasteful dryer sheets, these balls lift and separate laundry, helping hot air flow more efficiently which results in a faster dry time. They also help to prevent static cling. One reviewer wrote: "These are amazing! I am not sure how they do it, but somehow they actually help dry the clothes."

17 This Softening Moisturizer For Poutier Lips NOONI Applebutter Lip Mask $15 Amazon See on Amazon If you have dry, cracked lips — especially during the colder months of the year — then this Applebutter Lip Mask could be the pick-me-up you've been waiting for. Formulated with natural AHAs that exfoliate, plus a blend of nine vitamin-rich oils, this mask can hydrate your lips and leave them looking and feeling softer in no time.

18 An RFID- Blocking Wallet With Room For Credit Cards, Too RFID Blocking Phone Card Wallet $12 Amazon See on Amazon Secure your personal data and firmly hold onto all your cards and personal cash with this RFID-blocking wallet. Made with flexible spandex material, this comes with two-sided protection and is super slim, so it can fit easily in a pocket, purse, or backpack during your busy day.

20 A Foot Stretcher For Relief From Strains And Muscle Tension ProFlexer Foot Stretcher $27 Amazon See on Amazon For foot pain caused by plantar fasciitis, the ProFlexer can be a good option for helping to relieve stress and tension. It comes with several loops that make it easy to use, and you can also control the amount of stretch that the loops give, so you don't have to worry about it being too intense too quickly without control. "My plantar fasciitis has decreased about 80 [percent] so far (3 weeks of regular use)," one reviewer noted. "It requires some commitment to do the stretching exercises 2-3 times per day and I wouldn't stick with it were it not for this device - it's truly helpful."

21 This Broom Organizer That Can Make Your Closet So Much Tidier Home-It Mop and Broom Holder $13 Amazon See on Amazon If you have a messy closet, this broom organizer could be just what you needed to tidy things up. Designed to hold five mops, brooms, or sports equipment pieces at once, the plastic hanger mounts in place and can hold almost eight pounds in weight per ball. It's also compact and reviewers say it's a breeze to hang up.

22 A Set Of Silicone Wine Glasses That Are Totally Unbreakable Brovino Silicone Wine Glasses $16 Amazon See on Amazon Wine drinkers can get a lot of use out of these sturdy and indestructible silicone wine glasses. Whether you're at home or traveling, having these four wine glasses nearby can definitely be useful. Since they're unbreakable yet also squishy, you can compress them while empty in a backpack or pocket, and they're also stain-resistant.

23 These Mighty Patches That Can Make Acne Vanish Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Absorbing Spot Dot $13 Amazon See on Amazon If you have acne-prone skin, these patches can feel like an incredible find. They work to absorb pus and fluids when worn over an acne spot, and help provide chemical-free treatment to impacted areas. Best of all? Skin won't dry out using this, like can be caused by other acne treatments.These vegan-friendly patches also serve as protective covers, to prevent touching and picking over affected spots.

24 An Earring And Jewelry Organizer That Can Hold Up To 140 Pairs Saganizer Earring Holder And Jewelry Organizer $13 Amazon See on Amazon Built to hold up to 140 pairs or earrings, this jewelry organizer and display case is a great way to store your accessories. "I can't believe how many earrings this organizer holds," raved one reviewer, while another noted: "What a great little investment. It works and travels perfectly. You can just fold it up with the earrings on it and they stay intact."

27 This Organizer To Bring Order To Messy Drawers Poke-a-Dot Adjustable Utility Organizer $25 Amazon See on Amazon This little drawer container is a great asset if you're organizationally challenged. It's clear and comes with convenient dividers, so you'll always know where things are when you need to find them. "I love my organizer! I use it to store my makeup when I go on a trip ... Nothing spills or gets crushed, and everything stays perfectly in place."

28 An Electronic Sonic Bath Brush For Radiant Skin Electric Sonic Body Brush $50 Amazon See on Amazon This ultrasonic body brush has six modes and an IPX7 waterproof rating which means you can completely submerge it in water. It's better at deep cleaning that your standard loofa and offers gentle exfoliation, too. Plus, the long handle means you can clean those hard to reach places on your back.

29 This Hanging Toiletry Bag To Take The Stress Out Of Traveling TRAVANDO Hanging Toiletry Bag $26 Amazon See on Amazon This toiletry bag comes with four compartments, one of which is a detachable clear plastic bag that you can pull out at the TSA security checkpoint. It even comes with small TSA-approved plastic bottles. But whether you are traveling by plane, train, or automobile, this toiletry bag will come in handy thanks to its compact size and the top hook that makes it easy to hang from the back of a door or towel bar so you can access all your makeup and toiletries.

30 A Device For Cooking Seven Eggs At Once SimpleTaste Egg Cooker $18 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to cook up to seven eggs at once, this simplifies the process of making steam-boiled eggs. All you have to do is add water, put eggs in the holder, plug it in, and presto — you'll have a half dozen eggs prepped in no time.

32 A Set Of Bags That Can Actually Deodorize Your Home Homy Feel Air Purifying and Odor Eliminator Bags $13 Amazon See on Amazon From your office to your car and everywhere in between, these odor-eliminating bags can purify the air using the power of charcoal. This set comes with five bags and they work for up to two years, which means they're even better than baking soda. "The pouches are nicely made and elegant looking, so they don't look out of place when you put them around your house or in your car," wrote one reviewer.

34 A Mini Broom And Dust Pan Set That Can Really Come In Handy miniWISP Small Broom and Dustpan Set $13 Amazon See on Amazon This little broom and dustpan set has a lot of practical value, and at such an affordable price, it's one of those investments that can bring you nice peace of mind down the line. Stash it at the office or in the trunk of your car, and no matter what time you need to clean up a mess, this can be put to great use.

35 This Posture Correcting Device That Can Help To Alleviate Back Pain Posture Corrector $25 Amazon See on Amazon For soreness in your back, this posture corrector can feel like a total game-changer. It helps adjust your spinal column and can reverse years of poor posture through regular wear. Reviewers say that it's comfortable to use, comes with soft straps that aren't harsh on skin, and the velcro used to strap this in place is really adjustable, so this corrector can fit a variety of sizes.

36 A Straightening Brush That Works On Any Hair Type GLAMFIELDS Straightening Brush $40 Amazon Amazon It doesn't matter whether you have ultra-curly hair or frizz-prone strands, because this straightening brush works on all types. It locks in hair's natural moisture, preventing frizz and split ends, and can help boost shine. It comes with multiple heat settings and is small enough to be travel-friendly too.

37 These Special Scissors For Chopping Up Herbs Herb Scissors $10 Amazon See on Amazon If you have an herb garden, these scissors can be a great time-saver. They come with five sharp blades and can help you chop up your herbs quickly, so food prep is even easier. "This works great for mincing herbs, etc. - so much faster (for me) than trying to do it with a knife," wrote one reviewer.

38 These Silicone Baking Mats That Would Make Paul Hollywood Proud Silicone Baking Mats $15 Amazon See on Amazon For baking, reviewers say these silicone mats can be incredibly useful. Designed to evenly distribute heat for faster baking results, this set comes with three silicone mats that pair well when you're cooking everything from baked goods to veggies. These mats can withstand heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and they're also nonstick, so cleaning up is easy after you're done.

39 This Foot Spray That Totally Deodorizes Sprayzee Foot Deodorant Spray $11 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with natural ingredients like tea tree oil, apple cider vinegar, and eucalyptus oil, this deodorizing spray can help get rid of unwanted foot odor and leave your feet smelling fresh. One reviewer raved: "I love this stuff! I put some on my feet after a very long, sweaty day and my wife came in the room wondering what that wonderful smell was and I just held up the bottle and she got so excited."

40 A Stainless Steel Bar That Can Get Rid Odors That Traditional Soap Can't ShengMu Stainless Steel Soap $9 Amazon See on Amazon This innovative stainless steel soap can remove strong odors from fish, garlic, onions, and other things that traditional soap just can't. All it takes is cold water and you can remove those smells completely just by rubbing your hands with this bar.

41 This Clip-On Table For Your Sofa Sofa Arm Clip Table $22 Amazon See on Amazon This clip-on table is the perfect space-saving alternative to a coffee or side table. It adjusts to fit most armchairs and gives you enough room to stash your remotes, a drink, your phone, or anything else you need to keep close.

42 This Brush That Gently Glides Through Tangled Hair Tangle Buster Brush $13 Amazon See on Amazon This unique-looking brush is specially designed to glide through tangled hair with ease. The wide platform paddle brush is totally flexible and works on wet or dry hair. The firm bristles help to brush through tangles while also restoring hair's natural moisture balance.

43 This Balance Disc To Elevate Your Fitness URBNFit Balance Disc $13 Amazon See on Amazon This balance disc is 13 inches in diameter and designed to strengthen coordination and flexibility. Ideal for pairing with pilates and yoga exercises, this disc can also help relieve back and leg discomfort.

44 A Funky Way To Stretch Your Fingers AllCare Finger Stretcher $13 Amazon See on Amazon You can stretch your fingers and build tremendous resiliency with this stretcher, which looks weird but can actually be a fantastic way to improve symptoms related to carpal tunnel. Made from flexible material, this band won't bust, but instead moves with your hand.

46 A Collapsible Lantern For Outdoor Trips Thorfire LED Camping Lantern $17 Amazon See on Amazon This camping lantern is built for rugged outdoor trips, and one of the big advantages you have when you use this is that you can fit it easily in a backpack. Portable and foldable, this will collapse for travel and is rechargeable via USB, or it can be hand-cranked.